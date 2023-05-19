Kyle Dubas out as GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs after 5 seasons

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a new general manager after the team announced that it had decided to part ways with Kyle Dubas.

Toronto won a playoff series this year for the first time in nearly two decades. The Maple Leafs eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning before losing to the underdog Florida Panthers in a disappointing second-round showing.

Dubas’ contract was scheduled to expire June 30.

“I would like to thank Kyle for his unwavering dedication over these last nine seasons with the organization, including his last five as general manager,” Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement. “Kyle fostered a great culture within our dressing room and staff, and consistently pushed to make our team better season over season.”

Shanahan was scheduled to address the media at Scotiabank Arena.

An emotional Dubas, 37, said he wasn’t sure if he would continue on as GM, citing the stress on his young family.

Dubas joined the Leafs in 2014 as an assistant GM at age 28. He managed the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies to a Calder Cup title in 2018.

He took over as Toronto general manager from Lou Lamoriello in May 2018 as part of a succession plan under Shanahan’s direction.

The Leafs experienced unprecedented regular-season success under Dubas – viewed as a young, bright hockey mind with a forward-thinking approach to analytics – over his five years in charge.

Toronto set single-season records for wins and points, and went 221-109-42 in his tenure. Dubas also didn’t shy away from big moves – he fired Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Babcock in November 2019 and replaced him with Sheldon Keefe – but struggled to find the right mix in the playoffs until this spring.

The Leafs lost to Boston in seven games in 2019 and fell to Columbus in the 2020 pandemic-necessitated qualifying round. The team blew a 3-1 lead against Montreal in a disastrous 2021 collapse before showing promise in a tight, seven-game loss to Tampa in 2022 that set the stage for last month’s breakthrough.

Dubas offered unwavering support to Toronto’s so-called “Core Four” of offensive talent consisting of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander.

“As a person, he’s been unbelievable throughout my whole time here,” Marner said of Dubas after the Leafs were eliminated by Florida. “Definitely a special person to have around. He cares a lot for his players and his staff.

“Something that we’re all pretty lucky to have.”

Matthew Tkachuk ends 6th-longest game in NHL history, Panthers outlast Hurricanes 3-2 in 4th OT

RALEIGH, N.C. — Back and forth they went, the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes playing a game that seemed destined to have no end while leaving legs growing wobbly with each passing minute.

Then, just as the teams appeared headed for yet another extra period, Matthew Tkachuk pounced on his chance to finish off yet another overtime and road victory for the Panthers in these playoffs.

Tkachuk beat Frederik Andersen in the final seconds of the fourth overtime to give the Panthers a 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final.

Tkachuk took a feed from Sam Bennett after Florida won a battle for the puck as Carolina tried to clear it from the zone, then whipped a shot from the right circle past Andersen with 12.7 seconds left.

That sent Tkachuk racing toward center ice to celebrate with teammates in what turned into the longest game in the history of either franchise, as well as the sixth-longest game in NHL history.

“Definitely, tired but I think you’re less tired when you win,” Tkachuk said, adding: “I hope you guys and everybody else enjoyed that game, because what I’m seeing is two really good teams fighting it out for every inch.”

Florida won its seventh straight road game in these playoffs and improved to 5-0 in overtime. Game 2 is in Raleigh, less than 48 hours after the teams played more than two full games worth of hockey.

This one ended roughly six hours after the puck drop.

“We didn’t even know what overtime we were in,” Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said.

Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe scored in regulation for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 63 saves in what turned into a goaltender battle as the game got more ragged and players racked up the ice time.

Andersen finished with 57 saves for Carolina, which got power-play goals from Seth Jarvis and Stefan Noesen.

“It was a good goalie battle,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It was unfortunate we just couldn’t find one.”

Tkachuk finally ended a game that had multiple wild sequences in critical late moments.

Most notably, there was Lomberg appearing to have the winning goal in his return to Florida’s lineup from injury, beating Jalen Chatfield in a battle and then whipping the puck by Andersen 2 1/2 minutes into the first OT.

But Carolina successfully challenged the play for goaltender interference. Replays showed Florida’s Colin White – while being bumped by Carolina’s Jack Drury – making skate-to-skate contact with Andersen, then bumping him as Andersen ended up on all fours on the other side of the crease before Lomberg’s shot found the net.

Later in that first OT, Jarvis – who had the game’s first goal on a power-play blast from the slot – nearly ended it on a loose rebound but rang the crossbar.

It turned out, the game was nowhere near its epic finish.

Florida hadn’t been to an Eastern Conference final since 1996, before a large chunk of its roster had even been born. But these Panthers had turned a late surge to qualify for the final wild-card spot into a postseason-shaking moment by taking down Boston following the Bruins’ record-setting 65 wins and 135 points, followed by beating a Toronto team buzzing off its first series win in nearly two decades.

