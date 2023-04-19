Jets’ Morgan Barron receives 75-plus stitches after skate to face

Apr 19, 2023
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
LAS VEGAS — Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron took a skate to his face, requiring more than 75 stitches, but he returned to the ice less than a period later.

Barron was injured in the first period during a big scramble in front of the Vegas Golden Knights’ net in Game 1 of the teams’ Western Conference first-round series, which Winnipeg won 5-1. As players collapsed around the front of the net in pursuit of a loose puck, Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit‘s skate cut Barron.

“I was trying to figure out if the puck went in because it was pretty close,” Barron said. “I saw the skate coming. It was an unlucky play. The first thought was that I could see out of the (right) eye was the main thing.”

Barron immediately went to the Jets’ locker room, but returned in the second period wearing a full cage on his head.

“Looks like he got attacked by a shark,” center Adam Lowry said. “It’s a scary thing. We’re all so worried about the puck crossing the line, and all of the sudden we see a trail of blood all the way from the crease to the bench.”

Jets coach Rick Bowness said he wasn’t surprised Barron re-entered the game and even marveled that he didn’t hesitate to get physical.

“I think more his presence coming back because we all realized how bad it was, and that gave everyone a big boost,” Bowness said.

Stars uncertain about Joe Pavelski after hard hit by Wild's Matt Dumba

Apr 18, 2023
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
DALLAS — Dallas center Joe Pavelski left the Stars’ loss in their playoff opener after taking a massive hit from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, who wasn’t assessed a major penalty for that after a lengthy replay review by officials.

Dumba did get a two-minute minor for roughing, though the referees had initially announced a five-minute major penalty after the play midway through the second period of the game that the Wild won 3-2 in double overtime.

“To be honest, I thought it was a clean hit. I figured (the refs) were going to see the same. Shoulder on shoulder,” Dumba said. “I don’t even know why I got the roughing, probably because I was just in the box already.”

Pavelski appeared wobbly as he was helped off the ice. Coach Pete DeBoer, who said after the game that he hadn’t yet looked at the play in depth, said the 38-year-old center hit his head on the ice when he fell.

“We have the best officials in the world. They called a five, they reviewed it, which is the right thing to do. If they reviewed and decided it wasn’t a bad hit then, you know, I guess it’s not for me to argue with that,” DeBoer said. “They got to look at it at multiple different angles and that was the decision they made, so we’ve got to live with that.”

DeBoer said he wasn’t confident about Pavelski being available for Game 2.

A play involving Pavelski in the 2019 playoffs helped lead the NHL to expand its video review process to allow officials to review major penalties to determine whether the call was accurate. That change gave referees the option to reduce a major penalty to a minor, as happened with Dumba’s hit.

Had that expanded process been in use in 2019, it could have potentially changed the complexion of Game 7 in a first-round series between Vegas and San Jose after Pavelski, then with the Sharks with DeBoer as his coach there, took a hit from Cody Eakin.

The Golden Knights were leading 3-0 when Eakin was assessed a major penalty for that hit, which the league later told Vegas was not the right call. The Sharks scored four times on the ensuing major penalty and won 5-4 in overtime.

While Pavleski remained down on the ice, Stars teammate Max Domi went after Dumba and threw a couple of hard punches before they ended up in a pile on the ice, with referees and Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov also on top of them. Kaprizov was eventually pulled back by a teammate.

Domi was given a 10-minute misconduct.

“I didn’t really see the actual hit real time, just saw Joe lying there,” Domi said.

Asked about Dumba’s penalty being reduced from a five-minute major to a minor, Domi responded, “I trust that they’re going to make the right call. So whatever they saw, they saw and made the review. … It’s part of the game.”

Calgary Flames, GM Brad Treliving part ways after 9 years

Apr 17, 2023
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving agreed to part ways after he held that job for nearly a decade.

The team announced the move as mutual, along with assistant Don Maloney’s promotion to president of hockey operations and interim GM. A search will begin immediately for a full-time replacement for Treliving.

