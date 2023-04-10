Islanders’ Bo Horvat clarifies ‘better than Vancouver’ comment

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT
Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
WASHINGTON — Bo Horvat attempted to clarify a comment he made after a weekend victory by his New York Islanders that caught the ire of fans back home in Vancouver.

Horvat was asked after the Islanders’ home win against Philadelphia how the atmosphere and excitement of the building ranked for him and replied: “It’s been unbelievable. It’s a lot better than Vancouver, I can tell you that for free.”

The comment went viral considering Horvat played parts of nine seasons with the Canucks and served as their captain before the trade to New York in late January. Horvat said he wasn’t expecting the fallout and explained it as a “heat-of-the-moment thing.”

“I didn’t mean any disrespect to the fans of Vancouver, the teammates or city of Vancouver at all,” Horvat said after the team’s morning skate before facing the Washington Capitals. “It wasn’t directed at them at all. (Islanders) fans were all excited, and I was excited to be in a playoff push and it was just kind of one of those things where my emotions got the best of me, and I was just really happy to be there.”

Less than a week after acquiring Horvat from the Canucks, the Islanders signed him to an eight-year, $68 million contract through the 2030-31 season. Talks with Vancouver on an extension last year fell through and combined with the organization’s rebuild prompted a move.

The Canucks made the playoffs only twice during Horvat’s time with them: a first-round exit during his rookie season in 2014-15 and in 2020 when the field was expanded to 24 teams. The Islanders got Horvat in the hopes of returning to the postseason after missing it last season, and he has 15 points in 28 games since the trade.

The 28-year-old center from London, Ontario, apologized and said his comment “might have come out the wrong way to a lot of people.”

“I’m just excited to be in the position right now, to be in a playoff push, to be right there,” Horvat said. “I really enjoyed my time in Vancouver. I’m not trying to disrespect them at all. I’m sorry if it offended anybody, but I’m really happy to be in this position right now. I’m really happy to be here, and I just wanted to express that.”

Bruins’ David Pastrnak accomplishes lofty goal of scoring 60

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
David Pastrnak followed Brad Marchand‘s advice all the way to a career year.

Many years ago, not long after Pastrnak entered the NHL in 2014-15, Marchand told his Boston Bruins teammate, “You have to always aim 10 goals higher than you think you can get.”

Pastrnak did just that, shooting for 60 goals this season. He knew 50 was a possibility, then racked up a hat trick to reach 60 for the first time – the latest highlight in a stretch that has seen him carry the Bruins to the top of the league and the single-season wins record.

“Wasn’t really thinking I would get there,” Pastrnak said, acknowledging it wasn’t for lack of belief. “I know what kind of player I am in this league right now, and I came really close before COVID, so I knew I could do it. That helps with your mindset.”

Three years after the pandemic halted his pursuit of 50 goals just shy at 48, Pastrnak joined Connor McDavid at the 60 mark. It’s the first time two players have reached 60 goals in the same season since Pittsburgh Penguins teammates Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr in 1995-96 – and it has been 30 years since two players on different teams have done it.

When Pastrnak finished off his three-goal game to get to 60, hats rained down in Philadelphia from the many Bruins fans in attendance who saluted the team for picking up its record-setting 63rd victory of the season.

It was only fitting that Pastrnak helped Boston make history while he was making his own.

“It’s been a lot of fun, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “It’s definitely special to hit it in a game like this.”

The Czech winger almost certainly will lose out to McDavid for the Hart Trophy as league MVP, but that’s not taking away the Bruins’ appreciation of what Pastrnak has accomplished so far. Coach Jim Montgomery said Pastrnak reached this milestone because of a combination of confidence, creativity and competitiveness.

“Those three C’s exude from him,” Montgomery said. “And then you combine that with an attitude of he’s a team-first guy and he cares about and loves (playing for the Bruins).”

Good thing, too, because he’s not going anywhere. Boston last month signed Pastrnak to a $90 million, eight-year contract through 2031 – the sixth-richest deal in NHL history.

Pastrnak during contract negotiations thought about how amazing it would be to play his career with one team, something that’s becoming increasingly rare in a salary cap league. With that and the 60-goal mark now behind him, he and the Bruins, who have led the NHL all season, are turning their attention to the playoffs and the pursuit of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 2011.

“Our focus each day is to get better each game and get prepared for playoffs,” Pastrnak said. “Obviously the record is amazing, but we’re building toward something bigger than the NHL record. That’s our focus.”

Wild get Kaprizov back but lose Eriksson Ek as playoffs loom

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 2:23 PM EDT
NHL Scores
Getty Images
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild star left wing Kirill Kaprizov has been cleared to return from a lower-body injury, just as top center Joel Eriksson Ek has been sidelined by a lower-body injury.

