Panthers cool off Bruins 6-3, return to Florida tied 1-1

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 11:21 PM EDT
Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports
BOSTON — Brandon Montour scored twice and the Florida Panthers had four third-period goals to beat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins 6-3 on Wednesday night and send Boston to its first loss in 10 games.

The Panthers – the NHL’s top regular-season team last season – tied the best-of-seven series and head home for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. There will be a Game 5 back in Boston on Wednesday.

Montour scored 22 seconds into the third period to break a 2-2 tie, Carter Verhaeghe added an insurance goal, then Montour scored again for Florida and Eetu Luostarinen added an empty netter with 2:25 to play to make it 6-2.

Alex Lyon stopped 34 shots, and Sam Bennett and Eric Staal also scored for the Panthers, who seemed overmatched by the NHL-best Bruins in a 3-1 series-opening loss.

Brad Marchand scored a short-handed goal, and Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins, who won their last eight – and 15 of their last 16 – regular-season games while setting NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves.

Bennett, who missed the opener with an undisclosed injury, took advantage of a turnover by Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo in the Boston zone. Matthew Tkachuk kept it in, and slid it ahead to Bennett, who reached out to corral it and then extended to poke it between Ullmark’s pads.

But the Panthers had an even worse turnover with a man advantage, when Anthony Duclair gave it right to Marchand for the short-handed goal that made it 1-1. Two minutes later, the Panthers were back in the lead when Staal beat Ullmark, but Boston made it 2-2 just as a power play was expiring on Dmitry Orlov’s shot that went in off Bertuzzi’s skate.

O CAPTAIN!

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron missed his second straight playoff game. After sitting out Game 1 with what was called an illness, the team conceded that he had an unspecified upper body injury.

The French Canadian Bergeron left after the first period of their final regular-season game – in Montreal. The game meant nothing to Boston except a chance to extend its record for the most wins and points in NHL history.

MY CAPTAIN!

Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who finished the Boston Marathon on Monday in 3 hours, 38 minutes, 23 seconds, was a fan banner captain during the pregame ceremony.

The 6-foot-9 defenseman was the last Bruins captain to skate around the ice with the Stanley Cup.

UP NEXT:

The series shifts to Florida for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.

Stars’ Joe Pavelski in concussion protocol, return unclear

Associated PressApr 20, 2023, 10:50 AM EDT
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
DALLAS — Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski returned to the team but didn’t take part in the morning skate before Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against Minnesota. It remained unclear when he might be able to get back on the ice.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer acknowledged that Pavelski was in concussion protocol, adding “I don’t think that’s a secret.” Pavelski was excused from a team meeting.

“Just getting better every day. … He looked better today,” DeBoer said.

The 38-year-old Pavelski hit his head on the ice after a crushing hit from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba midway through the second period of Game 1, a game the Wild won 3-2 in double overtime.

Pavelski missed the first six games of the Western Conference semifinals for San Jose against Colorado in 2019 after a hit he took in Game 7 of the first-round series against Vegas. Pavelski was the Sharks captain at the time, and DeBoer was their coach.

The Golden Knights were leading 3-0 when Cody Eakin was assessed a major penalty for a hit on Pavelski, which the league allegedly later told Vegas was not the right call. The Sharks scored four times on the ensuing major penalty and won 5-4 in overtime

“From my perspective in talking to him, I remember the last time he went through that,” DeBoer said. “Obviously, I was front and center for that in San Jose. And I think he was in a much worse place at that time than he was this time, although it was still obviously pretty, pretty bad.”

When he returned for Game 7 against Colorado four years ago, Pavelski scored the opening goal and had an assist in San Jose’s 3-2 series-clinching victory.

Eakin’s hit on Pavelski helped prompt the NHL to expand its video review process, allowing officials to review major penalties to determine whether the call was accurate. That change gave referees the option to reduce a major penalty to a minor, as happened Monday night when they initially announced a five-minute major against Dumba before changing it to a two-minute roughing penalty after a review.

Pavelski is in his fourth season with the Stars, and 17th overall. He got his 1,000th career point in the regular season earlier this month, and his 64 career playoff goals are the most among U.S.-born players. He has played 1,250 regular-season games and 169 playoff games, and is still in search of his first Stanley Cup title.

“A great player, a great leader. He’s a huge part of our team,” Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen said. “Every guy has to step up a little more … and try to get the wins without Joe right now. ”

Maple Leafs’ Bunting suspended 3 games for head shot on Cernak

Associated PressApr 20, 2023, 10:48 AM EDT
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK — Toronto’s Michael Bunting has been suspended three games for a head shot on Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak in the teams’ first-round series opener.

Bunting will now miss Games 2, 3, and 4. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension after a phone hearing with Bunting to discuss the play.

Bunting was given a match penalty and ejected from Game 1 for an illegal check to the head late in the second period. Cernak left and did not return.

Veteran Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano said Bunting did not intend to injure Cernak.