Now the Panthers have handed the Hurricanes – who had the league’s second-best regular-season record – their first series deficit of the postseason.

Carolina is in the Eastern final for the second time in five years. The last time, it was a feel-good surprise for a young core that had just ended a nine-year postseason drought. They had since accomplished the goal of building a consistent winner and Cup contender, though second-round exits the past two seasons on home ice had cast a damper on some of that sustained success.

This time, Carolina beat the New York Islanders in six games and then the New Jersey Devils in five to make it back. But on a night when both teams had plenty of chances to end this one in any of the OTs, Carolina ended up losing its ninth straight game in the conference-final round dating to 2009 in brutal fashion.

“It was kind of really who was going to make the last mistake,” Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. “Unfortunately, it was us.”

LONGEST GAME

The longest game in NHL history came on March 24, 1936, when the Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Maroons 1-0 in the sixth overtime on Mud Bruneteau’s goal at 116 minutes, 30 seconds of extra play.

FRANCHISE MARKS

Florida’s previous record for longest game was 104:31 in Game 4 of the 1996 Stanley Cup final against Colorado. Carolina’s previous record was 114:47 for Game 3 of the 2002 Stanley Cup final. The teams each lost those games.

SEMIFINAL SKID

Carolina’s losing streak in the NHL semifinals dates to Pittsburgh’s sweep of the Hurricanes in 2009 when Maurice was in his second stint as Carolina’s coach. Boston then swept the Hurricanes a decade later.

WELCOME BACK

Both teams welcomed back forwards from lengthy injuries.

Carolina’s Teuvo Teravainen hadn’t played since suffering what the team described as a hand injury in Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders. The injury required surgery on April 20 and left him with a scar running the length of his left thumb.

Lomberg had missed eight straight games due to an upper-body injury.

Hurricanes’ Teuvo Teravainen set to return for Game 1 of East final against Panthers

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Teuvo Teravainen is set to return from injury for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against Florida.

Teravainen hasn’t played since suffering a thumb injury in Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders. The injury required surgery on April 20, so his expected return will come exactly four weeks later.

Teravainen has worked on the top line and is a strong passer. He also is a valuable penalty killer.

He has been skating with the team in practices this week leading up to the best-of-seven series, working on a line with captain Jordan Staal and Martin Necas during the morning skate.

Coyotes face more instability with voters’ rejection of proposed arena

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes were confident more than two decades of instability were coming to a close.

A “yes” vote on a referendum for an entertainment district would allow the franchise to finally build its own arena.

When Tempe voters said no in an election, the team was left in shock and with no clear path to the future.

“What is next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League over the coming weeks,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said.

The Coyotes’ internal polling showed the three propositions related to the arena would pass easily.

Voters had other ideas, overwhelmingly saying “no” to the proposed $2.3 billion Tempe Entertainment District, leaving the franchise still in a state of flux.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referendum regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

The Coyotes have faced instability almost since moving to Arizona from Winnipeg in 1996.

The franchise shared then-America West Arena with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns before moving to Glendale’s Gila River Arena in 2003. When former owner Jerry Moyes took the Coyotes into bankruptcy, the NHL stepped in and ran the organization for four seasons.

A new ownership group brought hope in 2013, but turmoil resurfaced two years later, when the city of Glendale backed out of a long-term, multimillion-dollar lease agreement. The Coyotes leased the arena on an annual basis until Glendale announced it was terminating the contract after the 2021-22 season.

The Coyotes’ temporary solution was to share Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat building that’s by far the smallest in the NHL, with Arizona State University.

Now the organization has to shift gears yet again after voters rejected a proposed new arena.

The Coyotes said they will play in Mullett Arena next season, but it is not a long-term option. Playing at such a small arena hurts the overall league revenue and the Mullett, while nice, is not up to NHL standards.

“During the 2023-24 season, the Arizona Coyotes will play at Mullett Arena,” Gutierrez said in a statement. “We remain committed to Arizona and have already started re-engaging with local officials and sites to solidify a new permanent home in the Valley.”

One option could be to move back downtown and share what’s now called the Footprint Center with the Suns. The Coyotes had an icy relationship with former Suns owner Robert Sarver, but new owner Mat Ishbia might be more amenable to a partnership.

The Coyotes have said there was a backup plan if the Tempe deal fell through – perhaps a move to another Phoenix suburb – but have kept it under wraps.

A return to Glendale is likely out because of the team’s strained relationship with the city, though another city might be willing to work something out. Phoenix is surrounded by tribal lands, but any deal there would be complicated, particularly if owner Alex Meruelo wants a casino to be part of the development.

Relocation rumors have followed the Coyotes for years and the rejection by Tempe may lead to a road out of the desert. Bettman has been adamant the franchise will remain in Arizona.

