VIDEO: Senators tie game thanks to a dazzling play by Erik Karlsson

There are few players in the NHL that are more electrifying with the puck on their stick than Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson.

He showed why in the the third period of Saturday’s playoff game against the Boston Boston Bruins.

Just two minutes after Chris Wideman scored to bring the Senators to within a single goal, Karlsson set up Derrick Brassard for the game-tying goal with a sensational play that saw him win possession of the puck, skate it the width of the ice along the blue line, then freeze everyone as he set up Brassard for the equalizer.

It was a nice redemption for Karlsson and Brassard because they had a heated exchange (a very one-sided exchange) on the bench earlier in the game. Shortly after the Senators gave up a shorthanded goal to Tim Schaller, Karlsson was spotted shouting in Brassard’s direction.

Based on their reaction to the game-tying goal, they quickly put it behind them.