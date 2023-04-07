Mikko Rantanen becomes rare Avalanche player to reach 50-goal mark

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche gathered in the cramped locker room and waited – with water bottles at the ready – for the player of the moment to enter.

Once Mikko Rantanen stepped through the doorway, he got drenched in a celebration the team posted on social media. That’s quite a way to soak in a milestone that hasn’t happened all that often in franchise history.

With his hat trick in San Jose, the right winger nicknamed “ The Moose ” became the fifth player in Colorado/Quebec history to reach the 50-goal plateau for a season. He is the first for the Avs since Milan Hejduk in 2002-03 and also the third NHL player from Finland to achieve the feat.

Ask the ever-humble Rantanen the secret behind his success this season – his 52 goals are 16 more than his previous high – and he keeps his explanation simple.

“Shooting more,” he cracked.

It’s as good of reason as any, because he is. Those 293 well-placed shots are a career-high and rank 10th in the league.

Really, though, Rantanen’s prodigious scoring season has come out of necessity. With the defending Stanley Cup-champion Avalanche dealing with an array of injuries all season, he’s elevated his game.

“The more it goes in, the more you want to shoot it,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar explained. “I think you’re seeing a little bit of growth in that with Mikko.”

Rantanen has never really been one to zero in on goal-scoring goals for a season. He takes a more basic approach – he just skates.

“I feel like if you just play hard and play for the team, play to win games, the individual stuff is going to come automatically,” the 26-year-old said.

Rantanen joined elite company by reaching the 50-goal mark. Others in franchise history accomplish the feat include Quebec Hall of Famer Michel Goulet, who eclipsed the mark four times, including 57 goals in 1982-83, and Avalanche Hall of Famer turned team executive Joe Sakic (51 goals the season Colorado won the Cup in 1995-96 and 54 when the team hoisted it again in 2000-01). Jacques Richard (52 in 1980-81) and Hejduk (50 in 02-03) also are members of the prestigious club.

What’s more, only a pair of Finnish players have ever recorded 50 or more goals in a season – Jari Kurri (four times) and Teemu Selanne (three). Selanne congratulated Rantanen on social media, posting a photo along with it.

“Obviously, you’re kind of like, ‘Look at those names. They were very good players. I’m happy to be here where I am,’” said Rantanen, who joined Connor McDavid and Mitch Marner as players from the 2015 NHL draft class to eclipse 500 career points. “But I don’t really still try to think about it too much. … I don’t think about any individual stats because that’s not the winning recipe.”

He’s needed to step up in light of all the injuries. Missing at times have been goal scorers such as Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin. Captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee) has been sidelined all season.

This version of Rantanen comes complete with a feisty attitude, too. He’s not shy to stick up for his teammates – or himself – as he’s logged a career-high 68 penalty minutes.

“Sometimes I do get fiery,” said Rantanen, whose team is currently tied with Dallas for the top spot in the Central Division. “Maybe it’s just the desire to win so bad.”

It was inside the penalty box during a game last month in Dallas where he flashed his comical side. A fan appeared to heckle him so Rantanen took off his glove and pointed at his ring finger.

“Probably afterward I should have not done that,” said Rantanen, who’s two points away from his first 100-point season. “Maybe I have to learn try to keep my cool. Some guys are very good at it. I’m not very good at it.”

In years past, he’s had more of a pass-first sort of demeanor. It’s easy to understand why: He’s frequently been on the same line with Nathan MacKinnon, who just recorded his first career 100-point season.

“If you can find (MacKinnon) open, then you’re going to try to get him the puck,” Bednar said with a smile.

But paired with different combinations of players this season, Rantanen has been looking for his shot more often. Rantanen’s also logging more ice time (22 minutes a game), taking more faceoffs and dishing out more hits.

Of course, scoring more, too.

MacKinnon presented him with a puck to commemorate reaching the 50-goal mark. Rantanen made sure to pass along the credit.

“Good job, boys,” Rantanen said in the video. “Thanks for all the great plays, great assists this year.”

TEMPE, Ariz. — Matias Maccelli charges across the blue line and stops so abruptly near the right circle that the defender skates right past. Without appearing to even glance back, he slips a pass between two defenders right on the tape of a trailing teammate.

An athletic move, adept vision, goal.

It’s the type of play the Arizona Coyotes rookie has been making all season, putting him in the conversation to be a Calder Trophy finalist despite missing a month of the season.

“He’s been one of the driving forces of our team,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He just creates so much with his skating, puck handling and elite passing.”

