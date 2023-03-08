Flyers’ DeAngelo suspended 2 games for spearing Perry

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo was suspended two games by the NHL for spearing Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry during a scrum in front of the net.

DeAngelo received a major penalty and a game misconduct for pushing a stick into Perry’s lower body. The action set off a more intense scrum.

DeAngelo said after the game he was trying to give Perry “a little shot.”

“I wasn’t looking for it to go there,” he said. “He tried to slash my stick out of my hands the second beforehand. He talks all game.”

DeAngelo will miss games at Carolina and at Pittsburgh, and forfeit about $54,000 in salary.

DeAngelo has 10 goals and 34 points this season.

Sharks coach David Quinn fined $25,000 for berating referee

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn was fined $25,000 for his profanity laced tirade against a referee that led to a game misconduct.

The NHL announced the penalty on Wednesday for “conduct demeaning the officials” by Quinn during last Saturday’s 8-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Quinn started yelling at referee Gord Dwyer following a clipping penalty called on San Jose forward Kevin Labanc in the third period. Quinn was given a game misconduct and continued yelling and cursing at Dwyer before finally leaving the bench.

Quinn said after the game that he was “embarrassed” by his actions.

“You shouldn’t act like that as a coach and I want to apologize to our team,” Quinn said after the game. “It’s not how I certainly want to act and it’s an emotional game. These refs work hard, they do a good job and it’s something that should never happen. So I’m embarrassed by that.”

Capitals have new look after bevy of trade deadline changes

ARLINGTON, Va. — When the Washington Capitals departed for a four-game road trip in late February, players knew change was afoot.

Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway had been traded away to NHL-leading Boston, and there were many more pending free agents still on the roster with a few days remaining until the deadline. One by one, they were gone: Marcus Johansson to Minnesota, Lars Eller to Colorado and Erik Gustafsson to Toronto.

The team who showed up to the first home practice since all of those moves looked very different. Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals’ core remains in place to chase fading playoff hopes, but it’s also a rare period of transition in Washington after the organization’s first deadline selloff in more than a decade.

“You hate to see guys leave,” said defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, one of just two players unsigned beyond this season not traded. “It happens quick. Obviously, this time of year when you’re not in the position you want to be, it seems to be more changes than you’d like.”

Because of a combination of trades and injuries, more than half of the skaters expected to play against the New Jersey Devils were not in the lineup on opening night – four of them weren’t even with the organization.

Chief among the new faces is Rasmus Sandin, a Swedish defenseman who just turned 23. Acquired from the Maple Leafs for a first-round pick and Gustafsson, Sandin is part of the Capitals plan to try to quickly reset from a difficult year and win again next season.

“I think we want to be competitive next year,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “I still think we wanna be competitive this year. I still think we got a pretty good team.”

This banged-up team will attempt the uphill climb of extending the Capitals’ streak of playoff appearances to nine.

Five points back of the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference left is not a small gap to close with 17 games left. But Washington is close enough, even after the trades, to still feel a part of the postseason race.

“You keep looking up the standings and we’re only a few points out, and we play a lot of those teams that are in front of us a bunch, so if you can win those games it can change a lot,” van Riemsdyk said.

“We have a lot of guys that have played playoff hockey, know what it’s like to be in big games, so it seems like we’re going to have a lot of those down the stretch and hopefully we can draw on that experience and use it to our advantage.”

And an important player could be returning to the ice before the end of the month: Top defenseman John Carlson practiced with teammates for the first time since taking a slap shot to the head Dec. 23.

Carlson skated in a no-contact jersey and is still at least a couple of weeks from returning, but his presence on the ice alone is a sign of progress.

“This is an off-in-the-distance thing,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “But there’s a process that goes with where he’s at and what he’s gone through, and this is the beginning of the process as far as him joining our team.”

Washington’s slide down the standings coincided with Carlson’s absence and the toll it took on the players asked to make up for it. The team has since lost 17 of 30 games.

More injuries on the blue line over the past week, plus the trades of Orlov and Gustafsson, have put the onus on Sandin, the newcomer who’s so new he wasn’t initially recognized walking into the practice facility for the first time. But with veteran Swede Nicklas Backstrom around – and plenty of other new faces – Sandin is trying to fit in quickly with the Capitals.

“Just getting in here, you see how tight this group is,” Sandin said. “Since I just came in to the first breakfast, all the guys on this team have just welcomed me in with open arms. They’ve been making it very easy for me, and it’s just a lot of fun being here.”

Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly out long term with broken finger

NEWARK, N.J. — Toronto Maple Leafs center Ryan O’Reilly will be out of action for quite some time because of a broken finger.

O’Reilly is going on long-term injured reserve, coach Sheldon Keefe said. That means the 32-year-old must miss the next 10 games.

He won’t be eligible to return until Toronto’s game March 29 against Florida at the earliest. The playoffs are set to begin April 17.

The Maple Leafs acquired O’Reilly in a trade with St. Louis last month. He has since put up five points in eight games before taking a puck off his left hand late in the second period of a 4-1 loss at Vancouver.

Keefe added Leafs captain John Tavares will be held out of the lineup with an undisclosed ailment when the team visits the New Jersey Devils to wrap up a five-game road trip.

In corresponding moves, the Leafs recalled forwards Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, and loaned goaltender Joseph Woll to the club’s top affiliate.

O’Reilly was one of six new players Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas brought in before the trade deadline in an effort to make the team more competitive. A Stanley Cup winner and playoff MVP in 2019, O’Reilly won 84.4% of his faceoffs with the Leafs before going 3 of 11 against the Canucks.

Toronto is currently second in the Atlantic Division, five points up on the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have lost five in a row and eight of their last 10 games. The Leafs and Lightning are on track to face each other in the first round of the playoffs.

McDavid scores two in Oilers' 3-2 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft likes to compare watching Connor McDavid play to living at the foot of Mount Everest, and being almost numbed by taking in the spectacular scene on a daily basis.

That view turned breathtaking for Woodcroft and the Oilers on Monday night, in witnessing McDavid score twice to push his NHL-leading goal total to 54, and set a career high with 124 points in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

“The finish was all-world,” Woodcroft said of McDavid scoring the go-ahead goal on the fly by beating Craig Anderson through the legs 3:23 into the third period, and less than two minutes after the Sabres tied the game at 2.

“I saw someone that was competitive right from the puck right from the puck drop,” he added. “Connor’s at a different evolutionary stage in his game right now, and I think everyone saw that here tonight.”

McDavid continued making a case to win his third Hart MVP Trophy in eight seasons with his 12th multi-goal game of the year. His 124 points in 65 games are one more than the career-best he set in 80 games last year, and McDavid extended his points streak to 11 games, in which the Oilers’ captain has 12 goals and 15 assists.

“Who’s more likely to make a big play than him?” asked teammate Zach Hyman in wonder. “He’s the best player in the world, and he’s pushing his own boundaries. He’s been driving the bus for a long time and continues to get better.”

Derek Ryan also scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 37 shots for the Oilers, who improved to 5-4-3 in their past 12, and bounced back from a 7-5 loss at Winnipeg on Saturday.

Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres, and Anderson stopped 34 shots.

In dropping to 6-4 in its past 10, Buffalo continued its season-long struggles at home in losing five of its past seven.

Buffalo (32-26-4), in the midst of an NHL-worst 11-season playoff drought, failed to gain ground in a tight Eastern Conference race. The day began with four points separating the seventh-place New York Islanders, and ninth-place Buffalo, which was locked in a four-way tie with teams with 68 points.

Earlier in the day, Sabres coach Don Granato, declined to say whether he considered McDavid to be a step above everyone else in the league out of deference to his young stars. Afterward, Granato had no choice but to praise the Oilers’ captain, who scored twice on three shots on net.

“He’s got 50-plus for a reason, he doesn’t need many (shots),” Granato said. “He’s done that to lots of teams and goaltenders, and he was ready for his opportunities. That’s what makes him special.”

The Oilers (35-22-8) moved into a tie with Seattle for third in the Pacific Division.

After opening the scoring in the first period, McDavid scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, shortly after Cozens tied the game.

Warren Foegele drove up the left wing to gain the Sabres zone and then spun to hit McDavid in stride cutting up the middle. McDavid veered to his left to get by defender Jacob Bryson, and snapped a shot in though Anderson’s legs.

It was McDavid’s ninth game-winning goal of the season, after he began the day in a four-way tie for second and one behind teammate Leon Draisaitl.

INJURIES Oilers LW Evander Kane, who is traveling with the team, missed his ninth game with a rib injury. … The Sabres were without C Tyson Jost and Ds Mattias Samuelsson and Riley Stillman (head), who are listed day to day.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Sabres: At the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.