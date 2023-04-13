Devils beat Capitals in OT, will face Rangers in 1st round

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 10:36 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) Dougie Hamilton tied it in the third period, Luke Hughes scored his first NHL goal in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 Thursday night in their regular-season finale.

New Jersey erased a three-goal deficit, climbing back into it thanks to two from Erik Haula and one on the power play from Miles Wood. But Carolina’s victory at Florida locked the Devils into the second seed in the Metropolitan Division and set up a first-round matchup against the rival New York Rangers.

It’s the first time the Devils and Rangers have met in the playoffs since the 2012 Eastern Conference final. The three New York-area teams are in the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Aiming for first place in Game 82 took a back seat to being as healthy as possible for Game 1 of the playoffs Monday or Tuesday. New Jersey opted to rest top goaltender Vitek Vanecek, veteran forward Ondrej Palat and defensemen Ryan Graves and John Marino.

Starting in place of Vanecek, Mackenzie Blackwood was pulled after giving up four goals on 11 shots. Blackwood allowed goals to Joe Snively, Rasmus Sandin and Craig Smith on the first five shots he faced in 10-plus minutes and got the hook when Tom Wilson scored 1:05 into the second period.

Akira Schmid, recalled from the minors to back up, stopped all 20 shots he faced in relief to give the Devils a chance to come back for their second straight victory.

At the other end of the ice, Darcy Kuemper made a handful of big saves among his 29 before allowing two goals in the third period and Hughes’ goal with 26.4 seconds left in 3-on-3 OT. New Jersey’s top prospect, Hughes was playing in just his second pro game after playing his final season at the University of Michigan.

Despite Washington having nothing to play for, captain Alex Ovechkin returned after missing the past three games with an undisclosed injury.

The Capitals missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013-14, ending a streak of eight consecutive appearances that was tied with Nashville for the second-longest in the league. Pittsburgh’s run of 16 in a row also ended.

UP NEXT

Devils: Open the playoffs next week against the Rangers.

Capitals: Face an uncertain offseason that could include a coaching change.

Jonathan Toews will not return to Blackhawks next season

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 1:41 PM EDT
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not return to the team next year, ending a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons.

General manager Kyle Davidson said that the team will not re-sign its longtime center, who turns 35 on April 29.

“I think words fail to adequately summarize everything that Jonathan’s done for the organization, the amazing memories that he provided,” Davidson said. “He’ll be a Blackhawk forever.”

Chicago hosts Philadelphia in its season finale. Toews won his first championship when the Blackhawks beat the Flyers in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final.

Long known for his two-way play and leadership, Toews has 14 goals and 16 assists in 52 games this year. He has 371 goals and 511 assists in 1,066 regular-season games – all with Chicago.

Once nicknamed “Captain Serious” – a reputation that faded away as he showed more of his personality over the years – Toews could decide to retire after missing a chunk of this season with what he described as symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. He also missed the 2020-21 season because of those same health issues.

“I don’t really have an answer right now,” he said. “I’m just trying to enjoy the last few days of the season here with this group and not thinking that far ahead.”

Davidson said he thinks Toews is going to play next season. “But that’s a conversation for him,” the GM said.

Toews was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2006 draft, one of the first markers in the team’s rise to the top of the NHL. He was just 20 years old when he became the 34th captain in team history in July 2008.

He was part of a core group that helped Chicago put together the best stretch in franchise history, winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The Blackhawks also made it to the Western Conference finals in 2014, losing to the Los Angeles Kings in an epic seven-game series.

But the franchise has fallen on hard times of late. It is among the worst teams in the NHL this year, in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and a chance to take Connor Bedard.

Toews’ departure comes in the wake of a February trade that shipped star forward Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily putting the past behind us. It’s moreso clearing the deck to some extent to allow the organic growth for young players into leadership roles,” Davidson said. “Offer this new era of Blackhawks player the same opportunity that Toews, Kane, (Duncan) Keith, (Brent) Seabrook, they were all offered when they came in the league.”

Following a series of conversations, Davidson said he told Toews of the decision while the team was in Seattle last week. The GM also said he had talked to CEO Danny Wirtz, the son of Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz, about the move.

“Danny and Rocky spoke with Jonathan, not about this, just to kind of reminisce about what was lived and experienced and just to show that respect and share in the memories that were made together,” Davidson said. “So, when you’re moving on from someone like Jonathan Toews, they have to be involved. They have to be, given the status and stature of the player.”

Nelson scores two as Isles top Canadiens, clinch playoff berth

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 11:35 PM EDT
NEW YORK – Brock Nelson scored twice as the New York Islanders beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 Wednesday night and clinched a playoff berth.

The Islanders are awaiting the outcome of the Florida Panthers-Carolina Hurricanes game on Thursday to determine their first-round playoff opponent. New York missed the postseason last year, and that led to the firing of head coach Barry Trotz in May.