Building on a short NHL stint a year ago, Maccelli made Arizona’s roster out of training camp this season and got off to a sizzling start. Showing off his playmaking ability, the 22-year-old Finnish forward was second among NHL rookies in scoring with three goals and 19 assists in 30 games before going down with a lower-body injury.

Maccelli picked up where he left off after returning, scoring seven goals with 16 assists the next 30 games.

Maccelli was second behind Seattle’s Matty Beniers (56) among NHL rookies with 46 points and leads with 36 assists. Maccelli is the seventh rookie in the past 15 seasons to have at least 35 assists the first 60 games of a season and leads all NHL rookies with 0.75 points per game.

“It was really good for me going into this season,” Maccelli said of his time with the Coyotes last season. “It was huge that I got myself into the league a little bit and I knew what to expect for this year.

Maccelli has had success at every level despite often being the smallest player on the ice.

The 5-foot-11, 176-pound winger could get by with his incredible skill set when he was young, like a tall kid who dominates in basketball because he’s taller than everyone. It worked when Maccelli played in the United States Hockey League and when he returned home to play in Finnish Liiga after the Coyotes selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL draft.

Maccelli continued to thrive when he returned to the U.S. to play for the Tucson Roadrunners, breaking the Arizona AHL affiliate’s single-season points record with 57 points in 47 games.

Maccelli got called up when the Coyotes got hit with a rash of injuries last season and ended up playing 23 games, finishing with a goal and five assists. The callup gave him the confidence he could play in the NHL, but also showed what he needed to work on.

“He’s got to find (open) ice to work,” Armstrong said. “I think that was the big challenge for him when he first came into the league, trying to find that ice. That was a hard thing for him, knowing if I go over here I could get killed. It’s a faster game and it takes some time to settle down in your brain and also feel confident you can play at the NHL level.”

Being a smaller player with quickness, Maccelli always had a knack for avoiding the big hits delivered by larger players. The NHL is filled with massive players who can also skate, so there was an adjustment for a player used to skating around everyone.

Maccelli has worked in recent years at becoming more of a two-way player, a prerequisite if he was going to play for the Coyotes, and spent last summer building strength. The added muscle has allowed him to better absorb the inevitable hits in the NHL, fend off defensemen and battle for pucks in scrums.

“I’m still not the biggest guy out there, but there’s a little more weight on me and a little more strength,” Maccelli said. “That was the biggest thing.”

Now that he’s in the NHL, Maccelli has gotten a front-row view of what a skilled smaller player can do.

Clayton Keller has blossomed into Arizona’s best player, leading the team with 36 goals and 46 assists. The 5-11, 178-pound forward was voted to his third NHL All-Star game and needs four points in the final four games to match Keith Tkachuk’s Coyotes record for points in a season since the franchise moved from Winnipeg in 1996.

“I’m taking every opportunity I can, in the game, at practice, to watch what he does, try to get something in my game, too,” Maccelli said.

Maccelli already has the skill set to succeed in the NHL. The more he adds to his game, the more of a force he will become.

NEW YORK — Alex Killorn of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers were fined $5,000 apiece for separate slashing incidents.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced the supplemental discipline.

Killorn was fined for spearing Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin midway through the second period. Fox was fined for slashing Lightning winger Corey Perry a few minutes earlier.

The $5,000 amount is the maximum allowed under the league and players union’s collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Each player was penalized for slashing on the play. The feisty game, won by the Rangers 6-3, featured four fights and 80 combined penalty minutes.

New York and Tampa Bay met in the Eastern Conference final last year. Both have qualified for the playoffs this season, but could not meet until the third round.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes appeared to have finally found an answer to their arena issues by working out a deal to build an entertainment district in Tempe.

A snag with the city of Phoenix now puts that in doubt, adding another layer to the franchise’s long-running bid to find a permanent home.

The Coyotes and the firm the franchise hired to develop a new arena project near Sky Harbor International Airport filed a $2.3 billion notice of claim against the city of Phoenix on Wednesday for alleged breach of contract.

The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, that was filed along with Bluebird Development is seeking damages from Phoenix for a legal filing by the city March 27.

Phoenix asked in its legal filing to rescind Tempe’s recent zoning and land-use changes, along with prohibiting future residential considerations in an area the FAA says is incompatible with residential development.

The city and Sky Harbor said the plan for the Tempe Entertainment District, which would include a new home arena for the Coyotes, could not include previously approved multifamily housing due to noise issues under airport flight paths.

