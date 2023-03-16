MacKinnon’s shootout goal gives Avs 2-1 win over Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) Nathan MacKinnon was the only scorer in the shootout as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Mikko Rantanen scored in regulation for Colorado (38-22-6).

MacKinnon’s five-game goal streak came to an end, but his play carried Colorado to the win.

“Been playing awesome,” Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram said of MacKinnon, who entered with 15 goals in his last 15 games. “He’s the guy that our team follows. When he’s going, I feel like everyone else is sharper.”

Alexandar Georgiev made 17 saves for injury-ravaged Colorado (38-22-6), which has found its game since the All-Star break and climbed within five points of the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars with two games in hand.

“That dedication to the way we have to play to have success is the key to it,” Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said. “Some nights we’re as good as we want to be. Seems like recently we’ve wanted to win these hockey games. We know they’re important. Winning the division isn’t the be all, end all. But certainly to have short-term goals like that and chase down the teams that are in front of us is part of it.

“It’s part of playing with a little bit of pressure, even if it’s self-induced.”

Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto (40-18-9). Ilya Samsonov stopped 28 shots.

“There wasn’t a whole lot that we gave up,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “They checked extremely hard to show you what a Stanley Cup-winning team does in terms of the defending.

“They’re well-known for the offense that they can generate with their elite players, but they defend extremely hard and make it difficult on you to get to their net.”

After a frantic overtime in which both teams had terrific chances, MacKinnon beat Samsonov on a nice deke on the Avalanche’s second shot.

Georgiev then denied Mitch Marner for Colorado, which improved to 4-4 in shootouts. Toronto dropped to 0-2 in shootouts.

Coming off A 4-3 home loss to Buffalo on Monday in which Toronto held a 2-0 lead late in the second period, the Maple Leafs opened the scoring three minutes into the first when Rielly scored his third, after earlier hitting the post.

The Avalanche responded on a power play later in the period, when Rantanen’s pass went in off Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe for his 44th of the season.

Samsonov stopped Valeri Nichushkin on a short-handed breakaway in the second before Cale Makar nearly went end-to-end on a rush, but the puck trickled wide.

Georgiev matched his Russian counterpart at the other end by denying Rielly on a power play and Calle Jarnkrok from in close to keep things even through 40 minutes.

After the Maple Leafs killed two penalties early in the third, William Nylander and Auston Matthews had a good chance on Georgiev.

RANTANEN RISING

Ratanen’s 44 goals are the most by a Finnish-born player since Teemu Selanne scored 48 in 2006-07.

EARLY START

Marner factored in on the game-opening goal for the 19th time this season, which trails only MacKinnon (20) for the most among all players.

WAITING ON GABE

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who has yet to play this season, continues to work his way back from knee surgery.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said following Tuesday’s practice there’s still no timeline for the winger’s return.

“Making progress,” Bednar said. “Gonna keep grinding to get back as soon as he can. I don’t know when that will be. I don’t know if it’ll be regular season, beginning of post-season. It’s all going to be up to him.”

SCHENN’S BACK

Luke Schenn returned to Scotiabank Arena as a member of the Maple Leafs for the first time in more than a decade.

Acquired from Vancouver prior to the trade deadline, the veteran defenseman rejoined the club after his wife recently gave birth to the couple’s third child.

The Leafs selected Schenn, who didn’t dress against Colorado, with the fifth overall pick in 2008 before trading him to Philadelphia in 2012.

“Coming into this dressing room, it’s surreal,” the 33-year-old said Wednesday morning. “You appreciate what it means to play in Toronto, but not to the extent I do now.”

LOSING LEHKONEN

Artturi Lehkonen will be out at least four weeks with a broken finger suffered in Colorado’s 8-4 victory over Montreal on Monday, adding to the club’s season-long injury misery.

The winger was scheduled to have surgery Wednesday in Colorado.

“One of our identity guys,” Bednar said. “One of the hardest-working guys on the ice in every single game.”

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Ottawa on Thursday in the third game of a four-game trip.

Maple Leafs: Host Carolina on Friday in the finale of a four-game homestand.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Cup-hungry Bruins shrug off shot at NHL records

BOSTON – In a season full of extreme numbers, the Boston Bruins know exactly what value they put on winning the most games in NHL history.

“Zero,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said last week, a day before Boston became the fastest team in history to 50 wins. “Bottom of anything I care about.”

The Bruins have been cruising through the regular season, and racking up milestones along the way. But even though they could amass the most wins ever – and most points, too — the players and brass insist they don’t have any interest in the biggest regular-season records of all.

