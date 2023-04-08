David Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 2-1

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 2:19 PM EDT
BOSTON – David Pastrnak scored his 57th goal of the season at 2:30 of overtime to give the history-chasing Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Pastrnak blasted a shot from inside the left circle as the Bruins notched their 61st victory – one off the NHL season record set by Detroit in 1995-96 and matched by Tampa Bay in 2018-19.

“Got it by the defense and it ended up going into the net,” said Pastrnak, who still took the ice despite battling a stomach virus. “The guys did an amazing job and helped motivate me, too. I give thanks to them.”

“I can’t give him enough credit for how he willed himself to help us win this hockey game tonight,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.

Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for Boston, winners of four straight, and Charlie Coyle also scored. The Bruins are now 61-12-5 – good for 127 points with four games remaining in the regular season. The 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens hold the regular-season record with 132 points

“That’s why this city is so special to play in front of. It was good preparation (in relation to the upcoming Stanley Cup playoffs),” said Swayman.

Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves for Toronto, which led 1-0 heading into the third period on Sam Lafferty’s second-period goal.

“I thought our guys played incredibly hard. It took a bit to adjust to the opponent, but that’s a big point for us,” said Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe.

After outshooting Toronto, 11-7, in a scoreless first period, Boston saw the visitors break through with the first goal with 9:26 left in the second. A turnover near center ice resulted in Maple Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese firing a shot from just inside the blue line. Lafferty beat Swayman for his 12th goal of the season.

Boston got the equalizer with 8:25 remaining in regulation. Brandon Carlo kept the possession alive in the Toronto zone before getting a pass under duress to Coyle, who beat Samsonov for his 14th of the campaign.

“I had a bunch of room to work with and that gave me time,” Coyle said. “Lucky that it found a way in.”

NOTES: Bruins C David Krejci missed his second straight game with a lower-body ailment. … Boston recalled F Oskar Steen from Providence on an emergency basis. The 25-year-old skated in his third NHL game of the season. … Maple Leafs D Jake McCabe appeared in his 500th career NHL game Thursday. Toronto acquired the 29-year-old in February from Chicago. … Bruins D Charlie McAvoy left Thursday’s game with Montgomery saying he was being held out “for precautionary reasons.” … The teams combined to go 0-for-7 on the power play.

Wild get Kaprizov back but lose Eriksson Ek as playoffs loom

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 2:23 PM EDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild star left wing Kirill Kaprizov has been cleared to return from a lower-body injury, just as top center Joel Eriksson Ek has been sidelined by a lower-body injury.

The Wild announced Friday that Kaprizov will play against St. Louis on Saturday, exactly one month after he was hurt in an awkward collision with Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley. Kaprizov is still tied for 13th in the NHL and in the team lead with 39 goals despite missing 13 games.

Eriksson Ek was hurt when he was hit in the leg by a slap shot in the game Thursday at Pittsburgh, the third straight loss for the Wild. The team announced his status will be evaluated week to week, putting his availability for the April 17 start of the playoffs in question.

“With good news comes bad news,” Kaprizov said after practice Friday. “We’re really going to miss him in the lineup.”

Coach Dean Evason didn’t rule out a swift return for one of the team’s toughest players.

“He’s a huge part of our hockey club. There’s nothing we can do about it now. It’s done,” Evason said. “We’ll hopefully get him back sooner than later.”

Devils sign Jack Hughes brother, Luke, to three-year contract

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 2:17 PM EDT
NEWARK, N.J. – The New Jersey Devils signed defenseman Luke Hughes – the younger brother of star center Jack Hughes – to a three-year, entry-level contract starting this season.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal on Saturday, a day after Luke Hughes’ Michigan team had its season ended by Quinnipiac in the semifinals of the Frozen Four.

Having the deal start this season will allow Luke Hughes to reach free agency a year sooner. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Luke Hughes was the fourth overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft. He has been assigned jersey No. 43 but Devils coach Lindy Ruff said he won’t be in the lineup Saturday night when New Jersey faces the Bruins in Boston.

The 19-year-old Hughes was an assistant captain for the Wolverines as a sophomore and ranked ranked second in scoring with nine goals and 33 assists. His point total ranked second for all NCAA defensemen this season.