“We’ve played a lot of hockey, but now it gets fun,” Zach Parise said. “You zero in on a team. You focus on their strengths and weaknesses and it really turns into a chess match. Once we find out our opponent, it will be a lot of video and a lot of learning.”

The Islanders’ victory also eliminated Pittsburgh from the postseason race, ending the Penguins’ run of playoff appearances at 16 years, which was the longest active playoff streak in major North American professional sports.

Hudson Fasching and Anders Lee also scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 16 saves as the Islanders closed out their regular season. Noah Dobson added two assists.

Rem Pitlick and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault finished with 31 saves in the Canadiens’ next-to-last game of the regular season.

Lee scored a power-play goal at 16:01 of the third period to give the Islanders 4-2 lead. The Islanders captain redirected a shot from Sebastian Aho for his 28th goal of the season.

“Our power play is going to have to score some goals in the playoffs,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. “It was a big goal for us, at a big moment, it’s nice to get that monkey off our back.”

Suzuki cut the Canadiens deficit in half with a crafty short-handed goal at 14:38 of the second period. Montreal’s captain beat Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc in a foot race and, with one hand, lifted the puck over the glove of Sorokin. Bolduc did not play another shift after the goal.

“He could have maintained body position on Suzuki and didn’t,” Lambert said. “There’s a young player, learning and growing. He will learn from those situations.”

Nelson extended the Islanders’ lead to 3-1 with his second goal of the game midway through the second period. New York generated several scoring opportunities on an extended shift in the offensive zone, and Nelson eventually redirected Dobson’s shot at 10:20. Scott Mayfield also assisted on the play.

“This one feels good,” Nelson said. “We had a chance at home, wanted to take advantage of it and I thought we did everything we needed to. … Crowd was good, I thought we had good energy, a good start. We definitely want more now.”

The Islanders outshot the Canadiens 19-6 in the middle period.

Nelson scored his team-leading 35th goal to open the scoring at 10:27 of the first period. The 31-year-old entered the offensive zone with possession of the puck and fired a wrist shot from the high slot past the glove of Montembault. Kyle Palmieri and Adam Pelech picked up assists.

Before the first goal of the game, Sorokin made a neat save with his right pad on Canadiens forward Denis Gurianov to keep the game scoreless.

“A great atmosphere tonight, a playoff atmosphere. You could tell what that game meant for them,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said of the crowd at UBS Arena. “I felt it gave us energy to give them a game. I thought we did. … Obviously it’s not this year for us, but every game is something you can grab from.”

Fasching helped the Islanders regain a one-goal edge with a timely goal at 18:57 of the first. Jean-Gabriel Pageau set up Parise for a deflection that rang off the crossbar and Fasching crashed the net and buried the rebound to give New York a 2-1 lead.

Pitlick blasted a one-timer to tie the game at 1 at 17:38 of the first period. Jake Evans stole the puck from Dobson and found Pitlick alone in the circle.

NOTES: Canadiens forward Joel Teasdale made his NHL debut. … Josh Bailey returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous three games. … Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov continue to skate on their own, but haven’t participated in a team practice as of yet. Barzal sustained a lower-body injury on Feb.18 against the Boston Bruins, and Romanov has been sidelined with an upper-body injury he suffered on April 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Will play Boston Bruins or Carolina Hurricanes in opening round of the playoffs.

Canadiens: Close out their season by hosting Boston on Thursday.

Stars take Central Division lead with 5-2 victory over Blues

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 11:33 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS – Wyatt Johnston scored twice, Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist and the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Wednesday night to take the Central Division lead.

Dallas moved ahead of idle Colorado for the top spot in the Central with 106 points. Colorado has 105 points, but has two games left to one at home against St. Louis on Thursday night for the Stars.

“We definitely know what’s at stake and know what the standings are like,” Johnston said. “We can only really control what we can control and that’s, you know, trying to win games.”

Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas and Scott Wedgewood made 16 saves. The Stars finished with 25 road victories to tie the franchise record set in 2005-06.

“An important win,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “We want to keep the pressure on Colorado and keep our hopes alive to win the division. And, you know, that was the goal coming onto the road trip to make sure we took care of our business and win two games and we did that.”

Jason Robertson (109 points) had three assists for the Stars to move past Jeremy Roenick (107 in 1992-93) and Jimmy Carson (107 in 1987-88) for points in a season by a U.S.-born player age 23 or younger.

“Everyone’s burying,” Robertson said. “I mean when everyone’s scoring goals, guys are contributing, right, and our power play’s been kind of hot lately too, so, a lot of secondary (assists). It’s good though. We’re producing, we’re winning games.”

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist for St. Louis. Jakub Vrana also scored and Joel Hofer made 32 saves.

