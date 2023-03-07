McDavid scores two in Oilers’ 3-2 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft likes to compare watching Connor McDavid play to living at the foot of Mount Everest, and being almost numbed by taking in the spectacular scene on a daily basis.

That view turned breathtaking for Woodcroft and the Oilers on Monday night, in witnessing McDavid score twice to push his NHL-leading goal total to 54, and set a career high with 124 points in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

“The finish was all-world,” Woodcroft said of McDavid scoring the go-ahead goal on the fly by beating Craig Anderson through the legs 3:23 into the third period, and less than two minutes after the Sabres tied the game at 2.

“I saw someone that was competitive right from the puck right from the puck drop,” he added. “Connor’s at a different evolutionary stage in his game right now, and I think everyone saw that here tonight.”

McDavid continued making a case to win his third Hart MVP Trophy in eight seasons with his 12th multi-goal game of the year. His 124 points in 65 games are one more than the career-best he set in 80 games last year, and McDavid extended his points streak to 11 games, in which the Oilers’ captain has 12 goals and 15 assists.

“Who’s more likely to make a big play than him?” asked teammate Zach Hyman in wonder. “He’s the best player in the world, and he’s pushing his own boundaries. He’s been driving the bus for a long time and continues to get better.”

Derek Ryan also scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 37 shots for the Oilers, who improved to 5-4-3 in their past 12, and bounced back from a 7-5 loss at Winnipeg on Saturday.

Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres, and Anderson stopped 34 shots.

In dropping to 6-4 in its past 10, Buffalo continued its season-long struggles at home in losing five of its past seven.

Buffalo (32-26-4), in the midst of an NHL-worst 11-season playoff drought, failed to gain ground in a tight Eastern Conference race. The day began with four points separating the seventh-place New York Islanders, and ninth-place Buffalo, which was locked in a four-way tie with teams with 68 points.

Earlier in the day, Sabres coach Don Granato, declined to say whether he considered McDavid to be a step above everyone else in the league out of deference to his young stars. Afterward, Granato had no choice but to praise the Oilers’ captain, who scored twice on three shots on net.

“He’s got 50-plus for a reason, he doesn’t need many (shots),” Granato said. “He’s done that to lots of teams and goaltenders, and he was ready for his opportunities. That’s what makes him special.”

The Oilers (35-22-8) moved into a tie with Seattle for third in the Pacific Division.

After opening the scoring in the first period, McDavid scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, shortly after Cozens tied the game.

Warren Foegele drove up the left wing to gain the Sabres zone and then spun to hit McDavid in stride cutting up the middle. McDavid veered to his left to get by defender Jacob Bryson, and snapped a shot in though Anderson’s legs.

It was McDavid’s ninth game-winning goal of the season, after he began the day in a four-way tie for second and one behind teammate Leon Draisaitl.

INJURIES Oilers LW Evander Kane, who is traveling with the team, missed his ninth game with a rib injury. … The Sabres were without C Tyson Jost and Ds Mattias Samuelsson and Riley Stillman (head), who are listed day to day.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Sabres: At the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Cale Makar cleared to return 2nd time from concussion protocol

DENVER — Defenseman Cale Makar has been cleared to return to the Colorado Avalanche lineup after two different hits over an 11-day span landed him both times in the league’s concussion protocol.

“Ready to go,” Makar told reporters about his plans to play in Dallas.

The Norris Trophy winner missed five straight games and nine of the last 10 due to two separate hits involving his head. He suffered the first one Feb. 7 at Pittsburgh, returned to play a game but then left again after taking a glove to his visor at St. Louis on Feb. 18.

“I can’t put myself in positions to take those kind of hits,” Makar said after practice. “But at the same time stuff happens. Couple of unlucky bounces.”

Makar leads the league in ice time with an average of nearly 27 minutes a game. He’s also tops among Colorado defensemen with 13 goals and 45 points.

The Stanley Cup champions took care of business in his absence. They trail the Stars by six points for the top spot in the Central Division (and played three fewer games than Dallas).

“I love watching hockey. But I hate watching my own games,” the 24-year-old Makar said. “These things take time and I think us as a team and individuals understand that. There’s no pressure from anybody in terms of trying to rush back.

“Obviously, there’s jokes and stuff, guys want you to come back earlier, but at points like this, you have to do what’s in your best interest. I’ve felt I kind of put that at the forefront lately and the team’s helped me do that.”

Makar took his first hit to the head in a collision with Pittsburgh’s Jeff Carter on Feb. 7. Makar passed all of the NHL’s concussion testing to clear protocol and told team medical staff that he felt good about returning.

In his first game back on Feb. 18, Makar was reinjured early in the third period when St. Louis forward Alexey Toropchenko made contact with his face with his right glove as they went after a loose puck.

Makar explained that his symptoms were mild after the second hit, but didn’t rush back in light of the first one.

“I’m not going to put myself in a situation where I can hurt myself more,” Makar said. “I would have been more inclined to feel like playing if I didn’t have that first collision after this one. I think it would have been fine. Obviously you don’t want these things to compound.”