Jack Hughes, 21, was the first overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. He leads the Devils in scoring this season and has been an All-Star the past two seasons.

Luke’s eldest brother, Quinn, was selected by Vancouver with the seventh overall selection in the 2018 NHL Draft. Luke and Jack will mark the third set of brothers to play for the franchise simultaneously. Patrik and Peter  played for New Jersey in 1989-90. Bob and Paul Miller played for Colorado in 1981-82, the final year the Rockies played in Denver before moving to New Jersey and becoming the Devils.

Coyotes’ Matias Maccelli turning heads in rookie season

Associated PressApr 7, 2023, 5:01 PM EDT
TEMPE, Ariz. — Matias Maccelli charges across the blue line and stops so abruptly near the right circle that the defender skates right past. Without appearing to even glance back, he slips a pass between two defenders right on the tape of a trailing teammate.

An athletic move, adept vision, goal.

It’s the type of play the Arizona Coyotes rookie has been making all season, putting him in the conversation to be a Calder Trophy finalist despite missing a month of the season.

“He’s been one of the driving forces of our team,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He just creates so much with his skating, puck handling and elite passing.”

Building on a short NHL stint a year ago, Maccelli made Arizona’s roster out of training camp this season and got off to a sizzling start. Showing off his playmaking ability, the 22-year-old Finnish forward was second among NHL rookies in scoring with three goals and 19 assists in 30 games before going down with a lower-body injury.

Maccelli picked up where he left off after returning, scoring seven goals with 16 assists the next 30 games.

Maccelli was second behind Seattle’s Matty Beniers (56) among NHL rookies with 46 points and leads with 36 assists. Maccelli is the seventh rookie in the past 15 seasons to have at least 35 assists the first 60 games of a season and leads all NHL rookies with 0.75 points per game.

“It was really good for me going into this season,” Maccelli said of his time with the Coyotes last season. “It was huge that I got myself into the league a little bit and I knew what to expect for this year.

Maccelli has had success at every level despite often being the smallest player on the ice.

The 5-foot-11, 176-pound winger could get by with his incredible skill set when he was young, like a tall kid who dominates in basketball because he’s taller than everyone. It worked when Maccelli played in the United States Hockey League and when he returned home to play in Finnish Liiga after the Coyotes selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL draft.

Maccelli continued to thrive when he returned to the U.S. to play for the Tucson Roadrunners, breaking the Arizona AHL affiliate’s single-season points record with 57 points in 47 games.

Maccelli got called up when the Coyotes got hit with a rash of injuries last season and ended up playing 23 games, finishing with a goal and five assists. The callup gave him the confidence he could play in the NHL, but also showed what he needed to work on.

“He’s got to find (open) ice to work,” Armstrong said. “I think that was the big challenge for him when he first came into the league, trying to find that ice. That was a hard thing for him, knowing if I go over here I could get killed. It’s a faster game and it takes some time to settle down in your brain and also feel confident you can play at the NHL level.”

Being a smaller player with quickness, Maccelli always had a knack for avoiding the big hits delivered by larger players. The NHL is filled with massive players who can also skate, so there was an adjustment for a player used to skating around everyone.

Maccelli has worked in recent years at becoming more of a two-way player, a prerequisite if he was going to play for the Coyotes, and spent last summer building strength. The added muscle has allowed him to better absorb the inevitable hits in the NHL, fend off defensemen and battle for pucks in scrums.

“I’m still not the biggest guy out there, but there’s a little more weight on me and a little more strength,” Maccelli said. “That was the biggest thing.”

Now that he’s in the NHL, Maccelli has gotten a front-row view of what a skilled smaller player can do.

Clayton Keller has blossomed into Arizona’s best player, leading the team with 36 goals and 46 assists. The 5-11, 178-pound forward was voted to his third NHL All-Star game and needs four points in the final four games to match Keith Tkachuk’s Coyotes record for points in a season since the franchise moved from Winnipeg in 1996.

“I’m taking every opportunity I can, in the game, at practice, to watch what he does, try to get something in my game, too,” Maccelli said.

