Canucks buy out Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s contract, making the defenseman an unrestricted free agent

Associated PressJun 17, 2023, 12:31 PM EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks bought out Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s contract, making the 31-year-old Swedish defenseman an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Vancouver said it agreed to pay Ekman-Larsson $19.33 million, spread over the next eight years to reduce its salary-cap hit. Ekman-Larsson had four years and $29 million remaining on the eight-year, $66 million contract he signed with Arizona in 2018.

“The business of hockey is very complex and tough decisions have to be made if you want to remain competitive,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. “Buying out Oliver gives us a lot more flexibility and cap space the next couple of years and significantly reduces his hit in the subsequent season.”

The Canucks acquired the former Arizona captain and forward Conor Garland in a July 2021 trade with the Coyotes.

Ekman-Larsson had two goals and 20 assists in 54 games for the Canucks last season, missing the final 27 games because of an ankle injury. In 902 games in 13 seasons with the Coyotes and Canucks, he has 135 goals and 304 assists.

Penguins name 2-time All-Star Jason Spezza as assistant general manager

Associated PressJun 15, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins hired two-time NHL All-Star Jason Spezza as assistant general manager.

President of hockey operations Kyle Dubas announced the move. Spezza spent the 2022-23 season working as a special assistant to Dubas when Dubas served as the general manager in Toronto.

The 40-year-old Spezza scored 363 goals during a 19-year NHL career with Ottawa, Dallas and Toronto. He retired in May 2022 and immediately went to work for Dubas. Spezza’s role in Toronto included working inside several departments with the Maples Leafs, including player personnel, player development, minor league operations and hockey research and development.

“After a decorated playing career, Jason fully immersed himself on the management side of the game learning all facets of hockey operations this past season while with Toronto,” Dubas said in a statement. “He showed tremendous work ethic, curiosity, and ability to build relationships throughout all departments at the team facility.”

The Penguins are still searching for a general manager to replace Ron Hextall, who was fired after Pittsburgh failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Dubas, hired as director of hockey operations on June 1, said he will serve as the general manager in a temporary capacity and plans to ramp up the hiring process in July.

Devils forward Jesper Bratt gets 8-year, $63M extension

Associated PressJun 15, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils locked up one of their talented young players on Thursday, signing Swedish forward Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal, which will pay the 24-year-old an average of $7.875 million annually. The contract starts out with a $10 million salary next season and gradually decreases to $6 million in the final year, 2030-31.

Bratt, who earned $5.45 million last season, was a restricted free agent. He had 32 goals and 41 assists as the Devils made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. His 32 goals and plus-14 rating were career highs.

“It was always a priority to keep Jesper Bratt here long term and both parties are thrilled that a deal was completed,” Fitzgerald said. “I value and commend the commitment Jesper made to this organization. We believe that he is a special player and a key member of our core group of talent who will contribute toward the team’s long-term success, and organizational goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to New Jersey.”

Bratt has played six seasons with the Devils, starting in 2017-18. He is one of 10 players in franchise history to have 70-plus points in multiple seasons. He is also the first Devils player since Zach Parise (2008-09 to 2009-10) with at least 70 points in consecutive seasons.

Bratt slumped in the playoffs, scoring a goal and five assists as New Jersey beat the Rangers in seven games in the first round and lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in five in the second.

Bratt has 102 goals and 174 assists in his career, the most points earned by a player drafted after the second round from the 2016 draft.

Prior to the NHL, the winger spent two seasons playing in Sweden.

Golden Knights’ success lifts Las Vegas to another level in sports world

Associated PressJun 15, 2023, 12:50 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS – Massive cheers rather than the usual boos rained down on Gary Bettman on Tuesday night because nothing could keep Vegas Golden Knights fans from enjoying what the NHL commissioner was about to do.

He first presented the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP to Jonathan Marchessault and then moments later handed the Stanley Cup to captain Mark Stone, who shared it with the rest of the team.

“What has happened here has been simply incredible,” Bettman told the crowd. “Not only is Vegas a hockey town, it’s a championship town.”

The modern era for Las Vegas sports began when the NHL awarded the city an expansion franchise in 2016, and the Knights began playing in the 2017-18 season. Owner Bill Foley issued his famous “playoffs in three, cup in six” proclamation and Vegas made the Stanley Cup Final in its first season and won it all this year – its sixth season.

Since the Knights came on board, Las Vegas has acquired an NFL team in the Raiders and the WNBA’s Stars moved from San Antonio and became the Aces. The Aces won the championship last year and this season are again the league’s best team.

“It’s exciting as heck,” Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis said about the state of Las Vegas sports. “When you watch a great organization win a championship, it’s obviously inspiration. It shows how much hard work and everything that goes into it, but as far as feeding off it, I don’t know that that’s the right term.”

