Sunny NHL playoffs: Every Stanley Cup semifinalist team is from the Sun Belt for the first time

Associated PressMay 16, 2023, 8:45 PM EDT
Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports
The NHL is about to stage a very non-traditional pair of conference finals. Every game will be played in the Sun Belt for the first time, with not an Original Six franchise in sight.

“It’s the four best teams left. It doesn’t matter where they’re from, right?,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday. “There’s that old tradition, the Original Six and someone’s usually there, but that’s just the way it falls this year.”

Carolina will take on the Florida Panthers in the East final, with Game 1 on Thursday night. The Dallas Stars and the Golden Knights open the West final Friday night in Las Vegas.

“It’s a lot more fun. It’s a lot more of a party, it really is,” first-year Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “The traditional markets, you go to a game, and I’m Canadian, but you go to a game in Toronto … it’s very reserved, very corporate. You come to these games, it’s a party, and Vegas is the same.”

DeBoer, who was Cassidy’s predecessor in Vegas and also coached at Florida, believes this kind of final four is exactly what Commissioner Gary Bettman predicted when the NHL instituted a salary cap in 2005 after a yearlong lockout and made parity a priority.

“It’s fantastic. … If you’re one of the 16 (playoff) teams, everyone feels like they have a chance to win the Stanley Cup if you’re one of those teams,” said DeBoer, who is in a conference final with his fourth different team. “That’s not the same in every sport. I think there’s some preconceived notions about the two or three teams that are going to be left standing at the end of the day in some of the other major sports. And it’s usually accurate every year.”

Even with Sun Belt teams filling every spot in the conference finals for the first time, this quartet isn’t new to the playoffs. All have made it to a Stanley Cup Final, with Dallas winning it all in 1999 and Carolina the 2006 championship.

The Stars have gone to two other Stanley Cup finals since the franchise moved south from Minnesota in 1993, the same year the expansion Panthers came into the league. The Hartford Whalers moved to Carolina and became the Panthers in 1997. Vegas is in only its sixth year as a franchise, making the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural expansion season and missing the playoffs only once since.

When the Stars lost to Tampa Bay in six games in 2020, it was the “southernmost” Stanley Cup Final – expect that entire postseason was played in Canada after the regular season was interrupted and shortened because of the pandemic. That was the second of the Lightning’s three Cup titles.

Carolina is in the playoffs for the fifth straight year and back in the East final for the first time since 2019. The Hurricanes finished with the league’s second-best record behind Boston and hold home-ice advantage for the rest of the postseason.

It’s been a big few months for the franchise, which hosted its first Stadium Series game in February and drew a sellout crowd of nearly 57,000 across the street from its PNC Arena home at North Carolina State’s football stadium in Raleigh.

That’s been part of a larger trend of so-called non-traditional markets drawing marquee league events such as outdoor games to Nashville and Dallas – a crowd of 85,630 was on hand at Cotton Bowl Stadium when the Stars hosted the Predators on New Year’s Day 2020. Florida hosted this year’s All-Star Game and next month’s draft is in Nashville.

“I think it says a lot about how the game is growing, No. 1, and where’ve brought it to places and fans that never would have probably thought it 20 years ago or 30 or whatever,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You wouldn’t envision this happening.”

It’s a particularly exciting time in South Florida, with the NBA’s Miami Heat in the conference finals along with the Panthers. Both took similar paths this season – struggles in the regular season, a late-season rally just to get into the playoffs, ousting No. 1 overall seeds in the first round and now peaking at the right time.

Miami was a football market forever, until the Heat started winning. But with sold-out crowds and interest at an all-time high, the Panthers – who made the Stanley Cup Final in 1996, their third season after being an expansion team – truly believe they have carved out enough support to say their area is a hockey town now as well.

“The whole playoffs, it’s been amazing,” Florida captain Aleksander Barkov said. “The past few years here, hockey has been growing and so has the interest in this organization and team. Obviously, the results (help) – we’ve been in the playoffs for the past couple years and that makes a big difference, too. The crowd supports us here and that gives us an extra boost.”

Associated PressMay 16, 2023, 2:07 PM EDT
Getty Images
The Arizona Coyotes are about to learn the fate of a proposed entertainment district that would include a new home for the team, which has crisscrossed the city searching for a permanent place to play.

