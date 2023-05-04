Hurricanes top Devils, 5-1, in Game 1 of second round

Associated PressMay 4, 2023, 12:35 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Carolina Hurricanes spent the first period swarming the puck and closing just about any fleeting bit of open ice the New Jersey Devils could find.

It was a dominating start to their second-round playoff series – and the blueprint the Hurricanes know they must follow going forward.

The Hurricanes got goals from Brett Pesce and Seth Jarvis alongside a suffocating defensive performance in the first, allowing Carolina to jump quickly on New Jersey en route to a 5-1 win Wednesday night to start this best-of-seven series.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brady Skeji and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who took the Devils completely out of any type of first-period flow while surrendering a single shot on goal. Meanwhile, Pesce scored on a low-flying shot through traffic to beat Akira Schmid and Jarvis blew past Ryan Graves near the blue line to beat Schmid over his glove for a 2-0 lead.

By the time Kotkaniemi followed early in the second, Schmid was headed for the bench.

“That’s a super-skilled team that is fast and comes in waves,” said Carolina forward Jordan Martinook, who found Kotkaniemi for his point-blank putaway. ” If you can stay on top of them and kind of limit their space, that’s what we’re going to have to do.

“Yeah, it’s hard. It’s a lot of work, but we’re willing to put it in.”

Game 2 is Friday night in Raleigh.

Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils, who played this one without trade-acquisition Timo Meier following his huge hit from New York Rangers forward Jacob Trouba during Monday’s Game 7 win. Bastian’s goal came when he got loose coming into the zone to beat Frederik Andersen at 5:02 of the second period, but the Devils got not closer.

“They backed us into a corner right away,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said.

The Hurricanes pushed into the second round after beating the New York Islanders, with the Game 6 clincher coming Friday night. That gave a team with an injury-hit group of forwards a few extra days to regroup, and Carolina jumped right back in to establish its style and play confidently from in front with the backing of a loud home-ice crowd.

“We played fast, physical,” Skjei said. “We got some pucks to the net. It was just the way we wanted to start, that first period.”

The Devils are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and won a series for the first time in 11 years. But they had less than 48 hours following the Game 7 clincher against the Rangers to get ready for Wednesday’s puck drop. Ruff had said Tuesday he liked jumping right into a series to keep rolling.

Instead, the Devils’ lone shot in the first period was a wrister from Bastian that looked more like an entry pass from the blue line before dribbling its way to Andersen at 12:15.

New Jersey eventually began to establish its style in the second, but by then, the Devils were fighting uphill.

“We didn’t get to our game,” forward Jesper Bratt said. “We were a little sloppy on the puck. We were a little slow getting to pucks and supporting each other. When you’re not supporting each other against a team like this … you’re not going to create that much.”

IN NET

The Hurricanes went back to Andersen in net over Antti Raanta after Andersen got his first start of the playoffs in the Game 6 clincher against the New York Islanders. He finished with 18 saves.

The 22-year-old Schmid had been terrific in the first round, posting a 1.38 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage while posting two shutouts. But he surrendered three goals on 11 shots.

“It had nothing to do with our goalie,” Ruff said. “I could’ve taken multiple players out.”

Vitek Vanecek had 10 saves on 11 shots in relief, though he survived one second-period power play that saw Carolina’s Sebastian Aho hit the left pos, then Jarvis follow with his own ping moments later.

AT STAKE

This is a matchup of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division, with the Hurricanes winning their final regular-season game to edge the Devils by a point (113-112) in the standings. And with Boston gone in a first-round stunner after a record-setting regular season, the winner of this series will have home-ice advantage for the rest of the playoffs.

NOTEWORTHY

Fast’s goal was an empty-netter. … Devils star Jack Hughes managed two shots while seeing plenty of defensive attention from Carolina captain Jordan Staal. … New Jersey lost Games 1 and 2 of the Rangers series by the same score at home before rallying to win. … Carolina forward Jack Drury returned after being knocked from the first-round series against the Islanders on a jarring hit into the boards from Ryan Pulock in Game 4. … Jesper Boqvist was back in the lineup with Meier out after playing five games against the Rangers.

Panthers top Maple Leafs, take Game 1 of second-round series

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 11:07 PM EDT
TORONTO – Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves, Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and the Florida Panthers survived a squandered two-goal lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 in the opening game of their second-round playoff series.

Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist and Carter Verhaeghe and Nick Cousins also scored for Florida. Aleksander Barkov had two assists.

Matthew Knies had his first NHL goal and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday.

The Panthers had roared back from a 3-1 deficit to stun the record-setting Boston Bruins with three straight victories and take that first-round series in seven games.

The Maple Leafs ended a generation of misery Saturday when John Tavares scored in overtime of Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning as Toronto advance in the postseason for the first time since 2004.

