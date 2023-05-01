Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter after disappointing season

CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames fired head coach Darryl Sutter, the latest major change at the NHL club after a disappointing season.

The Flames missed the playoffs this season after posting a 38-27-17 record.

Sutter’s departure comes two weeks after former Flames general manager Brad Treliving turned down a contract extension and parted ways with the team.

Flames president of hockey operations and interim GM Don Maloney said at that time that all aspects of the organization would be reviewed, including Sutter’s future.

Sutter, who replaced Geoff Ward midway through the shortened 2020-21 season, signed a multi-year contract extension with Calgary before this season after leading Calgary to a 50-21-11 record and a first-round playoff win in 2021-22.

The move ends Sutter’s second tenure with the Flames.

Sutter replaced Greg Gilbert behind Calgary’s bench on Dec. 28, 2002, and added GM duties after the end of the 2002-03 season.

He led Calgary to its most recent Stanley Cup Final appearance in the 2003-04 season, then stepped down as head coach to focus on his duties as general manager after the 2005-06 season.

Sutter resigned as Flames GM on Dec. 28, 2010. He later won two Stanley Cup titles as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings in 2011-12 and 2013-14.

“On behalf of ownership and all Calgary Flames fans, we want to thank Darryl for his cumulative years of service to the Calgary Flames and to the community at large,” John Bean, president and chief executive officer of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, said in a statement.

Calgary underwent a major reworking in the offseason. Johnny Gaudreau signed with Columbus and another star forward, Matthew Tkachuk, was traded to Florida.

The Flames invested a combined $133 million and 15 contract years in Jonathan Huberdeau, acquired in the Tkachuk deal, and free agent Nazem Kadri, but the duo fell well short of filling the offensive void left by Gaudreau and Tkachuk.

Panthers oust record-setting Bruins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins are done, with a long offseason to think about their failure to capitalize on the greatest regular season in NHL history.

The Florida Panthers are moving on, thrown right into their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Game 7. Overtime win. Against pretty much the best team in regular-season history. It’s unreal,” Panthers center Aleksander Barkov said after Florida beat Boston 4-3 in OT to eliminate the record-setting Bruins from the playoffs. “For sure it’s up there, and it’s hard to understand right now. I don’t think we need to understand right now. We’ll understand later.”

Brandon Montour tied it with 1 minute left in regulation, and Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winner at 8:35 of overtime. The Panthers won three straight after falling behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Boston, the Presidents’ Trophy winners with NHL records of 65 wins and 135 points, had not lost three in a row all season.

“The fact that we were able to do what we did after what they did all year … they’re an unreal team and the best I’ve played in my NHL career. The fact that we were able to beat them was crazy,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “Let’s be honest: Nobody in the whole world thought we were going to win that series except for the guys in that room.”

Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves for Florida, which advanced in the postseason for just the second time since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 1996. They will face Toronto, which finished off the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I don’t think you can find a harder team to play against than the Boston Bruins. They will test you,” said Florida coach Paul Maurice, who improved to 4-0 in Game 7’s in his career. “The players here now have a shared experience of what hard is. … It will make us better for five years. That’s how hard it was.”

Boston rallied from a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 lead, but Maurice pulled Bobrovsky in the final minutes and called timeout with 88 seconds left to give his players a breather. Montour tied it with his second of the game.

Maurice, who was on the Winnipeg bench when the Jets eliminated Presidents’ Trophy-winning Nashville in the second round in 2018, admitted his confidence was waning.

“We’re down a goal with under two minutes to go against Boston. I wouldn’t bet everything, because the match doesn’t add up,” he said. “But when that goal goes in you go, ‘Ohhh, we’re going to win this game.’”

Verhaeghe won it on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that just made it under the crossbar.

That eliminated the Bruins, who became the second Presidents’ Trophy winner in five years to lose in the first round. No team with the best regular-season record has won the Stanley Cup since 2013, when the Chicago Blackhawks beat Boston in the Final.

“It was an honor to coach that group,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who took over in Boston this year after Bruce Cassidy was fired. “I know we didn’t get to where we wanted. I get that. But their professionalism, their work ethic, their commitment to being pros. It was a joy to be around.”

Montour scored Florida’s first goal, and Sam Reinhart made it 2-0 early in the second period. David Krejci and Tyler Bertuzzi scored to tie it, and David Pastrnak gave the Bruins their only lead of the game on a power-play goal 55 seconds into the third period.

Jeremy Swayman, making his first start of the series as a sub for likely Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, stopped 27 shots.

The game could be the last for Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, who teased retirement last year but opted to return. He was the last Boston player on the ice, leaving after a stick-wave to the crowd and one last hug with Brad Marchand.

Bergeron said after the game he will take some time to consider his future. The five-time Selke Trophy-winner missed the first five games of the series and played the last two with a herniated disc.

“Learned a lot from him this year,” Montgomery said. “Hopefully learn more from him next year.”

Kraken beat Avalanche 2-1, eliminate defending Stanley Cup champions

DENVER — The Seattle Kraken converged from all points on the ice to the same spot – Philipp Grubauer‘s net.

A fitting gathering place to celebrate another first for this young franchise.

Grubauer was stellar in stopping 33 shots, Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and the Kraken eliminated the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche with a 2-1 win in Game 7.

The Kraken became the first expansion team to beat the reigning Stanley Cup champs in their inaugural playoff series, according to NHL Stats.

“A great accomplishment,” said Kraken forward Yanni Gourde, who had two assists. “Our fans have been amazing. They deserve this.”

