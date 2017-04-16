Werenski returned with a gnarly wound (and debate on that goal continues)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

You probably won’t find a consensus between Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets fans on the goal that came while Zach Werenski was writing in pain on the ice (and, it turns out, bleeding).

There’s little arguing that 1) it caused a nasty wound, 2) Werenski is tough for coming back soon after and 3) he likely won’t ever forget this night, considering that Game 3 also included the first postseason tally of his promising young career.

So, yeah, if you want another example of “hockey tough,” here you go:

Now, about that goal … well, the Columbus Dispatch’s Aaron Portzline unearthed an interesting no-comment in that regard.

#NHL on-site officiating supervisor Don Koharski refuses to say if correct call was made by play continuing with Werenski down, bleeding. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 17, 2017

The Penguins and Blue Jackets are both in overtime. One would imagine that the debate could get angrier if Pittsburgh manages a win.

More on that goal here.

Update: Werenski might not be OK overall, however, as he hasn’t played in overtime. PHT will keep an eye on his status as the game goes on (and failing that, in the next few days).