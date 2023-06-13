New York Rangers hire Peter Laviolette as coach to replace Gerard Gallant

Associated PressJun 13, 2023, 2:16 PM EDT
Washington Capitals

The New York Rangers have hired Peter Laviolette as their next coach, bringing in a seasoned veteran with Stanley Cup-winning experience to replace Gerard Gallant.

The team announced the selection of Laviolette on Tuesday, putting the U.S.-born leader in NHL coaching victories in charge at a time of great expectations, with the Original Six franchise firmly in win-now mode.

“With Peter’s extensive experience as a head coach in the National Hockey League, as well as the success his teams have had at several levels throughout his career, we are excited about what the future holds with him leading our team,” general manager Chris Drury said in a statement.

Laviolette replaces Gallant, who mutually parted ways with the Rangers after their first-round playoff exit. Gallant spent just two seasons behind the bench in New York, leading the team to the Eastern Conference final last year.

Since Drury, a former captain, has taken over as general manager, the directive from owner James Dolan down has been to win the organization’s first championship since 1994.

Laviolette certainly has experience to fit the bill of doing that. He coached Carolina to the Stanley Cup in 2006 and has taken two other teams to the final: Philadelphia in 2010 and Nashville in 2017.

“Peter’s impressive resume, which includes winning a Stanley Cup and advancing to the final with three different teams, has made him one of the most respected coaches in the league,” Dolan said. “As we move forward in our goal to consistently contend for the Stanley Cup, I am confident that Peter is the right head coach to lead our team.”

Most recently, Laviolette spent the past three seasons coaching the Washington Capitals. They made the playoffs and lost in the first round each of the first two before missing this year, and Laviolette and the team decided to go their separate ways.

This is Laviolette’s sixth head-coaching job in the NHL, after he played his only 12 games in the league for the Rangers in 1988. After one season as a Boston assistant, the Massachusetts native coached the New York Islanders before going on to Carolina, Philadelphia, Nashville and Washington.

Laviolette, 58, has presided over 752 regular-season victories. In addition to winning the most games among American coaches, Laviolette is third among active coaches, trailing only New Jersey’s Lindy Ruff and Florida’s Paul Maurice, the latter of whom has the Panthers in the Cup Final.

Flames promote from within, hire Ryan Huska as head coach

Associated PressJun 13, 2023, 1:05 PM EDT

The Calgary Flames have promoted from within for their next head coach.

Ryan Huska takes over on Monday after five years as a Flames assistant. The 47-year-old replaces Darryl Sutter, who was fired in May. Calgary has changed head coaches five times in eight years.

The hiring of Huska is new general manager Craig Conroy’s first major move. Huska previously coached Calgary’s AHL affiliate for four seasons and was behind the bench of the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets for seven. The Flames went inside the organization to fill both the GM and head coaching positions.

Conroy was an assistant to Brad Treliving, who didn’t sign an extension with Calgary and was hired as Toronto Maple Leafs GM on May 31, for nine seasons.

Among Huska’s priorities in 2023-24 will be getting more out of Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau. The Flames signed Kadri as a free agent and Huberdeau arrived in a blockbuster trade with the Panthers last summer that saw Matthew Tkachuk go to Florida. Neither Kadri nor Huberdeau, signed by Calgary for a combined 15 years and $133 million, meshed well with Sutter, and their production was well below their career highs.

“I completely lost my swagger this year,” Huberdeau said at the end of the season.

Huska coached the Rockets to a WHL title in 2009. Mikael Backlund, the longest-serving Flame with 14 seasons in Calgary, played for Huska that year in Kelowna. Huska was an assistant coach for Canada’s entries at the world junior hockey championship in both 2011 and 2012. He won three Memorial Cups with the Kamloops Blazers (1992, 1994, 1995) as a player.

The Blackhawks drafted Huska in the third round (76th overall) in 1993. The center played five seasons of minor pro and appeared in one NHL game for Chicago.

