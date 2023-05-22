Bobrovsky gets shutout, Panthers top Hurricanes 1-0 for 3-0 lead in East final

May 22, 2023

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots for his first career playoff shutout, Sam Reinhart scored a power-play goal midway through the second period and the Florida Panthers moved one win away from a most improbable trip to the Stanley Cup Final by blanking the Carolina Hurricanes 1-0 on Monday night.

Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett had the assists on the Reinhart goal for Florida, which now leads the Eastern Conference final 3-0. The Panthers haven’t played for the Stanley Cup since 1996, but can clinch a trip to the title round with a win in Game 4 on Wednesday.

This marks the 205th time that a team has taken a 3-0 series lead in NHL playoff history. Of the first 204, 200 went on to win the series. The Panthers are 2-0 when taking the first three games of a series; the Hurricanes are 0-5 when dropping the first three.

It wasn’t a perfect night for Florida, however: Captain Aleksander Barkov left with about 7 minutes left in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return, even though the team listed him as questionable.

Bobrovsky got the shutout in his 58th playoff start. He is now 10-1 in his last 11 appearances and has been almost perfect in the last eight games.

Going back to Game 1 of Round 2 against Toronto, Bobrovsky has not allowed more than two goals in any contest, with 296 saves on 309 shots.

Frederik Andersen stopped 16 shots for Carolina. The Hurricanes pulled him with 3:22 left, desperate for the tying goal, barely even managed to test Bobrovsky the rest of the way.

It was the first East final game in the Panthers’ current arena – the franchise’s only other time going this deep into the playoffs was 1996, when it played in Miami at a building that was demolished long ago.

It also likely was the first time that they played with the Wanamaker Trophy in attendance. Newly crowned PGA champion Brooks Koepka – a South Florida native and Panthers fan – put on a jersey and brought the big silver cup to the game.

The crowd roared when they saw him displaying the trophy he won Sunday. Of course, there is another silver trophy that Panthers fans would prefer seeing someone in their jersey hoisting before too long. And the eighth-seeded Panthers are only five wins away now, tantalizingly close to the trip to the final – a trip that few could have seen coming after barely making the playoffs and then having to get past a record-setting Boston team in Round 1 and Toronto in Round 2.

A pair of overtime wins in Carolina, with Tkachuk getting the winner both nights, and the win Monday now have Florida on the brink of June hockey.

AROUND THE RINK

Jeff Conine, who won two World Series titles with the then-Florida Marlins, beat the drum to get the crowd going just before game time. … It was the Panthers’ 98th game of the season. This will be the second season in which Florida has more than 100 games; the most was 104 in the 1995-96 season that ended in the Stanley Cup Final. … Carolina was shut out for the seventh time this season, with two of those coming at Florida. The Hurricanes lost 3-0 in Sunrise on Nov. 9.

CLOSE HOCKEY

There has been 261 minutes, 38 seconds of hockey in this series – just over 13 periods, thanks to all the overtimes – and neither team has led by more than one goal at any time.

Barkov leaves Game 3 of Florida-Carolina series with lower body injury after hit

May 22, 2023
Florida Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida captain Aleksander Barkov left Game 3 of the Panthers’ Eastern Conference finals matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night with a lower body injury.

The Panthers listed him as questionable to return, with no other specifics offered on the nature of the problem.

Barkov took a hit from Carolina’s Jack Drury with about 7 minutes left in the opening period, without any obvious signs of major discomfort afterward. Barkov returned to the Florida bench after the shift and took a seat briefly before talking with someone from the Panthers’ medical staff and departing for the locker room.

He was appearing to favor his left side as he left the bench and went up the tunnel. The Panthers announced the diagnosis midway through the second period.

Barkov had four goals and eight assists for 12 points in Florida’s first 14 games in this playoff run. The Panthers entered Monday with a 2-0 lead in the East finals, trying to get to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1996.

