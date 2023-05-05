Golden Knights beat Oilers 6-4 despite Draisaitl’s four goals

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 12:24 AM EDT
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

LAS VEGAS – Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy could only laugh at the brilliance that was Leon Draisaitl, who scored four goals to nearly beat Vegas by himself.

However, the Golden Knights prevailed in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series because their depth was the difference in Wednesday night’s 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, including one that put Vegas ahead for good, and he was one of five Knights players to find the back of the net.

It was the second night in a row a team had won despite allowing an opposing player to score four goals. Seattle beat Dallas 5-4 on Tuesday even with Joe Pavelski scoring four goals for the Stars. Teams with a player scoring four goals had been 36-3 before that game in the playoffs, and it had been 30 years since a team had overcome such a performance.

This was the Oilers’ first regulation loss since March 11.

“Overall, we weren’t good enough,” Draisaitl said. “It’s not even close to how we play. We’ve got to move on, and we’ll be better.”

In addition to Barbashev, the Knights also received goals from Chandler Stephenson, Michael Amadio, Mark Stone and Jack Eichel. Eichel’s goal was an empty netter from deep in his zone, and he and Stone also each had an assist. Zach Whitecloud had two assists.

Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, Zach Lyman and Connor McDavid each had two assists for the Oilers.

“I don’t think our team was anywhere near where it needed to be in order to walk away with a road win in the playoffs,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “Leon had a great effort. He’s been good all playoffs, but our team can do things a lot better than we did tonight.”

Game 2 is Saturday in Las Vegas.

Draisaitl extended his goal streak to four games, and he has at least a point in all seven playoff games. He had never scored four goals in a playoff game, and had reached that mark just once in the regular season – March 2, 2020, against Nashville.

Draisaitl has 11 goals in the postseason.

“Does that sound funny to you, 11 goals in the second round,” Cassidy said. “That is unbelievable.”

Two of his goals against Vegas came on the power play, making Edmonton 11 of 19 this postseason with the man advantage. The Oilers set an NHL record during the regular season by converting 32.4% of their chances.

One goal, at even strength, came at the end of the first period when Draisaitl bounced a puck off Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit from the goal line.

This series was billed as the Oilers’ star power against the Knights’ balanced attack, and that’s how the opening game played out. Vegas found a way even with one of the NHL’s most dynamic scorers having a career night.

“We used our four lines,” Cassidy said. “We didn’t have to get too far away from our line combinations. We’re aware of their top guys and the damage they can do, but we like our team. We feel like if our team plays well, we’ll have success.”

After Draisaitl scored on a power play less than two minutes into the third period to make the score 3-3, the Knights took the lead for good with two goals in 50 seconds. Barbashev scored on a rebound and Stephenson from the right circle.

“It doesn’t matter who scores, them or us, the next shift is huge,” Barbashev said. “I think we did a better job by that. It feels good.”

NOTES

Oilers forward Mattias Janmark took an awkward spill into the boards in the first period and was taken into the locker room. … Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner is one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy, which goes to the league’s top rookie. … In addition to Draisaitl, Bouchard also has points in all seven games this postseason, and McDavid has a six-game point streak. For Vegas, Mark Stone has points in five consecutive games.

Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2, take 2-game lead in series

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 12:27 AM EDT
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

TORONTO – Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves and the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida.

Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto, which blew an early 2-0 lead. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots.

The best-of-seven series shifts to Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3 on Sunday. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday.

Toronto led 2-1 following a spirited, chippy first period. Trouble found the Maple Leafs in the second.

Barkov tied the game 19 seconds into the period on a long shot for his second goal of the postseason. Less than a minute later, there was some sloppy play by Toronto in the defensive zone when Mitch Marner flipped an ill-advised pass to Auston Matthews, who couldn’t get it out of the zone.

Florida quickly countered as Forsling finished off a setup by Matthew Tkachuk – his fourth of the series – for his second and a 3-2 lead.

The Maple Leafs took a while to recover before Nylander hit the post with a shot that also hit Bobrovsky in the back and stayed out. Florida defenseman Brandon Montour then hit the post at the other end.

Toronto captain John Tavares had a great chance in front before Josh Mahura took a Nylander shot off the visor that left a trail of blood on the ice as he exited for the locker room. The Panthers defenseman returned for the third period.

Toronto came out for the third with plenty of urgency, but couldn’t solve Bobrovsky, who has started to rediscover his Vezina Trophy-winning form in these playoffs after losing the starting job late in the regular season to third-stringer Alex Lyon.

Tavares was stopped in alone and Nylander hit another post. The Maple Leafs winger was also denied in tight with five minutes left in regulation.

Toronto continued to press with Samsonov on the bench for an extra attacker, but couldn’t beat Bobrovsky.

Toronto dropped the series opener 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena, but got off to a fast start Thursday when Kerfoot scored on the rebound of a Luke Schenn point shot for his second at 2:20 of the first.

