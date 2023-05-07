Rangers, Gerard Gallant part ways after 1st-round exit

Associated PressMay 7, 2023, 11:23 AM EDT
The New York Rangers and coach Gerard Gallant parted ways after losing in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

The Rangers announced the change, which they called mutual, less than a week after a seven-game series loss to the rival New Jersey Devils.

“I have a ton of respect for Gerard as both a coach and person and truly appreciate everything he did for us on and off the ice these last two seasons,” general manager Chris Drury said in a statement. “After my evaluation of the season and discussions with Gerard, we mutually came to the conclusion that a change would be beneficial for both parties. I wish he and his family all the best in the future. Our search for a new head coach will begin right away.”

Gallant led New York to the Eastern Conference final in 2022 in his first season with the team and was a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy as coach of the year. He has not lasted three full seasons in any of his five head jobs around the league.

In a statement sent through the team, Gallant thanked owner James Dolan and Drury for the opportunity.

“The experience of coaching an Original Six franchise with such rich history and an incredibly passionate fanbase is something I will never forget,” Gallant said. “After conversations with my family and Chris, it became clear that this was the right decision for both myself and the Rangers at this time.”

Gallant’s departure was not particularly surprising, but it came after the 59-year-old defended his job status during exit interviews earlier in the week, calling the line of questioning “disappointing.”

“I can’t believe I have to answer some of these questions about me getting let go or getting fired, brought up by the media,” Gallant said. “If I can’t stand by my record and what I’ve done, I think there’s something wrong.”

The Rangers now begin another coaching search in hopes of finding the person who will get them their first Stanley Cup title since 1994. Three-time championship-winning coach Joel Quenneville’s name has already been connected to the franchise, though he would need to be reinstated by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman after his role in a sexual assault scandal with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2010 that caused him to resign from his job with the Florida Panthers in October 2021.

Two years ago, Drury thought Gallant was the right person to lead the Rangers. After assuming control when President of Hockey operations John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton were fired by Dolan, Drury shifted into win-now mode, hiring Gallant a year and a half after the veteran coach was let go by Vegas.

Gallant and the Rangers finished second in the Metropolitan Division in his first year behind the bench and made an improbable run to the East final before losing to Tampa Bay.

With that playoff success raising expectations, the Rangers had an up-and-down regular season and scuffled in the days leading up to the trade deadline. They acquired previous Cup champions Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane in a pair of deals and finished third in the division to set up a showdown with the Devils.

The Rangers won the first two games of the series on the road before losing three in a row, a stretch that included a tirade from Gallant about his team being “not good enough – not even close to good.”

“We didn’t show up, we didn’t play hard enough, we didn’t compete hard enough,” Gallant said after Game 4. “A lot of bad things.”

New York staved off elimination at home to force a Game 7. Despite some lineup adjustments by Gallant, the Rangers lost 4-0 to get knocked out.

Oilers even series with Golden Knights after 5-1 victory in Vegas

Associated PressMay 7, 2023, 11:17 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Asked whether an extra day off on the road could hurt his Edmonton Oilers, after a schedule change moved Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series, coach Jay Woodcroft chuckled and answered with confidence.

“Whether we’re home, away, or in Hudson Bay, it doesn’t matter to us where we play – we are one of the top road teams in the National Hockey League,” Woodcroft said before the game.

Then the Oilers proved it.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each scored twice and Edmonton tied their series at one game apiece with a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I liked our start. I thought we did some things that we wanted to do, we asserted ourselves right off the bat and played the game at the pace that we wanted to play,” Woodcroft said after the game. “Part of that was how we managed pucks, and part of it was the way the game played itself out.”

It was a vast difference from Game 1, when Vegas dictated the pace and showed resiliency in matching the Oilers goal for goal before pulling away for a 6-4 victory.

Game 3 will be in Edmonton, where the Oilers were 23-12-6 during the regular season.

“We played a lot faster, I thought we were more connected, I thought we were a little bit more aggressive, you know, all the things that we’ve been building towards,” said McDavid, who is on a seven-game point streak, with five goals and 10 assists.

Drasaitl, who scored four goals in the first game, has now tallied at least one point in the first eight games of the postseason, posting 17 points (13 goals, 4 assists).

Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers, while rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 30 shots.

“Our emphasis on that (defensive) side of things showed up, and when called upon tonight, Stuart answered admirably,” Woodcroft added. “He was excellent when called upon.”

Ivan Barbashev ruined Skinner’s bid for a shutout less than two minutes into the third period by scoring his third goal of the series, the lone goal for the Golden Knights.

Vegas goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 of the 32 shots he faced before being pulled after two periods. Brossoit came into the game 5-0 in his previous five appearances dating to Game 2 of the opening round. Adin Hill finished the game and made four saves in the third period.

Edmonton got an early power-play opportunity, and after Brossoit made three incredible saves, Draisaitl scored his 12th goal of the postseason to put Edmonton up early, 1-0.

The Oilers made it 2-0 just seven minutes into the game with their second power-play opportunity thanks to Bouchard’s blast from the blue line.