Bjorkstrand scored one goal on a fortuitous deflection – the puck hit off a stick and glove – and another with a liner past goaltender Alexandar Georgiev that clanged off the post. Seattle grabbed the lead in every game in the series.

Next up for the second-year Kraken is a second-round series against the Stars that opens in Dallas. Seattle was 1-1-1 against Dallas in the regular season.

The Kraken take a heap of momentum with them, too.

“It gives them that check mark of success,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said.

Mikko Rantanen was credited with a power-play goal for Colorado after a shot by Nathan MacKinnon clipped him and went in. MacKinnon appeared to score early in the third period to tie it at 2, but Seattle challenged the play and the goal was disallowed due to Colorado being offside.

Seattle’s video crew turned in an MVP-caliber performance all series.

The Avalanche pulled Georgiev with under 2 minutes remaining but couldn’t get the equalizer. It allowed the Kraken to accomplish another franchise first – a series-clinching celebration.

“Lots more to come from our group,” Grubauer said. “That was only series one.”

Colorado has now lost its last six Game 7s. The last time the Avalanche won a winner-take-all Game 7 was 2002, when they beat San Jose 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Hall of Fame forward Peter Forsberg.

Both teams lost players for the series due to hard hits. Jared McCann didn’t play again after taking a hit from Cale Makar along the boards in Game 4, which drew a one-game suspension (Game 5) for the Avalanche defenseman. Colorado was without Andrew Cogliano for Game 7 after he suffered a fracture in his neck following a hit along the boards from Kraken forward Jordan Eberle, who didn’t face supplemental discipline.

MacKinnon energized the crowd with what looked like a tying goal. But it was taken off the board following a challenge as Artturi Lehkonen was ruled in the zone before the puck entered.

It’s the second time this series the Kraken have used a challenge to negate an Avalanche score.

The Kraken also deflated the capacity crowd by doing what they’ve done in every game this series – score first.

“This is a really good hockey team,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of the Kraken. “The one thing they were that we weren’t in the series was consistent.”

Held without a goal all series coming in, Bjorkstrand was credited with a goal in the second period that glanced the stick of Alex Newhook and then off the glove of Ben Meyers and into the goal. Bjorkstrand scored again nearly four minutes later on a breakaway down the side to make it 2-0.

Bjorkstrand nearly had a hat trick but his shot late in the game hit the post.

“I didn’t want to go out and not being able to sleep at night because I didn’t perform well,” Bjorkstrand explained. “Some nights you just kind of feel the puck better and I feel like this is just one of those nights.”

With 27.3 seconds left in the second period, MacKinnon lined a shot that glanced off Rantanen and went by Grubauer. MacKinnon’s assist on the play was his 100th career playoff point. He joins the company of Joe Sakic (188) and Forsberg (159) as the only Avalanche players to reach the 100-point milestone in the postseason.

Georgiev finished with 25 saves.

Grubauer was sensational in the first period against his former team. He stopped 16 shots to set the tone for the evening.

The banged-up Avalanche were missing forwards Darren Helm (upper body), Cogliano and Valeri Nichushkin (personal reasons), along with defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) in Game 7.

They’ve been without captain Gabriel Landeskog all season after he underwent knee surgery in October.

“Tough year overall,” MacKinnon said. “Obviously, during the season, we’re going to say all of the right things, but it’s hard missing the guys. … We played a really great game, just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

AROUND THE ICE

Kraken forward Tye Kartye turned 22. … Colorado finished 2 for 18 on the power play in the series.

Report: Andrew Cogliano out indefinitely with fracture in neck

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano suffered a fracture in his neck during Game 6 in Seattle, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Cogliano is sidelined indefinitely, according to the person who spoke to the AP on Saturday night on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the injury.

Cogliano was hit into the boards from behind by Kraken forward Jordan Eberle. He went to the locker room as Eberle served a penalty for boarding.

Cogliano later returned to a game that Colorado won 4-1 to tie the first-round series at 3-3. Game 7 is Sunday in Denver.

Eberle was not given a hearing for supplemental discipline. Colorado saw defenseman Cale Makar suspended for Game 5 after his hit on Jared McCann.

Sportsnet first reported Cogliano’s injury and status that he’s out indefinitely.

The 35-year-old Cogliano was an instrumental piece in the franchise’s third Stanley Cup championship last season. He brings grit, tenacity and experience to the ice for the banged-up Avalanche. His 120 career playoff games are the most of any current Avalanche player.

Colorado is already without captain Gabriel Landeskog, who has been sidelined all season after knee surgery. They’re also missing Valeri Nichushkin for personal reasons. Nichushkin has not played since Game 2, on April 20, when he scored in Colorado’s 3-2 victory.

Hurricanes’ Jack Drury back to skating after Game 4 exit following hit

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Drury resumed skating after being knocked from Game 4 against the New York Islanders following a jarring hit into the boards, coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Drury missed the Hurricanes’ Game 5 loss to the Islanders following the hit by Ryan Pulock two days earlier, though Brind’Amour said Drury doesn’t have a concussion.

Brind’Amour said Drury’s return to the ice is “a good sign and he feels good, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Drury had been elevated to a larger role due to injuries, which includes forward Andrei Svechnikov being lost to a season-ending knee injury in March as well as another top-line performer, Teuvo Teravainen, being knocked from Game 2 with a broken hand.

The Hurricanes lead the Islanders 3-2 in their best-of-seven first-round series entering Game 6 on the road.