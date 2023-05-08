Devils answer in Game 3, rout Hurricanes 8-4, deficit now 2-1

Associated PressMay 8, 2023, 10:44 AM EDT
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NEWARK, N.J. — With their season on the line once again, Jack Hughes stepped up for the New Jersey Devils and the budding superstar delivered with his stick, his skates and even a few totally unexpected punches.

Hughes scored two goals, set up two more and had a near fight with Carolina star Sebastian Aho as the Devils began the task of digging out of another hole with a 8-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Hughes set the tone early with an assist on Timo Meier‘s goal with a pass from behind the net and ripping a second shot past Frederik Andersen five minutes later.

“I think we were just focused right from the get go,” said Hughes, who is nominated for this year’s Lady Byng award for sportsmanship. “Up and down the lineup, a lot of compete – a lot of guys winning their battles, a lot of skating. That’s our game.”

What wasn’t Hughes’ game was his second-period dust-up with Aho in front of the Carolina net. Hughes picked up the Finnish player and attempted to body slam him to the ice. A couple of punches were attempted with no damage inflicted.

Hughes, who has never had a fighting major, got two-minutes for roughing and Aho got four minutes, the extra two because of a cross-check.

“I think that kills his chance for the Lady Byng,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff quipped. “And really, what was he thinking?”

Besides Meier, Nico Hischier and Damon Severson added their first goals of playoffs and Vitek Vanecek returned to the net and made 26 saves and even had an assist on Miles Wood‘s third-period breakaway.

“It feels good. It’s a series now so that’s what we wanted to do, have a bounce-back game and scoring eight goals is a statement,” Hischier said. “We still have a couple things to clean up but, hey, we’ll take a win now and it’s 2-1.”

The eight goals were the most for the Devils in a playoff game since they beat Washington 10-4 on April 22, 1988.

Michael McLeod capped a three-goal opening period with a short-handed goal and 19-year-old defenseman Luke Hughes – Jack’s brother – made his playoff debut and picked up two assists. Dawson Mercer had three assists.

Carolina set an NHL record, scoring three short-handed goal in the game. Jordan Martinook scored on a penalty shot in the second period with the Canes down a man and Jordan Staal and Seth Jarvis scored 50 seconds apart on the same penalty kill in the third.

“We knew they were going to come with a push,” Staal said. “They were ready for us. They didn’t do anything crazy special. They got the puck in and played our style of game. They did it better than us tonight.”

Aho had other goal for the Hurricanes. Andersen, who allowed two goals on 48 shots in the first two games of the series, gave up four on 12 shots before being replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov early in the second period.

This was a totally different game than the first two in Raleigh, North Carolina, which the Canes won by a combined 11-2 score. They dominated from start to finish in both games.

“We were not good,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I have never seen us play like that.”

Meier opened the scoring at 5:58, stuffing a puck past Andersen from in close. Hughes followed after taking a pass from Smith and McLeod added his shorthanded goal in close at 12:31.

It was never close after that.

INJURIES

Devils defenseman Ryan Graves did not play because of an upper-body injury sustained in Game 2. Luke Hughes replaced him and coach Lindy Ruff also dressed Smith, giving him seven D-men. … Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta has not dressed as the backup the last two games because of an illness. Kochetkov has been the backup, and made 18 saves on 22 shots.

NOTES

Carolina failed in its attempt to take its first 3-0 lead in a series since round 2 in 2019. … The Devils are looking to become the third team in NHL history to win multiple series during a playoff year after overcoming a 2-0 deficit. They were down two games in the first round against the Rangers. Boston accomplished the feat 2011, two years after Pittsburgh. Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist and now has 101 career playoff points (51-50) in 148 games.

Kraken ride 2nd period outburst, thump Stars 7-2 in Game 3

Associated PressMay 8, 2023, 10:50 AM EDT
Getty Images
SEATTLE — The demands of a seven-game series in the opening round and the immediate transition into the conference semifinals left the Seattle Kraken needing a breather.

An extra day off proved wonders for the playoff newcomers.

Jordan Eberle sparked a five-goal outburst in the second period with his fourth goal of the playoffs, Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves, and the Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 7-2 to take a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

“We’ve been going steady here every other day since the start of the playoffs,” Eberle said. “So you get a couple of days off, not just for your body but for your mind, too.”