Unable to connect on two early power plays in Game 1, the Maple Leafs made it 2-0 on a man advantage at 5:10 when Marner found O’Reilly, who scored his third on a one-timer.

The Panthers, who beat the record-setting Boston Bruins in seven games to make the second round, started to push back as the period wore on, including Sam Bennett putting Matthew Knies in a headlock and slamming him to the ice.

The Toronto rookie finished the period, but didn’t return for the second period due to an undisclosed injury.

Florida responded at 11:13 when Lundell scored his first after linemate Eetu Luostarinen crushed Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren behind Samsonov’s net and Tavares fell.

MATTHEWS ON THE MARK

Matthews assisted on O’Reilly’s first-period goal, giving him points in eight straight games and matching a franchise record previously shared by Gary Roberts (2002), Doug Gilmour (1993) and Gary Leeman (1986).

GET KRAKEN

Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano – the first captain in Seattle Kraken history – has been keeping tabs on his old team’s run in the playoffs.

The second-year franchise finished 30th in last year’s standings, but secured the Western Conference’s first wild-card spot this spring before upsetting the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in seven games in the first round.

“The foundation was laid in place last year,” said Giordano, acquired by Toronto prior to the 2022 trade deadline. “They also made some huge additions and really helped their team.”

Hurricanes top Devils, 5-1, in Game 1 of second round

Associated PressMay 4, 2023, 12:35 AM EDT
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Carolina Hurricanes spent the first period swarming the puck and closing just about any fleeting bit of open ice the New Jersey Devils could find.

It was a dominating start to their second-round playoff series – and the blueprint the Hurricanes know they must follow going forward.

The Hurricanes got goals from Brett Pesce and Seth Jarvis alongside a suffocating defensive performance in the first, allowing Carolina to jump quickly on New Jersey en route to a 5-1 win Wednesday night to start this best-of-seven series.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brady Skeji and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who took the Devils completely out of any type of first-period flow while surrendering a single shot on goal. Meanwhile, Pesce scored on a low-flying shot through traffic to beat Akira Schmid and Jarvis blew past Ryan Graves near the blue line to beat Schmid over his glove for a 2-0 lead.

By the time Kotkaniemi followed early in the second, Schmid was headed for the bench.

“That’s a super-skilled team that is fast and comes in waves,” said Carolina forward Jordan Martinook, who found Kotkaniemi for his point-blank putaway. ” If you can stay on top of them and kind of limit their space, that’s what we’re going to have to do.

“Yeah, it’s hard. It’s a lot of work, but we’re willing to put it in.”

Game 2 is Friday night in Raleigh.

Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils, who played this one without trade-acquisition Timo Meier following his huge hit from New York Rangers forward Jacob Trouba during Monday’s Game 7 win. Bastian’s goal came when he got loose coming into the zone to beat Frederik Andersen at 5:02 of the second period, but the Devils got not closer.

“They backed us into a corner right away,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said.

The Hurricanes pushed into the second round after beating the New York Islanders, with the Game 6 clincher coming Friday night. That gave a team with an injury-hit group of forwards a few extra days to regroup, and Carolina jumped right back in to establish its style and play confidently from in front with the backing of a loud home-ice crowd.

“We played fast, physical,” Skjei said. “We got some pucks to the net. It was just the way we wanted to start, that first period.”

The Devils are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and won a series for the first time in 11 years. But they had less than 48 hours following the Game 7 clincher against the Rangers to get ready for Wednesday’s puck drop. Ruff had said Tuesday he liked jumping right into a series to keep rolling.

Instead, the Devils’ lone shot in the first period was a wrister from Bastian that looked more like an entry pass from the blue line before dribbling its way to Andersen at 12:15.

New Jersey eventually began to establish its style in the second, but by then, the Devils were fighting uphill.

“We didn’t get to our game,” forward Jesper Bratt said. “We were a little sloppy on the puck. We were a little slow getting to pucks and supporting each other. When you’re not supporting each other against a team like this … you’re not going to create that much.”

IN NET

The Hurricanes went back to Andersen in net over Antti Raanta after Andersen got his first start of the playoffs in the Game 6 clincher against the New York Islanders. He finished with 18 saves.

The 22-year-old Schmid had been terrific in the first round, posting a 1.38 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage while posting two shutouts. But he surrendered three goals on 11 shots.

“It had nothing to do with our goalie,” Ruff said. “I could’ve taken multiple players out.”

Vitek Vanecek had 10 saves on 11 shots in relief, though he survived one second-period power play that saw Carolina’s Sebastian Aho hit the left pos, then Jarvis follow with his own ping moments later.

AT STAKE

This is a matchup of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division, with the Hurricanes winning their final regular-season game to edge the Devils by a point (113-112) in the standings. And with Boston gone in a first-round stunner after a record-setting regular season, the winner of this series will have home-ice advantage for the rest of the playoffs.

