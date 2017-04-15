Defensemen make difference for Senators in tying series with Bruins

Injuries are hurting the Boston Bruins, especially on defense. The Ottawa Senators’ defensemen put a hurt on the Bruins in Game 2, too.
Despite being hobbled himself, Erik Karlsson made a scintillating assist to send the contest into overtime.
Zdeno Chara‘s delay of game penalty came in the waning moments of regulation, and while the decisive goal wasn’t technically during a power play, Boston was in an awkward spot for Dion Phaneuf‘s hard shot.
Boom. Just like that, the Senators rallied back from a two-goal deficit with three unanswered goals, tying the series at 1-1 after a 4-3 overtime win.
The Bruins managed to grab home-ice advantage in the series by taking Game 1, but there’s no denying that it must burn to realize that they held a two-goal lead (and a chance at a 2-0 series advantage) heading into the third period.
They’ll need to dig deep as the series shifts to Boston, much like Ottawa did in getting back into it with this Game 2 win.
The NHL punished Columbus Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert for viciously cross-checking Tom Kuhnhackl of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but few are satisfied with the one-game duration of the suspension.
Calvert received a two-minute minor penalty in that Game 2 win for Pittsburgh.
The Department of Player Safety refers to cross-checking as a a “fairly common infraction” that is normally appropriately addressed by penalties. In this case, factors elevated it to a suspension: it was not a hockey play, even if the blow was “only delivered to the arm.” The league also believes that this falls into the category of message-sending by Calvert:
His lack of a suspension history helped his cause. Again, plenty of people find it to be an unsatisfying suspension.
Long story short: no Calvert for Game 3, but he can return in Game 4.
The nominations are in, and we have a Top Four for Kraft Hockeyville.
Watch the video above for more information on the two rinks that made it in the East and the two that will represent the West region.
The two East finalists can be seen here while the two West rinks that made it to the Top Four are:
Pepsi Ice Center: Bloomington, IL
“Hockey is for everyone” at this rink, which serves hockey players of many age groups and skill levels.
Bloomington Ice Garden: Bloomington, MN
It makes sense to see “watch out for flying pucks” on the walls when you consider some of the talent cultivated at this rink, including some (now-bearded) fellow named Brent Burns.
To find out more, including details regarding prizes and individual vignettes for each location, visit krafthockeyville.com.
There are few players in the NHL that are more electrifying with the puck on their stick than Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson.
He showed why in the the third period of Saturday’s playoff game against the Boston Boston Bruins.
Just two minutes after Chris Wideman scored to bring the Senators to within a single goal, Karlsson set up Derrick Brassard for the game-tying goal with a sensational play that saw him win possession of the puck, skate it the width of the ice along the blue line, then freeze everyone as he set up Brassard for the equalizer.
It was a nice redemption for Karlsson and Brassard because they had a heated exchange (a very one-sided exchange) on the bench earlier in the game. Shortly after the Senators gave up a shorthanded goal to Tim Schaller, Karlsson was spotted shouting in Brassard’s direction.
Based on their reaction to the game-tying goal, they quickly put it behind them.