“I think (Bunting’s) thinking both guys are going to sort of engage shoulder-to-shoulder, but unfortunately their guy wasn’t really in that mode of engaging, and he got hit,” Giordano said after practice in Toronto, before the suspension was announced.

“I don’t think Bunts really even looked at him. I think it was just one of those plays where you know who you’re playing against, and the guy knows he’s going to come at you hard. He was trying to just go shoulder-to-shoulder, get some separation, and it ended up in that.”

Coach Jon Cooper generally deferred to the league when asked about Bunting’s hit but said it “checks all the boxes” for supplemental discipline.

Cernak was one of three Lightning players to leave with an injury and along with forward Michael Eyssimont won’t play in Game 2 in Toronto. Cooper said top defenseman Victor Hedman was questionable to play.

Fast’s goal lifts Hurricanes past Islanders in overtime

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 11:28 PM EDT
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesper Fast took a cross-ice pass from Jordan Staal and buried it past Ilya Sorokin at 5:03 of overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the New York Islanders 4-3 on Wednesday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Staal’s pass came from the left side near the boards and found Fast loose on the right for the finish over Sorokin’s pad, ending a game that had seen Carolina blow a two-goal lead before rallying to force overtime.

“We know how we have to play and we’ve been a team all year that will battle hard until that last buzzer goes,” said Jaccob Slavin, who scored the OT-forcing goal in at the 12:19 mark of the third period.

Paul Stastny and Stefan Noesen also scored for the Hurricanes, while Antti Raanta had 23 saves. But Carolina lost top-line forward Teuvo Teravainein to what coach Rod Brind’Amour said afterward was a broken hand on an uncalled slash late in the third period, which he said will require surgery and keep him out the rest of the series.

Kyle Palmieri, Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, and Sorokin finished with 32 saves. New York coach Lane Lambert was also irked by a late no-call when defenseman Scott Mayfield took an inadvertent high stick from Carolina’s Jordan Martinook shortly before Fast’s winning goal.

“Right now we just have to worry about the next game,” Lambert said.

The Hurricanes took the series opener Monday night, scoring twice with the man advantage – their first multi-goal game on the power play since early March – before the teams shared a scoreless 37-minute grind to the horn in Carolina’s 2-1 win.

This time, Carolina grabbed an early lead on Stastny’s deflection from the top of the crease then pushed ahead 2-0 on a bouncing own-goal off the stick of the Islanders’ Sebastian Aho, coming off Noesen’s dump-in on a power play.

Yet the Islanders responded with three straight goals, including Barzal – who missed the last 23 regular-season games with a lower-body injury – converting a bad open-ice turnover from Brady Skjei by turning around Brett Pesce and whipping the puck past Raanta in the final minute of the second.

Nelson made it 3-2 when he took a pass ahead from Palmieri, got past Martin Necas and beat Raanta from the left side at 9:18 of the third. Slavin answered from a steep left-corner angle roughly three minutes later, bouncing the puck off the right side of Sorokin’s helmet and inside the far post to ultimately send it to overtime.

GLITCH

The clocks in PNC Arena had a second-period hiccup by freezing with 8:16 left in the period. That forced the public-address announcer to provide updates for every 30 seconds elapsed through continuous play until the clock was restored to working order during a stoppage with 4:24 left.

SIREN SOUNDERS

Former Hurricanes forward Bates Battaglia sounded the pregame “storm warning” siren for the team to take the ice from the locker room.

The list included North Carolina men’s basketball player R.J. Davis for the second intermission. That continued the representation of area Atlantic Coast Conference college programs that began with North Carolina State men’s basketball player D.J. Burns Jr. and Duke football coach Mike Elko for Game 1.

UP NEXT

The series shifts to New York for two games, starting with Game 3 on Friday.

Jets’ Morgan Barron receives 75-plus stitches after skate to face

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 10:58 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron took a skate to his face, requiring more than 75 stitches, but he returned to the ice less than a period later.

Barron was injured in the first period during a big scramble in front of the Vegas Golden Knights’ net in Game 1 of the teams’ Western Conference first-round series, which Winnipeg won 5-1. As players collapsed around the front of the net in pursuit of a loose puck, Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit‘s skate cut Barron.

“I was trying to figure out if the puck went in because it was pretty close,” Barron said. “I saw the skate coming. It was an unlucky play. The first thought was that I could see out of the (right) eye was the main thing.”

Barron immediately went to the Jets’ locker room, but returned in the second period wearing a full cage on his head.

“Looks like he got attacked by a shark,” center Adam Lowry said. “It’s a scary thing. We’re all so worried about the puck crossing the line, and all of the sudden we see a trail of blood all the way from the crease to the bench.”

Jets coach Rick Bowness said he wasn’t surprised Barron re-entered the game and even marveled that he didn’t hesitate to get physical.

“I think more his presence coming back because we all realized how bad it was, and that gave everyone a big boost,” Bowness said.