Seven different Seattle players scored and 12 different players picked up a point as the rejuvenated Kraken took control of the series.

Eberle got it all started as the recipient of an unfortunate bounce, beating Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger at 2:10 of the second period after the puck hit Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen in the face and fell to Eberle’s stick.

That was just the start. Alex Wennberg doubled the lead 1:26 after Eberle’s goal; Carson Soucy became Seattle’s 16th different goal scorer this postseason, beating Oettinger five-hole at 6:30; and Matty Beniers made it 4-0 at 8:22.

Seattle’s first four shots of the period beat Oettinger, and the Kraken made it 5-1 when Eeli Tolvanen finished a rebound with 37 seconds left in the period.

“We wanted to get into it early. I think that’s why the physical play helped us and then after our first period, we kind of realized we’re fresh, we got some momentum and then we just took it and ran in the second,” Soucy said.

It was the second time in three games of the series that Oettinger had surrendered five goals after Dallas lost the opener 5-4 in overtime. Oettinger gave up four goals in the first period of Game 1 and Seattle became the first team this postseason to score five times in a single period.

Oettinger had 12 saves on 17 shots and was replaced for the third period by backup Scott Wedgewood. Wedgewood was greeted with a short-handed breakaway by Seattle and Yanni Gourde’s third goal of the playoffs on the Kraken’s first shot of the third period. Justin Schultz added a seventh for Seattle with 2:30 left on the power play.

“They came out and played hard tonight. We probably deserved what we got,” Dallas’ Jamie Benn said. “They were the hungry team.”

It’s the second straight series the Stars split the first two games at home only to be routed in Game 3. Dallas lost 5-1 to Minnesota in Game 3 in the opening round before winning the final three games of the series.

“I think the good news is it really mirrors our Game 3 in Minnesota. We were in the exact same spot, and we played pretty much the exact game,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “We responded the right way in that series, and we gotta make sure that happens here.”

Equally concerning for the Stars was Heiskanen, who was left bloodied on his left cheek by the puck to the face and did not return to the game. The original shot from Tye Kartye appeared to deflect off Ryan Suter’s stick and Heiskanen was not prepared for the ricochet.

DeBoer said the score played a role in the decision not to have Heiskanen return, but didn’t provide clarity on whether he’d be available for Game 4.

Meanwhile, Grubauer was excellent again for Seattle. Mason Marchment pulled Dallas within 4-1 late in the second period finishing a one-timer from Evgenii Dadonov, but Grubauer was very good the rest of the period with breakaway saves on Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, and a lunging save with his blocker on a deflected puck that looked to be going over his head and toward the net.

Jani Hakanpää scored his first of the playoffs with 13 minutes left.

“That team on the other side can score and they can score in bunches, and their veteran presence can can find momentum in those situations, so (Grubauer) was key at those times for us,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said.

SWEET 16

According to the NHL, the Kraken are the fifth team in the past 25 years to have 16 different players score a goal within the first 10 games of a single postseason. That group doesn’t include Jared McCann, who led Seattle with 40 goals in the regular season, but has been out since Game 4 of the opening round due to injury.

WATCH PARTY CANCELED

The Stars canceled a watch party that was planned during the game in the plaza outside their home arena. That is less than 30 miles from a Texas outlet mall where an assailant killed eight people. The Stars said they canceled the watch party outside the American Airlines Center out of respect for the victims, families, and community of Allen.

Reinhart the hero, as Panthers top Leafs in OT for 3-0 lead

Associated PressMay 8, 2023, 12:41 AM EDT
Getty Images
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Reinhart dumped the puck off the boards behind the net to set up his game-winner, taking a pass back from Anton Lundell and scoring to give Florida its first 3-0 series lead in 27 years.

Anthony Duclair and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida. Sam Lafferty and Erik Gustafsson scored for Toronto.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots for the Panthers. Joseph Woll stopped 18 of the 21 he faced for the Maple Leafs after he relieved starter Ilya Samsonov, who stopped all eight shots he saw before leaving early in the second period with an injury.

Game 4 is Wednesday night.

Reinhart’s goal for that 3-0 lead means it’s time for the Maple Leafs to spend the next three days hearing about the most dreaded of stats three games into a best-of-seven – the one about how only four clubs have erased such a deficit in hockey history. Toronto is one of those four, coming from 3-0 down to beat Detroit in the 1942 Cup title series.

