Sabres preach patience to a young squad in playoff race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres captain Kyle Okposo is one of the oldest players on one of the NHL’s youngest teams, and takes care to present a patient front in the midst of a late-season playoff push.

Though Okposo would like nothing more than to end a league-worst 11-year playoff drought, the soon-to-be 35-year-old understands there are lessons to be learned and steps that can’t be skipped.

Before the Sabres embarked on their current three-game trip, Okposo said the team was close.

“And if you were to say before the year we would be in this spot, most people would have laughed,” he added. “So we’re getting there. We just have to keep pushing and we have to continue to know that what we’re doing works, and we cannot become impatient with the results.”

It’s a challenge for a team on which the majority of players are experiencing an NHL playoff race for the first time.

“It’s a different pressure than last year,” Okposo said, referring to how a team that was already out of contention closed the season on a 14-7-3 run. “Last year, we were trying to build something. So how do you continue to build, and how do you continue to handle the pressure?”

The results so far have been mixed, and reflective of a team featuring three rookies and seven players born in 2000 or later. Plus, just eight players have been in the playoffs for a combined 218 playoff games, led by Alex Tuch‘s 66 appearances with with Vegas.

At 33-28-6, Buffalo is on the fringes of the playoff race – 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with 72 points, and six out of wild-card contention with 15 games remaining.

On the bright side, with three more wins, the Sabres will have the most since 2011-12, which is the last time the team finished with more regulation wins than losses (39-32-11).

The telltale signs of youth have been apparent on Buffalo’s 2-5-2 record in its past nine games.

The Sabres rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Toronto 4-3, then they squandered a 4-2 lead in the final 10 minutes of regulation in a 5-4 shootout loss at Washington.

The low point was a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders – decided on a goal the Sabres questioned for being kicked in, when the puck banked in off Hudson Fasching’s shin. The frustrations carried over into a 10-4 drubbing at home to Dallas two days later.

Following the loss, coach Don Granato joked he couldn’t bench everyone, while shifting the focus ahead by saying “something good has to come of this.”

“Everybody makes mistakes, and the faster you learn, the better,” he said. “Tonight has to be one of those unfortunate negative outcomes, a bad memory, that makes you better.”

Buffalo responded with one of its most efficient defensive outings in a 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Rangers.

General manager Kevyn Adams is being careful in balancing long-term development and short-term success for a franchise that has too often faltered when attempting to rush its process during an 11-year stretch in which Buffalo has finished with the NHL’s worst record four times. That included the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, during which Adams launched his vision by purging the veteran core of his roster.

Though the team has shown signs of growth, Adams felt it important to stick to his plan by mostly standing pat at the trade deadline last month, with the exception of acquiring forward Jordan Greenway from Minnesota.

“What I want to see our guys do is just go and just be themselves, play fearlessly,” Adams said. “I know what it takes to win in this league, and I know we have it. Now I just want to believe in these guys and let them do it.”

Adams never promised there wouldn’t be bumps in the road, and his players understand that.

“I’m not saying we’re going to win right now, but we’re learning and it’s been taking time, as it should” defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said. “It takes time, but when you kind of understand what it takes, it’s a lot of fun. But we’re still on the learning path, and we’re not done yet.”

Coyotes sign Shane Doan’s son to entry-level contract

TEMPE, Ariz. — Josh Doan is following his father’s footsteps into professional hockey.

The Arizona Coyotes signed the 21-year-old forward to a three-year entry-level contract, beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season. He will report to the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL and play his first game against the Calgary Wranglers.

Doan’s father, Shane, played 21 seasons with the franchise, many of those as captain, and followed it from Winnipeg to the desert in 1996. Shane Doan now serves as Arizona’s chief hockey development officer.

The Coyotes drafted Josh Doan in the second round of the 2021, but he opted to play for the hometown Arizona State Sun Devils.

Josh Doan set school records for goals (12) and assists (25) as a freshman last season. He had 16 goals and 22 assists in 39 games with Arizona State this season.

The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder also played two seasons for the Chicago Steel of the USHL.

Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman has shoulder surgery

CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman had surgery on his right shoulder.

The team said the operation was performed in Los Angeles. Team physician Michael Terry said the 23-year-old Guttman is expected “to be out of hockey activities for approximately four months.”

Guttman had been a pleasant surprise for rebuilding Chicago. He made his NHL debut last month and finished the season with four goals and two assists in 14 games.

Guttman was selected by Tampa Bay in the 2017 draft. He agreed to a two-year contract with Chicago in August 2022 that had a $950,000 salary cap hit.

Blues’ Jordan Binnington suspended 2 games for throwing punch

NEW YORK — St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was suspended two games without pay for throwing a punch at Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman.