“Phoenix City Hall’s bad behavior seems intended to preserve its downtown sports venue monopoly and has nothing to do with safety or soundness of the airport,” Coyotes CEO and President Xavier Hernandez said in a statement. “While Phoenix bureaucrats have allowed developers to build a basketball arena, a ballpark, and apartments in flight paths, when Tempe attempts to do the same a manufactured crisis arrives.”

The $2.3 billion in damages sought equal the entitlement value of the Tempe Entertainment District.

An amendment to an intergovernmental agreement between the cities of Phoenix and Tempe, dating to 1994, would have allowed the residential development in the Tempe Entertainment District if Tempe lived up to its commitments.

The amendment was sent to Tempe on Feb. 7 and Tempe sent a letter on March 17 ending discussions.

Phoenix officials said they were willing to agree to a compromise allowing the Tempe Entertainment District and other known current projects were permitted in exchange for Tempe’s renewed commitment that no more residential projects be built in the high-noise area under Sky Harbor’s flight path.

“Phoenix will respond in due course, but the developer restates the same arguments that the airport, and more importantly, the FAA has already debunked,” the city said in a statement. “At the same time, we can understand and appreciate the developer’s frustration. But their frustration is misdirected. They should be frustrated with Tempe.”

The Coyotes have been negotiating with the city of Tempe to build on a tract of land just west of downtown in their bid to find a permanent home. The team is currently playing at Arizona State’s 5,000-seat Mullett Arena, by far the NHL’s smallest arena.

The proposed arena and entertainment district are set to go to a referendum in May, but now the Coyotes’ bid to find a permanent home has hit another road block.

The franchise shared America West Arena with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns after relocating from Winnipeg in 1996 before moving to Glendale’s Gila River Arena in 2003.

Former owner Jerry Moyes took the Coyotes into bankruptcy in 2009 and Canadian billionaire Jim Balsillie put in a bid to purchase the team with the intention of moving it to Hamilton, Ontario. The NHL, wanting to keep the team in Arizona, put in a counter bid and a Phoenix judge ruled the team could not be sold to Balsillie to circumvent the NHL’s relocation rules.

The NHL ran the Coyotes for four seasons and the financial constraints associated with that took a toll, leading in part to a seven-year playoff drought.

A new ownership group brought new hope in 2013, but turmoil surfaced again in 2015, when the city of Glendale backed out of a long-term, multi-million lease agreement. The Coyotes leased Gila River Arena on an annual basis until Glendale announced it was terminating the deal after the 2021-22 season.

The franchise found a temporary solution, working out a deal to share Arizona State’s Mullett Arena for three seasons. The Mullett, with a capacity of 5,000, is by far the smallest home arena in the NHL.

Now the Coyotes have another fight on their hands to find a permanent home.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice in regulation, including the tying goal with 34.2 seconds left to send it to overtime, and then had one of Vegas’ three scores in the shootout in the Golden Knights’ 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Keegan Kolesar also scored in regulation and Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith had shootout goals as Vegas delayed Minnesota’s chance to clinch a playoff spot. Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves.

Matt Boldy had a goal and assist, reaching the 30-goal mark in his first full NHL season for the Wild, and Brandon Duhaime and John Klingberg also scored in regulation for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for the Wild, who would have clinched a postseason berth with a victory.

Frederick Gaudreau and Joel Eriksson Ek had shootout scores for Minnesota, which started the day leading the Central Division with 99 points, one point ahead of Colorado and Dallas.

The Knights, who also beat the Wild 4-1 in Las Vegas on Saturday, lead the Western Conference and Pacific Division with 103 points and already secured a postseason spot.

Dorofeyev twice tied the game, with his first of the game coming in the second before Boldy’s go-ahead goal late in the period.

With Brossoit pulled and the Golden Knights trailing 3-2, the puck found its way to Dorofeyev, who was wide open in front of Gustavsson and forced overtime.

Minnesota’s surge up the standings has come with leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov missing the past 12 games with a lower-body injury. Kaprizov has started skating on his own, but Boldy has filled the void.

The 21-year-old forward has six multipoint games in the 12 games without Kaprizov, scoring 13 goals during that span. He became the second player in franchise history with a 30-goal season at age 21 or younger, joining Marian Gaborik, the franchise’s first star who had two such seasons.

DOWN A MAN

The Wild announced that rookie forward Mason Shaw tore the ACL in his right knee in Saturday’s game at Vegas and will miss the rest of the season. Shaw had seven goals and 10 assists in 59 games for Minnesota this season.

Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson missed the game due to an illness.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Finish a back-to-back at Nashville.

Wild: Play at Pittsburgh.