Hurricanes top Devils, go up 2-0 in 2nd-round playoff series

Associated PressMay 6, 2023, 12:54 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes are pushing past their injury-hit group of forwards through grit, relentless effort and scoring throughout the lineup.

It has allowed them to take early control of their second-round playoff series against the New Jersey Devils – convincingly, at that.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice in a roughly 2 1/2-minute span during Carolina’s four-goal second period, Frederik Andersen stopped 28 shots, and the Hurricanes beat the Devils 6-1 for a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Jordan Staal and Martin Necas also scored in that blow-it-open second, which turned a scoreless game between the top two regular-season teams still alive in the playoffs into a romping Hurricanes win with the backing of another rowdy home crowd.

Throw in clinching goals by Jordan Martinook and Stefan Noesen in the third, and the Hurricanes have had nine different players find the net at least once through two games.

“No secret, we’re missing some firepower, so where are you going to find it?” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said of injured scorers like Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and trade acquisition Max Pacioretty. “Right now we’re getting it up and down the lineup.”

It also marked the second straight game the Hurricanes chased Devils netminder Akira Schmid. He lasted only a few minutes into the second period of the Game 1 loss, then took a seat after the second with his team down 4-0 in this one.

“That’s been our style all year long,” Staal said, “which is first and foremost give them nothing, and then just be tencacious on the puck and create turnovers and send it to the net.”

Miles Wood scored for the Devils early in the third, but Andersen was strong in his third straight postseason start for Carolina going back to the first-round clincher against the New York Islanders.

The Devils return home to host Game 3, facing an 0-2 hole for the second straight best-of-seven series. They lost the first two games at home by 5-1 scores in the first round against the New York Rangers before rallying to advance with the Game 7 clincher.

This time, they’ve been outscored 11-2 through two games.

“What bothers me the most is we got outbattled again today,” Devils captain Nico Hischier said. “It’s the playoffs. Skill doesn’t mean a thing. You’ve got to battle hard for your opportunities.”

Kotkaniemi’s first goal came when he took pass alone on the right side, fittingly after Carolina had kept possession along the boards. He skated in to the dot before firing a shot that went under Schmid’s right arm and grazed his ribs before finding the net at the 1:35 mark.

Moments later, Martinook – whose activity had him in the mix all night on a line featuring Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast – skated in to tangle up two Devils players in a possession chase near the boards. That helped jar the puck loose to skitter over to Kotkaniemi for the near-post putaway at 3:58.

The Hurricanes kept the pressure on. There was Jack Drury chipping the puck in at the blue line for Staal, with the Hurricanes captain extending his 6-foot-4 frame to corral it behind him before going with the forehand-to-backhand finish and the 3-0 lead.

And finally, Martin Necas finished from the slot after Jaccob Slavin caught the right post on a rush but Carolina again maintained possession.

“We’re trying to grind them down,” Martinook said. “ We know how skilled this team is. If you’re one-and-done and they’re getting out clean, you’re chasing them on the way back.”

The Hurricanes dominated the opening period of Game 1, smothering the Devils to take away open ice while tallying more goals (two) than New Jersey had shots (one).

The Devils knew they couldn’t repeat that effort and said as much, noting they had to get pucks on the net and use their speed to force Carolina to expend energy defending in its own end instead of rolling with its aggressive forecheck.

New Jersey carried play through the first 10-plus minutes, even with Dougie Hamilton ringing the post on an early power play that included 23 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage.

But by end of this one, Carolina was celebrating a blowout with Martinook’s breakaway score against Vitek Vanecek followed closely by Noesen’s putaway on a perfect 2-on-1 feed from Sebastian Aho.

“Right now, 5-on-5, they’re the better team,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said.

NOTEWORTHY

New Jersey trade acquisition Timo Meier was back after missing Game 1 following a jarring hit from the Rangers’ Jacob Trouba in Game 7. He saw 16:49 of ice time and had five shots, along with cuts and scabs on his nose along with bruising under his right eye. … Carolina is 18 for 18 on the penalty kill against New Jersey going back to the regular season… Martinook, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Shayne Gostisbehere had two points for Carolina. … Vanecek surrendered two goals on 11 shots in relief.

Lightning sign Michael Eyssimont to a 2-year, $1.6 million deal

Associated PressMay 6, 2023, 12:59 PM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Michael Eyssimont to a two-year, $1.6 million contract.

Eyssimont, 26, was acquired on March 1 from San Jose for forward Vladislav Namestnikov.

In 15 regular season games with the Lightning, Eyssimont had a goal and two points. He made his Stanley Cup playoff debut in Game 1 of a first-round series against Toronto and picked up his first playoff points with a goal and an assist in Game 5.

Tampa Bay lost the series in six games to the Maple Leafs.

Eyssimont began the 2022-23 season with Winnipeg before being claimed off waivers by San Jose on January 6.

