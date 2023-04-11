Claude Giroux leads Senators over Hurricanes, reaches 1,000 points

Associated PressApr 11, 2023, 10:06 AM EDT
Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

OTTAWA, Ontario — Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux joined an illustrious group with a pair of goals and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes to reach 1,000 career NHL points.

Giroux became the 96th player to achieve the milestone.

“Yeah, I mean, I have a lot of family here right now,” said Giroux. “So, it’s special and my wife and my two boys are here and my parents and it was really cool.”

The 35-year-old entered the game needing two points to hit the momentous marker and took less than one period to make it happen.

Giroux picked up point 999 with his 33rd goal of the season just after the five-minute mark and number 1,000 came on an assist when he set up Tim Stutzle with under three minutes remaining in the period.

Captain Brady Tkachuk had a secondary assist on the play and motioned to his teammates to join him on the ice to celebrate the moment.

“Yeah, just trying to keep my emotions intact and you know, I knew it was going to happen that they were going to come all on the ice, but to actually happen it was definitely a little different, but it was special,” said Giroux.

Helping Giroux achieve the milestone on home ice was important for Tkachuk and Stutzle, who hold their linemate in high regard.

“Thankfully we did it in the first period,” joked Tkachuk. “So, for me, for the both of us, just to kind of contribute, just a little part of his unbelievable career. Honestly we’ve talked about it, it’s truly special for the both of us.”

Giroux scored his second of the night midway through the third to give Ottawa a 3-2 lead, and the win, tying his career-high of 34 set in 2017-18.

Mads Sogaard saved 27 to ensure the victory.

The Hurricanes hold a one-point lead on the New Jersey Devils for first place in the Metropolitan Division, but it appears it will come down to the final two games of the season.

“We started just terribly,” said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Never really got going at all. Give the other team a lot of credit – they played a real good game. But we were just in quicksand.”

With the playoffs just over a week away the Hurricanes were disappointed with their effort.

“We weren’t playing with a lot of speed, we weren’t playing with a lot of aggression,” said Jaccob Slavin.

“I mean, we’re a puck-pressuring team, and when we did have the puck we weren’t doing what we normally do. We get it in deep, we forecheck, we grind them down low and we didn’t really have any grind time in the (offensive) zone today like we normally do.”

Trailing 2-1 to start the third, Hurricanes’ defenseman Brent Burns tied the game with a power-play goal.

Carolina had a two-man advantage for 45 seconds midway through the period, but failed to capitalize. With time remaining in the second power play Stefan Noesen took a goaltender interference penalty and was given an additional unsportsmanlike penalty.

Giroux went on to give the Senators the lead scoring four-on-four.

1,000 MILESTONES

Joe Pavelski, of the Dallas Stars, also earned his 1,000th point, marking the first time in NHL history that two players reached 1,000 points in the same day.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Detroit in regular season home finale.

Senators: At Buffalo to close the season.

Joe Pavelski records 1,000th career point as Stars trounce Red Wings

Associated PressApr 11, 2023, 10:03 AM EDT
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

DETROIT — Joe Pavelski notched his 1,000th career point with a second-period goal, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and the Dallas Stars thumped the Detroit Red Wings 6-1.

Pavelski, playing in his 1,248th game, became the 10th American-born player to reach the milestone when he tipped Miro Heiskanen‘s shot from the point.

“You kind of play it down as it’s happening because you really don’t want to think about it,” Pavelski said. “It takes you off your game a little bit. But when it went in, it was a good moment. You definitely feel that.”

Pavelski is a master at redirecting the puck for goals and reached the feat in typical fashion.

“What an appropriate goal to score for him,” Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. “If you’re going to have a traditional Joe Pavelski goal, that’s what it would look like. It’s appropriate that was his 1,000th point.”

The Stars, who have won four straight, tied idle Colorado for the Central Division lead with two games remaining.

