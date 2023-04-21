Isles score 4 fastest goals in playoff history, top Canes

islanders hurricanes
NEW YORK — Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and the New York Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 Friday night to cut their first-round series deficit to 2-1.

Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late – the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history – to pull away. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots for the Islanders, who had a pair of one-goal losses in the first two games at Carolina.

Jesper Fast scored for the Hurricanes and Antti Raanta finished with 32 saves.

Game 4 is back at the UBS Arena on Sunday.

The Islanders had two of their four power plays in the third period, but couldn’t manage many scoring chances. Raanta then denied an in-close try from Bo Horvat with 6 1/2 minutes remaining to keep the score tied. The Hurricanes goalie then made a sliding, sprawling save on a try by Noah Dobson about 40 seconds later.

With 1 second left on another Islanders power play, defenseman Sebastian Aho fired a shot from the right point that Palmieri deflected out of the air past Raanta with 3:51 left.

Martin then made it 3-1 just 44 seconds later as he got a pass from Pamieri and quickly beat Raanta from the left circle.

The Hurricanes pulled Raanta for an extra skater with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining and Mayfield scored a long empty-netter with 1:49 left. With the goalie back in, Lee added to the lead 16 seconds later and the Islanders made playoff history with the four-goal outburst.

Carolina had three power plays over an 11 1/2-minute stretch carrying over from the final minute of the first period into the middle of the second, but mustered only three shots on goal during the advantages.

Cizikas then gave the Islanders the 1-0 lead as he got a pass from Ryan Pulock after the defenseman kept the puck in the offensive zone and beat Raanta from the right side with 7:11 left in the second.

The Hurricanes tied it with a short-handed goal with 3:04 left on a 2-on-1 rush as Jordan Staal fed Fast on the right side and he redirected it into Sorokin. The puck was in the crease rolling toward the goal line when trailing Islanders forward Brock Nelson appeared to tip the puck in. It was Fast’s second of the series after he got the overtime winner in Game 2.

The Hurricanes outshot the Islanders 14-7 in a scoreless and physical first period.

The raucous home crowd was loud from puck drop in the first postseason game at the second-year UBS Arena. The crowd erupted in a roar when Carolina’s Shayne Gostisbehere was whistled for hooking 7:50 into the game to put the Islanders on their first power play since late in the third period of Game 1. New York, which managed two shots on goal during the advantage, had no power plays in Game 2, while the Hurricanes went 1 for 6.

Sorokin smothered an attempt by Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the left doorstep 4 minutes in and had a kick save on a shot by Martin Necas from the left side with 8:12 left in the first. Sorokin also made a pair of big saves on Brent Burns early in Carolina power play with about 30 seconds left in the first period.

REFEREE INJURED

Referee TJ Luxmore left the game early in the second period after he was cut on the left leg by the skate of the Hurricanes Brady Skjei, when the defensemen slid into him along the end boards. Substitute referee Wes McCauley briefly replaced Luxmore until he returned several minutes later.

LINEUP

The Islanders had defenseman Alexander Romanov back in the lineup for the first time since April 1 due to an upper body injury. Romanov skated with the team in the morning and was listed as a game-time decision. He had two goals and 20 assists in 76 games this season.

Patrice Bergeron doesn’t travel with Bruins for games in Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. – Boston captain Patrice Bergeron did not accompany the Bruins on their trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4 of an Eastern Conference first-round series with the Panthers.

He missed Game 1 due to illness and Game 2 to an unspecified upper-body injury. Game 3 is Friday evening.

“We believe Game 5 is likely,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.

Bergeron was the Bruins’ third-leading scorer in the regular season with 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points.

The 37-year-old forward got hurt in the first period of the regular-season finale in Montreal, and also missed four of eight games late in the season, with the Bruins having nothing left to play for. Bergeron returned for Boston’s last two games.

“We wanted, I wanted and Bergy wanted the last two games to ramp up, to get into a rhythm for the playoffs,” Montgomery said. “Life happens. Unfortunately, tweaked something in that last game. Even with the hindsight, we would still do it exactly the same way. That’s how it’s easy to move forward when you have no regret with what you did, because it was a well-thought-out plan.”

The Bruins also said that goaltender Linus Ullmark will be a game-time decision for Game 3 against the Panthers on Friday night. Ullmark led the NHL in wins (40), goals-against average (1.89) and save percentage (.938) during the regular season.

Joe Pavelski not traveling with Stars for Games 3-4 vs. Wild

DALLAS — Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski didn’t travel with the team to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4 of the first-round playoff series against the Wild while still in concussion protocol from a crushing hit in the opener.

Coach Pete DeBoer said before the Stars left for Minnesota that he has “lots of hope” that Pavelski can return at some point during the series.

“He’s getting better every day,” DeBoer said. “He was at the game last night, just not coming on this trip.”

After Game 3 on and Game 4, the best-of-seven series that is now tied at a game each will return to Dallas for Game 5.