Stephenson’s OT goal gives Golden Knights 3-2 win over Stars, lead 2-0 in West final

May 22, 2023

LAS VEGAS – A slashing penalty in the first period and a retaliatory cross check in the second not only sent Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson to the penalty box twice, but resulted in a conversation with coach Bruce Cassidy in the second intermission.

“Let’s not let our egos get in the way of having success,” Cassidy told Stephenson. “It’s playoffs. You deal with it.”

He did just that. Stephenson jumped on a rebound 1:12 into overtime and hit the back of the net to complete a rally and give the Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.

Stephenson, Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist for Vegas, and Adin Hill saved 26 shots.

Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson each scored for the Stars, and Ryan Suter had two assists. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Dallas.

Teams that have won the first two games in the series preceding the Stanley Cup Final have advanced 91% of the time, one of the few times the odds have been in the Knights’ favor. They have gone against the usual paths to victory during the NHL playoffs by going 7-3 when the opponent scores first and posting eight comeback wins.

Dallas led 1-0 and 2-1 before Marchessault forced overtime with a shot from the slot with just 2:22 left in the third period. He banged home the goal after a sensational no-look pass from Jack Eichel, who took advantage of a turnover by Suter.

“After that, it was like, ‘All right we’re back in this,’ and I think we have that belief that we’re not going to lose,” Stephenson said.

The Stars have found overtime to be a no-win proposition. They are 0-4 in OT games this postseason, the fifth team to lose that many. All four games of the conference finals have gone to overtime, the first time in NHL history that has occurred.

“I thought we did a bunch of really good things, fixed a lot of things from Game 1,” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. “I thought Jack Eichel and Marchessault make a big-time play there to tie it, and we respond. Our chance in overtime was as good or better than theirs. We’ve just got to stick it in the net.”

Each team took advantage of funky bounces to score in the first period.

Heiskanen scored just 2:47 into the game for the Stars, the puck hopping over Hill. Vegas evened the score at 10:08 when the puck went off Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell‘s skate and Stone buried the 5-on-3 power-play goal that came off an unusual double penalty on the Stars – their only two infractions.

Robertson scored for the second game in a row when he knocked in a rebound on a power play at 9:21 of the second period to put Dallas back in front at 2-1. That goal rewarded a Stars defensive effort that allowed just 10 shots on goal through the first two periods.

The Knights, however, picked up the pressure in the third period with 12 shots on goal, forced overtime and then won it quickly in the extra session.

Stephenson capped what had been a difficult day with a shot he will long remember.

“I obviously need to keep my emotions a little more in check,” Stephenson said. “You never want to give a team with a good power play two good opportunities. It was nice to finish it off with that.”

BEST KNIGHTS TEAM?

The Knights are two victories from making their second Stanley Cup Final. Their other trip was in the Knights’ historic first season in 2018, and six players remain from the team known as the Golden Misfits.

“This year we have the best team we’ve ever had, not only on paper but the way we play,” said Marchessault, one of the Misfits. “I think that’s the biggest thing right now.”

The Knights have come close to returning to the championship round, twice making the semifinals. They also still are chasing the first title, having lost the 2018 Cup Final in five games to Washington.

“I think it slipped away from us that year,” Marchessault said. “I don’t want to think too far ahead. Right now, my head is in Game 3 in Dallas, and we’ll take it from there.”

Tkachuk scores another OT winner, lifting Panthers to 2-0 series lead vs Hurricanes

May 21, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. – Matthew Tkachuk finished a feed from Sam Reinhart at the 1:51 mark of overtime to help the Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Saturday night for a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference final.

Less than two days after scoring the winner in a four-overtime thriller, Tkachuk came through again, this time on the power play after a faceoff win by the Panthers. Sam Bennett sent a pass to the left side for Reinhart, who zipped the puck across to Tkachuk for the easy finish against a sprawled-out Antti Raanta.

Tkachuk immediately skated toward the door on the boards leading to the Florida locker room, motioning to his teammates that it was time to roll out and celebrate.

