Flyers’ DeAngelo suspended 2 games for spearing Perry

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo was suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday for spearing Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry during a scrum in front of the net.

DeAngelo received a major penalty and a game misconduct Tuesday for pushing a stick into Perry’s lower body. The action set off a more intense scrum.

DeAngelo said after the game he was trying to give Perry “a little shot.”

“I wasn’t looking for it to go there,” he said. “He tried to slash my stick out of my hands the second beforehand. He talks all game.”

DeAngelo will miss games Thursday at Carolina and Saturday at Pittsburgh, and forfeit about $54,000 in salary.

DeAngelo has 10 goals and 34 points this season.

Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins’ streak

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins shut down NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid. They kept Leon Draisaitl off the scoresheet, too. It still wasn’t enough to beat the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

The Oilers escaped a scare when McDavid limped off the ice late in their 3-2 win over the Bruins – minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining.

McDavid returned, but was held without a point for just the seventh time all season. It was the first time since New Year’s Eve, when McDavid was scoreless and Draisaitl didn’t play, that neither registered a point.

“I can’t believe they didn’t get a point. I mean, they should get a point every night, right?” said goalie Stuart Skinner, who made 26 saves to snap Boston’s 10-game winning streak and deprive the Bruins of a chance to become the first team in the league to clinch a playoff berth this season.

“Our top dogs here, I think they did a unbelievable job defensively,” Skinner said. “They’ve been doing such a good job in our end lately and, obviously they’re still a massive threat offensively.”

McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time league MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes.

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said he didn’t see the collision, but was glad McDavid was able to return.

“My mind was on the play,” he said. “But he felt good enough to finish the game, so I felt good about that.”

Boston led 2-0 after one, but Evan Bouchard scored in the second and Ryan McLeod tied it six minutes into the third. Nurse scored the game-winner on a wrist shot past a screened Swayman to give the Oilers their fourth win in five tries.

“I just said to myself, ‘I’ve got to lock it down for the next 40 (minutes). And if I do that, it will at least give the guys a chance to win,’” Skinner said. “If I’m going to be honest, I was very excited after the game. … This one, this one feels really good.”

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak scored, and Swayman stopped 19 shots for the Bruins (49-9-5), who could have set an NHL record as the fastest-ever to 50 wins.

McDavid leads the NHL with 54 goals – nine more than Pastrnak, who is second – as well as 70 assists and 124 points. Draisaitl is fifth in the league with 41 goals and second with 96 points.

It was the first time all season the Oilers won a game without either of them recording a point.

“It felt like a playoff game,” Woodcroft said. “In playoff games sometimes there’s a ‘saw-off’ between the best players on both teams and other people have to find ways to to contribute. If you look up and down our roster, we have numerous people that can find the back of the net and that’s what you need as you come down the stretch here.”

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit Toronto on Saturday.

Bruins: Host Detroit on Saturday.

Wild star Kaprizov to miss 3-4 weeks with lower-body injury

1 Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. – All-Star left wing Kirill Kaprizov is expected to miss the next three to four weeks with a lower-body injury, the Minnesota Wild announced on Thursday.

Kaprizov was hurt in the game on Wednesday at Winnipeg, when 6-foot-7 Jets defenseman Logan Stanley collided with him as he protected the puck and Stanley delivered a check. Stanley’s momentum carried all of his weight on top of the back of Kaprizov, who then fell to the ice as his left knee bent awkwardly and his legs spread apart in a scissors-kick motion.

In his third year with the Wild, Kaprizov has played in 214 of a possible 216 games including the playoffs, but this injury will likely cost him most of the remainder of the regular season.

The Wild have 17 games left. Their win at Winnipeg moved them into a first-place tie with Dallas for the Central Division lead, with the Stars having played one fewer game.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 39 goals, which was tied for sixth in the league as of Thursday. The Wild are just 26th in the NHL with an average of 2.75 goals per game, and with a team-leading 74 points Kaprizov has had a hand in more than 41% of their goals.

The Wild, who are 9-0-2 in their last 11 games, recalled forward Sammy Walker from their AHL affiliate in Iowa. They play next at San Jose on Saturday night.

Sharks coach David Quinn fined $25,000 for berating referee

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn was fined $25,000 for his profanity laced tirade against a referee that led to a game misconduct.

The NHL announced the penalty on Wednesday for “conduct demeaning the officials” by Quinn during last Saturday’s 8-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Quinn started yelling at referee Gord Dwyer following a clipping penalty called on San Jose forward Kevin Labanc in the third period. Quinn was given a game misconduct and continued yelling and cursing at Dwyer before finally leaving the bench.

Quinn said after the game that he was “embarrassed” by his actions.

“You shouldn’t act like that as a coach and I want to apologize to our team,” Quinn said after the game. “It’s not how I certainly want to act and it’s an emotional game. These refs work hard, they do a good job and it’s something that should never happen. So I’m embarrassed by that.”

