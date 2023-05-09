Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog to undergo knee cartilage transplant

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is set to undergo cartilage transplant surgery on his right knee and expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NHL season.

The team announced that Landeskog will have the operation in Chicago. Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center is scheduled to perform it.

Landeskog has not played since hoisting the Stanley Cup in Tampa, Florida, in late June 2022 after helping the Avalanche win their third title in franchise history. He was instrumental in that run, recording 22 points in 20 games.

The 30-year-old Swede also missed all this past season following knee surgery – his second of 2022. He was initially projected to miss 12 weeks after the operation in October; before the playoffs started he was ruled out entirely.

Landeskog recently explained that his knee injury stems back to the 2020 bubble season when he was sliced by a skate in a playoff game against Dallas. He said he suffered a cartilage injury on the bottom of his patella.

The injury wasn’t so much an issue when he walked, but as he skated it was “just a different beast,” he acknowledged. “In the NHL, I mean, you’ve got to be able to do everything at top speed.”

Last month in a news conference, Landeskog said he remained confident he would play again.

“When? I don’t know,” he said. “It’s been a long road up to this point, but I’m hopeful and I’m optimistic and confident that eventually we’ll come out on the other side of this. But we haven’t quite gotten past it yet obviously.”

The top priority of the Avalanche has been to assist Landeskog “in any way possible in terms of getting solutions to help him get everything right,” general manager Chris MacFarland recently said.

“He’s a massive piece for us, obviously on the ice and players like him don’t grow on trees,” MacFarland added. “He’s a massive piece for our organization in so many ways. We want to help him to get the situation right so that he can resume playing.”

The 30-year-old forward from Sweden had surgery in March 2022, but was able to make it back in time for the playoffs, where he had 22 points in 20 playoff games on the Avalanche’s Cup run last year.

Landeskog and the organization hope this more extreme approach allows him to get past the knee injury that has sidelined him. Named Colorado’s captain in 2012 at age 19, he has played 807 regular-season and playoff games for the team and is signed through the 2028-29 season.

Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights to 5-1 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Vegas Golden Knights are used to shuffling goaltenders. When starter Laurent Brossoit had to leave with an injury early in their latest game, Adin Hill came in and led them to a win.

Jonathan Marchessault scored his first two goals of the playoffs, Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 for a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Zach Whitecloud and Chandler Stephenson also scored for Vegas. Brossoit appeared to injure his left leg sliding across the crease and left the game in pain at 11:44 of the first period after turning away three of four shots. Hill stopped all 25 shots he saw in relief.

The Golden Knights started five different goaltenders in the regular season because of injuries before settling on Brossoit as their playoff starter.

“We’ve used a lot of different guys at this position. They’ve all played well,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That’s the good part for us. We know the guy going in there is going to make some timely saves. We don’t rely on him to win games for us. It might have to happen here or there, but in general we have tried to play well in front of our goaltender no matter who is in there.”

Warren Foegele scored the first goal of the game for Edmonton before the Golden Knights countered with five. Stuart Skinner was pulled in the second period after giving up four goals on 23 shots. Jack Campbell replaced him and made nine saves.

The Golden Knights took the series opener 6-4 before falling 5-1 at home.

“Forty-eight hours ago, we played a game we really liked,” McDavid said. “Forty-eight hours later, we’re here talking about not a very good one. So, our game is not gone, it’s not far – we need to bring our best Game 4.”

Skinner was removed from Game 4 of Edmonton’s first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings and the Oilers overcame a three-goal deficit to win in overtime with Campbell in net, but there was no similar comeback this time.

Vegas wanted more puck possession in Game 3 and got it. The Golden Knights scored the majority of their goals getting inside defenders and striking from the edge of the crease.

“I just didn’t think we were sharp,” Edmonton head coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I don’t think we skated well. I don’t think our battle level was where it needed to be. … Our team wasn’t good in any area tonight.”

Vegas vowed to spend more time playing even-strength, and not give Edmonton’s vaunted power play running at 56% the minutes it had in Game 2. The Oilers went 0-for-2 with a man advantage in the game, while Vegas was 0 for 4.

“Everyone knows how great their power-play is and it’s important to play as much five-on-five as we can,” Eichel said.

Edmonton center Leon Draisaitl, who came in with 13 goals and four assists in eight playoff games coming in, was held off the scoresheet for the first time Oilers captain Connor McDavid also didn’t record a point for the first time since the series opener against L.A.