The Flames missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. They qualified for the postseason five times during Treliving’s nine-year tenure in Calgary.

“It’s a difficult day when you must part ways with a quality colleague and friend,” Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO John Bean said. “We are grateful of Brad’s contributions over the past nine years and wish him every success in his future, both personally and professionally.

“But for our fans and our business, we need to move forward, and we are confident with Don’s experience that we will find the right general manger to build on Brad’s work and lead our team to the Stanley Cup.”

No announcement was made about the future of coach Darryl Sutter, who signed a contract extension through 2024 in October.

Calgary is the second team to change GMs this offseason, following the Pittsburgh Penguins, who fired Ron Hextall along with assistant Chris Pryor and president of hockey operations Brian Burke as part of a house-cleaning after missing the playoffs.

Penguins fire GM Hextall, exec Burke after missing playoffs

Apr 15, 2023
Penguins Ron Hextall
Getty Images
PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Penguins asked Ron Hextall and Brian Burke to thread an impossibly thin needle when they were hired in February 2021.

Hextall, the general manager, and Burke, the director of hockey operations, were asked to find a way to prop open the championship window for stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang without sacrificing the club’s long-term future.

After a little over two sometimes turbulent years that produced a significant lack of progress on either front, Hextall and Burke are out of a job.

The team fired Hextall, Burke and assistant general manager Chris Pryor on Friday after the Penguins failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

The decision to part with the trio came less than 24 hours after the end of a wildly uneven season in which Pittsburgh went 40-31-11 and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference to end the longest active postseason streak in major North American professional sports.

“Not everything that happened to the team is their fault,” president of business operations Kevin Acklin said at a news conference about the shakeup. “I think everybody can take that into account.”

Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry and company chairman Tom Werner said in a joint statement that “the team will benefit from new hockey operations leadership.”

They added they “believe in our core group of players and the goal of contending for the Stanley Cup has not changed.”

Burke, who came to Pittsburgh after stops in Anaheim, Toronto and Calgary as well as a stint in broadcasting, tweeted shortly after his dismissal that he was “grateful” to work in such a “passionate sports town.”

Hextall and Burke were hired shortly after the abrupt midseason resignation of former general manager Jim Rutherford, who built a team that won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017.

While Hextall managed to sign Malkin and Letang to team-friendly deals last summer rather than let them walk in free agency, most of the roster decisions to build around the club’s core backfired.

Pittsburgh struggled to generate much offense outside its top two lines and the defense provided little stability outside of Letang and Marcus Pettersson. Goaltending also became an issue, as injuries and inconsistent play at the position cost the Penguins dearly in the 2021 and 2022 playoffs.

The search for a general manager will begin immediately, with several members of the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes Barre/Scranton taking over day-to-day operations in the interim.

“These jobs are not one-person, two-person jobs,” co-head of Fenway Sports Management and Penguins alternate governor Dave Beeston said. “They are entire department-wide, and so what we’re focused on building is a hockey operations machine and something that can build on what we’ve already got, which is exceptional, and improve it.”

Pittsburgh’s longtime coach Mike Sullivan will also assist during the transition, a sign the club has no intention of moving on from Sullivan, who signed a contract extension last fall that will run through the 2026-27 season.

“We think Mike Sullivan’s one of the best coaches in the NHL,” Beeston said. “Once we bring in a new hockey operations leader, he or she will be responsible for evaluating the coaching staff. But we think Mike is terrific and his whole staff is terrific.”

Whoever takes over will have some difficult decisions to make. Pittsburgh has several undesirable contracts for aging players like center Jeff Carter, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jeff Petry, all of whom were brought in during Hextall’s tenure.

Carter performed well immediately upon his arrival in the spring of 2021 and appeared a good fit at the time his extension was announced in January 2022. Yet the 38-year-old had just 29 points this season despite playing 79 games and his minus-16 rating was the third-worst of his lengthy career.

Petry, flipped for defenseman Mike Matheson last summer, had issues staying healthy and didn’t become an offensive threat the way Pittsburgh imagined. The 35-year-old still has two years left on a deal that will pay him $6.25 million.

