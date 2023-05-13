Eberle scores 2 as Kraken outshine Stars 6-3, send series to deciding Game 7

Associated PressMay 13, 2023, 11:35 PM EDT
kraken stars
Stephen Brashear/USA TODAY Sports
10 Comments

SEATTLE — For their first venture into the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Seattle Kraken are giving their fans quite the exciting, yet stressful experience.

Two playoff series. And now, a second Game 7.

“That’s all you can ask for These games are what makes playoff hockey fun,” Seattle’s Jordan Eberle said.

Eberle scored twice, Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and two assists, and the Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Tolvanen’s goal in the opening minutes of the second period gave Seattle a 3-1 lead. Rookie Tye Kartye scored his third of the playoffs beating Jake Oettinger with a wrist shot less than three minutes later, and the Kraken withstood several pushes by the Stars to send the series back to Texas.

“We were ready tonight. I feel like last couple games they’ve been maybe the ready team at the start,” Tolvanen said. “That was the big key today. All four lines were ready to play.”

Matty Beniers and Yanni Gourde each added a goal and an assist for Seattle, which is headed to the second Game 7 in its short playoff history after ousting defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado with a 2-1 win in the deciding game of the opening round. The Kraken are the sixth team in league history to go to a Game 7 in each of the franchise’s first two playoff series.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 20 shots for the win.

“We had a goal in mind. We wanted to make sure that we were still one of the six teams alive when we woke up tomorrow morning and have the opportunity to go and play a Game 7,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “We know the test. We know the challenge. It’ll be a big one, but we’ll be ready.”

Mason Marchment, Joe Pavelski and Joel Kiviranta scored for Dallas. Oettinger gave up four goals on 18 shots before he was pulled 4 1/2 minutes into the second period. Scott Wedgewood came on and stopped nine of the 10 shots he faced.

Game 7 will be Monday night in Dallas.

“I mean, their lives were on the line. They played desperate hockey and played a good game,” Dallas captain Jamie Benn said.

The Stars last played a Game 7 in the second round of the 2020 playoffs in the NHL bubble in Edmonton when Dallas beat Colorado 5-4 in overtime. This will be first Game 7 in Dallas since the second round in 2016, when Stars lost 6-1 to St. Louis after giving up three first-period goals.

Pavelski scored his 72nd career playoff goal and his eighth of the series when he redirected Miro Heiskanen’s shot from the point during a power play in the second period. Pavelski is tied with Alex Ovechkin for the most playoff goals among active players.

And he could have had more. Pavelski nearly added a second goal in the opening seconds of the third period, but his shot hit the post and Heiskanen’s rebound attempt slid wide of the goal mouth. Moments later, Jason Robertson’s shot from the slot hit the same post and ricocheted away from danger.

Seattle appeared to put a wrap on the win when Beniers finished a 2-on-1 off a pass from Eberle with his third playoff goal at 8:43 of the third period following a key penalty kill by the Kraken. But 16 seconds later Kiviranta tipped Thomas Harley’s shot from the point past Grubauer to pull the Stars back to 5-3.

It created an unnerving final few minutes for Seattle until Eberle’s empty-netter with 58 seconds left.

“We had nothing to lose, obviously backs against the wall,” Eberle said. “So we’re going to have the same effort in Game 7.”

Grubauer was excellent in goal for Seattle, especially in the second period when Dallas made a push. He had 11 saves in the period.

Oettinger was pulled after giving up Kartye’s goal and his 24 minutes, 23 seconds time on ice was the shortest start of his career.

Gourde gave Seattle the start it needed, following up his initial shot and beating Oettinger at 8:59 of the first period. Marchment scored 31 seconds later to pull the Stars even, but Eberle’s power-play goal at 16:46 of the period restored Seattle’s advantage.

“When the other team is hungry like that in an elimination game and you’re on the road, you got to be at least be the smarter team with the puck,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “I felt we compounded mistakes and fed their energy in the first period.”

Eichel’s 3-point game helps Golden Knights beat Oilers 4-3, take 3-2 series lead

Associated PressMay 13, 2023, 9:48 PM EDT
golden knights oilers
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

LAS VEGAS — Vegas gave up three power-play goals Friday night, but the Golden Knights are one victory from the Western Conference Final largely because of their penalty kill.

Clinging to a two-goal lead and entering the third period facing 4:36 of a major penalty against the NHL’s most lethal power play, the Knights gave up just one more goal and remained in front to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3.