It marked Tkachuk’s third overtime winner in the playoffs, which includes a Game 5 road win in the first-round upset of Boston following the Bruins’ record-setting regular season. And just like that, Florida won on the road for the eighth straight time in the playoffs – including starting 2-0 on the road in back-to-back series – and improved to 6-0 in overtime in the postseason.

Aleksander Barkov added a highlight-reel goal for Florida in the second period, while Sergei Bobrovsky again befuddled Carolina with 37 stops.

Jalen Chatfield scored Carolina’s lone goal in the opening minutes, while Raanta finished with 24 saves.

Each team also had a goal overturned on a video-review challenge for an unpenalized offsides while entering the zone leading up to the scores.

Florida has home-ice advantage for the next two games, starting Monday with Game 3 in Sunrise. The Panthers are now two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1996, which also marks their last appearance in the East final.

The Panthers took the series opener in epic fashion, beating the Hurricanes on Tkachuk’s goal with 12.7 seconds left in the fourth OT early Friday to end the sixth-longest game in NHL postseason history – along with the longest game in the history of each franchise.

The hours since had become what Panthers coach Paul Maurice called “a race to recover” with both teams paying a “huge cost.” Neither practiced Friday nor had a team morning skate Saturday, opting to utilize every available moment of rest.

Florida stuck with its Game 1 lineup, including Bobrovsky after his 60-save performance. But the Hurricanes swapped goaltenders after Frederik Andersen’s heavy workload and started Raanta, who started the first five games of the postseason and had gone 19-3-3 during the regular season.

Bobrovsky was just as sharp as in Game 1, particularly against Carolina’s withering start that included holding Florida to one shot through the first 13 minutes. He came up with multiple big stops, most notably when he made it across the crease in time to get to Teuvo Teravainen’s backdoor attempt with his blocker after Martin Necas’ quick feed in the second.

Carolina rode the emotion from a roaring crowd for a fast start, with Sebastian Aho firing a loose rebound back toward the crease to Chatfield – who deflected the puck past Bobrovsky just 1:43 into the game.

Yet Florida responded in the second with Barkov’s gorgeous goal. He got loose and alone with Raanta after Florida had won a battle along the boards and got the puck to its captain.

Barkov started to slide the puck between his legs, freezing Raanta for a potential flip toward the net. But Barkov pulled the puck back forward and under his left skate and smoothly backhanded it into the net at 7:43 of the second to tie it at 1-1.

Howden scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Stars 4-3 in Game 1 of West final

May 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS – Brett Howden scored from behind the net off Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger 1:35 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference final.

Jamie Benn forced the extra time when he scored on a 6-on-5 with 1:59 left in regulation.

This was the third time in four meetings this season these teams went beyond regulation to determine the winner. Dallas won twice in the regular season in shootouts.

William Karlsson scored two goals for Vegas, giving him seven this postseason and extending his point streak to three games. Teddy Blueger also scored, Zach Whitecloud had two assists and Adin Hill stopped 33 shots.

Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson each had a goal and an assist for Stars. Hintz has 10 postseason goals and 12 assists, and has hit the back of the net in four of the past five games. Joe Pavelski recorded two assists, and Oettinger made 33 saves.

Game 2 is Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Stars struck first, taking advantage of a quirky bounce off the boards where the Zamboni enters. The puck ended up on Hintz’s stick, and he took a shot from the high slot that Robertson redirected for a 1-0 lead with 1:16 left in the first.

The Knights evened the score midway through the second period when Whitecloud sent a shot from the point off the boards behind the net to Karlsson.

Both teams had near-misses in the second. A shot from Vegas’ Alec Martinez somehow sat on the goal line behind Oettinger, and Dallas’ Tyler Sequin hit the post on a play off the rush.

Karlsson put the Knights up 2-1 early in the third before Hintz answered for the Stars at 4:10 of the period. Blueger took advantage of a scrum in the crease to score at 9:20 of the third before Benn tied it up in the final two minutes.