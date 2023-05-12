Hintz has two goals, Pavelski scores again as Stars take 3-2 series lead over Kraken

DALLAS – The Dallas Stars have their top line back together – and are a victory away from advancing to the Western Conference finals.

Roope Hintz had two goals and an assist, Joe Pavelski scored his seventh goal of the second-round series and Jason Robertson assisted on all the goals by his primary linemates in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 on Thursday night.

“Our best players have to be your best players if you’re going to move through the playoffs,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “And you know, that line (and) Otter was great.”

Goalie Jake Oettinger had 29 saves for the Stars, who take a 3-2 lead into Game 6 on Saturday in Seattle.

It was Pavelski’s second game back with on the No. 1 line with Hintz and Robertson.

“On the same line a couple of years now, so whenever we get back together, everything comes natural,” Robertson said. “And in the playoffs we need that.”

Pavelski also had an assist on Hintz’s second goal, which ricocheted hard out of the net with 8:37 left for a two-goal lead, though play continued for nearly a half-minute before a replay review that confirmed the score. Radek Faksa added an empty-netter with 3:17 to go.

Hintz has eight goals and 10 assist in the Stars’ 11 games this postseason. Pavelski missed the last five games in their first-round series against Minnesota while in concussion protocol after a hit in Game 1.

When Pavelski returned in the opener against the Kraken, he scored all four of Dallas’ goals in a 5-4 overtime loss. He was then began on a different line, like he also did in Games 2 and 3.

Rookie center Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars, who are hoping to repeat the pattern from their opening-round series against Minnesota. They also lost that opener in overtime at home and were down 2-1 in the series before winning three in a row and wrapping up with a road win.

Down 2-0 only 5 1/2 minutes into the game, and 3-0 when Pavelski scored on an odd-man rush in the opening minute of the second period, the second-year Kraken cut the gap to 3-2 when Adam Larsson and Jared McCann scored in the second period.

“We spot them two right off the bat, You know, I thought for the most part, we were we were skating and we we we’re moving the puck … but you look at the scoreboard,” Kraken forward Jordan Eberle said. “I like the way that we fought back.”

McCann, their leading goal scorer with 40 in the regular season, got his first of the playoffs and became the 18th Kraken player to score this postseason. It was only his second game back after missing six in a row due to an injury after getting hurt on a late hit from Colorado’s Cale Makar early in Game 4 of the first round.

When Pavelski scored on a backhander in the opening minute of the second period, knocking in his own rebound, he extended his record for U.S.-born players to 71 career postseason goals.

That matched Sidney Crosby for the second-most career playoff goals by an active player, one behind Alex Ovechkin. Pavelski and Crosby are tied with Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier for 17th on the overall list.

Dallas was up 1-0 when captain Jamie Benn gathered a blocked puck behind the net and made a quick pass in front to Johnston. Robertson, who in the regular season became the first 100-point scorer for Dallas, had assists on the next three goals even though his own goal drought stretched to six games.

Hints got his first goal with a top-shelf shot from the top of the left circle over the shoulder of Phillip Grubauer, who stopped 16 shots.

“We gave them the opportunities that they had,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “The first one, it’s just a quick play that we kind of stab at instead of being able to kind of take command of the puck and make a play on that, and the second one off transition.”

ALLEN STRONG

There was a moment of silence and reflection observed before the national anthem for the city of Allen and the victims of a mass shooting at a crowded outdoor shopping mall last Saturday about 30 miles from the arena. Players from both teams wore “Allen Strong” decals on their helmets. It was the first time the series was back in Dallas since the shooting in which eight people were killed and seven others were wounded during the four-minute rampage before the shooter was killed by a police officer.

Jesper Fast scores on OT deflection, Hurricanes eliminate Devils in Game 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesper Fast deflected in a shot by Jesperi Kotkaniemi at 7:09 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a series-ending 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Fast’s deflection while shielding Akira Schmid set off a celebration for the Hurricanes, who never led until the final play and twice trailed by a goal before winning the best-of-seven series 4-1 to reach the Eastern Conference final.