The point production on special teams continued midway through the opening stanza when McDavid poked the puck away from Vegas’ Shea Theodore and turned on the afterburners for a breakaway shorthanded goal to push Edmonton’s lead to 3-0.

And when Draisaitl scored his second of the game to put Edmonton on top 4-0, the Oilers had more goals at the time than the Golden Knights had shots on goal (3).

Vegas finished the first period with four shots on goal, while Edmonton had thrown 19 at Brossoit.

With Jack Eichel in the box for Vegas, it took only eight seconds into the power play for the Oilers to build on their lead, as McDavid beat Brossoit to make it 5-0.

“They were a lot better than us, they were ready to play,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We weren’t, for whatever reason, falls on the coach to prepare your team to play, so didn’t do a good enough job there. They were just much better than us.”

MORE LEON

Draisaitl became the second player in NHL history to score 12 or more through his first eight games in a single postseason, following Newsy Lalonde (15) with the Canadiens in 1919. Draisaitl also became the second player in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to score eight or more goals through his first five road games in a postseason, joining Frederick Taylor (9) with the Vancouver Millionaires in 1918.

EDMONTON POWER

After going 3 for 6, the Oilers’ power play is now 14 for 25 in the postseason, ranking first amongst all playoff teams with a percentage of 56%.

ROAD WARRIORS

Road teams improved to 35-23 overall this postseason. The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs have now matched the entire total from 2022 when visitors finished 35-54.

Lightning sign Michael Eyssimont to a 2-year, $1.6 million deal

Associated PressMay 6, 2023, 12:59 PM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Michael Eyssimont to a two-year, $1.6 million contract.

Eyssimont, 26, was acquired on March 1 from San Jose for forward Vladislav Namestnikov.

In 15 regular season games with the Lightning, Eyssimont had a goal and two points. He made his Stanley Cup playoff debut in Game 1 of a first-round series against Toronto and picked up his first playoff points with a goal and an assist in Game 5.

Tampa Bay lost the series in six games to the Maple Leafs.

Eyssimont began the 2022-23 season with Winnipeg before being claimed off waivers by San Jose on January 6.

Hurricanes top Devils, go up 2-0 in 2nd-round playoff series

Associated PressMay 6, 2023, 12:54 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes are pushing past their injury-hit group of forwards through grit, relentless effort and scoring throughout the lineup.

It has allowed them to take early control of their second-round playoff series against the New Jersey Devils – convincingly, at that.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice in a roughly 2 1/2-minute span during Carolina’s four-goal second period, Frederik Andersen stopped 28 shots, and the Hurricanes beat the Devils 6-1 for a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Jordan Staal and Martin Necas also scored in that blow-it-open second, which turned a scoreless game between the top two regular-season teams still alive in the playoffs into a romping Hurricanes win with the backing of another rowdy home crowd.

Throw in clinching goals by Jordan Martinook and Stefan Noesen in the third, and the Hurricanes have had nine different players find the net at least once through two games.

“No secret, we’re missing some firepower, so where are you going to find it?” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said of injured scorers like Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and trade acquisition Max Pacioretty. “Right now we’re getting it up and down the lineup.”

It also marked the second straight game the Hurricanes chased Devils netminder Akira Schmid. He lasted only a few minutes into the second period of the Game 1 loss, then took a seat after the second with his team down 4-0 in this one.

“That’s been our style all year long,” Staal said, “which is first and foremost give them nothing, and then just be tencacious on the puck and create turnovers and send it to the net.”

Miles Wood scored for the Devils early in the third, but Andersen was strong in his third straight postseason start for Carolina going back to the first-round clincher against the New York Islanders.

The Devils return home to host Game 3, facing an 0-2 hole for the second straight best-of-seven series. They lost the first two games at home by 5-1 scores in the first round against the New York Rangers before rallying to advance with the Game 7 clincher.

This time, they’ve been outscored 11-2 through two games.

“What bothers me the most is we got outbattled again today,” Devils captain Nico Hischier said. “It’s the playoffs. Skill doesn’t mean a thing. You’ve got to battle hard for your opportunities.”

Kotkaniemi’s first goal came when he took pass alone on the right side, fittingly after Carolina had kept possession along the boards. He skated in to the dot before firing a shot that went under Schmid’s right arm and grazed his ribs before finding the net at the 1:35 mark.

Moments later, Martinook – whose activity had him in the mix all night on a line featuring Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast – skated in to tangle up two Devils players in a possession chase near the boards. That helped jar the puck loose to skitter over to Kotkaniemi for the near-post putaway at 3:58.

The Hurricanes kept the pressure on. There was Jack Drury chipping the puck in at the blue line for Staal, with the Hurricanes captain extending his 6-foot-4 frame to corral it behind him before going with the forehand-to-backhand finish and the 3-0 lead.

And finally, Martin Necas finished from the slot after Jaccob Slavin caught the right post on a rush but Carolina again maintained possession.

