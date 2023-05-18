Hurricanes’ Teuvo Teravainen set to return for Game 1 of East final against Panthers

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Teuvo Teravainen is set to return from injury for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against Florida.

Teravainen hasn’t played since suffering a thumb injury in Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders. The injury required surgery on April 20, so his expected return will come exactly four weeks later.

Teravainen has worked on the top line and is a strong passer. He also is a valuable penalty killer.

He has been skating with the team in practices this week leading up to the best-of-seven series, working on a line with captain Jordan Staal and Martin Necas during the morning skate.

Coyotes face more instability with voters' rejection of proposed arena

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes were confident more than two decades of instability were coming to a close.

A “yes” vote on a referendum for an entertainment district would allow the franchise to finally build its own arena.

When Tempe voters said no in an election, the team was left in shock and with no clear path to the future.

“What is next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League over the coming weeks,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said.

The Coyotes’ internal polling showed the three propositions related to the arena would pass easily.

Voters had other ideas, overwhelmingly saying “no” to the proposed $2.3 billion Tempe Entertainment District, leaving the franchise still in a state of flux.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referendum regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

The Coyotes have faced instability almost since moving to Arizona from Winnipeg in 1996.

The franchise shared then-America West Arena with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns before moving to Glendale’s Gila River Arena in 2003. When former owner Jerry Moyes took the Coyotes into bankruptcy, the NHL stepped in and ran the organization for four seasons.

A new ownership group brought hope in 2013, but turmoil resurfaced two years later, when the city of Glendale backed out of a long-term, multimillion-dollar lease agreement. The Coyotes leased the arena on an annual basis until Glendale announced it was terminating the contract after the 2021-22 season.

The Coyotes’ temporary solution was to share Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat building that’s by far the smallest in the NHL, with Arizona State University.

Now the organization has to shift gears yet again after voters rejected a proposed new arena.

The Coyotes said they will play in Mullett Arena next season, but it is not a long-term option. Playing at such a small arena hurts the overall league revenue and the Mullett, while nice, is not up to NHL standards.

“During the 2023-24 season, the Arizona Coyotes will play at Mullett Arena,” Gutierrez said in a statement. “We remain committed to Arizona and have already started re-engaging with local officials and sites to solidify a new permanent home in the Valley.”

One option could be to move back downtown and share what’s now called the Footprint Center with the Suns. The Coyotes had an icy relationship with former Suns owner Robert Sarver, but new owner Mat Ishbia might be more amenable to a partnership.

The Coyotes have said there was a backup plan if the Tempe deal fell through – perhaps a move to another Phoenix suburb – but have kept it under wraps.

A return to Glendale is likely out because of the team’s strained relationship with the city, though another city might be willing to work something out. Phoenix is surrounded by tribal lands, but any deal there would be complicated, particularly if owner Alex Meruelo wants a casino to be part of the development.

Relocation rumors have followed the Coyotes for years and the rejection by Tempe may lead to a road out of the desert. Bettman has been adamant the franchise will remain in Arizona.

Maybe the Coyotes and league can look at relocating somewhere like Portland, Oregon, Kansas City, Houston, Milwaukee or Salt Lake City. Canadian fans in non-NHL cities have clamored to have a team of their own, so perhaps the Coyotes head back to Canada, maybe to Quebec City or Hamilton, Ontario.

From an on-ice perspective, the Coyotes will attempt to continue to operate as if nothing has changed.

But the rejection vote could hamper the team in free agency, with some players unwilling to head to the desert when there’s so much uncertainty. It may also impact their ability to sign first-rounder Logan Cooley and the Coyotes’ other draft picks, who might not want to join a team when they don’t know if it’s still going to be in Arizona.

The Coyotes are in a tough spot all around. The optimism surrounding a possible escape from instability turned into more chaos with the “no” vote.

Sunny NHL playoffs: Every Stanley Cup semifinalist team is from the Sun Belt for the first time

The NHL is about to stage a very non-traditional pair of conference finals. Every game will be played in the Sun Belt for the first time, with not an Original Six franchise in sight.

“It’s the four best teams left. It doesn’t matter where they’re from, right?,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday. “There’s that old tradition, the Original Six and someone’s usually there, but that’s just the way it falls this year.”

Carolina will take on the Florida Panthers in the East final, with Game 1 on Thursday night. The Dallas Stars and the Golden Knights open the West final Friday night in Las Vegas.

“It’s a lot more fun. It’s a lot more of a party, it really is,” first-year Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “The traditional markets, you go to a game, and I’m Canadian, but you go to a game in Toronto … it’s very reserved, very corporate. You come to these games, it’s a party, and Vegas is the same.”