They led 2-1 and outshot the Oilers 15-7 after 20 minutes, and then scored three more goals in the second period.

Vegas took a 3-1 lead at 7:25 when Whitecloud skated to the faceoff circle to Skinner’s left and wired a shot over the Edmonton goalie’s glove.

Eichel beat Skinner far side with a wrist shot at 12:03, after Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard fell in the neutral zone to give Eichel a lane. That gave the Golden Knights a three-goal lead and ended Skinner’s night.

The Oilers got a goal overturned for goaltender interference, but Vegas struck again within 20 seconds of that challenge when Nicolas Roy charged in from the wing and Stephenson converted the rebound at 17:13.

Edmonton scored off the rush 2:45 into the game when Foegele redirected Derek Ryan‘s pass upstairs on Brossoit.

Eichel and Marchessault combined at 4:44 to even the score 1-1. Eichel gloved a pop fly and dropped the puck beside the crease. In the ensuing flurry, Marchessault wrapped the puck around Skinner’s left pad.

Marchessault scored again with 51 seconds left to put Vegas ahead for good. Eichel carried the puck to the side of the crease and backhanded a pass to the slot for Marchessault to bury.

Oilers forward Zach Hyman was played just a few shifts after his leg collided with Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague’s at 6:36.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Vegas acquired 37-year-old veteran Jonathan Quick at the trade deadline, so he would shift into a backup role behind Hill if Brossoit’s injury is long term, Cassidy said.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Golden Knights had one of the best road records in the NHL this season at 26-7-8. They’re now 3-0 away from home in the postseason.

“We might play better on the road,” Cassidy said. “First of all, we’re a veteran group so noise or a hostile crowd doesn’t bother us. I think we’re a four-line hockey team and on the road, you don’t have last change as a coach. You have to trust whoever is going on the ice.”

Blackhawks win NHL draft lottery, get to pick Connor Bedard

nhl draft lottery
SECAUCUS, N.J. — Connor Bedard is going to the Chicago Blackhawks thanks to a big win in the NHL draft lottery that could alter the future of the storied Original Six franchise.

The Blackhawks won the lottery for the right to choose Bedard, the league’s most anticipated drawing since Connor McDavid in 2015. Bedard as a generational talent has drawn comparisons to McDavid and three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time playoff MVP Sidney Crosby, whom he idolized growing up.

Chicago will try to get back to hockey’s mountaintop with Bedard as the new face of the franchise, replacing departed stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews who combined to help them win the Cup three times from 2010-2015. After committing last year to a full-scale rebound, this is the Blackhawks’ first lottery win since 2007 when they got Kane.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly unveiled a placard featuring the Blackhawks logo at 8:22 p.m. EDT, signifying they had gotten the No. 1 pick and setting off a wild celebration among fans at a watch party. Chicago had the third-highest odds of winning the lottery at 11.5%, behind Anaheim’s 25.5% and Columbus’ 13.5%.

“I think I just said, ‘Wow’ because you understand the impact that a first overall pick can have – and having a first overall pick in the right year,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said at a news conference in Chicago. “Hopefully that’s what we’ve got here. It can change a franchise, it can change a city and it can change an era in a team’s history. There’s a lot of weight to that and lot of significance to that.”

League-worst Anaheim won the lottery for the second pick and will get to choose among a trio of talented forwards: Canadian Adam Fantilli, Russian Matvei Michkov and Swede Leo Carlsson.

Columbus is set to pick third, continuing the Blue Jackets’ run of lottery losing. GM Jarmo Kekalainen said an on-air slip up revealing his team was picking third “spoiled the moment.”

“We’re going to get a great player at 3, there’s no question about it in my mind,” Kekalainen said on a video call with reporters. “Everyone wants to win the lottery, then everything is your control, and obviously everybody’s talked about a special player at the top of the rankings. But we’re confident that we’re going to get a big difference maker at 3.”

Bedard has been the presumptive top pick in the 2023 draft for several years, considered the best prospect available since McDavid – and before that, Crosby.

A native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Bedard led all junior players across Canada with 72 goals and 143 points this past season while playing for the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. He doesn’t turn 18 until July.

In a pre-taped TV interview that aired on ESPN, Bedard said of his future being determined: “There’s different emotions watching, but I think we’re all just watching as fans. … It’s more for the teams.”