Residents in Tempe are voting on a referendum that will determine whether plans for the $2.3 billion Tempe Entertainment District will move forward.

The vote is taking place after the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport expressed concerns about the residences that would be built as part of the project in the high-noise area under the airport’s flight path.

If the arena is built, the Coyotes would finally be able to settle down after playing in three different venues since moving to Arizona.

The franchise shared a downtown Phoenix arena with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns after relocating from Winnipeg in 1996 then moved to Glendale’s Gila River Arena in 2003. But the Coyotes’ had a troubled tenure in the Phoenix suburb.

Then-owner Jerry Moyes took the Coyotes into bankruptcy in 2009 and Canadian billionaire Jim Balsillie put in a bid to purchase the team with the intention of moving it to Hamilton, Ontario. The NHL, wanting to keep the team in Arizona, put in a counter bid and a Phoenix judge ruled the team could not be sold to Balsillie to circumvent the NHL’s relocation rules.

The NHL ran the Coyotes for four seasons and the financial constraints took a toll, leading in part to a seven-year playoff drought.

A new ownership group brought new hope in 2013 but turmoil surfaced again in 2015, when the city of Glendale backed out of a long-term, multimillion-dollar lease agreement. The Coyotes then leased Gila River Arena on an annual basis until Glendale announced it was terminating the deal after the 2021-22 season.

The franchise found a temporary solution, working out a deal to share Arizona State’s Mullett Arena for three seasons. The Mullett has a capacity of 5,000 and is by far the smallest home arena in the NHL.

The Coyotes submitted a bid to buy a tract of land in Tempe and the Tempe City Council voted to begin negotiating on a new entertainment district. The City Council later voted to send the project to a public vote.

The Coyotes thought they were in good standing with the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor before a legal filing in March sought to rescind Tempe’s recent zoning and land-use changes. It also asked to prohibit future residential considerations in an area the FAA says is incompatible with residential development due to its positioning under Sky Harbor flight paths.

The Coyotes countered by filing a $2.3 billion notice of claim against the city of Phoenix for alleged breach of contract.

Associated PressMay 16, 2023, 2:04 PM EDT
Getty Images
TORONTO — Kyle Dubas has made plenty of high-profile moves in his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

From big-money signings to blockbuster trades to firing a Stanley Cup-winning coach, he’s been at the center of the action since being elevated to the general manager’s role five years ago.

His next decision will have a major impact on both himself and the direction of the organization.

Dubas said as the team reflected on its second-round playoff exit that he needs time to figure out if he even wants to continue as GM with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

“It requires me to have a full family discussion,” Dubas, his voice shaking with emotion, said at an afternoon press conference. “My family is a hugely important part of what I do. For me to commit to anything without having a fuller understanding of what this year took (out of) them … it’s probably unfair for me to answer where I’m at.

“We haven’t been able to have those full discussions yet, but it was a very hard year on them.”

Dubas added he won’t be leaving the Maple Leafs to join another club ahead of next season.

“I definitely don’t have it in me to go anywhere else,” Dubas said. “It’ll either be here or it’ll be taking time to recalibrate (and) reflect on the seasons here. But you won’t see me next week pop up elsewhere.”

The Maple Leafs won a playoff series for the first time since 2004 when they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round before falling to the Florida Panthers in a disappointing five-game setback that sullied a breakthrough nearly two decades in the making.

“I think the world of Kyle,” Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly said. “He’s a world-class GM. I’m not in charge of what happens with his contract. But everything he did was in the team’s best interest.

“The players are the ones that were on the ice.”

If he stays, Dubas said he’d look at any changes to the roster – including the nucleus of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander that he’s staunchly backed at every turn – that gives Toronto a better opportunity at success.

“I would take nothing off the table,” he said. “Everything would have to be considered.”

Dubas took questions alone this year on a breakup day that moved at a glacial pace after sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with team president Brendan Shanahan last spring following a fourth consecutive opening-round disappointment. Shanahan was nowhere to be seen this time, but the team indicated he would be available “in the coming days.”

“I’m responsible,” Dubas said when asked if anything should be read into the absence of his boss. “The decisions made on trades, on roster, on everything – they’re on me. I feel like I should sit and take responsibility for them.”