DeBoer, who was Cassidy’s predecessor in Vegas and also coached at Florida, believes this kind of final four is exactly what Commissioner Gary Bettman predicted when the NHL instituted a salary cap in 2005 after a yearlong lockout and made parity a priority.

“It’s fantastic. … If you’re one of the 16 (playoff) teams, everyone feels like they have a chance to win the Stanley Cup if you’re one of those teams,” said DeBoer, who is in a conference final with his fourth different team. “That’s not the same in every sport. I think there’s some preconceived notions about the two or three teams that are going to be left standing at the end of the day in some of the other major sports. And it’s usually accurate every year.”

Even with Sun Belt teams filling every spot in the conference finals for the first time, this quartet isn’t new to the playoffs. All have made it to a Stanley Cup Final, with Dallas winning it all in 1999 and Carolina the 2006 championship.

The Stars have gone to two other Stanley Cup finals since the franchise moved south from Minnesota in 1993, the same year the expansion Panthers came into the league. The Hartford Whalers moved to Carolina and became the Panthers in 1997. Vegas is in only its sixth year as a franchise, making the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural expansion season and missing the playoffs only once since.

When the Stars lost to Tampa Bay in six games in 2020, it was the “southernmost” Stanley Cup Final – expect that entire postseason was played in Canada after the regular season was interrupted and shortened because of the pandemic. That was the second of the Lightning’s three Cup titles.

Carolina is in the playoffs for the fifth straight year and back in the East final for the first time since 2019. The Hurricanes finished with the league’s second-best record behind Boston and hold home-ice advantage for the rest of the postseason.

It’s been a big few months for the franchise, which hosted its first Stadium Series game in February and drew a sellout crowd of nearly 57,000 across the street from its PNC Arena home at North Carolina State’s football stadium in Raleigh.

That’s been part of a larger trend of so-called non-traditional markets drawing marquee league events such as outdoor games to Nashville and Dallas – a crowd of 85,630 was on hand at Cotton Bowl Stadium when the Stars hosted the Predators on New Year’s Day 2020. Florida hosted this year’s All-Star Game and next month’s draft is in Nashville.

“I think it says a lot about how the game is growing, No. 1, and where’ve brought it to places and fans that never would have probably thought it 20 years ago or 30 or whatever,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You wouldn’t envision this happening.”

It’s a particularly exciting time in South Florida, with the NBA’s Miami Heat in the conference finals along with the Panthers. Both took similar paths this season – struggles in the regular season, a late-season rally just to get into the playoffs, ousting No. 1 overall seeds in the first round and now peaking at the right time.

Miami was a football market forever, until the Heat started winning. But with sold-out crowds and interest at an all-time high, the Panthers – who made the Stanley Cup Final in 1996, their third season after being an expansion team – truly believe they have carved out enough support to say their area is a hockey town now as well.

“The whole playoffs, it’s been amazing,” Florida captain Aleksander Barkov said. “The past few years here, hockey has been growing and so has the interest in this organization and team. Obviously, the results (help) – we’ve been in the playoffs for the past couple years and that makes a big difference, too. The crowd supports us here and that gives us an extra boost.”

Fate of Arizona Coyotes arena project in the hands of voters

The Arizona Coyotes are about to learn the fate of a proposed entertainment district that would include a new home for the team, which has crisscrossed the city searching for a permanent place to play.

Residents in Tempe are voting on a referendum that will determine whether plans for the $2.3 billion Tempe Entertainment District will move forward.

The vote is taking place after the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport expressed concerns about the residences that would be built as part of the project in the high-noise area under the airport’s flight path.

If the arena is built, the Coyotes would finally be able to settle down after playing in three different venues since moving to Arizona.

The franchise shared a downtown Phoenix arena with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns after relocating from Winnipeg in 1996 then moved to Glendale’s Gila River Arena in 2003. But the Coyotes’ had a troubled tenure in the Phoenix suburb.

Then-owner Jerry Moyes took the Coyotes into bankruptcy in 2009 and Canadian billionaire Jim Balsillie put in a bid to purchase the team with the intention of moving it to Hamilton, Ontario. The NHL, wanting to keep the team in Arizona, put in a counter bid and a Phoenix judge ruled the team could not be sold to Balsillie to circumvent the NHL’s relocation rules.

The NHL ran the Coyotes for four seasons and the financial constraints took a toll, leading in part to a seven-year playoff drought.

A new ownership group brought new hope in 2013 but turmoil surfaced again in 2015, when the city of Glendale backed out of a long-term, multimillion-dollar lease agreement. The Coyotes then leased Gila River Arena on an annual basis until Glendale announced it was terminating the deal after the 2021-22 season.

The franchise found a temporary solution, working out a deal to share Arizona State’s Mullett Arena for three seasons. The Mullett has a capacity of 5,000 and is by far the smallest home arena in the NHL.