Samsonov left the ice 37 seconds into the second period with an undisclosed injury. He was ruled out before the third period started.

The play started with Samsonov stopping a shot by Duclair, as Verhaeghe came down the slot chasing the rebound.

Verhaeghe got tripped by Toronto’s Luke Schenn, and Schenn also crashed into Samsonov on the same play. Samsonov remained down for more than a minute, eventually got to his feet and skated to the Toronto bench – going directly down the tunnel to the Maple Leafs’ locker room.

Woll replaced Samsonov, coming in cold to face the Florida power play. Woll stopped the first shot he faced, but Duclair scored with 1 second left on the power play to tie the game at 1-1.

Toronto led 1-0 and 2-1, only to see Florida come back with the tying goal each time.

Lafferty one-timed a pass from David Kampf home just 2:26 into the contest to finish off a 2-on-1 and open the scoring.

Duclair tied it on the power play shortly after Samsonov departed, only to see Toronto reclaim the lead when Gustafsson’s wrister caromed in off Marc Staal’s stick midway through the second. Verhaeghe tied it 5 minutes later and to the third they went, tied at 2-2.

AROUND THE RINK

Leafs C Auston Matthews took a puck off the outside of his right wrist in the third period, was shaken up and remained in the game – appearing to not even miss a shift. … Toronto is now 34-47 all-time in Game 3s. Florida is now 5-8. … There were only two penalties called in regulation, both against Toronto in the second period.

WOLL TIES

There is one big tie between Woll and the Panthers – he was Boston College’s go-to netminder for three years, before Spencer Knight took over for the Eagles in the 2019-20 season.

Knight has been with the Panthers for parts of three seasons and has been out since February in the NHL’s player assistance program.

THE CAPTAIN

Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem – wearing a Duclair jersey – was at the game with some teammates including Heat guard Gabe Vincent, and did his part to get fans engaged by beating a drum at one end of the rink shortly before game time.

“I got cool with Duclair a couple years ago, and told him that when I had time I would come out,” said Haslem, whose Heat lead New York in a second-round series 2-1 with Game 4 in Miami on Monday. “It’s amazing here right now. South Florida sports, we always feel like the underdogs, but these guys on the Panthers, the heart they play with, it’s inspiring to see.”

Rangers, Gerard Gallant part ways after 1st-round exit

Associated PressMay 7, 2023, 11:23 AM EDT
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Rangers and coach Gerard Gallant parted ways after losing in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

The Rangers announced the change, which they called mutual, less than a week after a seven-game series loss to the rival New Jersey Devils.

“I have a ton of respect for Gerard as both a coach and person and truly appreciate everything he did for us on and off the ice these last two seasons,” general manager Chris Drury said in a statement. “After my evaluation of the season and discussions with Gerard, we mutually came to the conclusion that a change would be beneficial for both parties. I wish he and his family all the best in the future. Our search for a new head coach will begin right away.”

Gallant led New York to the Eastern Conference final in 2022 in his first season with the team and was a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy as coach of the year. He has not lasted three full seasons in any of his five head jobs around the league.

In a statement sent through the team, Gallant thanked owner James Dolan and Drury for the opportunity.

“The experience of coaching an Original Six franchise with such rich history and an incredibly passionate fanbase is something I will never forget,” Gallant said. “After conversations with my family and Chris, it became clear that this was the right decision for both myself and the Rangers at this time.”

Gallant’s departure was not particularly surprising, but it came after the 59-year-old defended his job status during exit interviews earlier in the week, calling the line of questioning “disappointing.”

“I can’t believe I have to answer some of these questions about me getting let go or getting fired, brought up by the media,” Gallant said. “If I can’t stand by my record and what I’ve done, I think there’s something wrong.”

The Rangers now begin another coaching search in hopes of finding the person who will get them their first Stanley Cup title since 1994. Three-time championship-winning coach Joel Quenneville’s name has already been connected to the franchise, though he would need to be reinstated by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman after his role in a sexual assault scandal with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2010 that caused him to resign from his job with the Florida Panthers in October 2021.

Two years ago, Drury thought Gallant was the right person to lead the Rangers. After assuming control when President of Hockey operations John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton were fired by Dolan, Drury shifted into win-now mode, hiring Gallant a year and a half after the veteran coach was let go by Vegas.

Gallant and the Rangers finished second in the Metropolitan Division in his first year behind the bench and made an improbable run to the East final before losing to Tampa Bay.