Davis said his late father, Al, saw the potential in Las Vegas many years ago when he used to celebrate his July 4 birthday in the city. The Oakland Raiders defeated the Houston Oilers in an 1964 preseason American Football League game in the first pro football event in Las Vegas.

Al Davis saw “an opportunity here,” his son said.

More sports milestones could be ahead for Vegas.

The Nevada Legislature voted Wednesday to help fund a new Las Vegas stadium for the Oakland Athletics. Next is Gov. Joe Lombardo’s signature, which could come Thursday. Major League Baseball’s owners also must approve the move.

LeBron James has also made noise about wanting to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas, and Commissioner Adam Silver told “Inside the NBA” last week that expansion will be considered once a media-rights deal is reached. He said talks “will begin in earnest probably next spring.”

“We don’t have anything specific (on expansion) right now, but I think it makes sense over time if you’re a successful organization and continue to grow,” Silver said. “There’s no doubt there are a lot of great cities interested in having the NBA.”

Las Vegas has a long history of being a go-to city for major events, and that’s especially true now.

The Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in February, the Final Four will be there in 2028, and Formula One will plant its flag on Las Vegas Boulevard in November.

It’s been an incredible journey for a city that, because of legalized sports betting, was mostly shunned by professional leagues in the past and was ruled out at one time from hosting NCAA championship events. The NFL once even nixed a Super Bowl ad touting Las Vegas tourism.

Now the NFL not only has scheduled its premier event for Las Vegas, the league placed its popular draft in the city last year.

It’s not, however, that Las Vegas was devoid of sports before the Knights came along. Basketball has long maintained a prominent presence because of the famous UNLV teams that became a national brand and won the NCAA Tournament in 1990 to the NBA Summer League becoming the place of business for all 30 clubs to USA Basketball making this its home training site to five conferences staging their basketball tournaments here.

Major boxing and UFC fights, NASCAR and the National Finals Rodeo have long helped define Las Vegas sports, and under the national radar, the Triple-A team has been around 40 years and is among the top draws in minor-league baseball.

But when the Knights came along, that took Las Vegas to another level in how the city viewed itself and the outside world perceived southern Nevada. Las Vegas was truly in the club at that point as home to a team in one of the four major professional sports.

And then the fans packed T-Mobile Arena, the Knights changed how games are presented with elaborate shows before the puck drop and – most importantly – the franchise won right away.

“Best place to play,” Knights forward William Carrier said. “This building is unbelievable and we saw it (Tuesday). We fed on their energy and we got a couple big goals here. You can tell that everyone wants to come play here now.”

Foley said he thought early on that the pieces came together this season to make his dream of “cup in six” come true.

“This was our year to do something special,” he said.

This, indeed, is Las Vegas’ time in the sports world.

Henri ‘Pocket Rocket’ Richard, 11-time winner of Stanley Cup, diagnosed with CTE after death in 2020

Associated PressJun 14, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT
Henri Richard’s family says the late Hockey Hall of Famer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease linked to concussions.

“I hope my father’s brain donation and diagnosis will lead to more prevention efforts, research, and eventually a CTE treatment,” Denis Richard, Henri’s son, said on Wednesday, a day after the clinching game of the Stanley Cup Final. “I want people to understand this is a disease that impacts athletes far beyond football.”

Richard, who died in 2020 at the age of 84, was diagnosed with CTE by Dr. Stephen Saikali at Université Laval in Québec City. The disease, which can only be diagnosed posthumously, can cause memory loss, depression and violent mood swings in athletes, combat veterans and others who sustain repeated head trauma.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation said 16 of 17 NHL players studied have now been diagnosed with CTE, including Steve Montador, Ralph Backstrom, Bob Probert, and Hall of Famer Stan Mikita.

“Henri Richard was not an enforcer and CTE still ravaged his brain,” said Tim Fleiszer, a former Canadian Football League player who is CLF Canada’s executive director. “It is far past time for all of us in the Canadian sports community to acknowledge the long-term effects of repetitive impacts on the brain.”

Nicknamed the “Pocket Rocket” after following his brother, fellow Hall of Famer Maurice “Rocket” Richard into the sport, Henri Richard won the Stanley Cup 11 times in a 20-year career – the most in NHL history. He scored 358 goals with 688 assists for the Montreal Canadiens from 1955-75.

Teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Ken Dryden said Richard “fits none of the easy stereotypes” from an era when players didn’t wear helmets and fighting was common.

“Like Stan Mikita and Ralph Backstrom, he was a great skater, and physical, but he had a playmaker’s mind, and played that way. But all those hits to the head,” Dryden said. “We have to understand, whatever the sport, a hit to the head is not a good thing.”