Jets clinch playoff spot with feisty 3-1 win vs. Wild

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 12:13 AM EDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Mark Scheifele scored his 42nd goal, Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves and the Winnipeg Jets clinched the last spot in the Western Conference playoffs with a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton also scored goals in Hellebuyck’s 13th consecutive start for the Jets, who won for the fifth time in six games to secure the second wild card and eliminate Nashville.

Kirill Kaprizov had a power-play goal early in the third period for the Wild, who lost for the first time in four games this season to the rival Jets and had their long-shot chance to win the Central Division end.

Colorado entered the day with 104 points, before hosting Edmonton on Tuesday night, and Dallas has 104 points. Minnesota has 102 points. The Avalanche and Stars still have two more games left this week, and the Wild only have one. The Stars hold the tiebreaker over the Wild on regulation wins.

Lowry gave the Jets the lead with just 3:53 elapsed when he knocked in a carom off a blocked shot of Nino Neiderreiter’s for his second goal in as many games. Scheifele also scored on a rebound off Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, when teammates Jonas Brodin and Connor Dewar weren’t able to track the puck in time to keep Scheifele away from it.

The action was edgy and rough enough to be a playoff game, as Jets fourth-liner Saku Maenalanen frequently harassed Kaprizov. Maenalanen drew a high stick penalty on Kaprizov that gave the Wild a 5-on-3 power play, but it bridged the first intermission and momentum was lost after the long break.

The Wild had a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal in the first period and never let up from there, left wondering what they had to do to get a puck past Hellebuyck.

Dewar’s snap shot off a rebound in front of a wide-open net hit the post early in the third period. Lowry hooked him to give the Wild another power play when Kaprizov finally converted, a few seconds after he hit the post twice from point-blank range.

The game really got ugly down the stretch. Ryan Hartman leveled Nikolaj Ehlers with an open-ice, shoulder-to-shoulder hit after Ehlers went after Kaprizov, and Hartman drew a double minor for roughing and interference. Wild fans jeered the officials with derogatory chants about the calls they disagreed with, finally cheering when Neal Pionk drew a five-minute penalty for cross-checking. Lowry and Ryan Reaves dropped the gloves with 25 seconds left for good measure.

Kaprizov suffered a scary lower-body injury against the Jets in Winnipeg on March 8, when he was hit hard and awkwardly from behind by 6-foot-7 defenseman Logan Stanley and missed the next 13 games. Stanley was a healthy scratch this time, with the Jets using the same lineup that fueled a 6-2 win over San Jose on Monday to finish 4-1 on a five-game homestand.

The Jets, who reached the Western Conference finals five years ago after beating the Wild in the first round and the Predators in the second round before a a slow fade that precipitated the firing of coach Paul Maurice in the middle of last season, missed the playoffs in 2022.

SCHEIF GOAL SCORER

Scheifele scored for the third straight game to move into a tie for ninth in the NHL in goals. He has 13 goals and 18 assists in 37 career games against the Wild.

DUMBA AWARD

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was named the team’s inaugural recipient of the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award, created in honor of their late assistant general manager. Dumba has long worked on anti-racism and inclusivity initiatives within the sport.

UP NEXT

Jets: Play at Colorado on Thursday night. Winnipeg will face the No. 1 overall seed in the first round starting next week. Vegas, Edmonton, Colorado and Dallas are still alive for the top spot.

Wild: Play at Nashville on Thursday night. Minnesota will either play Colorado or Dallas in the first round, with home-ice advantage a long shot.

Bruins top NHL season points mark, beating Capitals 5-2

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 12:21 AM EDT
BOSTON – The Boston Bruins saved their latest record-setting performance of the season for their home crowd.

Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi had power play goals and the Bruins broke the NHL points record with a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night in their regular-season home finale.

Under chants of “We want the Cup!” from fans inside TD Garden the Bruins’ won their seventh straight to push their points total to 133, one more than the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. Those Canadiens played in an era without overtime and shootouts. The Bruins have 11 extra points – five for shootout wins and six for overtime wins – unavailable to Canadiens when they set the record.

“We’re happy about it, don’t get me wrong. But it’s a regular-season record,” Marchand said. “Playoffs start and everything starts over again. There’s going to be 16 teams that have the same goal in mind and what we’ve accomplished so far has no bearing on that.”