Maccelli already has the skill set to succeed in the NHL. The more he adds to his game, the more of a force he will become.

Mikko Rantanen becomes rare Avalanche player to reach 50-goal mark

Associated PressApr 7, 2023, 3:18 PM EDT
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche gathered in the cramped locker room and waited – with water bottles at the ready – for the player of the moment to enter.

Once Mikko Rantanen stepped through the doorway, he got drenched in a celebration the team posted on social media. That’s quite a way to soak in a milestone that hasn’t happened all that often in franchise history.

With his hat trick in San Jose, the right winger nicknamed “ The Moose ” became the fifth player in Colorado/Quebec history to reach the 50-goal plateau for a season. He is the first for the Avs since Milan Hejduk in 2002-03 and also the third NHL player from Finland to achieve the feat.

Ask the ever-humble Rantanen the secret behind his success this season – his 52 goals are 16 more than his previous high – and he keeps his explanation simple.

“Shooting more,” he cracked.

It’s as good of reason as any, because he is. Those 293 well-placed shots are a career-high and rank 10th in the league.

Really, though, Rantanen’s prodigious scoring season has come out of necessity. With the defending Stanley Cup-champion Avalanche dealing with an array of injuries all season, he’s elevated his game.

“The more it goes in, the more you want to shoot it,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar explained. “I think you’re seeing a little bit of growth in that with Mikko.”

Rantanen has never really been one to zero in on goal-scoring goals for a season. He takes a more basic approach – he just skates.

“I feel like if you just play hard and play for the team, play to win games, the individual stuff is going to come automatically,” the 26-year-old said.

Rantanen joined elite company by reaching the 50-goal mark. Others in franchise history accomplish the feat include Quebec Hall of Famer Michel Goulet, who eclipsed the mark four times, including 57 goals in 1982-83, and Avalanche Hall of Famer turned team executive Joe Sakic (51 goals the season Colorado won the Cup in 1995-96 and 54 when the team hoisted it again in 2000-01). Jacques Richard (52 in 1980-81) and Hejduk (50 in 02-03) also are members of the prestigious club.

What’s more, only a pair of Finnish players have ever recorded 50 or more goals in a season – Jari Kurri (four times) and Teemu Selanne (three). Selanne congratulated Rantanen on social media, posting a photo along with it.

“Obviously, you’re kind of like, ‘Look at those names. They were very good players. I’m happy to be here where I am,’” said Rantanen, who joined Connor McDavid and Mitch Marner as players from the 2015 NHL draft class to eclipse 500 career points. “But I don’t really still try to think about it too much. … I don’t think about any individual stats because that’s not the winning recipe.”

He’s needed to step up in light of all the injuries. Missing at times have been goal scorers such as Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin. Captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee) has been sidelined all season.

This version of Rantanen comes complete with a feisty attitude, too. He’s not shy to stick up for his teammates – or himself – as he’s logged a career-high 68 penalty minutes.

“Sometimes I do get fiery,” said Rantanen, whose team is currently tied with Dallas for the top spot in the Central Division. “Maybe it’s just the desire to win so bad.”

It was inside the penalty box during a game last month in Dallas where he flashed his comical side. A fan appeared to heckle him so Rantanen took off his glove and pointed at his ring finger.

“Probably afterward I should have not done that,” said Rantanen, who’s two points away from his first 100-point season. “Maybe I have to learn try to keep my cool. Some guys are very good at it. I’m not very good at it.”

In years past, he’s had more of a pass-first sort of demeanor. It’s easy to understand why: He’s frequently been on the same line with Nathan MacKinnon, who just recorded his first career 100-point season.

“If you can find (MacKinnon) open, then you’re going to try to get him the puck,” Bednar said with a smile.

But paired with different combinations of players this season, Rantanen has been looking for his shot more often. Rantanen’s also logging more ice time (22 minutes a game), taking more faceoffs and dishing out more hits.

Of course, scoring more, too.

MacKinnon presented him with a puck to commemorate reaching the 50-goal mark. Rantanen made sure to pass along the credit.

“Good job, boys,” Rantanen said in the video. “Thanks for all the great plays, great assists this year.”