VIDEO: Zach Werenski bloodied as Penguins tie game

Entering the second period facing a two-goal deficit, the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a pair of goals in the third period to tie their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The second goal, currently credited to Bryan Rust (his second of the game) came following a chaotic sequence in the Columbus zone. It all started with Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski taking a puck to the face, remaining on the ice for several seconds only to emerge with blood all over his face, and the Penguins continue to cycle the puck and creating chances before ultimately tying the game.

If you are wondering why play was allowed to continue on so long while Werenski was clearly injured, NHL rule states that the play must continue in that situation until the team with the injured player possesses the puck. Columbus never possessed the puck, so play was allowed to continue.

Werenski did not return for the remainder of the period.