“We’re trying to grind them down,” Martinook said. “ We know how skilled this team is. If you’re one-and-done and they’re getting out clean, you’re chasing them on the way back.”

The Hurricanes dominated the opening period of Game 1, smothering the Devils to take away open ice while tallying more goals (two) than New Jersey had shots (one).

The Devils knew they couldn’t repeat that effort and said as much, noting they had to get pucks on the net and use their speed to force Carolina to expend energy defending in its own end instead of rolling with its aggressive forecheck.

New Jersey carried play through the first 10-plus minutes, even with Dougie Hamilton ringing the post on an early power play that included 23 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage.

But by end of this one, Carolina was celebrating a blowout with Martinook’s breakaway score against Vitek Vanecek followed closely by Noesen’s putaway on a perfect 2-on-1 feed from Sebastian Aho.

“Right now, 5-on-5, they’re the better team,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said.

NOTEWORTHY

New Jersey trade acquisition Timo Meier was back after missing Game 1 following a jarring hit from the Rangers’ Jacob Trouba in Game 7. He saw 16:49 of ice time and had five shots, along with cuts and scabs on his nose along with bruising under his right eye. … Carolina is 18 for 18 on the penalty kill against New Jersey going back to the regular season… Martinook, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Shayne Gostisbehere had two points for Carolina. … Vanecek surrendered two goals on 11 shots in relief.

Pavelski scores again, Stars beat Kraken 4-2 to even series

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 10:40 PM EDT
DALLAS – Joe Pavelski wasn’t alone scoring in his second game back, and the Dallas Stars got even in their first-round series against Seattle.

“Everybody was good,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “In Game 1, Joe Pavelski was great. Tonight, we didn’t have any passengers.”

Pavelski scored his fifth goal in two games since returning from concussion protocol, getting an assist from Wyatt Johnston, his 19-year-old rookie housemate who also scored a goal. Evgenii Dadonov added a nifty wraparound goal and Tyler Seguin also scored and had an assist for the Stars in their 4-2 win over the Kraken on Thursday night.

“It’s been a weird few weeks at the Pavelski household,” Johnston said. “I’m just trying to do my best to learn off of Joe. I mean, just kind of seeing what he’s done in these these two games. It’s pretty unbelievable.”

In the Stars’ 5-4 overtime loss in Game 1, Pavelski scored all four of their goals. That was the 38-year-old forward’s first game since banging his head hard on the ice after a big hit in the opener of the Minnesota series April. 17.

But just as they did in the first round against Minnesota – this time with Pavelski – the Stars bounced back from an overtime loss at home in the series opener and got even before hitting the road.

Game 3 is Sunday night in Seattle.

“We didn’t get to our game long enough tonight at any point in time,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “We had a couple of spurts. We were fine in the first period, you knew the first couple of shifts were going to be a momentum push by them.. … We didn’t generate a whole lot.”

Jake Oettinger had 25 saves for the Stars. Philipp Grubauer stopped 33 shots.

Before Pavelski’s latest goal, Tye Kartye got the Kraken within 2-1 on a break when he took a long pass off the boards from Vince Dunn and got the shot around defenseman Miro Heiskanen to score.

Jordan Eberle also scored for the Kraken.

Johnston, who has lived with Pavelski’s family this season, set up his mentor’s power-play goal when he initially whiffed at the puck before whipping around and sending it into the laid-out stick of Grubauer. Pavelski was there for the rebound and put the Stars up 3-1 with 3:03 left in the middle period.

“It was pretty cool to be able to have an assist on his goal,” Johnston said. “Just a cool moment.”

Johnston’s second career playoff goal came right after the end of a power play earlier in the second period for 1-0 lead. His 24 goals in the regular season tied for the NHL rookie lead.

Colin Miller had taken the shot from the top of the circle to the right of the net after he had gotten a cross-ice pass from Max Domi from the opposite circle. Johnston initially got his blade on the puck, knocking in his own rebound after it ricocheted off Grubauer’s chest.

Dadonov, a trade deadline addition, got his fourth goal of the playoffs when he skated around the net and sent the puck sliding across the line – and finally over it – for a 2-0 lead and the middle of their three goals in the second period.

“They pressed hard. I think they played a lot more together than we did, and that’s where we saw ourselves get exposed,” Dunn said. “I think we made the game a lot harder than it needs to be on each other.”

Seguin put the Stars up 4-1 with his fifth goal this postseason, the first at even strength, midway through the third period. The veteran center is the only Dallas player who has won a Stanley Cup – as a 19-year-old rookie for Boston in 2011.

NOTES: Pavelski extended his record for U.S.-born players to 69 career playoff goals. That is third among active players, trailing on Alex Ovechkin‘s 72 and Sidney Crosby‘s 71. … Stars captain Jamie Dixon and Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak both got holding penalties in the game’s opening minute after the former teammates were tangled together on the ice in the corner. Oleksiak, the Stars’ first-round pick in the 2011 who played parts of nine seasons in Dallas, was selected by the Kraken in the expansion draft two years ago.