In the first tight game of the second-round matchup, Fast made amends for when he popped a puck over the goal in front of an open net in the first period.

Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns also scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

Dawson Mercer and Timo Meier scored for New Jersey. Schmid stopped 36 shots.

This marks Carolina’s first trip to the Eastern Conference final since 2019. The Hurricanes will face the winner of the Florida-Toronto series, with the Panthers leading that one 3-1.

The first four games of the series had been filled by lopsided results, with each decided by at least four goals and a starting goaltender chased early. Carolina won the first two games at home by an 11-2 margin, then shook off a Game 3 loss by blowing things open in the second period for a 6-1 road win Tuesday in Game 4.

The Hurricanes had been in this position in Round 1, with a chance to close out the New York Islanders on home ice in Game 5. They lost that one and instead had to clinch the series with an overtime road win in Game 6.

This time, they needed a dramatic finish to avoid a repeat.

The Devils’ exit comes in a season where a young group arrived to postseason contention earlier than expected.

New Jersey finished one point behind the Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division for the league’s third-best point total (112) and the franchise’s first playoff appearance in five years, then pushed past the rival New York Rangers in seven games despite falling behind 0-2 for its first playoff series win since 2012.

MISSED CHANCES

Both teams missed on apparent easy putaways that loomed large as the game pushed into OT.

The Hurricanes’ early chances included Seth Jarvis’ deflection banging off the right post roughly 6 minutes in. Then came Paul Stastny finding Fast at the top of the crease – only to see Fast lift the puck over the exposed net in a play that left him shaking his head in exasperation once back on the bench.

The Devils’ frustrating moment came in a wild second-period sequence.

Meier stole possession behind the Carolina net and started a pass-happy sequence that saw the puck go from Michael McLeod to Phil Hughes just outside the crease, and then to Meier on the opposite side for a putaway chance – only to see Meier send the puck harmlessly through and out of the crease.

NOTEWORTHY

McLeod had a huge defensive play with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the third, getting his stick in to disrupt Fast’s attempt on an empty goal after Schmid had lost the puck behind the net. … Carolina finished with a 39-29 shot advantage. … The Devils were 1 for 24 on the power play this season against the Hurricanes before Meier’s second-period goal. … Carolina’s Jordan Martinook assisted Slavin’s second-period goal, pushing him to 10 points in the series after a scoreless first round. … Former North Carolina State and current Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines sounded the pregame storm-warning siren for the Hurricanes to take the ice.

NHL suspends Nurse, Pietrangelo on eve of critical Game 5 between Golden Knights, Oilers

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights will be without their best defenseman in Game 5 with their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers hanging in the balance.

Alex Pietrangelo was suspended for one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety for his slash on Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl in the final two minutes of the Oilers’ 4-1 victory that knotted the series at 2-2.

“That was a really, really dangerous slash,” Draisaitl said before the announcement. “I think those are things that have nothing to do with hockey or the game. You can seriously injure someone with a slash like that.”

Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Pietrangelo should be suspended. His coach, Jay Woodcroft, agreed: “I would not define it as a hockey play and I’d leave it at that.”

The NHL cited Pietrangelo’s history of not having previously been fined nor suspended in his 15-year career, indicating it was a reason he didn’t receive harsher punishment.

“He’s got no history of suspension or being called on the carpet by the league,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Petro’s a pretty honest player, I can attest to that. We love the way he plays the game for us.”

The Oilers will be without defenseman Darnell Nurse, who received instigator and misconduct penalties for fighting Nic Hague after Pietrangelo’s slash. Because the instigator penalty occurred in the final minute, it carries an automatic one-game suspension, a decision upheld by the NHL.

“I was surprised,” Nurse said. “You go through the whole sequence of events, being asked multiple times to fight by him, even multiple times before the puck dropped during the sequence of the play. It is a fight that takes place between two people who I think were willing to fight.”

Woodcroft was fined $10,000.

