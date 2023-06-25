Arizona Coyotes sign backup goalie Connor Ingram to 3-year contract

Associated PressJun 25, 2023, 6:15 PM EDT
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed backup goalie Connor Ingram to a three-year contract, the team announced Sunday.

The 26-year-old led the Coyotes with a 3.37 goals against average and a .907 save percentage last season. He had a 6-13-8 record in 27 games. Ingram made 47 saves in a shutout of Tampa Bay on Feb. 15, the most in NHL history by a goalie in his first career shutout.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

“We are very pleased to sign Connor to an extension,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. “Connor is a good young goaltender who played well for us last season. He and Karel Vejmelka provided us with a strong goaltending tandem. We look forward to having him back between the pipes.”

Ingram was drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round in 2016. The Coyotes claimed him off waivers last year.

Connor Bedard broke windows and records in becoming the NHL draft’s presumptive No. 1 pick

Associated PressJun 25, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT
The tales of how much time Connor Bedard devoted to developing his precise and productive puck-shooting skills while growing up in the secluded neighborhood of Lynn Valley, tucked amid Vancouver’s North Shore mountains, have become the stuff of lore.

Marred floors, broken windows, the thud of shots keeping neighbors up at night and Bedard turning down a family vacation to Disneyland are among them. They all paved the way for the 17-year-old to be the presumptive No. 1 pick when the Chicago Blackhawks open the two-day NHL draft in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

And that doesn’t include the time Bedard’s mother, Melanie, was pulled over by police because of a license plate chipped by various errant attempts.

“I don’t think I was missing that bad,” Bedard said with a laugh while attending the NHL combine earlier this month.

“Maybe hit a post, ricocheted and hit the car or something,” he added. “My mom probably had some valuable things broken by me. But, you know, I hope she doesn’t mind too much.”

Why would she? Those lengthy practice sessions, which eventually shifted to the family’s backyard to reduce the din and potential damage, have resulted in Bedard being labeled a generational talent.

He is drawing comparisons to hockey’s other Connor – the McDavid one, who went first overall to Edmonton in the 2015 draft.

“It’s just the next generation,” NHL Central Scouting chief Dan Marr said.

“These young players’ hockey sense is so quick to adapt and read plays and the skill levels, it’s getting better and better, and it’s getting faster,” Marr added. “Connor McDavid started that trend, and Connor Bedard is going to lead it into the next trend.”

And forget windows. At just under 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Bedard is better known for breaking records and the loftiest of expectations over the past three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats and on the international stage.

He was the WHL’s first player – and seventh in Canadian Hockey League history – to be granted exceptional status, allowing Bedard to play in the major junior ranks at 15. In 2021-22, he became the youngest WHL player to score 50 goals, finishing with 51 in 62 games. Last season, his 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists in 57 games) were the most in the league since 1995-96.

Internationally, his 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 16 world junior championship games rank fourth on the tournament list behind Peter Forsberg (42 points in 14 games), Robert Reichel (40 in 21) and Pavel Bure (39 in 21).

“Incredible,” is how Swedish prospect Leo Carlsson referred to Bedard.

“Exceptional,” was the word friend and fellow Canadian prospect Zach Benson used. “I wouldn’t say there’s a way to slow him down.”

Bedard is the complete offensive package with deft moves – which he put on display with his overtime goal in Canada’s 4-3 win over Slovakia in the world junior quarterfinals in January – passing ability and an exceptional shot. Adding another tale to the Bedard lore, at 13, he strengthened his shot by continuing to practice solely using his left hand after breaking his right wrist.

His shot has been honed into one fluid, quick-release snapping motion. Bedard uses a stick that’s larger than most for a player of his size, which adds extra torque and gives him an ability to maneuver the puck away from defenders.

Chicoutimi defenseman Matteo Mann learned firsthand how difficult it is to defend Bedard when the two practiced together at the CHL prospects game in January.

At 6-6, Mann thought he had the angle and reach, only to have Bedard drag the puck around and snap off a shot.

“I don’t think people understand how far across he really brings the puck, because if you watch on TV, it’s easy to point out defensemen’s errors in terms of the way they’re positioning their stick,” Mann said. “I’d even go to say it’s deceptive.”

Regina coach John Paddock is no stranger to NHL talent, having played alongside the Stastny brothers in Quebec and coached Teemu Selanne in Winnipeg, and he mentions Bedard as having the same potential as McDavid and Sidney Crosby when they were this age.

“I still try and be guarded when you talk about people because it’s not that there’s any more pressure, but that’s quite a ceiling he’s looking at,” Paddock said. “But there’s no indication he’s not going to based on what he’s done to date.”

What struck Paddock is Bedard’s ability to deliver in the big moment, such as when the Pats traveled to play the Hitman in Calgary before 17,000 fans at the NHL Flames’ home. After forcing overtime by scoring with 33 seconds left, Bedard scored the lone shootout goal in a 6-5 win.

“I remember somebody from our league office told me afterward, basically the crowd knew he was going to score, and they wanted him to score in that shootout,” Paddock said. “And it was in Calgary.”

The only disappointment for Paddock was the Pats’ season ending with a loss in Game 7 of their first-round series against Saskatoon. It would have ended much earlier if not for Bedard, who finished with 10 goals and 20 points.

The mere chance to coach Bedard is something that Paddock, at 69, won’t ever forget.

“I’m not quite sure how to describe it, but it’s sort of the cherry on top to have the opportunity to be around and working with a young man, a young player like this,” Paddock said.

Bedard, meantime, is in no hurry to rush the draft process or predict who might select him.