Michael Andlauer reaches agreement to buy NHL’s Ottawa Senators

Associated PressJun 13, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
Ottawa Senators

A group led by Canadian businessman Michael Andlauer has reached an agreement to buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

The team announced Tuesday that Andlauer and his group will purchase 90% of the club from the Melnyk family. The deal is reportedly worth nearly $1 billion, which is “give or take” what Commissioner Gary Bettman expected the team in Canada’s capital to sell for.

“Michael represents everything we could have hoped to find coming into this process – a passionate owner who is committed to Ottawa,” Senators chairman and governor Sheldon Plener said in a statement announcing the sale. “We believe it is a momentous day for the National Capital Region.”

Anna and Olivia Melnyk, daughters of late former owner Eugene Melnyk, will retain 10% interest. Melnyk died of an undisclosed illness in March 2022 at age 62.

Andlauer, 57, is the founder and CEO of a health care group with transportation options for that sector and started a private equity company based in Toronto. He owned the American Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs from 2004-2015, then purchased the Ontario Hockey League’s Belleville Bulls and moved them to Hamilton.

He has been alternate governor for the rival Montreal Canadiens since purchasing a share of the storied franchise in 2009. Andlauer must sell his interest in the Canadiens before his purchase of the Senators is complete, a process that also includes being approved by the NHL’s Board of Governors.

“I believe that the Senators’ fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league, and I’m excited to take the franchise’s success both on and off the ice to the next level,” Andlauer said. “The short and long-term future of the team is incredibly bright, and I look forward to getting to know the team, the fanbase and the community.”

Forbes values the Senators at $800 million, 24th out of the NHL’s 30 teams.

“I’ve always felt that we’ve been undervalued, so this, to me, is just an affirmation that our franchises are more valuable than Forbes or Sportico or many investment bankers have said,” Bettman said recently. “While people focus on the revenue side, the system we have that gives every team an opportunity to compete is something that we don’t think, historically, we’ve been given enough credit for on the value proposition.

“Our competitive balance is extraordinary, and that should somehow be equating to higher values. I think you’re beginning to see that.”

The Senators sale garnered plenty of interest, including competing bids from the likes of movie star Ryan Reynolds, Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd and rapper Snoop Dogg.

The team instead went to Andlauer and minority owners, who will now be tasked with finding a downtown site for a new arena to replace the suburban rink that has been the Senators’ home since 1996.

Status of Matthew Tkachuk is biggest question facing Panthers down 3-1 in Stanley Cup Final

Associated PressJun 12, 2023, 11:45 AM EDT
panthers stanley cup final

Matthew Tkachuk disappeared from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final for more than 10 minutes. He didn’t want to say what caused the absence or what it would take to sit out.

“Obviously, you want to be out there playing,” Tkachuk said.

The biggest question facing the Florida Panthers on the brink of elimination is whether they’ll have Tkachuk in Game 5 on Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights, who are looking to hoist the Stanley Cup on home ice. Tkachuk missed more than 10 minutes of the third period Saturday night before returning for the conclusion of a comeback bid that fell short.

Asked Sunday about the status of Tkachuk and other banged-up players, including winger Anthony Duclair, coach Paul Maurice said they’d get treatment before flying and then again after landing in Las Vegas.

Tkachuk was clearly not 100% late in Game 4, when in the aftermath of a loss that put Florida down 3-1 in the series he didn’t want to divulge when he was injured. But it would have taken a lot to keep Tkachuk – Florida’s emotional leader and top playoff scorer – off the ice.

“Matthew’s been a grinder his whole life, and he was again,” Maurice said. “We were just looking and hoping to get into a situation where he could use what he had to give us.”

Looking to become the first team to climb out of a 3-1 hole in the final since before World War II ended, the Panthers could use something out of Tkachuk. The key is trying to figure out how the 25-year-old can help.

“(It is) Just situational right,” Maurice said. “There are players that will play just power play. There are guys that will stay on for offensive-zone draws. There’s different styles of center and winger that you can play with to kind of put them in a position to be good at what they can be good at.”