The Wild announced Friday that Kaprizov will play against St. Louis on Saturday, exactly one month after he was hurt in an awkward collision with Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley. Kaprizov is still tied for 13th in the NHL and in the team lead with 39 goals despite missing 13 games.

Eriksson Ek was hurt when he was hit in the leg by a slap shot in the game Thursday at Pittsburgh, the third straight loss for the Wild. The team announced his status will be evaluated week to week, putting his availability for the April 17 start of the playoffs in question.

“With good news comes bad news,” Kaprizov said after practice Friday. “We’re really going to miss him in the lineup.”

Coach Dean Evason didn’t rule out a swift return for one of the team’s toughest players.

“He’s a huge part of our hockey club. There’s nothing we can do about it now. It’s done,” Evason said. “We’ll hopefully get him back sooner than later.”

David Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 2-1

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 2:19 PM EDT
Boston Bruins David Pastrnak Contract Trade Rumors
Getty Images
BOSTON – David Pastrnak scored his 57th goal of the season at 2:30 of overtime to give the history-chasing Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Pastrnak blasted a shot from inside the left circle as the Bruins notched their 61st victory – one off the NHL season record set by Detroit in 1995-96 and matched by Tampa Bay in 2018-19.

“Got it by the defense and it ended up going into the net,” said Pastrnak, who still took the ice despite battling a stomach virus. “The guys did an amazing job and helped motivate me, too. I give thanks to them.”

“I can’t give him enough credit for how he willed himself to help us win this hockey game tonight,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.

Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for Boston, winners of four straight, and Charlie Coyle also scored. The Bruins are now 61-12-5 – good for 127 points with four games remaining in the regular season. The 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens hold the regular-season record with 132 points

“That’s why this city is so special to play in front of. It was good preparation (in relation to the upcoming Stanley Cup playoffs),” said Swayman.

Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves for Toronto, which led 1-0 heading into the third period on Sam Lafferty’s second-period goal.

“I thought our guys played incredibly hard. It took a bit to adjust to the opponent, but that’s a big point for us,” said Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe.

After outshooting Toronto, 11-7, in a scoreless first period, Boston saw the visitors break through with the first goal with 9:26 left in the second. A turnover near center ice resulted in Maple Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese firing a shot from just inside the blue line. Lafferty beat Swayman for his 12th goal of the season.

Boston got the equalizer with 8:25 remaining in regulation. Brandon Carlo kept the possession alive in the Toronto zone before getting a pass under duress to Coyle, who beat Samsonov for his 14th of the campaign.

“I had a bunch of room to work with and that gave me time,” Coyle said. “Lucky that it found a way in.”

NOTES: Bruins C David Krejci missed his second straight game with a lower-body ailment. … Boston recalled F Oskar Steen from Providence on an emergency basis. The 25-year-old skated in his third NHL game of the season. … Maple Leafs D Jake McCabe appeared in his 500th career NHL game Thursday. Toronto acquired the 29-year-old in February from Chicago. … Bruins D Charlie McAvoy left Thursday’s game with Montgomery saying he was being held out “for precautionary reasons.” … The teams combined to go 0-for-7 on the power play.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Montreal on Saturday night.

Bruins: Host New Jersey on Saturday night.

Devils sign Jack Hughes brother, Luke, to three-year contract

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 2:17 PM EDT
Jack Hughes
Getty Images
NEWARK, N.J. – The New Jersey Devils signed defenseman Luke Hughes – the younger brother of star center Jack Hughes – to a three-year, entry-level contract starting this season.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal on Saturday, a day after Luke Hughes’ Michigan team had its season ended by Quinnipiac in the semifinals of the Frozen Four.

Having the deal start this season will allow Luke Hughes to reach free agency a year sooner. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Luke Hughes was the fourth overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft. He has been assigned jersey No. 43 but Devils coach Lindy Ruff said he won’t be in the lineup Saturday night when New Jersey faces the Bruins in Boston.

The 19-year-old Hughes was an assistant captain for the Wolverines as a sophomore and ranked ranked second in scoring with nine goals and 33 assists. His point total ranked second for all NCAA defensemen this season.

Jack Hughes, 21, was the first overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. He leads the Devils in scoring this season and has been an All-Star the past two seasons.

Luke’s eldest brother, Quinn, was selected by Vancouver with the seventh overall selection in the 2018 NHL Draft. Luke and Jack will mark the third set of brothers to play for the franchise simultaneously. Patrik and Peter  played for New Jersey in 1989-90. Bob and Paul Miller played for Colorado in 1981-82, the final year the Rockies played in Denver before moving to New Jersey and becoming the Devils.