Pavelski scores again, Stars beat Kraken 4-2 to even series

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 10:40 PM EDT
DALLAS – Joe Pavelski wasn’t alone scoring in his second game back, and the Dallas Stars got even in their first-round series against Seattle.

“Everybody was good,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “In Game 1, Joe Pavelski was great. Tonight, we didn’t have any passengers.”

Pavelski scored his fifth goal in two games since returning from concussion protocol, getting an assist from Wyatt Johnston, his 19-year-old rookie housemate who also scored a goal. Evgenii Dadonov added a nifty wraparound goal and Tyler Seguin also scored and had an assist for the Stars in their 4-2 win over the Kraken on Thursday night.

“It’s been a weird few weeks at the Pavelski household,” Johnston said. “I’m just trying to do my best to learn off of Joe. I mean, just kind of seeing what he’s done in these these two games. It’s pretty unbelievable.”

In the Stars’ 5-4 overtime loss in Game 1, Pavelski scored all four of their goals. That was the 38-year-old forward’s first game since banging his head hard on the ice after a big hit in the opener of the Minnesota series April. 17.

But just as they did in the first round against Minnesota – this time with Pavelski – the Stars bounced back from an overtime loss at home in the series opener and got even before hitting the road.

Game 3 is Sunday night in Seattle.

“We didn’t get to our game long enough tonight at any point in time,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “We had a couple of spurts. We were fine in the first period, you knew the first couple of shifts were going to be a momentum push by them.. … We didn’t generate a whole lot.”

Jake Oettinger had 25 saves for the Stars. Philipp Grubauer stopped 33 shots.

Before Pavelski’s latest goal, Tye Kartye got the Kraken within 2-1 on a break when he took a long pass off the boards from Vince Dunn and got the shot around defenseman Miro Heiskanen to score.

Jordan Eberle also scored for the Kraken.

Johnston, who has lived with Pavelski’s family this season, set up his mentor’s power-play goal when he initially whiffed at the puck before whipping around and sending it into the laid-out stick of Grubauer. Pavelski was there for the rebound and put the Stars up 3-1 with 3:03 left in the middle period.

“It was pretty cool to be able to have an assist on his goal,” Johnston said. “Just a cool moment.”

Johnston’s second career playoff goal came right after the end of a power play earlier in the second period for 1-0 lead. His 24 goals in the regular season tied for the NHL rookie lead.

Colin Miller had taken the shot from the top of the circle to the right of the net after he had gotten a cross-ice pass from Max Domi from the opposite circle. Johnston initially got his blade on the puck, knocking in his own rebound after it ricocheted off Grubauer’s chest.

Dadonov, a trade deadline addition, got his fourth goal of the playoffs when he skated around the net and sent the puck sliding across the line – and finally over it – for a 2-0 lead and the middle of their three goals in the second period.

“They pressed hard. I think they played a lot more together than we did, and that’s where we saw ourselves get exposed,” Dunn said. “I think we made the game a lot harder than it needs to be on each other.”

Seguin put the Stars up 4-1 with his fifth goal this postseason, the first at even strength, midway through the third period. The veteran center is the only Dallas player who has won a Stanley Cup – as a 19-year-old rookie for Boston in 2011.

NOTES: Pavelski extended his record for U.S.-born players to 69 career playoff goals. That is third among active players, trailing on Alex Ovechkin‘s 72 and Sidney Crosby‘s 71. … Stars captain Jamie Dixon and Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak both got holding penalties in the game’s opening minute after the former teammates were tangled together on the ice in the corner. Oleksiak, the Stars’ first-round pick in the 2011 who played parts of nine seasons in Dallas, was selected by the Kraken in the expansion draft two years ago.

Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2, take 2-game lead in series

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 12:27 AM EDT
TORONTO – Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves and the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida.

Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto, which blew an early 2-0 lead. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots.

The best-of-seven series shifts to Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3 on Sunday. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday.

Toronto led 2-1 following a spirited, chippy first period. Trouble found the Maple Leafs in the second.

Barkov tied the game 19 seconds into the period on a long shot for his second goal of the postseason. Less than a minute later, there was some sloppy play by Toronto in the defensive zone when Mitch Marner flipped an ill-advised pass to Auston Matthews, who couldn’t get it out of the zone.

Florida quickly countered as Forsling finished off a setup by Matthew Tkachuk – his fourth of the series – for his second and a 3-2 lead.

The Maple Leafs took a while to recover before Nylander hit the post with a shot that also hit Bobrovsky in the back and stayed out. Florida defenseman Brandon Montour then hit the post at the other end.

Toronto captain John Tavares had a great chance in front before Josh Mahura took a Nylander shot off the visor that left a trail of blood on the ice as he exited for the locker room. The Panthers defenseman returned for the third period.

Toronto came out for the third with plenty of urgency, but couldn’t solve Bobrovsky, who has started to rediscover his Vezina Trophy-winning form in these playoffs after losing the starting job late in the regular season to third-stringer Alex Lyon.