“We’ve got to win the rest of our games in order to have a chance in our division and lock up home ice. We’ve got a lot to play for,” DeBoer said. “I’ve been on the other side of these situations. Those aren’t easy games for them but we came in and took care of business.”

Jason Robertson supplied a goal and two assists. Esa Lindell, Ty Dellandrea and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars.

Dallas goaltenders Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood combined for 19 saves.

David Perron scored for the Red Wings, who were playing their home finale.

Detroit’s starting goaltender, Ville Husso, was replaced by Magnus Hellberg after giving up three goals in 12 minutes and 10 seconds.

Hintz tapped in his 36th goal through Husso’s pads off a feed from Thomas Harley. Hintz’s drop pass set up Lindell’s shot from the point. Lindell’s goal was his first in 18 games.

Max Domi‘s pass from behind the net led to Dellandrea’s first goal in 23 games.

Robertson scored his 46th goal 55 seconds into the second period with a shot from the point during a power play.

Pavelski’s goal at 3:37 of the period made it 5-0. His teammates spilled off the bench to congratulate him on the milestone.

“As soon as I saw it go in, I was turning to Miro and the boys were already on the ice,” Pavelski said. “It was pretty fun.”

Pavelski didn’t have a point in the Stars’ previous game against Vegas.

“He was sitting on 999 for one game. We were hoping to do it the last game but it was a great night to do it,” Benn said. “Just a typical Joe Pavelski goal. I don’t think you could have drawn it up any better.”

Dallas led 6-1 when the period ended.

“We had them with two scoring chances in the first period and they scored three goals,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “That’s not entirely on our goalies, but it is hard to build much momentum in a situation like that. They had six goals on their seven scoring chances.”

GAME NOTES

Heiskanen, who had two assists, tied Sergei Lubov’s franchise single-season record of 71 points by a defenseman. … Robertson has 15 points in his last six games. … Ottawa’s Claude Giroux also earned his 1,000th point, marking the first time in NHL history that two players reached 1,000 points in the same day. … Detroit C Dylan Larkin recorded his 47th assist on Perron’s goal, tying his career high.

UP NEXT

Stars: Close out the regular season with a home-and-home set with St. Louis, beginning with a road game.

Red Wings: Visit Carolina.

Mark Stone practicing for Golden Knights, game return uncertain

Associated PressApr 11, 2023, 9:55 AM EDT
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone returned to practice for the first time since back surgery Jan. 31 forced him out of the lineup.

He was in a blue noncontact jersey, and coach Bruce Cassidy said Stone’s return to game action was still unknown.

“This is his next phase of returning to playing and recovery and integrating with the team,” Cassidy said. “We’ll see how he responds to it (Tuesday). It’s just good to have him around.”

Stone was injured Jan. 12 against Florida, and at the time, he was second on the team with 17 goals and 38 points.

This was this second time in less than a year that Stone underwent back surgery. He also had a procedure May 19.

Jack Eichel, who shares the team lead with 27 goals and leads the Knights with 65 points, will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury when Vegas hosts the Seattle Kraken

Zach Whitecloud will also miss the game after suffering a lower-body injury at Dallas. Cassidy said he didn’t believe Whitecloud would be out for an extended amount of time, but would know more following a doctor’s visit.

The Knights, who have two games remaining, lead the Pacific Division and the Western Conference with 107 points. Edmonton, however, sits just two points back in the Pacific and owns the tiebreaker. Colorado, which is in first place in the Central Division, is three points behind Vegas.

Bruins’ David Pastrnak accomplishes lofty goal of scoring 60

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

David Pastrnak followed Brad Marchand‘s advice all the way to a career year.

Many years ago, not long after Pastrnak entered the NHL in 2014-15, Marchand told his Boston Bruins teammate, “You have to always aim 10 goals higher than you think you can get.”

Pastrnak did just that, shooting for 60 goals this season. He knew 50 was a possibility, then racked up a hat trick to reach 60 for the first time – the latest highlight in a stretch that has seen him carry the Bruins to the top of the league and the single-season wins record.

