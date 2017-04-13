Video: Anxious start for Capitals, as Mitch Marner opens scoring for Maple Leafs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The young and inexperienced Toronto Maple Leafs certainly don’t look intimidated by the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals — at least through the first half of the opening period in Game 1.

The Maple Leafs had the perfect start on the road.

Mitch Marner opened the scoring with his first career Stanley Cup playoff goal just 1:35 into the game, silencing the Capitals crowd.

A perfect start for the visitors has meant an anxious start for the Capitals, the Stanley Cup favorites, who have been guilty of some bad turnovers through 10 minutes in the first period.

The Maple Leafs went up 2-0 at the 9:44 mark of the period. Jake Gardiner beat Braden Holtby with a shot, but the goal was at first waved off due to goalie interference. The call was eventually overturned after a review.