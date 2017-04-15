Defensemen make difference for Senators in tying series with Bruins

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Injuries are hurting the Boston Bruins, especially on defense. The Ottawa Senators’ defensemen put a hurt on the Bruins in Game 2, too.

Despite being hobbled himself, Erik Karlsson made a scintillating assist to send the contest into overtime.

Zdeno Chara‘s delay of game penalty came in the waning moments of regulation, and while the decisive goal wasn’t technically during a power play, Boston was in an awkward spot for Dion Phaneuf‘s hard shot.

Boom. Just like that, the Senators rallied back from a two-goal deficit with three unanswered goals, tying the series at 1-1 after a 4-3 overtime win.

The Bruins managed to grab home-ice advantage in the series by taking Game 1, but there’s no denying that it must burn to realize that they held a two-goal lead (and a chance at a 2-0 series advantage) heading into the third period.

They’ll need to dig deep as the series shifts to Boston, much like Ottawa did in getting back into it with this Game 2 win.