“We play for the Stanley Cup,” Bruins President Cam Neely said flatly. “I tell everybody, ‘Enjoy the ride, but it’s all about the Stanley Cup.’”

The Bruins were coming off back-to-back 100-point seasons – and three straight early playoff exits – when they fired coach Bruce Cassidy last summer and hired Jim Montgomery to replace him. Key players like McAvoy, a Norris Trophy contender, and Brad Marchand, the team’s No. 2 scorer, were recovering from surgery, but the Bruins didn’t wait until they were at full strength.

They won six of seven games before Marchand got back on the ice, moving to the top of the Eastern Conference in the second week of the season; McAvoy’s return helped boost them to the league’s No. 1 overall seed, where they have remained since Veteran’s Day. They didn’t lose at home in regulation until January.

They were the fastest team in NHL history to 100 points and 50 wins, and the first one to clinch a playoff berth this year. Still, after winning their 50th game, which also turned out to be the playoff clincher, goalie Linus Ullmark couldn’t be less enthusiastic.

“Congrats to us, then,” he said. “I guess.”

Boston has a chance to post the most wins in NHL history, surpassing the 62 by the 1995-96 Red Wings and tied by the 2018-19 Lightning. It also has a chance to surpass the record 132 points amassed by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens.

But for a team that has already won the Presidents’ Trophy twice since 2004 – and failed to win the Cup both times – a league-leading third top finish doesn’t hold much allure.

“To me, the regular season (record), it is nice,” captain Patrice Bergeron said. “But you’re working hard to get into the playoffs. And that’s where the main focus is.”

Montgomery said the team hasn’t talked about the records, instead concentrating on getting in shape for the playoffs. If the Bruins have only the records to play for in the final days or weeks, he said, they will instead try to make sure everyone is rested and healthy for what they hope will be a two-month postseason slog.

“Us preparing for the Stanley Cup playoffs is more important than anything in the regular season,” he said.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk allowed that the regular-season record “would be quite an accomplishment,” but one that is “pretty low on the list.” It hasn’t escaped his notice that neither the ’96 Red Wings nor the ’19 Lightning won the Cup.

“We’ve seen that it’s kind of bit teams in the past,” Grzelcyk said. “We’ll just go out there and compete and let the chips fall where they may.”

Similar fates befell the 2001 Seattle Mariners, who won 116 games but didn’t even make the World Series; the ’16 Golden State Warriors, who broke the NBA record with 73 wins but lost in the finals; and the ’07 New England Patriots, who won all 18 games in the regular season and playoffs before losing in the Super Bowl.

“It was an unbelievable season, ’18-19, but I think it was almost too easy for us to play great,” said former Lightning winger Ondrej Palat, whose team was swept by Columbus in the first playoff round.

“It was very frustrating after a year like that,” Palat said. “But I’m not saying it’s like the Bruins. The Bruins are playing unbelievable hockey, and they have a big chance in the playoffs.”

Of course, Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup in each of the next two seasons.

Neely never played his way to the trophy, losing in the finals to the Edmonton Oilers in 1988 and again two years later; he did get his name on the Cup when he helped build the Bruins team that won it all in 2011. That was their last championship, a drought this year’s team is looking to end.

“It’s been a pleasure to watch this team, there’s no question,” the Hockey Hall of Famer said. “Records are great, they’re nice to have — and especially team records. But it’s really about who wins the last game of the year.”

Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov out for season with torn ACL

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov is out for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs because of a torn ligament in his right knee, a significant blow for the Stanley Cup contender.

The team announced Svechnikov would undergo reconstruction surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament at Raleigh Orthopaedic. He was injured in a loss to Vegas.

The Hurricanes already said Svechnikov would be out indefinitely with the knee injury but had been hoping for a better diagnosis.

“No easy way to say it,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour told reporters earlier Tuesday before the team announced Svechnikov’s status. “Hate it for him more than anything. He’s worked so hard to get to this point of the year, when it’s fun.

“And he’s not going to be able to be a part of it here going forward. So it’s tough.”

In a statement, team president and general manager Don Waddell said the team is confident the No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 would make a complete recovery.

Losing Svechnikov is a crushing blow to Carolina in a loaded Eastern Conference, with the Hurricanes spending much of the year second only to Boston in the overall league standings.

The 22-year-old top-line forward is tied for second on the team with 55 points and third with 23 goals. He has been a critical piece of Carolina’s four consecutive playoff berths, starting with a run to the Eastern Conference finals in Svechnikov’s rookie year.

