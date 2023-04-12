NHL to play 1st exhibition games in Australia in September

The NHL is going down under for the first time, with the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes set to play in Australia in September.

The trip is the league’s first foray into the Southern Hemisphere.

The Kings and Coyotes will face off in two exhibition games at Rod Laver Arena – center court at the Australian Open tennis tournament – in Melbourne on Sept. 23 and 24. Australia is set to be the fourth continent to host NHL action.

“The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings are two of our league’s rising young teams and among our most innovative and adventurous franchises,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “We look forward to their two games at Rod Laver Arena and know this history-making visit will thrill our many avid fans in Australia and cause so many more throughout the sports-loving nation to be captivated by our great game.”

The Kings and Coyotes organizations previously each played games outside North America before agreeing to go to Australia.

There is currently one Aussie in the NHL, Nathan Walker of the St. Louis Blues. Signed with the Blues through next season, he said recently he was disappointed they weren’t chosen to participate.

“It’ll be great for the game of hockey,” Walker said. “I hope they can grow it a bit more back home. I know all my buddies back home are pretty pumped to go watch it.”

Matty Beniers grows from rookie to leader for playoff-bound Kraken

SEATTLE – The cameo Matty Beniers made last year during the disappointing debut season of the Seattle Kraken provided an optimistic glimmer of what a full season with the young center on the ice could mean for the young franchise.

Being in the conversation for the Calder Trophy as top rookie? That was expected. Helping lead the Kraken to a playoff berth in Year 2? That was a surprise.

“What he brings to the team every single night is unique, is special. He works really hard. He does the right thing every single night and that’s why he’s so consistent in his game,” Seattle teammate Yanni Gourde said. “And consistency is tough. I think it’s the toughest part, especially as a rookie coming through in your first year.”

Beniers has turned out to be one of the missing pieces for Seattle and its hungry fans, who can now look forward to playoff hockey. Seattle will close out the regular season Thursday night against Vegas and then open its first postseason, rekindling memories and hopes of a Stanley Cup from a century ago.

Going into the regular-season finale, Beniers leads all rookies in goals (24) and points (57) and is second in assists. He very well could become the first player in Seattle history honored with a major NHL award as the favorite for the Calder.

The hopes were high when Beniers arrived for training camp last September and he’s met or exceeded seemingly all of them.

“I don’t really know what the expectations were, honestly, I just was worried about my expectations and what I wanted to do and that was to help my team make the playoffs. That was kind of it for me,” Beniers said. “I’m glad I’m having some individual success. That always is nice but it doesn’t really matter.”

If that sounds a little reserved, it fits Beniers. He won’t turn 21 until after next season has started and if anyone needed a reminder that he is still a kid, he dressed up as the Easter bunny last weekend. His celebrations after scoring this season have mostly been low-key. He seems more interested in setting up a teammate with an assist.

But this season has reinforced the importance of Beniers as a cornerstone for the Kraken.

Beniers was on pace for 70 points and 30 goals at the midway mark of the season. He missed a couple of weeks after a hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers in late January, including his first All-Star Game appearance.

Beniers, at 6-2 and 180 pounds, has seen teams be more physical with him in the second half of the season.

“I’m not the most beefy guy,” Beniers said. “Just trying to be physical, hit me, get under my skin. But that’s hockey. You’re going to run into that wherever you go.”

As he showed in the midst of Seattle’s stretch run to its playoff berth, Beniers is willing to throw his body around. In a 5-2 win over Vancouver on April 4, Beniers laid a check on Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs to free a puck and found Jordan Eberle for a tiebreaking goal. A few minutes later, Beniers raced back to break up a shorthanded attempt and added an empty-net goal on a shot that was nearly the length of the ice.

“His 200-hundred-foot play is exceptional for such a young guy,” Eberle said. “I know he wants to be a 200-foot player and that’s not things you hear really too much from a 20-year-old centerman, so he’s wise beyond his years.”

Seattle will need more of that from Beniers in the postseason if the Kraken want want to stick around a while. Of course, the strength of Seattle’s season has been the contributions from throughout the lineup to complement career seasons from the likes of Jared McCann, Brandon Tanev, Vince Dunn and Beniers.

“It’s been spread out throughout the year,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “We’ve got pretty good confidence throughout the lineup. I think guys expect that they can go out and score.”

Ryan Hartman suspended for Wild’s final regular-season game

Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild was suspended one game for interfering with Nikolai Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets, which will cause him to miss the regular-season finale but make him available for the start of the playoffs.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension after a disciplinary hearing by phone with Hartman, who won’t be able to play at Nashville. The Wild are locked into the third seed in the Central Division.