The 38-year-old Pavelski had just cleared the puck midway through the second period of Game 1 when he took a big hit from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba. Pavelski banged his head hard on the ice when he fell.

Pavelski missed the first six games of the Western Conference semifinals for San Jose against Colorado in 2019 after a hit he took in Game 7 of the first-round series against Vegas. Pavelski was the Sharks’ captain at the time, and DeBoer was their coach.

DeBoer had said before the Stars won Game 2 on that Pavelski “was in a much worse place at that time” than he is now.

Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs past Lightning, series tied

maple leafs lightning
TORONTO — John Tavares had his first playoff hat trick and the Toronto Maple Leafs rebounded from a poor playoff start with a lopsided 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night to even the teams’ first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist, William Nylander added a goal and an assist, and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Toronto.

Morgan Rielly tied a franchise record with four assists. Auston Matthews also had two assists for the Maple Leafs, whose stars stepped up. Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves for Toronto after being pulled in Tuesday’s 7-3 loss.

Ian Cole and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning, who were without injured defensemen Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak. Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has played every minute of Lightning postseason action since 2020, allowed seven goals on 37 shots.

The series shifts to Florida, where Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven set are scheduled for Saturday and Monday.

Facing a 0-2 deficit against an opponent that’s a perfect 10-0 all-time when winning the first two games of a series, Toronto scored 47 seconds into the opening period on a power play when Marner beat Vasilevskiy with a slap shot on the first shot.

The Maple Leafs survived two Lightning power plays thanks to Samsonov and some desperate shot blocks. Then, Tavares made it 2-0 at 12:45 when he took a pass from Rielly and fired through a screen.

Toronto took a three-goal lead on a delayed penalty when Nylander scored his second of the series at 15:08.

After being booed at every buzzer on Tuesday, the Maple Leafs received a loud ovation from their towel-waving fans as they headed to the locker room.

Toronto, which lost to Tampa in a tight first-round series last spring and hasn’t advanced in the post-season since 2004, continued to push in the second.

The Lightning, who won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and reached the championship round last year, scored at 8:58 of the second when Cole scored off the rush to make it 3-1.

The Maple Leafs wobbled a bit, but Tavares scored his second of the game at 13:14.

Toronto’s fourth line got in on the action when Aston-Reese banged home a loose puck at 15:52, before Marner added his second on a shot that glanced off a Lightning player in front of Vasilevskiy with 1:58 left in the period.

Perry, who had a goal and two assists Tuesday, added his second of the series for the Lightning with 7:22 left. The winger then dropped the gloves with Justin Holl before both got sent off the ice.

Tavares completed his hat trick – the 12th of his career – with under five minutes remaining on a man advantage.

NOTES: Both teams were minus key pieces Thursday. Hedman sat out with an undisclosed injury suffered in Game 1, while Cernak didn’t dress after taking an illegal check to the head from Michael Bunting in the opener. The Toronto winger was suspended three games. Tampa center Michael Eyssimont also didn’t suit up after taking a huge hit Tuesday from Toronto’s Jake McCabe. … The Lightning did get some positive injury news with Jeannot’s return from a leg injury suffered earlier this month. … Toronto rookie Matthew Knies made his playoff debut in place of Bunting. … Rielly’s four assists tied the franchise record in a playoff game, joining Doug Gilmour (1994), Darryl Sittler (1977) and Ian Turnbull (1976). His three assists in the first marked the only time in team history a Toronto player registered three points in a postseason period. … Marner’s goal 47 seconds into the first was the quickest by a Maple Leafs player in the postseason since Dan Daoust (31 seconds) in 1987.

Maple Leafs’ Bunting suspended 3 games for head shot on Cernak

NEW YORK — Toronto’s Michael Bunting has been suspended three games for a head shot on Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak in the teams’ first-round series opener.

Bunting will now miss Games 2, 3, and 4. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension after a phone hearing with Bunting to discuss the play.

Bunting was given a match penalty and ejected from Game 1 for an illegal check to the head late in the second period. Cernak left and did not return.

Veteran Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano said Bunting did not intend to injure Cernak.

“I think (Bunting’s) thinking both guys are going to sort of engage shoulder-to-shoulder, but unfortunately their guy wasn’t really in that mode of engaging, and he got hit,” Giordano said after practice in Toronto, before the suspension was announced.

“I don’t think Bunts really even looked at him. I think it was just one of those plays where you know who you’re playing against, and the guy knows he’s going to come at you hard. He was trying to just go shoulder-to-shoulder, get some separation, and it ended up in that.”

Coach Jon Cooper generally deferred to the league when asked about Bunting’s hit but said it “checks all the boxes” for supplemental discipline.

Cernak was one of three Lightning players to leave with an injury and along with forward Michael Eyssimont won’t play in Game 2 in Toronto. Cooper said top defenseman Victor Hedman was questionable to play.