Binnington’s suspension forced the Blues to call up Joel Hofer from Springfield of the AHL to serve as an emergency goaltender.

Binnington received a match penalty in the second period of an 8-5 loss to Minnesota for swinging his blocker glove at Hartman. Binnington left his crease and went after Hartman right after giving up the Wild’s fifth goal of the night.

Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated the length of the ice to confront the unmasked Binnington, but the two were separated by officials and Binnington was sent off the ice.

Binnington will forfeit $64,864.86 under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Binnington is 22-24-5 with a 3.39 goals-against average. Thomas Greiss will likely serve as the Blues’ No. 1 goaltender while Binnington is out.

MacKinnon’s shootout goal gives Avs 2-1 win over Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Nathan MacKinnon was the only scorer in the shootout as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1.

Mikko Rantanen scored in regulation for Colorado (38-22-6).

MacKinnon’s five-game goal streak came to an end, but his play carried Colorado to the win.

“Been playing awesome,” Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram said of MacKinnon, who entered with 15 goals in his last 15 games. “He’s the guy that our team follows. When he’s going, I feel like everyone else is sharper.”

Alexandar Georgiev made 17 saves for injury-ravaged Colorado (38-22-6), which has found its game since the All-Star break and climbed within five points of the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars with two games in hand.

“That dedication to the way we have to play to have success is the key to it,” Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said. “Some nights we’re as good as we want to be. Seems like recently we’ve wanted to win these hockey games. We know they’re important. Winning the division isn’t the be all, end all. But certainly to have short-term goals like that and chase down the teams that are in front of us is part of it.

“It’s part of playing with a little bit of pressure, even if it’s self-induced.”

Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto (40-18-9). Ilya Samsonov stopped 28 shots.

“There wasn’t a whole lot that we gave up,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “They checked extremely hard to show you what a Stanley Cup-winning team does in terms of the defending.

“They’re well-known for the offense that they can generate with their elite players, but they defend extremely hard and make it difficult on you to get to their net.”

After a frantic overtime in which both teams had terrific chances, MacKinnon beat Samsonov on a nice deke on the Avalanche’s second shot.

Georgiev then denied Mitch Marner for Colorado, which improved to 4-4 in shootouts. Toronto dropped to 0-2 in shootouts.

Coming off A 4-3 home loss to Buffalo on Monday in which Toronto held a 2-0 lead late in the second period, the Maple Leafs opened the scoring three minutes into the first when Rielly scored his third, after earlier hitting the post.

The Avalanche responded on a power play later in the period, when Rantanen’s pass went in off Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe for his 44th of the season.

Samsonov stopped Valeri Nichushkin on a short-handed breakaway in the second before Cale Makar nearly went end-to-end on a rush, but the puck trickled wide.

Georgiev matched his Russian counterpart at the other end by denying Rielly on a power play and Calle Jarnkrok from in close to keep things even through 40 minutes.

After the Maple Leafs killed two penalties early in the third, William Nylander and Auston Matthews had a good chance on Georgiev.

RANTANEN RISING

Ratanen’s 44 goals are the most by a Finnish-born player since Teemu Selanne scored 48 in 2006-07.

EARLY START

Marner factored in on the game-opening goal for the 19th time this season, which trails only MacKinnon (20) for the most among all players.

WAITING ON GABE

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who has yet to play this season, continues to work his way back from knee surgery.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said following Tuesday’s practice there’s still no timeline for the winger’s return.

“Making progress,” Bednar said. “Gonna keep grinding to get back as soon as he can. I don’t know when that will be. I don’t know if it’ll be regular season, beginning of post-season. It’s all going to be up to him.”

SCHENN’S BACK

Luke Schenn returned to Scotiabank Arena as a member of the Maple Leafs for the first time in more than a decade.

Acquired from Vancouver prior to the trade deadline, the veteran defenseman rejoined the club after his wife recently gave birth to the couple’s third child.

The Leafs selected Schenn, who didn’t dress against Colorado, with the fifth overall pick in 2008 before trading him to Philadelphia in 2012.

“Coming into this dressing room, it’s surreal,” the 33-year-old said Wednesday morning. “You appreciate what it means to play in Toronto, but not to the extent I do now.”

LOSING LEHKONEN

Artturi Lehkonen will be out at least four weeks with a broken finger suffered in Colorado’s 8-4 victory over Montreal on Monday, adding to the club’s season-long injury misery.

The winger was scheduled to have surgery Wednesday in Colorado.

“One of our identity guys,” Bednar said. “One of the hardest-working guys on the ice in every single game.”

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Ottawa on Thursday in the third game of a four-game trip.

Maple Leafs: Host Carolina on Friday in the finale of a four-game homestand.