Tavares was stopped in alone and Nylander hit another post. The Maple Leafs winger was also denied in tight with five minutes left in regulation.

Toronto continued to press with Samsonov on the bench for an extra attacker, but couldn’t beat Bobrovsky.

Toronto dropped the series opener 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena, but got off to a fast start Thursday when Kerfoot scored on the rebound of a Luke Schenn point shot for his second at 2:20 of the first.

Unable to connect on two early power plays in Game 1, the Maple Leafs made it 2-0 on a man advantage at 5:10 when Marner found O’Reilly, who scored his third on a one-timer.

The Panthers, who beat the record-setting Boston Bruins in seven games to make the second round, started to push back as the period wore on, including Sam Bennett putting Matthew Knies in a headlock and slamming him to the ice.

The Toronto rookie finished the period, but didn’t return for the second period due to an undisclosed injury.

Florida responded at 11:13 when Lundell scored his first after linemate Eetu Luostarinen crushed Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren behind Samsonov’s net and Tavares fell.

MATTHEWS ON THE MARK

Matthews assisted on O’Reilly’s first-period goal, giving him points in eight straight games and matching a franchise record previously shared by Gary Roberts (2002), Doug Gilmour (1993) and Gary Leeman (1986).

GET KRAKEN

Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano – the first captain in Seattle Kraken history – has been keeping tabs on his old team’s run in the playoffs.

The second-year franchise finished 30th in last year’s standings, but secured the Western Conference’s first wild-card spot this spring before upsetting the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in seven games in the first round.

“The foundation was laid in place last year,” said Giordano, acquired by Toronto prior to the 2022 trade deadline. “They also made some huge additions and really helped their team.”

Golden Knights beat Oilers 6-4 despite Draisaitl’s four goals

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 12:24 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS – Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy could only laugh at the brilliance that was Leon Draisaitl, who scored four goals to nearly beat Vegas by himself.

However, the Golden Knights prevailed in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series because their depth was the difference in Wednesday night’s 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, including one that put Vegas ahead for good, and he was one of five Knights players to find the back of the net.

It was the second night in a row a team had won despite allowing an opposing player to score four goals. Seattle beat Dallas 5-4 on Tuesday even with Joe Pavelski scoring four goals for the Stars. Teams with a player scoring four goals had been 36-3 before that game in the playoffs, and it had been 30 years since a team had overcome such a performance.

This was the Oilers’ first regulation loss since March 11.

“Overall, we weren’t good enough,” Draisaitl said. “It’s not even close to how we play. We’ve got to move on, and we’ll be better.”

In addition to Barbashev, the Knights also received goals from Chandler Stephenson, Michael Amadio, Mark Stone and Jack Eichel. Eichel’s goal was an empty netter from deep in his zone, and he and Stone also each had an assist. Zach Whitecloud had two assists.

Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, Zach Lyman and Connor McDavid each had two assists for the Oilers.

“I don’t think our team was anywhere near where it needed to be in order to walk away with a road win in the playoffs,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “Leon had a great effort. He’s been good all playoffs, but our team can do things a lot better than we did tonight.”

Game 2 is Saturday in Las Vegas.

Draisaitl extended his goal streak to four games, and he has at least a point in all seven playoff games. He had never scored four goals in a playoff game, and had reached that mark just once in the regular season – March 2, 2020, against Nashville.

Draisaitl has 11 goals in the postseason.

“Does that sound funny to you, 11 goals in the second round,” Cassidy said. “That is unbelievable.”

Two of his goals against Vegas came on the power play, making Edmonton 11 of 19 this postseason with the man advantage. The Oilers set an NHL record during the regular season by converting 32.4% of their chances.

One goal, at even strength, came at the end of the first period when Draisaitl bounced a puck off Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit from the goal line.

This series was billed as the Oilers’ star power against the Knights’ balanced attack, and that’s how the opening game played out. Vegas found a way even with one of the NHL’s most dynamic scorers having a career night.

“We used our four lines,” Cassidy said. “We didn’t have to get too far away from our line combinations. We’re aware of their top guys and the damage they can do, but we like our team. We feel like if our team plays well, we’ll have success.”

After Draisaitl scored on a power play less than two minutes into the third period to make the score 3-3, the Knights took the lead for good with two goals in 50 seconds. Barbashev scored on a rebound and Stephenson from the right circle.

“It doesn’t matter who scores, them or us, the next shift is huge,” Barbashev said. “I think we did a better job by that. It feels good.”

NOTES

Oilers forward Mattias Janmark took an awkward spill into the boards in the first period and was taken into the locker room. … Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner is one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy, which goes to the league’s top rookie. … In addition to Draisaitl, Bouchard also has points in all seven games this postseason, and McDavid has a six-game point streak. For Vegas, Mark Stone has points in five consecutive games.