With that playoff success raising expectations, the Rangers had an up-and-down regular season and scuffled in the days leading up to the trade deadline. They acquired previous Cup champions Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane in a pair of deals and finished third in the division to set up a showdown with the Devils.

The Rangers won the first two games of the series on the road before losing three in a row, a stretch that included a tirade from Gallant about his team being “not good enough – not even close to good.”

“We didn’t show up, we didn’t play hard enough, we didn’t compete hard enough,” Gallant said after Game 4. “A lot of bad things.”

New York staved off elimination at home to force a Game 7. Despite some lineup adjustments by Gallant, the Rangers lost 4-0 to get knocked out.

Oilers even series with Golden Knights after 5-1 victory in Vegas

Associated PressMay 7, 2023, 11:17 AM EDT
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
LAS VEGAS — Asked whether an extra day off on the road could hurt his Edmonton Oilers, after a schedule change moved Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series, coach Jay Woodcroft chuckled and answered with confidence.

“Whether we’re home, away, or in Hudson Bay, it doesn’t matter to us where we play – we are one of the top road teams in the National Hockey League,” Woodcroft said before the game.

Then the Oilers proved it.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each scored twice and Edmonton tied their series at one game apiece with a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I liked our start. I thought we did some things that we wanted to do, we asserted ourselves right off the bat and played the game at the pace that we wanted to play,” Woodcroft said after the game. “Part of that was how we managed pucks, and part of it was the way the game played itself out.”

It was a vast difference from Game 1, when Vegas dictated the pace and showed resiliency in matching the Oilers goal for goal before pulling away for a 6-4 victory.

Game 3 will be in Edmonton, where the Oilers were 23-12-6 during the regular season.

“We played a lot faster, I thought we were more connected, I thought we were a little bit more aggressive, you know, all the things that we’ve been building towards,” said McDavid, who is on a seven-game point streak, with five goals and 10 assists.

Drasaitl, who scored four goals in the first game, has now tallied at least one point in the first eight games of the postseason, posting 17 points (13 goals, 4 assists).

Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers, while rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 30 shots.

“Our emphasis on that (defensive) side of things showed up, and when called upon tonight, Stuart answered admirably,” Woodcroft added. “He was excellent when called upon.”

Ivan Barbashev ruined Skinner’s bid for a shutout less than two minutes into the third period by scoring his third goal of the series, the lone goal for the Golden Knights.

Vegas goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 of the 32 shots he faced before being pulled after two periods. Brossoit came into the game 5-0 in his previous five appearances dating to Game 2 of the opening round. Adin Hill finished the game and made four saves in the third period.

Edmonton got an early power-play opportunity, and after Brossoit made three incredible saves, Draisaitl scored his 12th goal of the postseason to put Edmonton up early, 1-0.

The Oilers made it 2-0 just seven minutes into the game with their second power-play opportunity thanks to Bouchard’s blast from the blue line.

The point production on special teams continued midway through the opening stanza when McDavid poked the puck away from Vegas’ Shea Theodore and turned on the afterburners for a breakaway shorthanded goal to push Edmonton’s lead to 3-0.

And when Draisaitl scored his second of the game to put Edmonton on top 4-0, the Oilers had more goals at the time than the Golden Knights had shots on goal (3).

Vegas finished the first period with four shots on goal, while Edmonton had thrown 19 at Brossoit.

With Jack Eichel in the box for Vegas, it took only eight seconds into the power play for the Oilers to build on their lead, as McDavid beat Brossoit to make it 5-0.

“They were a lot better than us, they were ready to play,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We weren’t, for whatever reason, falls on the coach to prepare your team to play, so didn’t do a good enough job there. They were just much better than us.”

MORE LEON

Draisaitl became the second player in NHL history to score 12 or more through his first eight games in a single postseason, following Newsy Lalonde (15) with the Canadiens in 1919. Draisaitl also became the second player in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to score eight or more goals through his first five road games in a postseason, joining Frederick Taylor (9) with the Vancouver Millionaires in 1918.

EDMONTON POWER

After going 3 for 6, the Oilers’ power play is now 14 for 25 in the postseason, ranking first amongst all playoff teams with a percentage of 56%.

ROAD WARRIORS

Road teams improved to 35-23 overall this postseason. The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs have now matched the entire total from 2022 when visitors finished 35-54.