“That could’ve been a turning point in the game big time, and we got through it,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Even though we lost the special teams battle three goals to two, I think in our minds we won.”

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists as the Knights took a 3-2 series lead. Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Nic Hague also scored, and Jonathan Marchessault tied a franchise playoff record with three assists for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill had 31 saves.

Connor McDavid scored two power-play goals for the Oilers, Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each totaled two assists. Stuart Skinner was pulled late in the second period after giving up four goals on 22 shots, and Jack Campbell stopped all nine shots he faced in relief.

Game 6 is on Sunday at Edmonton, Alberta.

Both teams played without key defensemen. The Knights were without Alex Pietrangelo, who was suspended for this game for slashing Leon Draisaitl toward the end of Wednesday’s Game 4. Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse sat after he was suspended for instigator and misconduct penalties in the same game.

McDavid and Hyman scored in the first 10 minutes to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead. McDavid’s goal occurred just 3:02 into the game to continue a trend.

The Oilers have scored within the first 6:46 in each game this season and in the first four minutes all but once. Vegas responded to the early deficits to come back and win Games 1 and 3, but never recovered in the other two of what became one-sided Oilers victories.

The Knights, however, scored three goals in 1:29 of the second period to surge in front 4-2. That was the fastest three goals in a playoff game in Vegas’ six-year history.

“It’s not like we don’t want to score the first goal,” Cassidy said. “Don’t take yourself out the game in the first period. One goal shouldn’t do that, whereas the other night in Edmonton, it did.”

Two goals came on essentially the same power play – Stone at 5-on-3 and Smith’s first of this playoffs on a 5-on-4. Hague soon after scored from near the blue line to chase Skinner, the third time this postseason he has been pulled in favor of Campbell.

“Jack came in and did his job,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “He gave us a chance to win the game, and I thought our team pushed hard in that third period. I thought that the power play did its thing right off the bat. We had numerous chances to tie it up.”

That five-minute power play came just when it appeared Vegas would take all the momentum into the third period. Keegan Kolesar then shoved Edmonton’s Mattias Ekholm into the boards with 20.9 seconds left. Kolesar was sent off with a game misconduct penalty.

McDavid scored 2:40 into the third period, but that was the only goal of the power play, allowing the Knights to remain ahead at 4-3. That was McDavid’s seventh goal of this playoffs.

“That’s the difference in the game,” Hill said. “You give two there and and it’s a tie game and who knows what happens from there? Our guys did a great job bearing down.”

McDAVID UP FOR LEAGUE MVP

McDavid is one of three finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, which goes to the league’s most valuable player. He led the NHL in goals (64), assists (89) and points (153) this season. All were career highs.

Should he win, it would be McDavid’s second Hart Trophy in three years and third since 2017.

Also up for the Hart are forwards David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers.

MARATHON DAY FOR KARLSSON

William Karlsson said he slept about four hours after his wife, Emily, gave birth to a boy early Friday morning. He played nearly 19 minutes and had an assist. Karlsson is the sixth new father on the team.

“We may be calling the guys again in July or August, ‘Let’s get back to work fellas,'” Cassidy said. “So that would be something to consider – a summer project.”

Cousins scores in OT to send Panthers into Eastern Conference final after 3-2 win over Maple Leafs

Associated PressMay 13, 2023, 12:26 AM EDT
panthers maple leafs
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports
8 Comments

TORONTO — Nick Cousins scored at 15:32 of overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky made 50 saves as the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Friday to advance to the Eastern Conference final.

Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist to help the Panthers build a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander scored for the Maple Leafs, who had advanced in the playoffs for the first time in 19 years when they beat Tampa Bay in the first round. Rookie goalie Joseph Woll had 41 saves in his first home playoff start.

In the extra period, Cousins buried his second goal of the playoffs off the rush short-side on Woll to send the Panthers to the conference finals for the first time since 1996.

Florida – the team with the fewest points to qualify for the postseason – won all three games in Toronto and improved to 6-1 on the road in the playoffs after also upsetting the record-setting Boston Bruins. The Panthers will next face the Carolina Hurricanes, who also beat the New Jersey Devils in five games.

Woll was coming off a 24-save effort in a Game 4 win that avoided the sweep.