Carolina’s playoff run has included division titles in each of the past two seasons, though a lack of scoring depth has been a factor in earlier-than-expected postseason exits the past two seasons.

They addressed that in the offseason by acquiring winger Max Pacioretty in July, but Pacioretty tore his right Achilles tendon over the summer then did it again a few games into his debut with Carolina in January. They avoided major changes to their lineup at the trade deadline earlier this month.

The Hurricanes had won 16 of 19 before being outscored 7-0 in their past two games. And entering Tuesday’s home game against Winnipeg, their once-comfortable lead atop the Metropolitan Division has been reduced to a tie in standings points (94) with the New Jersey Devils, who are only in second place because they’ve played one more game.

Connor McDavid puts NHL on notice with goal-scoring frenzy

Connor McDavid is must-see entertainment and not just for hockey fans.

The best player in the world is having such an off-the-charts year that his peers can’t help but watch his highlights. The Edmonton Oilers captain has already set career highs with 55 goals and 127 points, and there are still 15 games left in the regular season.

“He’s from a different planet,” Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said.

McDavid’s latest act has been as a goal-scorer after spending his first seven NHL seasons as more of a playmaker. He’s shooting first, asking questions later and making the entire league take notice.

“He’s dominating,” Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “He just continues to get better. And as any player, that’s what you want. But when it’s a guy like that, it’s scary.”

Trying to defend McDavid is a scary proposition for opponents, and it has been since he broke into the league in 2015 with his dazzling stick work and blinding speed. He has already won the Hart Trophy as MVP twice and four times took home the Art Ross Trophy for the most points in a season.

McDavid is authoring another MVP-worthy season this time while running away with the goal-scoring title. Much like he focused on improving in the faceoff circle and rounding out his two-way game in previous years, he made a concerted effort to score more himself and surpassed the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career.

“I’ve never been an elite goal-scorer,” McDavid said. “I’ve kind of always been a pass-first guy. I kind of always said that I take the best available play, but this year I just feel like I’ve been put in some good spots, obviously playing with some good players, and the puck’s going in. I think that’s ultimately just the difference.”

The difference between McDavid and the next-closest scorer, teammate Leon Draisaitl, is 29 points. Boston’s David Pastrnak ranks second in the league in goals and he’s still nine back of McDavid.

After six multigoal games in his last 10, McDavid is on pace for the highest single-season total since the salary cap era began in 2005, surpassing the 65 Ovechkin sored in 2007-08. Ovechkin, who trails only Wayne Gretzky on the career goals list and is 79 away from breaking the record, marvels at what McDavid is doing.

“How he play the game, how he control the puck, how he control the speed, he’s fun to watch,” Ovechkin said. “It’s great that he’s able to show not only one year, but he’s consistently doing that over and over.”

Crosby, himself a two-time MVP and three-time Stanley Cup winner, is impressed by McDavid’s eagerness to evolve. Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer uses McDavid as an example for young players of how to isolate a weakness and turn into a strength.

“I think that’s a lesson for everybody that this guy just wasn’t touched by the hand of God with talent,” DeBoer said. “He’s worked at it and at his game, at getting better.”

Dylan Strome witnessed McDavid honing aspects of his game when they were junior teammates in Erie, Pennsylvania.

“He’s finding new ways to become more creative,” Strome said. “Sometimes you wonder what more can he do?”

Strome, now playing with Ovechkin in Washington, sees McDavid scoring from different angles, shooting from further away from the net and attempting more one-timers. Some of that came from watching Crosby, reigning MVP Auston Matthews and others, and studying how they shoot the puck.

“So many guys go about it so many different ways,” McDavid said. “It’s always a chance to learn, watching other guys.”

McDavid is constantly learning and also inspiring some of the NHL’s best. Nathan MacKinnon, who was one of the best players on Colorado’s Stanley Cup run last year, said McDavid’s season makes him want to get better.

“It makes you want to strive for something,” MacKinnon said. “I know I won’t be as good as him no matter how hard I work, but I appreciate what he’s doing and how he does it.”

McDavid envies MacKinnon, Crosby and Ovechkin for what they’ve done that he has not: won the Cup. Now 26 with a trip to the Western Conference final last season his deepest run so far, he said his focus has always been about the team and called a winning a championship “the ultimate goal – and that’s what we’re building towards.”

Nothing McDavid does in the regular season guarantees playoff success, though carrying the Oilers like MacKinnon did with the Avalanche at times last spring could be his next trick. Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy sees evidence of that in McDavid’s production now.

