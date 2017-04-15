Colin Miller will not play for Bruins in Game 2

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ already shorthanded defense will take another hit on Saturday afternoon when Colin Miller will not be available for Game 2 of their series against the Ottawa Senators.

Miller played only seven minutes in the Bruins’ Game 1 win and had to exit the game after he was hit by Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki.

For a Bruins team that is already playing without Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo. That is not an ideal situation, and it resulted in rookie Charlie McAvoy playing more than 24 minutes (second on the team, behind only Zdeno Chara) in his NHL debut on Wednesday.

With Miller out of the lineup, Joe Morrow will draw in.

Here is what the defense pairings will look like on Saturday.

Joe Morrow will slot into the lineup, paired with Kevan Miller to start. Liles & McQuaid will start as a pair. Chara and McAvoy. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 15, 2017

The Bruins are also without veteran forward David Krejci for a second consecutive game, as announced by Cassidy on Friday.

Cassidy said that both Krejci and Miller remain listed as “day-to-day.”