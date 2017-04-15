Dion Phaneuf: Game 2 OT-winner was biggest goal of his career (Video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Between his days with the Flames, Maple Leafs and Senators, Dion Phaneuf has played 902 regular season games and 34 playoff contests. His Game 2 OT game-winner from Saturday might just be his crowning achievement.

Well, at least, it might be the biggest goal of his career.

And, hey, it sure was emphatic. With that booming shot, Phaneuf scored the 4-3 OT goal to tie the Senators’ series with the Boston Bruins. He spoke about his emotions after collecting that big tally in the video above.

If you want to watch the goal alone, check below.

