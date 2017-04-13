Wilson and Williams lead Capitals over Maple Leafs in OT

Tom Wilson has now played 29 Stanley Cup playoff games for the Washington Capitals. Prior to Thursday, he had yet to score a goal in the post-season.

That changed against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their first-round series. Wilson collected the puck along the boards and fired a shot over the shoulder of Frederik Andersen to give Washington a 3-2 overtime victory on home ice and a 1-0 series lead.

Yes, an unlikely hero for the Capitals. And probably a goal Andersen would like to have back.

Washington completed the comeback after a dreadful opening 10 minutes.

The Capitals are expected to go on a deep playoff run, favored to win it all. But the young and inexperienced Maple Leafs hardly looked intimidated in the first period, opening up a 2-0 lead as Washington struggled with bobbled pucks and giveaways.

That’s when an older hero re-emerged.

Justin Williams, 35, is known as Mr. Game 7 for his timely scoring ability in deciding games, but he got a head start with a pair of goals, getting the Capitals on the board late in the first period and the tying goal in the second.

During the first intermission, he told a Canadian reporter to “pump the brakes” on any assertion the Capitals looked nervous in the first 20 minutes of this best-of-seven series.

He then pumped the brakes on the Leafs lead.

Braden Holtby made 35 saves for the Capitals.