The Maple Leafs now face an uncertain offseason despite its breakthrough against the Lightning. General manager Kyle Dubas doesn’t have a contract beyond June 30, while there have also been rumblings about the future of coach Sheldon Keefe. Nylander and Auston Matthews both have one year remaining on their contracts and can sign extensions as of July 1, while fellow star forward Mitch Marner’s no-movement clause kicks in the same day.

Toronto’s high-powered offense – including the so-called “Core Four” of Matthews, Nylander, Marner and John Tavares – scored just three times in the series for a team that totaled just 14 goals over its final seven playoff games, including a paltry 10 against the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs finished the post-season 1-5 at home.

Florida went up 1-0 on a power play at 3:31 of the opening period when Ekblad blasted a one-timer for his first on a shot that handcuffed Woll after the goalie made a flurry of early stops.

The Maple Leafs pushed back and had a couple of terrific chances on a pair of man advantages, but couldn’t solve Bobrovsky.

Verhaeghe then got his fifth on a one-timer of his own with 3:42 left in the first after Toronto defenseman Timothy Liljegren fumbled the puck at his blue line to make it 2-0.

Rielly’s point shot made its way through a crowd in front at 7:50 of the second for his fourth to cut the Panthers’ lead in half.

Toronto appeared to tie things with 2:49 remaining in the period when Rielly looked to have pushed the puck over the line in close off the rush. The call on the ice of no goal stood following a long video review – the officials deemed the play dead prior to the puck crossing the line – which prompted some fans to litter the ice with drinks, water bottles and rally towels.

Marner hit the post on a shot that took a deflection shortly after play resumed.

Nylander tied it with 4:37 left in the third as he took a pass from Tavares in stride and beat Bobrovsky from a tight angle upstairs. It was his fourth goal of the postseason to spark wild celebrations inside a frothing Scotiabank Arena – and the chaotic street party outside in Maple Leaf Square.

However, the Maple Leafs couldn’t get another goal.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

Friday marked exactly 17 years since Panthers coach Paul Maurice was named to the same post with the Maple Leafs. He lasted two seasons in Toronto before getting fired following the 2007-08 campaign.

HART NOD

Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk was announced as one of three finalists for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP shortly before the game. The other nominees are Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Bruins forward David Pastrnak.

Hintz has two goals, Pavelski scores again as Stars take 3-2 series lead over Kraken

Associated PressMay 12, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT
Dallas Stars overtime
Getty Images
3 Comments

DALLAS – The Dallas Stars have their top line back together – and are a victory away from advancing to the Western Conference finals.

Roope Hintz had two goals and an assist, Joe Pavelski scored his seventh goal of the second-round series and Jason Robertson assisted on all the goals by his primary linemates in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 on Thursday night.

“Our best players have to be your best players if you’re going to move through the playoffs,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “And you know, that line (and) Otter was great.”

Goalie Jake Oettinger had 29 saves for the Stars, who take a 3-2 lead into Game 6 on Saturday in Seattle.

It was Pavelski’s second game back with on the No. 1 line with Hintz and Robertson.

“On the same line a couple of years now, so whenever we get back together, everything comes natural,” Robertson said. “And in the playoffs we need that.”

Pavelski also had an assist on Hintz’s second goal, which ricocheted hard out of the net with 8:37 left for a two-goal lead, though play continued for nearly a half-minute before a replay review that confirmed the score. Radek Faksa added an empty-netter with 3:17 to go.

Hintz has eight goals and 10 assist in the Stars’ 11 games this postseason. Pavelski missed the last five games in their first-round series against Minnesota while in concussion protocol after a hit in Game 1.

When Pavelski returned in the opener against the Kraken, he scored all four of Dallas’ goals in a 5-4 overtime loss. He was then began on a different line, like he also did in Games 2 and 3.

Rookie center Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars, who are hoping to repeat the pattern from their opening-round series against Minnesota. They also lost that opener in overtime at home and were down 2-1 in the series before winning three in a row and wrapping up with a road win.

Down 2-0 only 5 1/2 minutes into the game, and 3-0 when Pavelski scored on an odd-man rush in the opening minute of the second period, the second-year Kraken cut the gap to 3-2 when Adam Larsson and Jared McCann scored in the second period.

“We spot them two right off the bat, You know, I thought for the most part, we were we were skating and we we we’re moving the puck … but you look at the scoreboard,” Kraken forward Jordan Eberle said. “I like the way that we fought back.”