Dubas’ decision – whether it’s up to him or Shanahan – is one of many facing the Leafs in what could be a tumultuous summer.

Matthews and Nylander are both entering the final year of their contracts and can sign extensions as of July 1. Matthews and Marner – the latter’s deal runs two more seasons – both will have their no-movement clauses activated the same day. Nylander will possess a no-trade list of 10 teams.

Tavares, meanwhile, will be 33 years old and will counting $11 million against the salary cap next season.

“I love it here,” the Leafs captain, who signed in free agency in 2018 as Dubas’ first move, said when asked about waiving his no-movement clause. “I made a commitment here for seven years, to be a Leaf, and I want to be here.”

It’s no secret that Matthews, who indicated he’d like to stay in Toronto and wants to ink an extension this summer, and Dubas have a good relationship off the ice.

“Built a really good culture here,” said last season’s Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP. “Expectations don’t get met or you fall short, people point the finger.

“But my experience with Kyle has been a real positive one.”

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe has been attached to Dubas for the last decade, and his future with the organization could also be tied to what happens with the GM.

“Kyle and I have a lot of history,” Keefe said. “I believe in a lot of things he’s done here to put us in a position to succeed. I have tremendous amount of respect for Kyle … in terms of what happens from here, it’s out of my control.”

There are plenty of other questions that need answering in Toronto. Veteran center Ryan O’Reilly – acquired from the St. Louis Blues at the trade deadline as part of the Maple Leafs’ big swing – is an unrestricted free agent. The same goes for forwards Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot, Noel Acciari and David Kampf, along with defensemen Luke Schenn and Justin Holl.

Marner, who grew up a Leafs fan just north of the city and was asked about the possibility of getting traded before Dubas spoke, said he hopes to remain.

“I’ve been very fortunate to play for this team,” he said. “I want to continue to play for this team and hope I get to play for this team. It’s all I ever dreamed of as a kid.

“Hopefully I get to continue that honor.”

Once there’s clarity on Dubas, the rest of the Maple Leafs’ summer will start to come into focus.

Associated PressMay 15, 2023, 11:22 PM EDT
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports
DALLAS — Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston scored goals and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference final with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 on Monday night.

Dallas moves on to play first-year Stars coach Pete DeBoer’s former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Game 1 of the West final is Friday night in Las Vegas.

DeBoer improved to 7-0 in Game 7s, this being the fourth different team he led to a win in the finale of a best-of-seven series that went the distance. Darryl Sutter and Scott Bowman are the only other coaches to do that.

It was the fourth time in five seasons the Stars got a Game 7 – the others were all away from home. They hadn’t won a Game 7 at home since 2000 when they made the Stanley Cup Final. In the only other Game 7 they hosted at American Airlines Center, the Stars lost 6-1 to St. Louis in a second-round series in 2016.

A day after his 20th birthday, Johnston made it 2-0 with 7:12 left, when he gathered a puck that ricocheted off the back boards to the left of the Seattle net. He then sent a shot that went off the shoulder and mask of goalie Phillip Grubauer before going into the net.

Grubauer stopped 26 shots, two weeks after his 33 saves when Seattle won at Colorado 2-1 in another Game 7 to knock out last year’s Stanley Cup champion.

Hintz’s ninth goal of the playoffs was credited as an unassisted tally and came with 4:01 left in the second period, the deepest in this series any game got before a score.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored with 17.6 seconds left, preventing the shutout for 24-year-old Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who finished with 21 saves.

It was exactly one year after Oettinger’s 64-save performance in another Game 7 – a 3-2 loss at Calgary after Johnny Gaudreau’s OT goal ended the first-round series.

The 24-year-old Oettinger improved to 5-0 after losses this postseason. He allowed four goals on 18 shots during Game 6 in Seattle on Saturday when he was pulled 4 1/2 minutes into the second period.

Dallas and Las Vegas will meet in the Western Conference Final for the second time in four seasons. The Stars beat the DeBoer-coached Golden Knights in five games in 2020, the postseason that was played in the NHL’s bubble in Toronto and Edmonton during the pandemic.