Tkachuk, who’s tied for the playoff lead in points with 24, refused to say when he was injured. He skated more than three minutes after returning to Game 4 and still sounds defiant about getting on the ice no matter what’s bothering him.

“Obviously, you want to be out there playing,” he said. “Just was able to go out there at the end and tried to make some magic happen late.”

Tkachuk and the Panthers were unable to make that magic happen, forcing them into a win-or-go-home situation in Game 5 and beyond. They erased the same deficit against Boston in the first round, but this looks like more of an uphill climb given the grind and attrition they’ve gone through to get to this point.

“I don’t know what is going to come from this,” Tkachuk said. “I mean, we’re excited that we have an opportunity that we’re comfortable in, like we had in the Boston series, so you never know.”

Vegas Golden Knights hold off Florida Panthers 3-2, move win from Stanley Cup title

Associated PressJun 10, 2023, 11:52 PM EDT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) The Vegas Golden Knights are on the verge of winning their first Stanley Cup title after holding on to beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in Game 4 of the final Saturday night.

Vegas leads the series 3-1 and can win the NHL championship on home ice Tuesday night. Getting to the verge that wasn’t easy.

Chandler Stephenson scored twice for the Golden Knights, and William Karlsson broke through to end his series-long goal drought to build a 3-0 lead. The Panthers scored twice – Brandon Montour on a pinball goal late in the second period, and Aleksander Barkov‘s first of the series early in the third – to claw back into it.

But their rally fell short despite a brief, late power play and a flurry that led to a fracas at the final horn.

“Obviously, that was a battle till the last second,” Vegas forward Nicolas Roy. “They pushed back there. We knew they would. They’ve been doing it all series. But it’s nice to get that one, for sure.”

Now Florida, the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and final team to qualify for the playoffs, is on the brink of this improbable run coming to an end.

“We’ve earned the right to play our best hockey,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “Where we’ve been at our strongest is at the most critical time. I think you’ll see that.”

Down 2-1 in the series, Sergei Bobrovsky again almost kept the Panthers afloat, stopping 28 of the 31 shots he faced and giving up goals when teammates left him out to dry. At the other end of the ice, journeyman goaltender Adin Hill made 29 saves for his 10th win since stepping in during the middle of the second round.

The Golden Knights need only win one more game to deliver a championship to Las Vegas in just their sixth year of existence, making good on owner Bill Foley’s goal to win the Stanley Cup in that period of time. They reached the final in their inaugural season in 2017-18 before losing to Washington in five games.

Vegas is more talented and has certainly looked more prepared for the spotlight this time around. Stephenson – who beat them five years ago as a member of the Capitals – and Hill were trade acquisitions, as was first-line center Jack Eichel and captain Mark Stone, who had two assists in Game 4.

A couple of original Knights players also helped them take the penultimate step to the peak of hockey’s mountaintop. Jonathan Marchessault assisted on Karlsson’s goal that made it 3-0, his 24th point that ties for the playoff lead in scoring.

Then the Panthers made it interesting. Montour scored by banking the puck off the right skate of Brayden Montour and then the right skate of Shea Theodore and past Hill with 3:51 remaining in the second period and set up Barkov with a perfect pass from behind the net 3:50 into the third.

Missing leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk for several shifts, Florida kept buzzing around Hill and got a few more big stops from Bobrovsky to continue the pressure. A 17.4 second 6-on-4 advantage when veteran Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo put the puck over the glass provided a final few chances but did not yield the team’s first power-play goal of the series.

It also caused a scrum that resulted in six penalties, including two unsportsmanlike penalties and two misconducts.

“I kind of felt my helmet get ripped off, and they had six guys on the ice, we had four, so get in there a bit and try and help out teammates,” said Hill, who threw some punches as part of the melee. “I don’t know if there’s really a message to be sent. We’re just getting ready for (Game 5) Tuesday.”

That will be a last gasp chance for the Panthers, who will have to have to replicate their opening round comeback from down 3-1 to Boston to keep Vegas from winning it all.

