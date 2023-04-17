Calgary Flames, GM Brad Treliving part ways after 9 years

Associated PressApr 17, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving have agreed to part ways after he held that job for nearly a decade.

The team announced the move as mutual, along with assistant Don Maloney’s promotion to president of hockey operations and interim GM. A search will begin immediately for a full-time replacement for Treliving.

The Flames missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. They qualified for the postseason five times during Treliving’s nine-year tenure in Calgary.

“It’s a difficult day when you must part ways with a quality colleague and friend,” Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO John Bean said. “We are grateful of Brad’s contributions over the past nine years and wish him every success in his future, both personally and professionally.

“But for our fans and our business, we need to move forward, and we are confident with Don’s experience that we will find the right general manger to build on Brad’s work and lead our team to the Stanley Cup.”

No announcement was made about the future of coach Darryl Sutter, who signed a contract extension through 2024 in October.

Calgary is the second team to change GMs this offseason, following the Pittsburgh Penguins, who fired Ron Hextall along with assistant Chris Pryor and president of hockey operations Brian Burke as part of a house-cleaning after missing the playoffs.

Penguins fire GM Hextall, exec Burke after missing playoffs

Associated PressApr 15, 2023, 11:18 PM EDT
Penguins Ron Hextall
Getty Images
0 Comments

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Penguins asked Ron Hextall and Brian Burke to thread an impossibly thin needle when they were hired in February 2021.

Hextall, the general manager, and Burke, the director of hockey operations, were asked to find a way to prop open the championship window for stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang without sacrificing the club’s long-term future.

After a little over two sometimes turbulent years that produced a significant lack of progress on either front, Hextall and Burke are out of a job.

The team fired Hextall, Burke and assistant general manager Chris Pryor on Friday after the Penguins failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

The decision to part with the trio came less than 24 hours after the end of a wildly uneven season in which Pittsburgh went 40-31-11 and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference to end the longest active postseason streak in major North American professional sports.

“Not everything that happened to the team is their fault,” president of business operations Kevin Acklin said at a news conference about the shakeup. “I think everybody can take that into account.”

Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry and company chairman Tom Werner said in a joint statement that “the team will benefit from new hockey operations leadership.”

They added they “believe in our core group of players and the goal of contending for the Stanley Cup has not changed.”

Burke, who came to Pittsburgh after stops in Anaheim, Toronto and Calgary as well as a stint in broadcasting, tweeted shortly after his dismissal that he was “grateful” to work in such a “passionate sports town.”

Hextall and Burke were hired shortly after the abrupt midseason resignation of former general manager Jim Rutherford, who built a team that won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017.

While Hextall managed to sign Malkin and Letang to team-friendly deals last summer rather than let them walk in free agency, most of the roster decisions to build around the club’s core backfired.

Pittsburgh struggled to generate much offense outside its top two lines and the defense provided little stability outside of Letang and Marcus Pettersson. Goaltending also became an issue, as injuries and inconsistent play at the position cost the Penguins dearly in the 2021 and 2022 playoffs.

The search for a general manager will begin immediately, with several members of the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes Barre/Scranton taking over day-to-day operations in the interim.

“These jobs are not one-person, two-person jobs,” co-head of Fenway Sports Management and Penguins alternate governor Dave Beeston said. “They are entire department-wide, and so what we’re focused on building is a hockey operations machine and something that can build on what we’ve already got, which is exceptional, and improve it.”

Pittsburgh’s longtime coach Mike Sullivan will also assist during the transition, a sign the club has no intention of moving on from Sullivan, who signed a contract extension last fall that will run through the 2026-27 season.

“We think Mike Sullivan’s one of the best coaches in the NHL,” Beeston said. “Once we bring in a new hockey operations leader, he or she will be responsible for evaluating the coaching staff. But we think Mike is terrific and his whole staff is terrific.”

Whoever takes over will have some difficult decisions to make. Pittsburgh has several undesirable contracts for aging players like center Jeff Carter, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jeff Petry, all of whom were brought in during Hextall’s tenure.

Carter performed well immediately upon his arrival in the spring of 2021 and appeared a good fit at the time his extension was announced in January 2022. Yet the 38-year-old had just 29 points this season despite playing 79 games and his minus-16 rating was the third-worst of his lengthy career.