Adam Larsson had four of Seattle’s 13 blocked shots in the first period, two in quick succession before Dallas had its only power play. After blocking Evgenii Dadonov’s shot, Larsson knocked away Jamie Benn’s attempt on a rebound before the Stars captain was cross-checked by Eeli Tolvanen in front of the net.

Seattle then had seven blocked shots during the power play, not allowing the Stars to get a shot on goal even while they pretty much kept the puck in their offensive zone that entire time.

The Kraken had only eight more blocked shots the rest of the game.

Dallas had the only shot, a short-hander try by Hintz, when the Kraken had its only man-advantage after Benn was called for a high stick later in the first period.

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen got a puck past Grubauer only 3 1/2 minutes into the game, but it ricocheted off the crossbar and went out of play behind the net.

Associated PressMay 14, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT
Getty Images
RALEIGH, N.C. – Rod Brind’Amour felt comfortable all season distributing the Carolina Hurricanes’ goaltending load primarily between a pair of reliable veterans who were good enough to push his team to the league’s second-best record.

Things have looked different by necessity through the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far.

Carolina leaned on Antti Raanta through most of the first round with Frederik Andersen recovering from an illness, then Andersen started every game of the second round with Raanta battling his own ailment.

Each played well in those longer stints and is healthy now with the Hurricanes set to face the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, leaving their coach with a decision ahead of the best-of-seven series.

“When they’re both healthy, now I have a good couple of options – we know that,” Brind’Amour said. “In both series, we didn’t really have that option. It was kind of like: OK, thankfully one guy was healthy so you run them out there.

“Hopefully they’ll both be good and we’ll see where it goes, if we end up using them both or not. It’s an option for sure that I’m definitely happy to use.”

Andersen and Raanta combined to start 59 of 82 regular-season games, with 23-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov working as the third option. That group backstopped a defense that ranked second behind Boston by allowing 210 goals (2.56 per game).

A season earlier, Andersen and Raanta combined to secure the Williams M. Jennings Trophy awarded to the netminders who played in a minimum of 25 games for a team that allowed the fewest goals in the league, with Andersen working as the No. 1 goalie on the way to 35 wins.

With this season’s rotation, Raanta never started more than five straight regular-season games and Andersen never started more than three straight. The hope was that avoiding workhorse loads would keep them fresh and minimize injury risks for a team known for using its aggressive forecheck to win puck battles, maintain possession and keep the pressure on opponents at the opposite end of the ice.

“Every guy had their moments a little bit, where you play a little bit more,” Raanta said of the regular-season rotation. “So I don’t mind that. It’s obviously good for me to kind of get in that rotation, but sometimes it’s easier if you get a couple of games in a row and you kind of work your game a little bit.

“I didn’t mind that. It was nice to get that and get some games, so obviously that worked well for me.”

In the first round against the New York Islanders, Raanta started the first five games, with Andersen dressing twice but missing three games because of an illness. He won three, posting a 2.59 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Andersen got the call in the Game 6 clincher and allowed one goal in the overtime win. He followed that by starting all five games of the second round against the New Jersey Devils as Raanta came down with his own illness, a flu-like bug that Raanta said ran through his household from kids to adults.

Andersen allowed six goals during his five wins in six playoff starts.

These games mark his first postseason starts with Carolina since signing a two-year deal in July 2021 after a five-season run with Toronto. He missed last year’s playoffs with a lower-body injury suffered late in the regular season that pushed Raanta in a load-carrying postseason role. So his two series-clinching wins are his first since helping the Anaheim Ducks reach the 2015 Western Conference Final.

“I’m just having fun with playing, I think that’s the biggest takeaway for me,” Andersen said after Thursday’s 3-2 overtime win to eliminate the Devils in five games. “We’ve talked about it before, but I’ve waited a few years to get this opportunity. I’m just making the best of it and enjoying it.”

Carolina took Friday off after closing out New Jersey, returned to practice Saturday, then was off again Sunday with the series schedule still to be determined into the weekend. Andersen had a rest day Saturday while Raanta and Kochetkov worked in net during the practice at PNC Arena.

Whoever gets the Game 1 call, the rest of the Hurricanes will be ready to back him.

“It really doesn’t change as a team-wise, as a player, as an individual,” center Sebastian Aho said. “You just go out there and try to do your own job and you don’t worry about that much, because we’ve been in good hands either way.”