BUSY TAVARES

Apart from scoring the overtime goal that gave the Maple Leafs their first series win in 19 years, the Toronto captain and his wife recently welcome their third child, a daughter named Rae.

“An absolute whirlwind for him,” Toronto center Ryan O’Reilly said before the game.

MAURICE LOOKS BACK

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was behind the bench when the Carolina Hurricanes topped the Maple Leafs in the 2002 Eastern Conference final.

“I don’t think we gave up a five-on-five goal in that series,” he said. “That was back in when you could get away with clutching and grabbing.

“We were really good at it.”

Oilers’ star power vs. Golden Knights’ balanced approach

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 11:05 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS – Because the league doesn’t use a strict seeding system for the NHL playoffs, the Western Conference Final has come a round early.

And with teams such as Boston, Colorado and the New York Rangers already eliminated, Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights series was moved back a day to Saturday because it is the marquee second-round matchup.

The series, which opens Wednesday in Las Vegas, features an Edmonton team with three 100-point scorers led by a household name in Connor McDavid against a Vegas team that posted the West’s top record.

The winner plays in the actual conference final against Dallas or Seattle. Edmonton is a minus-152 series favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

“We feel good about our game, we feel good about our people,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “We understand that the challenge before us is a big one, but we feel that we’re up to it.”

Any why wouldn’t he with dynamic scorers McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins? Each hit the century mark in points, and McDavid led the league with 64 goals and 89 assists – 153 points.

The Knights, who edged out the Oilers by two points for the top spot in the conference, have some star power in Mark Stone and Jack Eichel, but Vegas uses a much more balanced approached.

“I love our depth from forward one through 12 and D one through six,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I think they can match up against anybody. … I think we have an ability to win games different ways, so you can’t just say, ‘I’m going to take this player out of the equation or neutralize him.’”

POTENT POWER PLAY

Edmonton scored on 32.4% of power plays during the regular season, the highest mark since the NHL began tracking that statistic in the 1977-78 season.

The Oilers were even better against Los Angeles in the first round, scoring at a 56.3% clip. Vegas was in the middle of the pack in killing off 77.4% of power plays, but the Knights committed a league-low 243 penalties in the regular season.

“You’ve just got to try to stay out of the box more than anything,” Knights center Chandler Stephenson said.

EYES WIDE OPEN

McDavid is the favorite, according to FanDuel, to win his second Hart Memorial Trophy in three years and third since 2017.

He produced three goals and seven assists in the six-game series victory over Los Angeles, playing against the Kings’ 1-3-1 defensive system.

“L.A. plays different than a lot of teams, so it’s definitely going to be a different style (at Vegas),” McDavid said. “I would expect it to be maybe a little bit more up and down the rink.”

McDavid certainly will have the Knights’ attention, but he isn’t the only one.

“You look at the Edmonton-L.A. series, Edmonton had the puck in the L.A. zone for a lot of it,” Eichel said. “So we’re going to need to defend well and be good in our own zone. But at the end of day, we have to play to our strengths and what makes our hockey club good.”

BATTLE OF THE NETMINDERS

Vegas’ Laurent Brossoit played parts of four seasons for Edmonton (2014-18). He began this season in the American Hockey League and battled a late-season injury before securing the job. Brossoit has lost only one game in regulation in the regular season and playoffs.

His counterpart, Stuart Skinner, is a rookie who became the starter even after the Oilers signed veteran Jack Campbell to a five-year, $25 million contract last July. Skinner made the All-Star Game and then overcame a Game 4 benching against Los Angeles to close out the series.

SCHEDULING CHANGE

Game 2 was scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas, but was switched to 7 p.m. EDT Saturday.

That change was more than just an inconvenience for Oilers fans who booked a trip to Las Vegas.

“Miss the game and waste 4 tickets or a hotel on Saturday and new flights Sunday,” one fan tweeted. “I have means – a lot of Oilers fans do not.”

Home ice on the line when Hurricanes, Devils meet in semifinals

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 11:02 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to take the next step toward a Stanley Cup when they host the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C.

The teams finished second and third in the NHL this season, behind only the Boston Bruins, with the Hurricanes at 113 points and the Devils at 112. With Boston (135 regular-season points) now eliminated after their first-round upset loss to the Florida Panthers, the winner of the Devils-Hurricanes series will have home-ice advantage for the remainder of the playoffs.

After defeating the New York Islanders in six games in the first round, Carolina became the only NHL team to win a series in each of the last five postseasons. Getting deeper in the playoffs has been the challenge, as the Hurricanes have reached the conference finals only once in that span, when they were swept by the Bruins in 2019.

Just getting into the playoffs was a breakthrough for New Jersey, which is making its second postseason appearance in the last 11 years. The Devils overcame their lack of playoff experience by topping their arch-rival New York Rangers in a heated seven-game first-round series.