Any longer of a suspension would have caused Hartman to miss Game 1 or more of their first-round series. Minnesota will open on the road against either Dallas or defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado.

Hartman hit Ehlers when the Jets forward did not have the puck on a play midway through the third period of the teams’ game in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday. He was given a minor penalty for interference.

“He’s in a vulnerable position,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “He is. And you hate to see those hits.”

The league agreed. In a video announcing the suspension, player safety called it “a forceful body check on a player who is not eligible to be hit and is not prepared to protect himself” and disagreed with Hartman’s argument that he was just bracing for contact.

Bowness did not have an update on Ehlers’ condition after the Jets’ win that clinched a playoff spot, the second and final wild card in the Western Conference.

It’s Hartman’s second career suspension after being banned one playoff game in 2018 for an illegal check to the head of Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog while with Nashville. He previously has been fined six times, and this suspension will cost him $9,189, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Hartman’s suspension was not the only discipline handed out from a game between division rivals that got heated, with 51 combined penalty minutes and a fight – and even included Bowness and Minnesota coach Dean Evason yelling at each other from the opposing benches.

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk was fined $5,000, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, for cross-checking Wild forward Marcus Johansson in the final minute.

“They got really dirty,” Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck said afterward. ”I don’t know why. We were playing hard. I guess they were playing hard, too, but they were getting a little unnecessary. I think maybe the refs let it get a little out of control. That’s playoff hockey right there. That’s it.”

Bruins top NHL season points mark, beating Capitals 5-2

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins saved their latest record-setting performance of the season for their home crowd.

Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi had power play goals and the Bruins broke the NHL points record with a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night in their regular-season home finale.

Under chants of “We want the Cup!” from fans inside TD Garden the Bruins’ won their seventh straight to push their points total to 133, one more than the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. Those Canadiens played in an era without overtime and shootouts. The Bruins have 11 extra points – five for shootout wins and six for overtime wins – unavailable to Canadiens when they set the record.

“We’re happy about it, don’t get me wrong. But it’s a regular-season record,” Marchand said. “Playoffs start and everything starts over again. There’s going to be 16 teams that have the same goal in mind and what we’ve accomplished so far has no bearing on that.”

The Bruins broke the mark a game after setting the NHL victory’ record with 63 on Sunday at Philadelphia, breaking a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I think (Montreal’s) wins in 80 games is a little more significant,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. But he added it’s still meaningful “because those were dominant hockey teams.”

Tomas Nosek, Garnet Hathaway and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston on Tuesday night in win No. 64.

A night after reaching 60 goals in season for the first time, David Pastrnak posted his 50th and 51st assists. Linus Ullmark finished with 19 saves, with left the game with just over nine minutes left with what Montgomery said was “muscle tightening.” Marchand and Patrice Bergeron added assists.

When the playoffs begin the Bruins will have home-ice advantage throughout in pursuit of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 2011.

Nick Jensen and Tom Wilson scored for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 33 saves, including a one-handed, gloveless save on Pastrnak early in the third period.

Wilson narrowed what had been a two-goal deficit to 3-2 in the third before Nosek found Hathaway cutting toward the net for his 13th goal.

The Bruins got their first power play of the game with 12:24 left in the second after Matt Irwin was called for a cross-check on Taylor Hall.

Less than a minute later Boston turned it into a 1-0 lead when Pastrnak gathered a pass from Patrice Bergeron, immediately drew some defenders in the middle of the ice and flipped it to bottom of the right faceoff circle to Marchand, who finished off his 21st goal of the season. It was his first goal in 17 games after having last scored in a loss to Edmonton on March 9.

“You almost have to laugh about it,” Marchand said. “It’s one of those things I think where it gets frustrating, but then it gets to a point where it’s just laughable. You can’t take it too serious and I think that’s where it got to. It’s not the norm and I know that.”

Boston was on the power play again after Tom Wilson was called for roughing Charlie McAvoy with just under seven minutes to play in the period.

The Bruins made it 2-0 when Bertuzzi found himself in perfect position to rebound a shot by Pastrnak and push through his eighth goal of the season.

Jensen trimmed the margin to a goal with 4:53 left in the period, when his wrist shot appeared to clip McAvoy and trickle by Ullmark for Jensen’s fifth goal of the year of the year.

BOWMAN WEIGHS IN

Hall of Fame coach Scotty Bowman was in attendance when Tampa Bay hosted Toronto on Tuesday.

A friend of Montgomery and coach for the previous record-setting seasons by Montreal and Detroit, the 89-year-old said he doesn’t mind seeing those marks surpassed.