The Blackhawks were once considered among the NHL’s model franchises. But the team’s reputation was tarnished by a 2021 investigation that found some of the organization’s top leaders mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s title run in 2010, leading to a $2 million fine and the resignation of then-GM Stan Bowman.

Davidson, who was not with the team at the time, took over on an interim basis and in spring 2022 got the full-time job.

The front office then decided to bottom out and plunge into a long-term rebuilding process, trading star forwards Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach at the draft last year despite each being under 25. The strategy worked: Chicago lost 56 of 82 games to set up a chance at Bedard.

“No matter where we picked, I think we were going to get a great player,” Davidson said. “I don’t think it’s vindication. It’s certainly a nice bonus and a nice surprise to come away with No. 1.”

Davidson never said Bedard’s name after winning the lottery and alluded only to players at the top of the drafts who were “elite talents” and “NHL-ready.” He’ll get to announce Bedard’s name at the start of the draft June 28 in Nashville, Tennessee, which could turn out to be the start of a new chapter for Chicago.

“We have to build a team,” Davidson said. “You look back at any Stanley Cup team, they have great players but it’s not just one person that wins it.”

Kraken ride 2nd period outburst, thump Stars 7-2 in Game 3

SEATTLE — The demands of a seven-game series in the opening round and the immediate transition into the conference semifinals left the Seattle Kraken needing a breather.

An extra day off proved wonders for the playoff newcomers.

Jordan Eberle sparked a five-goal outburst in the second period with his fourth goal of the playoffs, Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves, and the Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 7-2 to take a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

“We’ve been going steady here every other day since the start of the playoffs,” Eberle said. “So you get a couple of days off, not just for your body but for your mind, too.”

Seven different Seattle players scored and 12 different players picked up a point as the rejuvenated Kraken took control of the series.

Eberle got it all started as the recipient of an unfortunate bounce, beating Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger at 2:10 of the second period after the puck hit Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen in the face and fell to Eberle’s stick.

That was just the start. Alex Wennberg doubled the lead 1:26 after Eberle’s goal; Carson Soucy became Seattle’s 16th different goal scorer this postseason, beating Oettinger five-hole at 6:30; and Matty Beniers made it 4-0 at 8:22.

Seattle’s first four shots of the period beat Oettinger, and the Kraken made it 5-1 when Eeli Tolvanen finished a rebound with 37 seconds left in the period.

“We wanted to get into it early. I think that’s why the physical play helped us and then after our first period, we kind of realized we’re fresh, we got some momentum and then we just took it and ran in the second,” Soucy said.

It was the second time in three games of the series that Oettinger had surrendered five goals after Dallas lost the opener 5-4 in overtime. Oettinger gave up four goals in the first period of Game 1 and Seattle became the first team this postseason to score five times in a single period.

Oettinger had 12 saves on 17 shots and was replaced for the third period by backup Scott Wedgewood. Wedgewood was greeted with a short-handed breakaway by Seattle and Yanni Gourde’s third goal of the playoffs on the Kraken’s first shot of the third period. Justin Schultz added a seventh for Seattle with 2:30 left on the power play.

“They came out and played hard tonight. We probably deserved what we got,” Dallas’ Jamie Benn said. “They were the hungry team.”

It’s the second straight series the Stars split the first two games at home only to be routed in Game 3. Dallas lost 5-1 to Minnesota in Game 3 in the opening round before winning the final three games of the series.

“I think the good news is it really mirrors our Game 3 in Minnesota. We were in the exact same spot, and we played pretty much the exact game,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “We responded the right way in that series, and we gotta make sure that happens here.”

Equally concerning for the Stars was Heiskanen, who was left bloodied on his left cheek by the puck to the face and did not return to the game. The original shot from Tye Kartye appeared to deflect off Ryan Suter’s stick and Heiskanen was not prepared for the ricochet.

DeBoer said the score played a role in the decision not to have Heiskanen return, but didn’t provide clarity on whether he’d be available for Game 4.

Meanwhile, Grubauer was excellent again for Seattle. Mason Marchment pulled Dallas within 4-1 late in the second period finishing a one-timer from Evgenii Dadonov, but Grubauer was very good the rest of the period with breakaway saves on Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, and a lunging save with his blocker on a deflected puck that looked to be going over his head and toward the net.