“Just a dominant guy that wants to get his name on the Cup,” Cassidy said. “He’s just focused on, even though it’s regular season, driving that team, pulling that team, putting them on his back.”

On pace for the most points in a season since Mario Lemieux put up 161 in 1995-96, McDavid said he hasn’t put much thought into what his scoring total might be. Other players certainly are.

“Every time he’s on the ice he could have one or two goals,” said Florida’s Sam Reinhart, a teammate of McDavid’s on the 2015 championship Canada world junior team.

Of course, his name etched on a few more individual trophies won’t fill the void for McDavid in his quest for the Cup. He’s making Edmonton games appointment viewing and would love for that to continue well into June.

“I think everyone’s tuning in to the Oilers games most nights because of how special of a player he is,” Strome said. “Obviously, the next step is winning. He’s doing everything in his power to do that.”

Flyers interim GM Danny Briere believes franchise needs a rebuild

PHILADELPHIA — Danny Briere is not reluctant to say the word his predecessor willfully avoided when plotting the best course for the forlorn Flyers: rebuilding.

Briere knows the Flyers are a mess – the depressed state of the team a topic former general manager Chuck Fletcher rarely addressed head-on – and is using what time he has as the interim GM to show he’s the right person to fix them.

That starts with the hard truth.

“I don’t think this is a quick fix,” Briere said. “That’s my belief and that’s why I’m not afraid to use the word rebuild.”

Briere was promoted to interim general manager and replaced Fletcher after he was fired following 4 1/2 seasons and only one playoff appearance. The Flyers have just 24 wins, their 59 points are third-fewest in the Eastern Conference and they will miss the playoffs for a third straight season.

Yes, the record was abysmal, but what ultimately doomed Fletcher was his inability to settle on a true plan to turn the Flyers into a perennial playoff team. He touted the Flyers this season as a playoff team, even with a mismatched roster of aging, overpriced veterans, too few prospects and so many injured players – such as Cam Atkinson and Ryan Ellis – it was easy to see it was going to be a long season in Philadelphia.

Well, easy for everyone except Fletcher.

Coach John Tortorella has been blunt about the hard days ahead from his first day on the job and never backed down from saying the Flyers need a multiyear process to become a playoff team. The low point came in December when on the same day at different news conferences, Tortorella said the team was “not even in the foundation, we’re at the footer,” while Fletcher said the Flyers were still in play for a wild-card spot and he expected them to remain competitive the rest of the season.

The Flyers, who open a seven-game homestand this week, have won two games since Feb. 9 and are on a three-game losing streak.

Briere championed Tortorella’s hiring and the pair are on the same page when it comes to the hard work needed to at least make the Flyers competitive, much less in the hunt for Philadelphia’s first Stanley Cup since 1975.

“What was really striking for me was how he was going to rebuild the culture over here,” Briere said. “Looking at the last couple of years, it was tough to watch, at times. I felt we were an easy team to play against. You don’t realize how important culture is until you lose it.”

The 45-year-old Briere, a beloved former Flyer who led the team to its last Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2010, has one caveat when it comes to rebuilding.

“I want to make sure rebuild doesn’t mean fire sale,” he said. “We’re not going to get rid of everybody.”

Briere seemingly will have a major say in the direction of the franchise. The interim tag isn’t expected to stick and his fast rise through the organization likely means he gets the job full time. Briere said the interim tag for now “was the right thing to do,” and team chairman Dave Scott said a “restructuring” of the front office was in the works. Fletcher also served as team president. The Flyers will now use two people in those roles.

Briere also was quick to say he respected the Flyers’ veteran consiglieres of Bobby Clarke, Bill Barber, Paul Holmgren and Dean Lombardi but didn’t know how the foursome would factor into any future decision-making.

The Flyers have only three free agents – and Fletcher’s failure to deal James van Riemsdyk at the trade deadline was an organizational black eye – and loads of veterans such as Atkinson, Kevin Hayes, Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov all on the hook for hefty salaries for multiple seasons. Moving them could be a challenge. Briere said while some younger players such as Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Cam York could be foundational pieces, no Flyer is untouchable in trade talks this summer.

It’s now up to Briere to think ahead, not just this offseason, but to map out a future for many seasons beyond this one.

Draft the right prospects. Sign and trade for healthy, productive players. Keep their own talent from regression. Don’t take shortcuts. It’s a rewarding cocktail that has eluded the Flyers for a decade.

Briere is up for the challenge.

“Oh, there’s no doubt in my mind that I can do the job,” he said.