The Bruins broke the mark a game after setting the NHL victory’ record with 63 on Sunday at Philadelphia, breaking a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I think (Montreal’s) wins in 80 games is a little more significant,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. But he added it’s still meaningful “because those were dominant hockey teams.”

Tomas Nosek, Garnet Hathaway and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston on Tuesday night in win No. 64.

A night after reaching 60 goals in season for the first time, David Pastrnak posted his 50th and 51st assists. Linus Ullmark finished with 19 saves, with left the game with just over nine minutes left with what Montgomery said was “muscle tightening.” Marchand and Patrice Bergeron added assists.

When the playoffs begin the Bruins will have home-ice advantage throughout in pursuit of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 2011.

Nick Jensen and Tom Wilson scored for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 33 saves, including a one-handed, gloveless save on Pastrnak early in the third period.

Wilson narrowed what had been a two-goal deficit to 3-2 in the third before Nosek found Hathaway cutting toward the net for his 13th goal.

The Bruins got their first power play of the game with 12:24 left in the second after Matt Irwin was called for a cross-check on Taylor Hall.

Less than a minute later Boston turned it into a 1-0 lead when Pastrnak gathered a pass from Patrice Bergeron, immediately drew some defenders in the middle of the ice and flipped it to bottom of the right faceoff circle to Marchand, who finished off his 21st goal of the season. It was his first goal in 17 games after having last scored in a loss to Edmonton on March 9.

“You almost have to laugh about it,” Marchand said. “It’s one of those things I think where it gets frustrating, but then it gets to a point where it’s just laughable. You can’t take it too serious and I think that’s where it got to. It’s not the norm and I know that.”

Boston was on the power play again after Tom Wilson was called for roughing Charlie McAvoy with just under seven minutes to play in the period.

The Bruins made it 2-0 when Bertuzzi found himself in perfect position to rebound a shot by Pastrnak and push through his eighth goal of the season.

Jensen trimmed the margin to a goal with 4:53 left in the period, when his wrist shot appeared to clip McAvoy and trickle by Ullmark for Jensen’s fifth goal of the year of the year.

BOWMAN WEIGHS IN

Hall of Fame coach Scotty Bowman was in attendance when Tampa Bay hosted Toronto on Tuesday.

A friend of Montgomery and coach for the previous record-setting seasons by Montreal and Detroit, the 89-year-old said he doesn’t mind seeing those marks surpassed.

“We still have part of the record, we got 132 points in 80 games I keep telling him,” Bowman said with smile. “I don’t mind. I’m glad for him because he made a good comeback. He’s got confidence. They’ve got a good team. … I’m old enough to know that I don’t need to have all my records, and if he can them I’m happy for him.”

NOTES: It was just Boston’s second time with two power play goals in a game this season. It also had two in a 7-3 win over Florida on Dec. 19. … Washington’s Jensen has now scored in a career-high five games. … Henrik Borgstrom was recalled from the AHL Hershey Bears Tuesday and became the first Finnish player to dress for the Capitals in 14 years.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host New Jersey on Thursday night.

Bruins: At Montreal on Thursday night.

Devils clinch home ice for playoffs; end Sabres hopes

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 12:19 AM EDT
NEWARK, N.J. – While they still don’t know who they are going to play in the first round of the NHL playoffs with one game left in the regular season, the New Jersey Devils are going to have a home ice advantage against somebody.

Tomas Tatar had two goals and an assist and the Devils nailed down the home ice edge and ended Buffalo’s postseason hopes with a 6-2 victory over the Sabres on Tuesday night.

The Devils trail first-place Carolina by a point in the Metropolitan Division with one game to go. If New Jersey finishes second, it would play the rival Rangers in the opening round. If they win the division, they would face the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, which is still be to determined.

“If you asked me at the start of the year I probably wouldn’t have guessed this,” said Jack Hughes, who scored a late empty-net goal for his 97th point, setting a new franchise single-season record. “I was just hoping that we play a meaningful hockey games down the stretch. For myself, personally, we far and above beat my expectations.”

Jesper Boqvist, Jonas Siegenthaler and Miles Wood also scored as the Devils got big games from their role players in tying their franchise record with their 51st win. Vitek Vanecek made 36 saves in handing Buffalo only its second regulation loss (7-2-1) in 10 games.