“Wasn’t really thinking I would get there,” Pastrnak said, acknowledging it wasn’t for lack of belief. “I know what kind of player I am in this league right now, and I came really close before COVID, so I knew I could do it. That helps with your mindset.”

Three years after the pandemic halted his pursuit of 50 goals just shy at 48, Pastrnak joined Connor McDavid at the 60 mark. It’s the first time two players have reached 60 goals in the same season since Pittsburgh Penguins teammates Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr in 1995-96 – and it has been 30 years since two players on different teams have done it.

When Pastrnak finished off his three-goal game to get to 60, hats rained down in Philadelphia from the many Bruins fans in attendance who saluted the team for picking up its record-setting 63rd victory of the season.

It was only fitting that Pastrnak helped Boston make history while he was making his own.

“It’s been a lot of fun, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “It’s definitely special to hit it in a game like this.”

The Czech winger almost certainly will lose out to McDavid for the Hart Trophy as league MVP, but that’s not taking away the Bruins’ appreciation of what Pastrnak has accomplished so far. Coach Jim Montgomery said Pastrnak reached this milestone because of a combination of confidence, creativity and competitiveness.

“Those three C’s exude from him,” Montgomery said. “And then you combine that with an attitude of he’s a team-first guy and he cares about and loves (playing for the Bruins).”

Good thing, too, because he’s not going anywhere. Boston last month signed Pastrnak to a $90 million, eight-year contract through 2031 – the sixth-richest deal in NHL history.

Pastrnak during contract negotiations thought about how amazing it would be to play his career with one team, something that’s becoming increasingly rare in a salary cap league. With that and the 60-goal mark now behind him, he and the Bruins, who have led the NHL all season, are turning their attention to the playoffs and the pursuit of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 2011.

“Our focus each day is to get better each game and get prepared for playoffs,” Pastrnak said. “Obviously the record is amazing, but we’re building toward something bigger than the NHL record. That’s our focus.”

Islanders’ Bo Horvat clarifies ‘better than Vancouver’ comment

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT
Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

WASHINGTON — Bo Horvat attempted to clarify a comment he made after a weekend victory by his New York Islanders that caught the ire of fans back home in Vancouver.

Horvat was asked after the Islanders’ home win against Philadelphia how the atmosphere and excitement of the building ranked for him and replied: “It’s been unbelievable. It’s a lot better than Vancouver, I can tell you that for free.”

The comment went viral considering Horvat played parts of nine seasons with the Canucks and served as their captain before the trade to New York in late January. Horvat said he wasn’t expecting the fallout and explained it as a “heat-of-the-moment thing.”

“I didn’t mean any disrespect to the fans of Vancouver, the teammates or city of Vancouver at all,” Horvat said after the team’s morning skate before facing the Washington Capitals. “It wasn’t directed at them at all. (Islanders) fans were all excited, and I was excited to be in a playoff push and it was just kind of one of those things where my emotions got the best of me, and I was just really happy to be there.”

Less than a week after acquiring Horvat from the Canucks, the Islanders signed him to a $68 million, eight-year contract through the 2030-31 season. Talks with Vancouver on an extension last year fell through and combined with the organization’s rebuild prompted a move.

The Canucks made the playoffs only twice during Horvat’s time with them: a first-round exit during his rookie season in 2014-15 and in 2020 when the field was expanded to 24 teams. The Islanders got Horvat in the hopes of returning to the postseason after missing it last season, and he has 15 points in 28 games since the trade.

The 28-year-old center from London, Ontario, apologized and said his comment “might have come out the wrong way to a lot of people.”

“I’m just excited to be in the position right now, to be in a playoff push, to be right there,” Horvat said. “I really enjoyed my time in Vancouver. I’m not trying to disrespect them at all. I’m sorry if it offended anybody, but I’m really happy to be in this position right now. I’m really happy to be here, and I just wanted to express that.”