Petry, flipped for defenseman Mike Matheson last summer, had issues staying healthy and didn’t become an offensive threat the way Pittsburgh imagined. The 35-year-old still has two years left on a deal that will pay him $6.25 million.

Granlund, acquired at this year’s trade deadline from Nashville, made a minimal impact with the Penguins, collecting just one goal and four assists in 21 games. The 31-year-old still has two years to go on a contract that pays him $5 million a season.

The new general manager must also figure out what to do in goal. Two-time All-Star Tristan Jarry will become a free agent this summer but had multiple health issues and posted a career-worst 2.90 goals against average.

Hextall said shortly after the All-Star break he believed there were many teams that could win the Stanley Cup and that the Penguins were one of them.

Pittsburgh, however, stumbled down the stretch, mixing solid victories over teams like Colorado with baffling losses to the NHL’s also-rans. The nadir came on Tuesday night at home against Chicago.

Needing only victories over the Blackhawks and Columbus to extend the club’s playoff streak to 17, Pittsburgh instead let Chicago pull away for a 5-2 victory and the Penguins were eliminated a night later when the New York Islanders topped Montreal.

Chants of “Fire Hextall!” sprouted briefly late in the third period against the Blackhawks with Pittsburgh trailing by multiple goals.

Just over 72 hours later, Hextall was gone.

Blue Jackets fire coach Brad Larsen after two seasons

Associated PressApr 15, 2023, 11:16 PM EDT
blue jackets
Getty Images
0 Comments

Brad Larsen has been fired as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after two seasons without a playoff appearance, a move general manager Jarmo Kekalainen called “absolutely a necessary change that we needed to make.”

Kekalainen did not elaborate on why he thought Larsen wasn’t the right person to lead the team from behind the bench. He informed Larsen and players of his decision Saturday morning and was not interested in explaining exactly when he made it.

“We need a change,” Kekalainen said. “That became clear that we need a change.”

The Blue Jackets finished last in the Eastern Conference and 31st out of 32 NHL teams. While they were ravaged by injuries throughout the season after beginning it with expectations to contend, the call was made nevertheless to move on from Larsen, who had been under contract through next season.

Columbus lost 102 of 164 games since Larsen succeeded John Tortorella as coach. Goaltending coach Manny Legace also will not be back after five seasons on the job.

“I’m not going to dissect the strengths and weaknesses of the coaches that got let go today, out of respect to them,” Kekalainen said. “But it was a lot of things that factored in that made us come to this conclusion, and it was absolutely necessary to make these moves.”

Larsen, 45, was a Blue Jackets assistant for seven years under Tortorella and predecessor Brad Richards before getting promoted.

When Blue Jackets President John Davidson and Kekalainen chose Larsen in 2021 over more experienced coaches, including Gerard Gallant and Rick Tocchet, they cited his communication skills and thought his institutional knowledge of the organization made him the best fit. Kekalainen said Larsen had earned the promotion and that he was “going to be a fresh, new voice.”

Larsen at the time said some patience would be needed.

“I’m going to learn more now,” he said at his introductory news conference. “I’m going to make mistakes – I promise you – but that’s part of the process.”

That process in Columbus will continue without Larsen. It may include Connor Bedard, the prospective No. 1 pick in the draft who is considered the most talented generational player since Connor McDavid entered the league in 2015. The Blue Jackets have the second-highest chance, 13.5%, of landing Bedard.

Winning the lottery could change the course of the franchise that came into existence in 2000 and has not gotten past the second round of the playoffs. Kekalainen said he was not going to rush into anything in the interview process and would see how the rest of the NHL landscape looks before hiring a coach.

Larsen became the third head coach since the NHL’s regular season ended to lose his job. Dallas Eakins will not return to the Anaheim Ducks after four consecutive losing seasons, and Peter Laviolette won’t be back for a fourth season with the Washington Capitals, who missed the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.

Kekalainen won’t necessarily wait until after the lottery is drawn on May 8 to make a hire based on the outcome, even though it could affect immediate expectations.

“I don’t know if that would be the deciding factor,” Kekalainen said. “If the decision’s not made by then, it’s something that factors into what kind of team we have here next year. All those things go into the process of evaluating the next head coach and who it should be.”

Devils beat Capitals in OT, will face Rangers in 1st round

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 10:36 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

WASHINGTON — Dougie Hamilton tied it in the third period, Luke Hughes scored his first NHL goal in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 in their regular-season finale.