“They won a lot of draws in our zone,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “Personally, I didn’t think we fought enough to get out there, put pressure on them and kill the play. We let ourselves get picked too easily, and then it causes issues.”

Hintz and Johnston cashed in on a double-minor penalty called on Sammy Blais with power-play goals 48 seconds apart early in the second period to make it 4-2.

The goals were nearly identical, with Hintz and Johnston left alone in the slot to bury one-timers off passes behind the net to give the Stars a 4-2 lead.

“I think we were just buzzing around, retrievals were great, just trying to really get shots through and I mean, everyone just really contributed,” Robertson said.

Seguin, who played in his 900th game, extended the advantage with another power-play goal late in the second.

Dallas went 3 for 4 with the man advantage, taking advantage of a penalty kill that entered the contest 29th in the NHL with a paltry 72.9% success rate.

“We took some unnecessary penalties in the second period that cost us,” Berube said. “They entered our zone too easily on their breakouts. They had too much time with the puck, that’s the bottom line. Not enough pressure.”

SHINING STAR

Miro Heiskanen (73 points) had two assists to pass Sergei Zubov (71 in 2005-06) for the most points in a season by a defenseman in Dallas history.

Heiskanen, who has 62 assists, also passed Craig Hartsburg (60 in 1981-82) for the most assists in a season by a defenseman in franchise history and tied Reijo Ruotsalainen (73 in 1984-85) for the most points in a season by a Finnish-born defenseman.

“He did it without it affecting his defensive game,” DeBoer said. “He plays against all the best players every night too.”

“It’s been unbelievable to watch him play,” Johnston said. “He might the most fun player that I have a chance to watch. He’s so effortless, so good out there.”

Matty Beniers grows from rookie to leader for playoff-bound Kraken

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT
SEATTLE – The cameo Matty Beniers made last year during the disappointing debut season of the Seattle Kraken provided an optimistic glimmer of what a full season with the young center on the ice could mean for the young franchise.

Being in the conversation for the Calder Trophy as top rookie? That was expected. Helping lead the Kraken to a playoff berth in Year 2? That was a surprise.

“What he brings to the team every single night is unique, is special. He works really hard. He does the right thing every single night and that’s why he’s so consistent in his game,” Seattle teammate Yanni Gourde said. “And consistency is tough. I think it’s the toughest part, especially as a rookie coming through in your first year.”

Beniers has turned out to be one of the missing pieces for Seattle and its hungry fans, who can now look forward to playoff hockey. Seattle will close out the regular season Thursday night against Vegas and then open its first postseason, rekindling memories and hopes of a Stanley Cup from a century ago.

Going into the regular-season finale, Beniers leads all rookies in goals (24) and points (57) and is second in assists. He very well could become the first player in Seattle history honored with a major NHL award as the favorite for the Calder.

The hopes were high when Beniers arrived for training camp last September and he’s met or exceeded seemingly all of them.

“I don’t really know what the expectations were, honestly, I just was worried about my expectations and what I wanted to do and that was to help my team make the playoffs. That was kind of it for me,” Beniers said. “I’m glad I’m having some individual success. That always is nice but it doesn’t really matter.”

If that sounds a little reserved, it fits Beniers. He won’t turn 21 until after next season has started and if anyone needed a reminder that he is still a kid, he dressed up as the Easter bunny last weekend. His celebrations after scoring this season have mostly been low-key. He seems more interested in setting up a teammate with an assist.

But this season has reinforced the importance of Beniers as a cornerstone for the Kraken.

Beniers was on pace for 70 points and 30 goals at the midway mark of the season. He missed a couple of weeks after a hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers in late January, including his first All-Star Game appearance.

Beniers, at 6-2 and 180 pounds, has seen teams be more physical with him in the second half of the season.

“I’m not the most beefy guy,” Beniers said. “Just trying to be physical, hit me, get under my skin. But that’s hockey. You’re going to run into that wherever you go.”

As he showed in the midst of Seattle’s stretch run to its playoff berth, Beniers is willing to throw his body around. In a 5-2 win over Vancouver on April 4, Beniers laid a check on Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs to free a puck and found Jordan Eberle for a tiebreaking goal. A few minutes later, Beniers raced back to break up a shorthanded attempt and added an empty-net goal on a shot that was nearly the length of the ice.

“His 200-hundred-foot play is exceptional for such a young guy,” Eberle said. “I know he wants to be a 200-foot player and that’s not things you hear really too much from a 20-year-old centerman, so he’s wise beyond his years.”

Seattle will need more of that from Beniers in the postseason if the Kraken want want to stick around a while. Of course, the strength of Seattle’s season has been the contributions from throughout the lineup to complement career seasons from the likes of Jared McCann, Brandon Tanev, Vince Dunn and Beniers.

“It’s been spread out throughout the year,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “We’ve got pretty good confidence throughout the lineup. I think guys expect that they can go out and score.”