Tensions have been high throughout the series and they came to a boiling point Wednesday. Misconduct penalties were handed out to Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson, Jonathan Marchessault and Brett Howden as well as Edmonton’s Kailer Yamamoto and Evander Kane. The Knights’ Hague went out for fighting.

Kane, a longtime Knights nemesis dating to his days with the San Jose Sharks, has been at the center of the bad blood. He took a running start at the end of the second period in Game 3 and cross-checked Pietrangelo; one game earlier, Kane was assessed a double minor and 10-minute misconduct after repeatedly hitting Vegas’ Keegan Kolesar as he lay on the ice.

The Knights were the NHL’s least-penalized team during the regular season, but they haven’t been faultless in this series. Pietrangelo received a roughing penalty in Game 1.

This series has turned into a best-of-three, and it could be decided by which is the more disciplined side.

“The clean physicality is fine,” Cassidy said. “The stuff that isn’t should be addressed and should be managed in game by the officials.”

Flyers name Jones team president, Briere general manager

PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers had been drubbed in yet another loss in April 2021 – a dreary preview for two more adrift seasons ahead – when analyst Keith Jones went on the televised postgame show and cut loose on the sorry state of the franchise.

“This is a team that’s in need of a major makeover, ” Jones said. “This is not something you fix overnight, this is not something you fix in a week and this is something I don’t think any of us saw coming.”

Two years later, the Flyers did at least finally complete their major front-office makeover, but the franchise still can’t be fixed overnight or in a week. Oh, and as for something no one saw coming, how about this – without a lick of management experience, Jones – affectionately known as “Jonesy” – was called out of the booth and into the front office and tasked with turning the Flyers from their rock-bottom state into Stanley Cup champions.

From calling the action to calling the shots, the Flyers named Jones team president of hockey operations.

“I consider the Philadelphia Flyers organization the gold standard of the NHL and professional sports,” Jones said in a statement. “I’ve seen how this city and these fans can rally around their team and there is nothing that compares to that feeling.”

The popular Philly sports website Crossing Broad wrote, “ This is not The Onion,” in a story about Jones as he makes the surprising career change after two decades cracking jokes as part of a talk radio morning show, all while juggling hockey broadcast gigs at NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC, and most recently for TNT’s coverage of the NHL in each of the last two seasons.

The Flyers will hold a press conference to explain the decision. It will be a crowded dais at the Wells Fargo Center.

Jones was expected to be joined by general manager Danny Briere, who officially had the interim tag removed from his title, and other executives including Dan Hilferty, Valerie Camillo and second-year coach John Tortorella.

The Flyers billed the presser as the first time all five members of the “unified Flyers leadership group” will be together.

And here people in Philly thought Taylor Swift in town was exciting.

The Flyers had long been knocked for relying on former players to try their hand at the front office – see, Bobby Clarke, Paul Holmgren, Ron Hextall – and are back in the alumni well after an ill-fated stint with former GM and franchise outsider Chuck Fletcher. Briere led the Flyers to their last Stanley Cup appearance in 2010 when they lost to the Chicago Blackhawks and Jones spent parts of three seasons with the Flyers from 1998-2001 (where he notably helped save former star Eric Lindros’ life).

Not only are the Flyers leaning hard on former players, Briere is still learning the ropes in his new job and Jones has no previous management experience. The most veteran member of the construction of the franchise is now the 64-year-old Tortorella.

Jones and Briere have plenty of help behind the scenes with the salary cap and other business workings of the team. At best – for now – they are popular faces of the franchise that can get out among the fans and sell a vision of a promising future. Briere admitted when he was promoted in early March the franchise – which hasn’t won a Stanley Cup since taking consecutive championships in 1974 and 1975 – faces a long rebuilding process. Fletcher was loathe to admit the Flyers needed one.

“There is a lot of work to be done, but these last few months have only strengthened my resolve and made me even more eager to rebuild this team and deliver this city a Stanley Cup,” Briere said.