New Jersey erased a three-goal deficit, climbing back into it thanks to two from Erik Haula and one on the power play from Miles Wood. But Carolina’s victory at Florida locked the Devils into the second seed in the Metropolitan Division and set up a first-round matchup against the rival New York Rangers.

It’s the first time the Devils and Rangers have met in the playoffs since the 2012 Eastern Conference final. The three New York-area teams are in the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Aiming for first place in Game 82 took a back seat to being as healthy as possible for Game 1 of the playoffs Monday or Tuesday. New Jersey opted to rest top goaltender Vitek Vanecek, veteran forward Ondrej Palat and defensemen Ryan Graves and John Marino.

Starting in place of Vanecek, Mackenzie Blackwood was pulled after giving up four goals on 11 shots. Blackwood allowed goals to Joe Snively, Rasmus Sandin and Craig Smith on the first five shots he faced in 10-plus minutes and got the hook when Tom Wilson scored 1:05 into the second period.

Akira Schmid, recalled from the minors to back up, stopped all 20 shots he faced in relief to give the Devils a chance to come back for their second straight victory.

At the other end of the ice, Darcy Kuemper made a handful of big saves among his 29 before allowing two goals in the third period and Hughes’ goal with 26.4 seconds left in 3-on-3 OT. New Jersey’s top prospect, Hughes was playing in just his second pro game after playing his final season at the University of Michigan.

Despite Washington having nothing to play for, captain Alex Ovechkin returned after missing the past three games with an undisclosed injury.

The Capitals missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013-14, ending a streak of eight consecutive appearances that was tied with Nashville for the second-longest in the league. Pittsburgh’s run of 16 in a row also ended.

UP NEXT

Devils: Open the playoffs next week against the Rangers.

Capitals: Face an uncertain offseason that could include a coaching change.

Jonathan Toews will not return to Blackhawks next season

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 1:41 PM EDT
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not return to the team next year, ending a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons.

General manager Kyle Davidson said that the team will not re-sign its longtime center, who turns 35 on April 29.

“I think words fail to adequately summarize everything that Jonathan’s done for the organization, the amazing memories that he provided,” Davidson said. “He’ll be a Blackhawk forever.”

Chicago hosts Philadelphia in its season finale. Toews won his first championship when the Blackhawks beat the Flyers in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final.

Long known for his two-way play and leadership, Toews has 14 goals and 16 assists in 52 games this year. He has 371 goals and 511 assists in 1,066 regular-season games – all with Chicago.

Once nicknamed “Captain Serious” – a reputation that faded away as he showed more of his personality over the years – Toews could decide to retire after missing a chunk of this season with what he described as symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. He also missed the 2020-21 season because of those same health issues.

“I don’t really have an answer right now,” he said. “I’m just trying to enjoy the last few days of the season here with this group and not thinking that far ahead.”

Davidson said he thinks Toews is going to play next season. “But that’s a conversation for him,” the GM said.

Toews was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2006 draft, one of the first markers in the team’s rise to the top of the NHL. He was just 20 years old when he became the 34th captain in team history in July 2008.

He was part of a core group that helped Chicago put together the best stretch in franchise history, winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The Blackhawks also made it to the Western Conference finals in 2014, losing to the Los Angeles Kings in an epic seven-game series.

But the franchise has fallen on hard times of late. It is among the worst teams in the NHL this year, in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and a chance to take Connor Bedard.

Toews’ departure comes in the wake of a February trade that shipped star forward Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily putting the past behind us. It’s moreso clearing the deck to some extent to allow the organic growth for young players into leadership roles,” Davidson said. “Offer this new era of Blackhawks player the same opportunity that Toews, Kane, (Duncan) Keith, (Brent) Seabrook, they were all offered when they came in the league.”

Following a series of conversations, Davidson said he told Toews of the decision while the team was in Seattle last week. The GM also said he had talked to CEO Danny Wirtz, the son of Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz, about the move.

“Danny and Rocky spoke with Jonathan, not about this, just to kind of reminisce about what was lived and experienced and just to show that respect and share in the memories that were made together,” Davidson said. “So, when you’re moving on from someone like Jonathan Toews, they have to be involved. They have to be, given the status and stature of the player.”