Granlund, acquired at this year’s trade deadline from Nashville, made a minimal impact with the Penguins, collecting just one goal and four assists in 21 games. The 31-year-old still has two years to go on a contract that pays him $5 million a season.

The new general manager must also figure out what to do in goal. Two-time All-Star Tristan Jarry will become a free agent this summer but had multiple health issues and posted a career-worst 2.90 goals against average.

Hextall said shortly after the All-Star break he believed there were many teams that could win the Stanley Cup and that the Penguins were one of them.

Pittsburgh, however, stumbled down the stretch, mixing solid victories over teams like Colorado with baffling losses to the NHL’s also-rans. The nadir came on Tuesday night at home against Chicago.

Needing only victories over the Blackhawks and Columbus to extend the club’s playoff streak to 17, Pittsburgh instead let Chicago pull away for a 5-2 victory and the Penguins were eliminated a night later when the New York Islanders topped Montreal.

Chants of “Fire Hextall!” sprouted briefly late in the third period against the Blackhawks with Pittsburgh trailing by multiple goals.

Just over 72 hours later, Hextall was gone.

Blue Jackets fire coach Brad Larsen after two seasons

Apr 15, 2023
blue jackets
Getty Images
Brad Larsen has been fired as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after two seasons without a playoff appearance, a move general manager Jarmo Kekalainen called “absolutely a necessary change that we needed to make.”

Kekalainen did not elaborate on why he thought Larsen wasn’t the right person to lead the team from behind the bench. He informed Larsen and players of his decision Saturday morning and was not interested in explaining exactly when he made it.

“We need a change,” Kekalainen said. “That became clear that we need a change.”

The Blue Jackets finished last in the Eastern Conference and 31st out of 32 NHL teams. While they were ravaged by injuries throughout the season after beginning it with expectations to contend, the call was made nevertheless to move on from Larsen, who had been under contract through next season.

Columbus lost 102 of 164 games since Larsen succeeded John Tortorella as coach. Goaltending coach Manny Legace also will not be back after five seasons on the job.

“I’m not going to dissect the strengths and weaknesses of the coaches that got let go today, out of respect to them,” Kekalainen said. “But it was a lot of things that factored in that made us come to this conclusion, and it was absolutely necessary to make these moves.”

Larsen, 45, was a Blue Jackets assistant for seven years under Tortorella and predecessor Brad Richards before getting promoted.

When Blue Jackets President John Davidson and Kekalainen chose Larsen in 2021 over more experienced coaches, including Gerard Gallant and Rick Tocchet, they cited his communication skills and thought his institutional knowledge of the organization made him the best fit. Kekalainen said Larsen had earned the promotion and that he was “going to be a fresh, new voice.”

Larsen at the time said some patience would be needed.

“I’m going to learn more now,” he said at his introductory news conference. “I’m going to make mistakes – I promise you – but that’s part of the process.”

That process in Columbus will continue without Larsen. It may include Connor Bedard, the prospective No. 1 pick in the draft who is considered the most talented generational player since Connor McDavid entered the league in 2015. The Blue Jackets have the second-highest chance, 13.5%, of landing Bedard.

Winning the lottery could change the course of the franchise that came into existence in 2000 and has not gotten past the second round of the playoffs. Kekalainen said he was not going to rush into anything in the interview process and would see how the rest of the NHL landscape looks before hiring a coach.

Larsen became the third head coach since the NHL’s regular season ended to lose his job. Dallas Eakins will not return to the Anaheim Ducks after four consecutive losing seasons, and Peter Laviolette won’t be back for a fourth season with the Washington Capitals, who missed the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.

Kekalainen won’t necessarily wait until after the lottery is drawn on May 8 to make a hire based on the outcome, even though it could affect immediate expectations.

“I don’t know if that would be the deciding factor,” Kekalainen said. “If the decision’s not made by then, it’s something that factors into what kind of team we have here next year. All those things go into the process of evaluating the next head coach and who it should be.”