“Obviously, you want to see what happens and whatnot, but I’m just trying to enjoy everything that goes along with it,” he said.

What Bedard is certain of is once the draft is over, he’ll be back working on his game, be it in the gym, on the ice or in his backyard, which he refers to as his “happy place.”

Hurricanes re-sign captain Jordan Staal to a 4-year contract worth $11.6 million

Associated PressJun 25, 2023, 12:38 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jordan Staal is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes after signing a four-year contract worth $11.6 million.

The team announced the deal with their captain on Sunday, less than a week before Staal would have become an unrestricted free agent.

He’s not going anywhere, sticking around to try to help the team win the Stanley Cup. And Staal is doing so on an annual salary cap hit of $2.9 million through the 2026-27 NHL season that’s a bargain for a player considered one of the best defensive forwards in hockey.

General manager Don Waddell said Staal embodies what it means to play for the Hurricanes.

“His leadership has been an integral part of our success, and the impact he has made on our organization cannot be overstated,” Waddell said in a statement. “We could not be more excited to sign him for four more years.”

Staal’s new contract carries a full no-movement clause for the first three years and a full no-trade clause for the final season. That gives the soon-to-be 35-year-old total control of where he plays.

That might wind up being Raleigh for the rest of his career. The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native who won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009 has been with Carolina for a decade and worn the “C” for the organization since 2019.

Staal, along with coach Rod Brind’Amour and the team’s young core, has led the Hurricanes to the playoffs each of the past five seasons.

Coyotes acquire defenseman Sean Durzi from Kings for 2024 draft pick

Associated PressJun 25, 2023, 11:04 AM EDT
The Arizona Coyotes acquired defenseman Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday for a 2024 second-round draft pick.

The 24-year-old played 72 games with the Kings last season, tying the team lead among defensemen with nine goals and was second with 29 assists.

Durzi has 12 goals and 53 assists in 136 NHL games since making his debut in 2021-22.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native was drafted in the second round in 2018 by the Toronto Maple Leafs and played parts of three seasons in the AHL after being traded to Los Angeles in 2019.

NHLPA launches a new program to help players prepare for life outside of hockey

Associated PressJun 24, 2023, 3:45 PM EDT
Early in his time in the NHL, Darnell Nurse says he did not notice a lot of players talking about what to do after hockey. Going into his ninth season, the chatter is now normal.

“People are curious as to what there is outside the game and what you can do to prepare yourself,” Nurse said.

Plenty of players have taken it upon themselves to prepare for the future, like Zdeno Chara getting his real estate license and others finishing college degrees or exploring business opportunities. The NHL Players’ Association on Thursday launched a program that gives its members the chance to do a personality analysis and delve into real estate, business or other avenues while still in the league.

The hope is to help them develop interests outside of hockey while playing and ease the transition to life afterward.

“It’s something that’s been missing a little bit,” veteran center Lars Eller told The Associated Press. “It’s kind of well known that one of the struggles for a professional athlete is the transition on to the next thing once he’s done with his professional career. And this platform helps you with that transition, and it’s something you can start even while you’re still playing so you can sort of hit the ground running once you’re done.”

New union boss Marty Walsh made helping former players one of his top priorities. His arrival in March coincided with a process two years in the making, after player feedback indicated the desire for more assistance outside of hockey.

The result is the NHLPA UNLMT program. Retired defenseman-turned-psychologist Jay Harrison is available to do an assessment, and players can get involved with companies ranging from Money Management International to The Second City comedy and improv theater and institutions like the University of Florida and Stanford’s graduate school of business.

Former goaltender Rob Zepp, who’s spearheading the program as the union’s director of strategic initiatives, said an extensive survey provided the building blocks for something that was designed to be 1-on-1 and customized for players to figure out what might interest them.

“What we’ve seen so far it really runs the gamut: anything from enhancing one’s personal brand to starting a podcast to taking these certificate-level courses in real estate, in entrepreneurship, in business, in leadership, communication skills, networking skills,” Zepp said. “We have players that are interested in or are currently pursuing commercial real estate avenues or farming ventures or construction.”

Eller, Nurse and Buffalo captain Kyle Okposo are among the players who have tried UNLMT so far. Okposo has already graduated from Stanford’s business leadership program, while Eller has spoken with Harrison and taken some of the courses offered.

“They’re not waiting until people’s careers are over,” said Nurse, who is still in his prime at 28. “It’s something that you can dip your feet into and grab a hold of while you’re still playing and giving you resources and opportunities to kind of figure out what you want to do.”

Zepp got a degree from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from the University of Liverpool the old-school way – tapes and textbooks sent by mail and tests taken in front of a proctor – while playing mostly in the minors and Europe before before 10 games with Philadelphia in 2014-15. He felt like having something to study made him a better goalie and understood there was plenty of idle time on the road.

Eller, who is a silent partner involved with helping start-up businesses, thinks the same way.

“We, as players, we have – not a lot of freedom once the season is starting – but we do have a lot of free time,” said Eller, who scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal for Washington in 2018 and is a pending free agent at 34. “It’s a huge positive if you have something else that you can take your mind off of hockey and do something productive with that time.”

Walsh got to know several Bruins alumni when he was mayor of Boston and has since talked to other former players and come away with a mandate to protect guys beyond their time on the ice.

“When they played, they gave it their all, and a lot of them didn’t really have anything after that,” Walsh said. “They didn’t make big contracts. They really didn’t have a strong pension system. A lot of them, even going back further than that, lost stuff. We can’t let that happen again.”