The Flyers are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history and have missed the playoffs for three straight years. Briere and other members of a revamped power structure insist the Flyers have a cohesive plan for the future. Hilferty was named chairman late last season of the Flyers’ parent company, Comcast Spectacor, and was expected to have greater pull.

“This is a storied franchise with the most passionate fans in the National Hockey League. Our ultimate goal is to deliver them a championship. Achieving that goal will take time,” Hilferty said.

With an old-school coach, and two former Flyers, the franchise is back to its old-days methodology even as it unveiled a “New Era of Orange” slogan ahead of the announcements.

The Flyers hold key pieces needed for a rebuild. They hold the No. 7 pick in the NHL draft and are $9 million under the salary cap for next season. The Flyers have scores of veterans such as Cam Atkinson, Kevin Hayes, Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov all on the hook for hefty salaries for multiple seasons. Moving some could be a challenge – and are among Jones’ first priorities.

Briere has said while some younger players such as Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Cam York could be foundational pieces, no Flyer is untouchable in trade talks this summer.

Jones will certainly get time to prove his mettle in the front office and there’s no doubt he’s a smart hockey guy who knows his way around the league. But Matt Millen and Mike Mayock in the NFL, Ken Harrelson in baseball and Pierre McGuire in the NHL are among the scores of former broadcasters whose inside knowledge in the booth couldn’t help them in failed transitions to the front office. The Flyers can only hope Jones won’t need a new headset any time soon.

“We are unanimously committed to rebuilding and sustaining a winning culture,” Hilferty said, “and doing it the right way.”

Woll stops 24, Maple Leafs avoid elimination by topping Panthers 2-1 in Game 4

SUNRISE, Fla. — Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots in his first playoff start, Mitch Marner and William Nylander had the goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs staved off elimination by beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Nylander was the beneficiary of an odd bounce for a power-play score in the second period, Marner scored midway through the third and Woll did the rest as he took the place of injured starter Ilya Samsonov.

Sam Reinhart scored for Florida, which got 23 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. The Panthers still lead the series 3-1, with Game 5 in Toronto.

Woll, who turns 25 on July 12, was bidding to become the youngest Toronto goalie to have a playoff shutout since Felix Potvin – then 23 – stopped 42 shots to beat Chicago 3-0 on May 9, 1995.

He was 7:47 away from pulling it off.

Reinhart – who had the OT winner in Game 3 – took a quick pass from Matthew Tkachuk and found a way to just get the puck through Woll’s leg pads for a power-play score, cutting Toronto’s lead to 2-1.

Nylander’s surname is pronounced KNEE-lander, which seemed fitting on the opening goal.

Toronto went more than five full periods – 107 minutes and 46 seconds, to be exact, going back to late in the second period of Game 2 – without a power play until Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen got called for high-sticking the Leafs’ Michael Bunting early in the second period.

And they cashed in, thanks to the hockey gods who oversee crazy bounces.

Bunting tried dumping the puck around the net from the right-wing boards, only to have it bounce off the knee of referee Jon McIsaac as he tried to get out of the way. It skipped to the front of the net, where Nylander knocked it past Bobrovsky for a 1-0 Toronto lead.

It was the first goal of the series for Toronto’s big four players of Nylander, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Marner.

The score stayed 1-0 going into the third, though Toronto had a big chance to go up two in the final seconds of the second period. Tavares got loose down the center of the ice on a breakaway, but Bobrovsky knocked away his attempt to the stick side to keep Florida within one.

Marner made it 2-0 with 9:57 left, and the Leafs held on. They haven’t been swept in a playoff series since 1980 – a best-of-five against the Minnesota North Stars – and not in a best-of-seven since Montreal ousted them in four games in 1979.

STILL NO SWEEP

Florida has never swept a playoff series. The Panthers also haven’t clinched a series on home ice since 1996.

AROUND THE RINK

It was the 12th career start (first in a playoff game) for Woll and the 680th for Bobrovsky (54th in a playoff game). … With Samsonov hurt, the Maple Leafs recalled G Dennis Hildeby from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies to be the team’s emergency backup goalie. Matt Murray backed up Woll.