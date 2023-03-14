Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov out indefinitely with knee injury

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes say forward Andrei Svechnikov will be out indefinitely with a knee injury.

The 22-year-old Svechnikov injured his right knee in a loss to Vegas. In a statement, president and general manager Don Waddell said Svechnikov had an MRI and further consultation with doctors before the decision was made.

Svechnikov is tied for second among team skaters with 55 points and third with 23 games.

Carolina has been outscored 7-0 in its last two games. The Hurricanes host Winnipeg.

Connor McDavid is must-see entertainment and not just for hockey fans.

The best player in the world is having such an off-the-charts year that his peers can’t help but watch his highlights. The Edmonton Oilers captain has already set career highs with 55 goals and 127 points, and there are still 15 games left in the regular season.

“He’s from a different planet,” Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said.

McDavid’s latest act has been as a goal-scorer after spending his first seven NHL seasons as more of a playmaker. He’s shooting first, asking questions later and making the entire league take notice.

“He’s dominating,” Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “He just continues to get better. And as any player, that’s what you want. But when it’s a guy like that, it’s scary.”

Trying to defend McDavid is a scary proposition for opponents, and it has been since he broke into the league in 2015 with his dazzling stick work and blinding speed. He has already won the Hart Trophy as MVP twice and four times took home the Art Ross Trophy for the most points in a season.

McDavid is authoring another MVP-worthy season this time while running away with the goal-scoring title. Much like he focused on improving in the faceoff circle and rounding out his two-way game in previous years, he made a concerted effort to score more himself and surpassed the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career.

“I’ve never been an elite goal-scorer,” McDavid said. “I’ve kind of always been a pass-first guy. I kind of always said that I take the best available play, but this year I just feel like I’ve been put in some good spots, obviously playing with some good players, and the puck’s going in. I think that’s ultimately just the difference.”

The difference between McDavid and the next-closest scorer, teammate Leon Draisaitl, is 29 points. Boston’s David Pastrnak ranks second in the league in goals and he’s still nine back of McDavid.

After six multigoal games in his last 10, McDavid is on pace for the highest single-season total since the salary cap era began in 2005, surpassing the 65 Ovechkin sored in 2007-08. Ovechkin, who trails only Wayne Gretzky on the career goals list and is 79 away from breaking the record, marvels at what McDavid is doing.

“How he play the game, how he control the puck, how he control the speed, he’s fun to watch,” Ovechkin said. “It’s great that he’s able to show not only one year, but he’s consistently doing that over and over.”

Crosby, himself a two-time MVP and three-time Stanley Cup winner, is impressed by McDavid’s eagerness to evolve. Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer uses McDavid as an example for young players of how to isolate a weakness and turn into a strength.

“I think that’s a lesson for everybody that this guy just wasn’t touched by the hand of God with talent,” DeBoer said. “He’s worked at it and at his game, at getting better.”

Dylan Strome witnessed McDavid honing aspects of his game when they were junior teammates in Erie, Pennsylvania.

“He’s finding new ways to become more creative,” Strome said. “Sometimes you wonder what more can he do?”

Strome, now playing with Ovechkin in Washington, sees McDavid scoring from different angles, shooting from further away from the net and attempting more one-timers. Some of that came from watching Crosby, reigning MVP Auston Matthews and others, and studying how they shoot the puck.

“So many guys go about it so many different ways,” McDavid said. “It’s always a chance to learn, watching other guys.”

McDavid is constantly learning and also inspiring some of the NHL’s best. Nathan MacKinnon, who was one of the best players on Colorado’s Stanley Cup run last year, said McDavid’s season makes him want to get better.

“It makes you want to strive for something,” MacKinnon said. “I know I won’t be as good as him no matter how hard I work, but I appreciate what he’s doing and how he does it.”

McDavid envies MacKinnon, Crosby and Ovechkin for what they’ve done that he has not: won the Cup. Now 26 with a trip to the Western Conference final last season his deepest run so far, he said his focus has always been about the team and called a winning a championship “the ultimate goal – and that’s what we’re building towards.”

Nothing McDavid does in the regular season guarantees playoff success, though carrying the Oilers like MacKinnon did with the Avalanche at times last spring could be his next trick. Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy sees evidence of that in McDavid’s production now.

“Just a dominant guy that wants to get his name on the Cup,” Cassidy said. “He’s just focused on, even though it’s regular season, driving that team, pulling that team, putting them on his back.”

On pace for the most points in a season since Mario Lemieux put up 161 in 1995-96, McDavid said he hasn’t put much thought into what his scoring total might be. Other players certainly are.

“Every time he’s on the ice he could have one or two goals,” said Florida’s Sam Reinhart, a teammate of McDavid’s on the 2015 championship Canada world junior team.

Of course, his name etched on a few more individual trophies won’t fill the void for McDavid in his quest for the Cup. He’s making Edmonton games appointment viewing and would love for that to continue well into June.

“I think everyone’s tuning in to the Oilers games most nights because of how special of a player he is,” Strome said. “Obviously, the next step is winning. He’s doing everything in his power to do that.”