McCann, their leading goal scorer with 40 in the regular season, got his first of the playoffs and became the 18th Kraken player to score this postseason. It was only his second game back after missing six in a row due to an injury after getting hurt on a late hit from Colorado’s Cale Makar early in Game 4 of the first round.

When Pavelski scored on a backhander in the opening minute of the second period, knocking in his own rebound, he extended his record for U.S.-born players to 71 career postseason goals.

That matched Sidney Crosby for the second-most career playoff goals by an active player, one behind Alex Ovechkin. Pavelski and Crosby are tied with Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier for 17th on the overall list.

Dallas was up 1-0 when captain Jamie Benn gathered a blocked puck behind the net and made a quick pass in front to Johnston. Robertson, who in the regular season became the first 100-point scorer for Dallas, had assists on the next three goals even though his own goal drought stretched to six games.

Hints got his first goal with a top-shelf shot from the top of the left circle over the shoulder of Phillip Grubauer, who stopped 16 shots.

“We gave them the opportunities that they had,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “The first one, it’s just a quick play that we kind of stab at instead of being able to kind of take command of the puck and make a play on that, and the second one off transition.”

ALLEN STRONG

There was a moment of silence and reflection observed before the national anthem for the city of Allen and the victims of a mass shooting at a crowded outdoor shopping mall last Saturday about 30 miles from the arena. Players from both teams wore “Allen Strong” decals on their helmets. It was the first time the series was back in Dallas since the shooting in which eight people were killed and seven others were wounded during the four-minute rampage before the shooter was killed by a police officer.

Jesper Fast scores on OT deflection, Hurricanes eliminate Devils in Game 5

Associated PressMay 11, 2023, 11:05 PM EDT
hurricanes devils
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
3 Comments

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesper Fast deflected in a shot by Jesperi Kotkaniemi at 7:09 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a series-ending 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Fast’s deflection while shielding Akira Schmid set off a celebration for the Hurricanes, who never led until the final play and twice trailed by a goal before winning the best-of-seven series 4-1 to reach the Eastern Conference final.

In the first tight game of the second-round matchup, Fast made amends for when he popped a puck over the goal in front of an open net in the first period.

Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns also scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

Dawson Mercer and Timo Meier scored for New Jersey. Schmid stopped 36 shots.

This marks Carolina’s first trip to the Eastern Conference final since 2019. The Hurricanes will face the winner of the Florida-Toronto series, with the Panthers leading that one 3-1.

The first four games of the series had been filled by lopsided results, with each decided by at least four goals and a starting goaltender chased early. Carolina won the first two games at home by an 11-2 margin, then shook off a Game 3 loss by blowing things open in the second period for a 6-1 road win Tuesday in Game 4.

The Hurricanes had been in this position in Round 1, with a chance to close out the New York Islanders on home ice in Game 5. They lost that one and instead had to clinch the series with an overtime road win in Game 6.

This time, they needed a dramatic finish to avoid a repeat.

The Devils’ exit comes in a season where a young group arrived to postseason contention earlier than expected.

New Jersey finished one point behind the Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division for the league’s third-best point total (112) and the franchise’s first playoff appearance in five years, then pushed past the rival New York Rangers in seven games despite falling behind 0-2 for its first playoff series win since 2012.

MISSED CHANCES

Both teams missed on apparent easy putaways that loomed large as the game pushed into OT.

The Hurricanes’ early chances included Seth Jarvis’ deflection banging off the right post roughly 6 minutes in. Then came Paul Stastny finding Fast at the top of the crease – only to see Fast lift the puck over the exposed net in a play that left him shaking his head in exasperation once back on the bench.

The Devils’ frustrating moment came in a wild second-period sequence.

Meier stole possession behind the Carolina net and started a pass-happy sequence that saw the puck go from Michael McLeod to Phil Hughes just outside the crease, and then to Meier on the opposite side for a putaway chance – only to see Meier send the puck harmlessly through and out of the crease.

NOTEWORTHY

McLeod had a huge defensive play with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the third, getting his stick in to disrupt Fast’s attempt on an empty goal after Schmid had lost the puck behind the net. … Carolina finished with a 39-29 shot advantage. … The Devils were 1 for 24 on the power play this season against the Hurricanes before Meier’s second-period goal. … Carolina’s Jordan Martinook assisted Slavin’s second-period goal, pushing him to 10 points in the series after a scoreless first round. … Former North Carolina State and current Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines sounded the pregame storm-warning siren for the Hurricanes to take the ice.