Maybe the Coyotes and league can look at relocating somewhere like Portland, Oregon, Kansas City, Houston, Milwaukee or Salt Lake City. Canadian fans in non-NHL cities have clamored to have a team of their own, so perhaps the Coyotes head back to Canada, maybe to Quebec City or Hamilton, Ontario.

From an on-ice perspective, the Coyotes will attempt to continue to operate as if nothing has changed.

But the rejection vote could hamper the team in free agency, with some players unwilling to head to the desert when there’s so much uncertainty. It may also impact their ability to sign first-rounder Logan Cooley and the Coyotes’ other draft picks, who might not want to join a team when they don’t know if it’s still going to be in Arizona.

The Coyotes are in a tough spot all around. The optimism surrounding a possible escape from instability turned into more chaos with the “no” vote.

Sunny NHL playoffs: Every Stanley Cup semifinalist team is from the Sun Belt for the first time

The NHL is about to stage a very non-traditional pair of conference finals. Every game will be played in the Sun Belt for the first time, with not an Original Six franchise in sight.

“It’s the four best teams left. It doesn’t matter where they’re from, right?,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday. “There’s that old tradition, the Original Six and someone’s usually there, but that’s just the way it falls this year.”

Carolina will take on the Florida Panthers in the East final, with Game 1 on Thursday night. The Dallas Stars and the Golden Knights open the West final Friday night in Las Vegas.

“It’s a lot more fun. It’s a lot more of a party, it really is,” first-year Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “The traditional markets, you go to a game, and I’m Canadian, but you go to a game in Toronto … it’s very reserved, very corporate. You come to these games, it’s a party, and Vegas is the same.”

DeBoer, who was Cassidy’s predecessor in Vegas and also coached at Florida, believes this kind of final four is exactly what Commissioner Gary Bettman predicted when the NHL instituted a salary cap in 2005 after a yearlong lockout and made parity a priority.

“It’s fantastic. … If you’re one of the 16 (playoff) teams, everyone feels like they have a chance to win the Stanley Cup if you’re one of those teams,” said DeBoer, who is in a conference final with his fourth different team. “That’s not the same in every sport. I think there’s some preconceived notions about the two or three teams that are going to be left standing at the end of the day in some of the other major sports. And it’s usually accurate every year.”

Even with Sun Belt teams filling every spot in the conference finals for the first time, this quartet isn’t new to the playoffs. All have made it to a Stanley Cup Final, with Dallas winning it all in 1999 and Carolina the 2006 championship.

The Stars have gone to two other Stanley Cup finals since the franchise moved south from Minnesota in 1993, the same year the expansion Panthers came into the league. The Hartford Whalers moved to Carolina and became the Panthers in 1997. Vegas is in only its sixth year as a franchise, making the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural expansion season and missing the playoffs only once since.

When the Stars lost to Tampa Bay in six games in 2020, it was the “southernmost” Stanley Cup Final – expect that entire postseason was played in Canada after the regular season was interrupted and shortened because of the pandemic. That was the second of the Lightning’s three Cup titles.

Carolina is in the playoffs for the fifth straight year and back in the East final for the first time since 2019. The Hurricanes finished with the league’s second-best record behind Boston and hold home-ice advantage for the rest of the postseason.

It’s been a big few months for the franchise, which hosted its first Stadium Series game in February and drew a sellout crowd of nearly 57,000 across the street from its PNC Arena home at North Carolina State’s football stadium in Raleigh.

That’s been part of a larger trend of so-called non-traditional markets drawing marquee league events such as outdoor games to Nashville and Dallas – a crowd of 85,630 was on hand at Cotton Bowl Stadium when the Stars hosted the Predators on New Year’s Day 2020. Florida hosted this year’s All-Star Game and next month’s draft is in Nashville.

“I think it says a lot about how the game is growing, No. 1, and where’ve brought it to places and fans that never would have probably thought it 20 years ago or 30 or whatever,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You wouldn’t envision this happening.”

It’s a particularly exciting time in South Florida, with the NBA’s Miami Heat in the conference finals along with the Panthers. Both took similar paths this season – struggles in the regular season, a late-season rally just to get into the playoffs, ousting No. 1 overall seeds in the first round and now peaking at the right time.

Miami was a football market forever, until the Heat started winning. But with sold-out crowds and interest at an all-time high, the Panthers – who made the Stanley Cup Final in 1996, their third season after being an expansion team – truly believe they have carved out enough support to say their area is a hockey town now as well.

“The whole playoffs, it’s been amazing,” Florida captain Aleksander Barkov said. “The past few years here, hockey has been growing and so has the interest in this organization and team. Obviously, the results (help) – we’ve been in the playoffs for the past couple years and that makes a big difference, too. The crowd supports us here and that gives us an extra boost.”