The Devils now have 110. They had 63 last season so the turnaround of 47 points ties Colorado (2017-18) and Pittsburgh (2006-07) for the largest differentials in NHL history.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff said the change started with playing better defense and having more focus.

“We found a lot of different ways to win a lot of games, games we were down maybe by one or two (goals),” he said. “You look at just quick turnarounds in games that kept some streets alive, so there was a lot of different ways.”

Jeff Skinner and Mattias Samuelsson scored for the Sabres, whose late run wasn’t enough to earn the franchise its first playoff berth since 2011. The 12-year run is the NHL’s current longest postseason drought. Emerging 21-year-old star Devon Levi made 24 saves in losing for the second time in six starts.

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said the finality of the losing was a gut punch.

“Yeah, honestly, it’s pretty empty,” he said. “I didn’t know I was going to feel like this. But, you know, it is what it is. But the boys have fought hard and now we know what we’re capable of. We played in a couple months or so, but a little too late.”

The game also marked the NHL debut of defenseman Luke Hughes, the younger brother of star center Jack Hughes. He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft and signed last weekend after his season at Michigan ended in the Final Four.

New Jersey never trailed leading 1-0 after the first and 3-1 after the second.

Boqvist scored the only goal in the opening period with a shot from the left circle that deflected off the skate of Buffalo defenseman Henri Jokiharju into the net.

Siegenthaler scored on a counter attack early in the middle period on a nice pass from Nico Hischier.

After Skinner got his 34th of the season off a nice assist by Casey Mittelstadt to cut the lead in half, Wood ended a 14-game goal drought by collecting a rebound that bounced around the crease and beating Levi.

Tatar stretched the lead to 4-1 seven minutes into the third period. Samuelsson got his second goal of the season with 6:45 to play. Tatar and Jack Hughes each had empty net goals.

HUGHES: Luke Hughes saw limited action as Ruff dressed seven defensemen, skating 13 shifts with 11:15 ice time. He was minus 1 and did not have a shot on goal.

“Yes it lived up to expectations and a win to top it all off is a big thing, too,” he said. “It was a really cool day and it was great to be out there.

The Devils/Rockies franchise has had two previous sets of brothers play for the team. Patrik and Peter Sundstrom played for New Jersey in 1989-90, while Bob and Paul Miller played for Colorado in 1981-82.

NOTES: Patrik Elias held the old Devils franchise record of 96 points, set in 2000-01. … Devils C Michael McLeod did not dress for the first time this season. … New Jersey has four players who have played in every game – Tatar, Dawson Mercer, Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt. … Mittelstadt has points in four straight games for Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Return home to face Ottawa on Thursday night.

Devils: Finish the regular season at Washington on Thursday night.

Claude Giroux leads Senators over Hurricanes, reaches 1,000 points

Associated PressApr 11, 2023, 10:06 AM EDT
OTTAWA, Ontario — Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux joined an illustrious group with a pair of goals and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes to reach 1,000 career NHL points.

Giroux became the 96th player to achieve the milestone.

“Yeah, I mean, I have a lot of family here right now,” said Giroux. “So, it’s special and my wife and my two boys are here and my parents and it was really cool.”

The 35-year-old entered the game needing two points to hit the momentous marker and took less than one period to make it happen.

Giroux picked up point 999 with his 33rd goal of the season just after the five-minute mark and number 1,000 came on an assist when he set up Tim Stutzle with under three minutes remaining in the period.

Captain Brady Tkachuk had a secondary assist on the play and motioned to his teammates to join him on the ice to celebrate the moment.

“Yeah, just trying to keep my emotions intact and you know, I knew it was going to happen that they were going to come all on the ice, but to actually happen it was definitely a little different, but it was special,” said Giroux.

Helping Giroux achieve the milestone on home ice was important for Tkachuk and Stutzle, who hold their linemate in high regard.

“Thankfully we did it in the first period,” joked Tkachuk. “So, for me, for the both of us, just to kind of contribute, just a little part of his unbelievable career. Honestly we’ve talked about it, it’s truly special for the both of us.”

Giroux scored his second of the night midway through the third to give Ottawa a 3-2 lead, and the win, tying his career-high of 34 set in 2017-18.

Mads Sogaard saved 27 to ensure the victory.

The Hurricanes hold a one-point lead on the New Jersey Devils for first place in the Metropolitan Division, but it appears it will come down to the final two games of the season.