The Coyotes submitted a bid to buy a tract of land in Tempe and the Tempe City Council voted to begin negotiating on a new entertainment district. The City Council later voted to send the project to a public vote.

The Coyotes thought they were in good standing with the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor before a legal filing in March sought to rescind Tempe’s recent zoning and land-use changes. It also asked to prohibit future residential considerations in an area the FAA says is incompatible with residential development due to its positioning under Sky Harbor flight paths.

The Coyotes countered by filing a $2.3 billion notice of claim against the city of Phoenix for alleged breach of contract.

Kyle Dubas unsure if he will remain as Maple Leafs GM

TORONTO — Kyle Dubas has made plenty of high-profile moves in his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

From big-money signings to blockbuster trades to firing a Stanley Cup-winning coach, he’s been at the center of the action since being elevated to the general manager’s role five years ago.

His next decision will have a major impact on both himself and the direction of the organization.

Dubas said as the team reflected on its second-round playoff exit that he needs time to figure out if he even wants to continue as GM with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

“It requires me to have a full family discussion,” Dubas, his voice shaking with emotion, said at an afternoon press conference. “My family is a hugely important part of what I do. For me to commit to anything without having a fuller understanding of what this year took (out of) them … it’s probably unfair for me to answer where I’m at.

“We haven’t been able to have those full discussions yet, but it was a very hard year on them.”

Dubas added he won’t be leaving the Maple Leafs to join another club ahead of next season.

“I definitely don’t have it in me to go anywhere else,” Dubas said. “It’ll either be here or it’ll be taking time to recalibrate (and) reflect on the seasons here. But you won’t see me next week pop up elsewhere.”

The Maple Leafs won a playoff series for the first time since 2004 when they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round before falling to the Florida Panthers in a disappointing five-game setback that sullied a breakthrough nearly two decades in the making.

“I think the world of Kyle,” Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly said. “He’s a world-class GM. I’m not in charge of what happens with his contract. But everything he did was in the team’s best interest.

“The players are the ones that were on the ice.”

If he stays, Dubas said he’d look at any changes to the roster – including the nucleus of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander that he’s staunchly backed at every turn – that gives Toronto a better opportunity at success.

“I would take nothing off the table,” he said. “Everything would have to be considered.”

Dubas took questions alone this year on a breakup day that moved at a glacial pace after sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with team president Brendan Shanahan last spring following a fourth consecutive opening-round disappointment. Shanahan was nowhere to be seen this time, but the team indicated he would be available “in the coming days.”

“I’m responsible,” Dubas said when asked if anything should be read into the absence of his boss. “The decisions made on trades, on roster, on everything – they’re on me. I feel like I should sit and take responsibility for them.”

Dubas’ decision – whether it’s up to him or Shanahan – is one of many facing the Leafs in what could be a tumultuous summer.

Matthews and Nylander are both entering the final year of their contracts and can sign extensions as of July 1. Matthews and Marner – the latter’s deal runs two more seasons – both will have their no-movement clauses activated the same day. Nylander will possess a no-trade list of 10 teams.

Tavares, meanwhile, will be 33 years old and will counting $11 million against the salary cap next season.

“I love it here,” the Leafs captain, who signed in free agency in 2018 as Dubas’ first move, said when asked about waiving his no-movement clause. “I made a commitment here for seven years, to be a Leaf, and I want to be here.”

It’s no secret that Matthews, who indicated he’d like to stay in Toronto and wants to ink an extension this summer, and Dubas have a good relationship off the ice.

“Built a really good culture here,” said last season’s Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP. “Expectations don’t get met or you fall short, people point the finger.

“But my experience with Kyle has been a real positive one.”

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe has been attached to Dubas for the last decade, and his future with the organization could also be tied to what happens with the GM.

“Kyle and I have a lot of history,” Keefe said. “I believe in a lot of things he’s done here to put us in a position to succeed. I have tremendous amount of respect for Kyle … in terms of what happens from here, it’s out of my control.”

There are plenty of other questions that need answering in Toronto. Veteran center Ryan O’Reilly – acquired from the St. Louis Blues at the trade deadline as part of the Maple Leafs’ big swing – is an unrestricted free agent. The same goes for forwards Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot, Noel Acciari and David Kampf, along with defensemen Luke Schenn and Justin Holl.

Marner, who grew up a Leafs fan just north of the city and was asked about the possibility of getting traded before Dubas spoke, said he hopes to remain.

“I’ve been very fortunate to play for this team,” he said. “I want to continue to play for this team and hope I get to play for this team. It’s all I ever dreamed of as a kid.

“Hopefully I get to continue that honor.”

Once there’s clarity on Dubas, the rest of the Maple Leafs’ summer will start to come into focus.