NOTEWORTHY

Fast’s goal was an empty-netter. … Devils star Jack Hughes managed two shots while seeing plenty of defensive attention from Carolina captain Jordan Staal. … New Jersey lost Games 1 and 2 of the Rangers series by the same score at home before rallying to win. … Carolina forward Jack Drury returned after being knocked from the first-round series against the Islanders on a jarring hit into the boards from Ryan Pulock in Game 4. … Jesper Boqvist was back in the lineup with Meier out after playing five games against the Rangers.

Panthers top Maple Leafs, take Game 1 of second-round series

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 11:07 PM EDT
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
4 Comments

TORONTO – Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves, Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and the Florida Panthers survived a squandered two-goal lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 in the opening game of their second-round playoff series.

Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist and Carter Verhaeghe and Nick Cousins also scored for Florida. Aleksander Barkov had two assists.

Matthew Knies had his first NHL goal and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday.

The Panthers had roared back from a 3-1 deficit to stun the record-setting Boston Bruins with three straight victories and take that first-round series in seven games.

The Maple Leafs ended a generation of misery Saturday when John Tavares scored in overtime of Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning as Toronto advance in the postseason for the first time since 2004.

BUSY TAVARES

Apart from scoring the overtime goal that gave the Maple Leafs their first series win in 19 years, the Toronto captain and his wife recently welcome their third child, a daughter named Rae.

“An absolute whirlwind for him,” Toronto center Ryan O’Reilly said before the game.

MAURICE LOOKS BACK

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was behind the bench when the Carolina Hurricanes topped the Maple Leafs in the 2002 Eastern Conference final.

“I don’t think we gave up a five-on-five goal in that series,” he said. “That was back in when you could get away with clutching and grabbing.

“We were really good at it.”

Oilers’ star power vs. Golden Knights’ balanced approach

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 11:05 PM EDT
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
3 Comments

LAS VEGAS – Because the league doesn’t use a strict seeding system for the NHL playoffs, the Western Conference Final has come a round early.

And with teams such as Boston, Colorado and the New York Rangers already eliminated, Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights series was moved back a day to Saturday because it is the marquee second-round matchup.

The series, which opens Wednesday in Las Vegas, features an Edmonton team with three 100-point scorers led by a household name in Connor McDavid against a Vegas team that posted the West’s top record.

The winner plays in the actual conference final against Dallas or Seattle. Edmonton is a minus-152 series favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

“We feel good about our game, we feel good about our people,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “We understand that the challenge before us is a big one, but we feel that we’re up to it.”

Any why wouldn’t he with dynamic scorers McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins? Each hit the century mark in points, and McDavid led the league with 64 goals and 89 assists – 153 points.

The Knights, who edged out the Oilers by two points for the top spot in the conference, have some star power in Mark Stone and Jack Eichel, but Vegas uses a much more balanced approached.

“I love our depth from forward one through 12 and D one through six,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I think they can match up against anybody. … I think we have an ability to win games different ways, so you can’t just say, ‘I’m going to take this player out of the equation or neutralize him.’”

POTENT POWER PLAY

Edmonton scored on 32.4% of power plays during the regular season, the highest mark since the NHL began tracking that statistic in the 1977-78 season.

The Oilers were even better against Los Angeles in the first round, scoring at a 56.3% clip. Vegas was in the middle of the pack in killing off 77.4% of power plays, but the Knights committed a league-low 243 penalties in the regular season.

“You’ve just got to try to stay out of the box more than anything,” Knights center Chandler Stephenson said.

EYES WIDE OPEN

McDavid is the favorite, according to FanDuel, to win his second Hart Memorial Trophy in three years and third since 2017.

He produced three goals and seven assists in the six-game series victory over Los Angeles, playing against the Kings’ 1-3-1 defensive system.

“L.A. plays different than a lot of teams, so it’s definitely going to be a different style (at Vegas),” McDavid said. “I would expect it to be maybe a little bit more up and down the rink.”

McDavid certainly will have the Knights’ attention, but he isn’t the only one.

“You look at the Edmonton-L.A. series, Edmonton had the puck in the L.A. zone for a lot of it,” Eichel said. “So we’re going to need to defend well and be good in our own zone. But at the end of day, we have to play to our strengths and what makes our hockey club good.”

BATTLE OF THE NETMINDERS

Vegas’ Laurent Brossoit played parts of four seasons for Edmonton (2014-18). He began this season in the American Hockey League and battled a late-season injury before securing the job. Brossoit has lost only one game in regulation in the regular season and playoffs.

His counterpart, Stuart Skinner, is a rookie who became the starter even after the Oilers signed veteran Jack Campbell to a five-year, $25 million contract last July. Skinner made the All-Star Game and then overcame a Game 4 benching against Los Angeles to close out the series.

SCHEDULING CHANGE

Game 2 was scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas, but was switched to 7 p.m. EDT Saturday.

That change was more than just an inconvenience for Oilers fans who booked a trip to Las Vegas.

“Miss the game and waste 4 tickets or a hotel on Saturday and new flights Sunday,” one fan tweeted. “I have means – a lot of Oilers fans do not.”