“We started just terribly,” said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Never really got going at all. Give the other team a lot of credit – they played a real good game. But we were just in quicksand.”

With the playoffs just over a week away the Hurricanes were disappointed with their effort.

“We weren’t playing with a lot of speed, we weren’t playing with a lot of aggression,” said Jaccob Slavin.

“I mean, we’re a puck-pressuring team, and when we did have the puck we weren’t doing what we normally do. We get it in deep, we forecheck, we grind them down low and we didn’t really have any grind time in the (offensive) zone today like we normally do.”

Trailing 2-1 to start the third, Hurricanes’ defenseman Brent Burns tied the game with a power-play goal.

Carolina had a two-man advantage for 45 seconds midway through the period, but failed to capitalize. With time remaining in the second power play Stefan Noesen took a goaltender interference penalty and was given an additional unsportsmanlike penalty.

Giroux went on to give the Senators the lead scoring four-on-four.

1,000 MILESTONES

Joe Pavelski, of the Dallas Stars, also earned his 1,000th point, marking the first time in NHL history that two players reached 1,000 points in the same day.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Detroit in regular season home finale.

Senators: At Buffalo to close the season.

Joe Pavelski records 1,000th career point as Stars trounce Red Wings

Associated PressApr 11, 2023, 10:03 AM EDT
DETROIT — Joe Pavelski notched his 1,000th career point with a second-period goal, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and the Dallas Stars thumped the Detroit Red Wings 6-1.

Pavelski, playing in his 1,248th game, became the 10th American-born player to reach the milestone when he tipped Miro Heiskanen‘s shot from the point.

“You kind of play it down as it’s happening because you really don’t want to think about it,” Pavelski said. “It takes you off your game a little bit. But when it went in, it was a good moment. You definitely feel that.”

Pavelski is a master at redirecting the puck for goals and reached the feat in typical fashion.

“What an appropriate goal to score for him,” Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. “If you’re going to have a traditional Joe Pavelski goal, that’s what it would look like. It’s appropriate that was his 1,000th point.”

The Stars, who have won four straight, tied idle Colorado for the Central Division lead with two games remaining.

“We’ve got to win the rest of our games in order to have a chance in our division and lock up home ice. We’ve got a lot to play for,” DeBoer said. “I’ve been on the other side of these situations. Those aren’t easy games for them but we came in and took care of business.”

Jason Robertson supplied a goal and two assists. Esa Lindell, Ty Dellandrea and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars.

Dallas goaltenders Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood combined for 19 saves.

David Perron scored for the Red Wings, who were playing their home finale.

Detroit’s starting goaltender, Ville Husso, was replaced by Magnus Hellberg after giving up three goals in 12 minutes and 10 seconds.

Hintz tapped in his 36th goal through Husso’s pads off a feed from Thomas Harley. Hintz’s drop pass set up Lindell’s shot from the point. Lindell’s goal was his first in 18 games.

Max Domi‘s pass from behind the net led to Dellandrea’s first goal in 23 games.

Robertson scored his 46th goal 55 seconds into the second period with a shot from the point during a power play.

Pavelski’s goal at 3:37 of the period made it 5-0. His teammates spilled off the bench to congratulate him on the milestone.

“As soon as I saw it go in, I was turning to Miro and the boys were already on the ice,” Pavelski said. “It was pretty fun.”

Pavelski didn’t have a point in the Stars’ previous game against Vegas.

“He was sitting on 999 for one game. We were hoping to do it the last game but it was a great night to do it,” Benn said. “Just a typical Joe Pavelski goal. I don’t think you could have drawn it up any better.”

Dallas led 6-1 when the period ended.

“We had them with two scoring chances in the first period and they scored three goals,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “That’s not entirely on our goalies, but it is hard to build much momentum in a situation like that. They had six goals on their seven scoring chances.”

GAME NOTES

Heiskanen, who had two assists, tied Sergei Lubov’s franchise single-season record of 71 points by a defenseman. … Robertson has 15 points in his last six games. … Ottawa’s Claude Giroux also earned his 1,000th point, marking the first time in NHL history that two players reached 1,000 points in the same day. … Detroit C Dylan Larkin recorded his 47th assist on Perron’s goal, tying his career high.

UP NEXT

Stars: Close out the regular season with a home-and-home set with St. Louis, beginning with a road game.

Red Wings: Visit Carolina.