Things looked grim for the Devils after a pair of 5-1 losses in the first two games, but in hindsight, the adversity might have been what the young team needed.

“Just to see the team grow from the losses we had Games 1 and 2, it’s pretty impressive how quick we adapt,” Devils forward Ondrej Palat said. “We changed our game a little bit. So I’m very impressed about our team, how we respond. We never gave up.”

The turning point came when New Jersey replaced Vitek Vanecek in net with Akira Schmid. In his first five career playoff games, Schmid delivered two shutouts and an outstanding .951 save percentage as the Devils stormed back from their 0-2 series deficit.

Schmid looks like the Devils’ choice in net going forward, while the Hurricanes might also commit to a goaltending change. Antti Raanta started the first five games against the Islanders, but Frederik Andersen made his series debut in Game 6 and stopped 33 of 34 shots.

Because Andersen was battling both an illness and an upper-body injury, the goalie “wasn’t really an option” until Game 6, according to Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour.

“(Raanta) was great, he kept us in every game,” Brind’Amour said. “But when we got the green light on Freddy … if there was a time to get him in, this was the night. And obviously it worked out.”

The Devils’ Timo Meier is questionable for Wednesday after he left during the third period of Game 7. After taking a huge shoulder-to-head hit from the Rangers’ Jacob Trouba, Meier later returned to the Devils’ bench but didn’t see any more ice time.

Hurricanes forward Jack Drury (upper-body injury) is expected to play Wednesday after missing the last two games of the Islanders series. Brind’Amour said that defensemen Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield are dealing with minor injuries, but both should be ready for Game 1.

Carolina and New Jersey are meeting in the postseason for the first time since the 2009 playoffs. The Hurricanes are 3-1 in four previous playoff series against the Devils.

Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy says he struggled with big workload

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 9:59 PM EDT
Toronto Maple Leafs v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Three
TAMPA, Fla. – Andrei Vasilevskiy doesn’t know if the heavy workload over the past four seasons is to blame.

But the two-time Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender feels as if his body let him down in the second half of the season.

And he believes he knows why.

“My mistake was that I didn’t really pay attention to my recovery,” Vasilevskiy said on Tuesday, three days after Tampa Bay was eliminated by Toronto in a first-round playoff series.

“The first 30, 35 games, I felt as usual but then me and my body weren’t on the same page, I guess,” Vasilevskiy added. “All those small injuries came out at the same time. Good lessons, another experience. This season really showed me that I have to be smart about it. So, if I want to be a workhorse I have to recover well.”

Vasilevskiy started 71 playoff games as Tampa Bay won the Cup in 2020 and ’21, earning playoff MVP honors the second time, before losing to Colorado in last season’s final. He went 34-22-4 in 60 regular-season games this season, but lost 12 of his final 20 outings.

He has played more hockey since the bubble playoffs began in August 2020 than anyone else in the NHL: 14,769 minutes over 242 games in the regular season and playoffs. The next-closest over that time is Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck at just under 11,372 minutes over 192 games.

“We’ll find out next year if it was too many games or just something else,” Vasilevskiy said.

Vasilevskiy’s goal-against-average of 2.65 and .915 save percentage during the regular season were his worst since the 2015-16 season.

However, the Lightning have been impacted by salary-cap related player losses over the past couple of seasons, including standout defenseman Ryan McDonagh and winger Ondrej Palat.

“At some point will it take a toll? I’m sure it does,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of Vasilevskiy’s heavy workload. “So, he’s probably being a little harder on himself. You take a few months off, his body will heal. He’s still a young man, keeps himself in terrific shape but the mind’s got to heal and I think that will be probably be the best part there.”

Vasilevskiy, 28, plans to rest for the next five to seven weeks.

“More opportunity to prepare your mind and body for the next season properly,” Vasilevskiy said. “Something we didn’t have the last few years. I don’t normally like to take too much time off, but at the same time I understand that it’s something I need right now. Be smart next season about it, and what I have to change during the offseason, during the season just to stay more fresh.”

INJURIES

Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois confirmed that defenseman Erik Cernak has a concussion stemming from a check to the head by Toronto’s Michael Bunting in the series opener that prompted a three-game suspension.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman sat out Game 2 against the Maple Leafs with a hip impingement.

Center Brayden Point played with a rib cage cartilage fracture after a hit by defenseman Morgan Rielly in Game 3.

OFFSEASON DECISIONS

Captain Steven Stamkos will be entering the final year of his contract next season and talks about an extension will begin this summer.

Left winger Alex Killorn is an unrestricted free agent and might be the next salary-cap related departure. He has played 11 years for Tampa Bay.

Forward Corey Perry, who turns 38 on May 16, plans to keep playing. The unrestricted free agent has 417 goals in an 18-year career.