Jani Hakanpää scored his first of the playoffs with 13 minutes left.

“That team on the other side can score and they can score in bunches, and their veteran presence can can find momentum in those situations, so (Grubauer) was key at those times for us,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said.

SWEET 16

According to the NHL, the Kraken are the fifth team in the past 25 years to have 16 different players score a goal within the first 10 games of a single postseason. That group doesn’t include Jared McCann, who led Seattle with 40 goals in the regular season, but has been out since Game 4 of the opening round due to injury.

WATCH PARTY CANCELED

The Stars canceled a watch party that was planned during the game in the plaza outside their home arena. That is less than 30 miles from a Texas outlet mall where an assailant killed eight people. The Stars said they canceled the watch party outside the American Airlines Center out of respect for the victims, families, and community of Allen.

Devils answer in Game 3, rout Hurricanes 8-4, deficit now 2-1

NEWARK, N.J. — With their season on the line once again, Jack Hughes stepped up for the New Jersey Devils and the budding superstar delivered with his stick, his skates and even a few totally unexpected punches.

Hughes scored two goals, set up two more and had a near fight with Carolina star Sebastian Aho as the Devils began the task of digging out of another hole with a 8-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Hughes set the tone early with an assist on Timo Meier‘s goal with a pass from behind the net and ripping a second shot past Frederik Andersen five minutes later.

“I think we were just focused right from the get go,” said Hughes, who is nominated for this year’s Lady Byng award for sportsmanship. “Up and down the lineup, a lot of compete – a lot of guys winning their battles, a lot of skating. That’s our game.”

What wasn’t Hughes’ game was his second-period dust-up with Aho in front of the Carolina net. Hughes picked up the Finnish player and attempted to body slam him to the ice. A couple of punches were attempted with no damage inflicted.

Hughes, who has never had a fighting major, got two-minutes for roughing and Aho got four minutes, the extra two because of a cross-check.

“I think that kills his chance for the Lady Byng,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff quipped. “And really, what was he thinking?”

Besides Meier, Nico Hischier and Damon Severson added their first goals of playoffs and Vitek Vanecek returned to the net and made 26 saves and even had an assist on Miles Wood‘s third-period breakaway.

“It feels good. It’s a series now so that’s what we wanted to do, have a bounce-back game and scoring eight goals is a statement,” Hischier said. “We still have a couple things to clean up but, hey, we’ll take a win now and it’s 2-1.”

The eight goals were the most for the Devils in a playoff game since they beat Washington 10-4 on April 22, 1988.

Michael McLeod capped a three-goal opening period with a short-handed goal and 19-year-old defenseman Luke Hughes – Jack’s brother – made his playoff debut and picked up two assists. Dawson Mercer had three assists.

Carolina set an NHL record, scoring three short-handed goal in the game. Jordan Martinook scored on a penalty shot in the second period with the Canes down a man and Jordan Staal and Seth Jarvis scored 50 seconds apart on the same penalty kill in the third.

“We knew they were going to come with a push,” Staal said. “They were ready for us. They didn’t do anything crazy special. They got the puck in and played our style of game. They did it better than us tonight.”

Aho had other goal for the Hurricanes. Andersen, who allowed two goals on 48 shots in the first two games of the series, gave up four on 12 shots before being replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov early in the second period.

This was a totally different game than the first two in Raleigh, North Carolina, which the Canes won by a combined 11-2 score. They dominated from start to finish in both games.

“We were not good,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I have never seen us play like that.”

Meier opened the scoring at 5:58, stuffing a puck past Andersen from in close. Hughes followed after taking a pass from Smith and McLeod added his shorthanded goal in close at 12:31.

It was never close after that.

INJURIES

Devils defenseman Ryan Graves did not play because of an upper-body injury sustained in Game 2. Luke Hughes replaced him and coach Lindy Ruff also dressed Smith, giving him seven D-men. … Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta has not dressed as the backup the last two games because of an illness. Kochetkov has been the backup, and made 18 saves on 22 shots.

NOTES

Carolina failed in its attempt to take its first 3-0 lead in a series since round 2 in 2019. … The Devils are looking to become the third team in NHL history to win multiple series during a playoff year after overcoming a 2-0 deficit. They were down two games in the first round against the Rangers. Boston accomplished the feat 2011, two years after Pittsburgh. Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist and now has 101 career playoff points (51-50) in 148 games.