“We still have part of the record, we got 132 points in 80 games I keep telling him,” Bowman said with smile. “I don’t mind. I’m glad for him because he made a good comeback. He’s got confidence. They’ve got a good team. … I’m old enough to know that I don’t need to have all my records, and if he can them I’m happy for him.”

NOTES: It was just Boston’s second time with two power play goals in a game this season. It also had two in a 7-3 win over Florida on Dec. 19. … Washington’s Jensen has now scored in a career-high five games. … Henrik Borgstrom was recalled from the AHL Hershey Bears Tuesday and became the first Finnish player to dress for the Capitals in 14 years.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host New Jersey on Thursday night.

Bruins: At Montreal on Thursday night.

Devils clinch home ice for playoffs; end Sabres hopes

NEWARK, N.J. – While they still don’t know who they are going to play in the first round of the NHL playoffs with one game left in the regular season, the New Jersey Devils are going to have a home ice advantage against somebody.

Tomas Tatar had two goals and an assist and the Devils nailed down the home ice edge and ended Buffalo’s postseason hopes with a 6-2 victory over the Sabres on Tuesday night.

The Devils trail first-place Carolina by a point in the Metropolitan Division with one game to go. If New Jersey finishes second, it would play the rival Rangers in the opening round. If they win the division, they would face the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, which is still be to determined.

“If you asked me at the start of the year I probably wouldn’t have guessed this,” said Jack Hughes, who scored a late empty-net goal for his 97th point, setting a new franchise single-season record. “I was just hoping that we play a meaningful hockey games down the stretch. For myself, personally, we far and above beat my expectations.”

Jesper Boqvist, Jonas Siegenthaler and Miles Wood also scored as the Devils got big games from their role players in tying their franchise record with their 51st win. Vitek Vanecek made 36 saves in handing Buffalo only its second regulation loss (7-2-1) in 10 games.

The Devils now have 110. They had 63 last season so the turnaround of 47 points ties Colorado (2017-18) and Pittsburgh (2006-07) for the largest differentials in NHL history.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff said the change started with playing better defense and having more focus.

“We found a lot of different ways to win a lot of games, games we were down maybe by one or two (goals),” he said. “You look at just quick turnarounds in games that kept some streets alive, so there was a lot of different ways.”

Jeff Skinner and Mattias Samuelsson scored for the Sabres, whose late run wasn’t enough to earn the franchise its first playoff berth since 2011. The 12-year run is the NHL’s current longest postseason drought. Emerging 21-year-old star Devon Levi made 24 saves in losing for the second time in six starts.

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said the finality of the losing was a gut punch.

“Yeah, honestly, it’s pretty empty,” he said. “I didn’t know I was going to feel like this. But, you know, it is what it is. But the boys have fought hard and now we know what we’re capable of. We played in a couple months or so, but a little too late.”

The game also marked the NHL debut of defenseman Luke Hughes, the younger brother of star center Jack Hughes. He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft and signed last weekend after his season at Michigan ended in the Final Four.

New Jersey never trailed leading 1-0 after the first and 3-1 after the second.

Boqvist scored the only goal in the opening period with a shot from the left circle that deflected off the skate of Buffalo defenseman Henri Jokiharju into the net.

Siegenthaler scored on a counter attack early in the middle period on a nice pass from Nico Hischier.

After Skinner got his 34th of the season off a nice assist by Casey Mittelstadt to cut the lead in half, Wood ended a 14-game goal drought by collecting a rebound that bounced around the crease and beating Levi.

Tatar stretched the lead to 4-1 seven minutes into the third period. Samuelsson got his second goal of the season with 6:45 to play. Tatar and Jack Hughes each had empty net goals.

HUGHES: Luke Hughes saw limited action as Ruff dressed seven defensemen, skating 13 shifts with 11:15 ice time. He was minus 1 and did not have a shot on goal.

“Yes it lived up to expectations and a win to top it all off is a big thing, too,” he said. “It was a really cool day and it was great to be out there.

The Devils/Rockies franchise has had two previous sets of brothers play for the team. Patrik and Peter Sundstrom played for New Jersey in 1989-90, while Bob and Paul Miller played for Colorado in 1981-82.

NOTES: Patrik Elias held the old Devils franchise record of 96 points, set in 2000-01. … Devils C Michael McLeod did not dress for the first time this season. … New Jersey has four players who have played in every game – Tatar, Dawson Mercer, Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt. … Mittelstadt has points in four straight games for Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Return home to face Ottawa on Thursday night.

Devils: Finish the regular season at Washington on Thursday night.