PHILADELPHIA — Danny Briere is not reluctant to say the word his predecessor willfully avoided when plotting the best course for the forlorn Flyers: rebuilding.

Briere knows the Flyers are a mess – the depressed state of the team a topic former general manager Chuck Fletcher rarely addressed head-on – and is using what time he has as the interim GM to show he’s the right person to fix them.

That starts with the hard truth.

“I don’t think this is a quick fix,” Briere said. “That’s my belief and that’s why I’m not afraid to use the word rebuild.”

Briere was promoted to interim general manager and replaced Fletcher after he was fired following 4 1/2 seasons and only one playoff appearance. The Flyers have just 24 wins, their 59 points are third-fewest in the Eastern Conference and they will miss the playoffs for a third straight season.

Yes, the record was abysmal, but what ultimately doomed Fletcher was his inability to settle on a true plan to turn the Flyers into a perennial playoff team. He touted the Flyers this season as a playoff team, even with a mismatched roster of aging, overpriced veterans, too few prospects and so many injured players – such as Cam Atkinson and Ryan Ellis – it was easy to see it was going to be a long season in Philadelphia.

Well, easy for everyone except Fletcher.

Coach John Tortorella has been blunt about the hard days ahead from his first day on the job and never backed down from saying the Flyers need a multiyear process to become a playoff team. The low point came in December when on the same day at different news conferences, Tortorella said the team was “not even in the foundation, we’re at the footer,” while Fletcher said the Flyers were still in play for a wild-card spot and he expected them to remain competitive the rest of the season.

The Flyers, who open a seven-game homestand this week, have won two games since Feb. 9 and are on a three-game losing streak.

Briere championed Tortorella’s hiring and the pair are on the same page when it comes to the hard work needed to at least make the Flyers competitive, much less in the hunt for Philadelphia’s first Stanley Cup since 1975.

“What was really striking for me was how he was going to rebuild the culture over here,” Briere said. “Looking at the last couple of years, it was tough to watch, at times. I felt we were an easy team to play against. You don’t realize how important culture is until you lose it.”

The 45-year-old Briere, a beloved former Flyer who led the team to its last Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2010, has one caveat when it comes to rebuilding.

“I want to make sure rebuild doesn’t mean fire sale,” he said. “We’re not going to get rid of everybody.”

Briere seemingly will have a major say in the direction of the franchise. The interim tag isn’t expected to stick and his fast rise through the organization likely means he gets the job full time. Briere said the interim tag for now “was the right thing to do,” and team chairman Dave Scott said a “restructuring” of the front office was in the works. Fletcher also served as team president. The Flyers will now use two people in those roles.

Briere also was quick to say he respected the Flyers’ veteran consiglieres of Bobby Clarke, Bill Barber, Paul Holmgren and Dean Lombardi but didn’t know how the foursome would factor into any future decision-making.

The Flyers have only three free agents – and Fletcher’s failure to deal James van Riemsdyk at the trade deadline was an organizational black eye – and loads of veterans such as Atkinson, Kevin Hayes, Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov all on the hook for hefty salaries for multiple seasons. Moving them could be a challenge. Briere said while some younger players such as Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Cam York could be foundational pieces, no Flyer is untouchable in trade talks this summer.

It’s now up to Briere to think ahead, not just this offseason, but to map out a future for many seasons beyond this one.

Draft the right prospects. Sign and trade for healthy, productive players. Keep their own talent from regression. Don’t take shortcuts. It’s a rewarding cocktail that has eluded the Flyers for a decade.

Briere is up for the challenge.

“Oh, there’s no doubt in my mind that I can do the job,” he said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos left in the first period against the Chicago Blackhawks because of a left leg injury.

Stamkos, got tangled up with Chicago forward Joey Anderson in his own zone with less than three minutes remaining in the opening period. The two fell to the ice; Stamkos got up and skated off the ice holding his lower left leg.

The 33-year-old forward is second on the Lightning with 27 goals and third with 66 points.

Stamkos, the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL draft, has played his entire NHL career with the Lightning. He’s the team leader with 508 goals and 1,038 points. He reached the 1,000-point mark Dec. 1 and scored his 500th goal Jan. 18.

NEW YORK — The Washington Capitals re-signed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year contract worth $9 million.

General manager Brian MacLellan announced the extension hours before his team took on the New York Islanders. The deal through the 2025-26 season carries a $3 million annual salary cap hit.

Van Riemsdyk, 31, and forward Conor Sheary were the only two pending unrestricted free agents Washington did not trade before the deadline. It was not immediately clear how close the Capitals and Sheary might be to a contract.

But they made it clear van Riemsdyk is part of their future blue line, along with Nick Jensen, who got a three-year, $12.15 million contract to stay. Van Riemsdyk has a career-high 19 points through 66 games this season.

The Middletown, New Jersey, native and Jensen have stepped up and played more minutes since No. 1 defenseman John Carlson took a slap shot to the head in late December.