He added: “There are so many things that we still have to learn about injuries like this. I still think the league does its best to protect guys from this.”

NOTES: Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said defenseman Josh Manson was going to miss some time. Bednar said it’s related to a lower-body injury that kept Manson out for 31 games from Dec. 3 to Feb. 14. … Forward Valeri Nichushkin was sick and Bednar wasn’t sure if he would play.

Stars acquire Max Domi in trade with Blackhawks

CHICAGO — The Dallas Stars acquired Max Domi in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on the forward’s 28th birthday.

The move was announced after Dallas’ 5-2 victory at Chicago. Domi was scratched for what the Blackhawks said was “roster management.”

“We’re excited to add a player of Max’s caliber to our lineup,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a release. “His offense this season speaks for itself, but he’ll also provide energy, grit and a veteran presence as we continue our push to the postseason.”

The addition of Domi gives Dallas another veteran forward as it angles for playoff positioning. The Stars (33-16-13) are on top of the Western Conference, one point better than the idle Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas also got minor league goaltender Dylan Wells from Chicago for veteran goaltender Anton Khudobin and a 2025 second-round pick.

The lowly Blackhawks (21-35-5) continue to lean into their tanking strategy, hoping for a chance to take Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Longtime star Patrick Kane, forwards Domi and Sam Lafferty and defensemen Jake McCabe and Jack Johnson have been traded away by Chicago.

The Blackhawks also made two minor deals. They acquired Maxim Golod from Anaheim for Dylan Sikura in a swap of minor league forwards, and they got forward Anders Bjork from Buffalo in exchange for future considerations.

Domi had a team-best 18 goals and 31 assists in 60 games with Chicago. He had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 victory at Dallas last week.

Domi, the son of former NHL forward Tie Domi, signed a $3 million, one-year contract with the Blackhawks in July.

The 36-year-old Khudobin was likely included for salary cap purposes. He hasn’t appeared in an NHL game this season. The Blackhawks said he would report to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

The Stars assigned Wells and loaned forwards Fredrik Karlstrom and Fredrik Olofsson and goaltender Matt Murray to the AHL’s Texas Stars.

Senators beat Rangers 5-3 to spoil Patrick Kane’s debut

NEW YORK – The night was supposed to belong to Patrick Kane but it was former Ranger Derick Brassard who ultimately claimed the Manhattan spotlight for the surging Ottawa Senators .

Claude Giroux broke a tie early in the third period and Brassard scored twice in his 1,000th career game as the Senators beat New York 5-3 on Thursday night to spoil Kane’s Rangers debut.

“I just came in and tried to play hard,” said the 35-year-old Brassard, who played parts of four seasons for the Rangers, where he was a fan favorite and helped New York reach the Stanley Cup Finals in 2014. ”I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life. It was awesome.”

The Rangers led 3-2 entering the third after Vladimir Tarasenko scored a highlight-reel goal late in the second, but Ottawa scored twice in a two-minute span, then held on for its fourth straight victory.

Brassard tied it at 1:35 with his 11th of the season off an assist from Giroux, who beat netminder Jaroslav Halak for his 26th goal at 3:26 to put Ottawa ahead to stay.

Shane Pinto and Tim Stutzle (empty net) also scored for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves. The vaunted Rangers power play was scoreless in four extra-man attempts including a five-minute charging major and game misconduct assessed to Senators forward Austin Watson at 12:49 of the first period.

“Cam was solid,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. ”He was our best penalty killer back there.”

Talbot denied Kane with a pad save with five minutes left in the third to preserve the win as the Rangers lost for only the second time in their last eight home games. The Rangers are still 24-8-4 since Dec. 5.

Ottawa has entered the playoff race with an 11-3-1 surge since losing at home to Winnipeg on Jan. 21.

“Our best players have stepped up and taken their play to another level,” Brassard added. ”Our commitment to check and defend and work has been everything. That’s why we are having success.”

Tarasenko go-ahead goal was dramatic as he skated in on Talbot before faking left and then backhanding the puck into the net on the goaltender’s opposite side at 14:54.

Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba also scored for the Rangers, who couldn’t find any offense after Tarasenko’s goal. The Senators outshot the Rangers 12-6 in the third when they scored three times.

“When you play a game of hockey for 60 minutes, you got to do more stuff than just make the real nice passes,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “We’ve got to reset some pucks, we got to get better forechecking, more pressure.”

Kreider opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 6:31 of the first, bursting in on Talbot before flipping a high backhand into the net for his 27th goal. The goal was the 256th of Kreider’s career, tying him with Camille Henry for sixth on the franchise list.

The Rangers went quiet late in the game on a night when Kane made his debut following his acquisition from Chicago, where he won the Stanley Cup three times.

Kane heard loud cheers when he skated out for the pregame warmups as fans cluttered rows on the New York side of the arena for a glimpse of the newest player wearing his customary No. 88. Kane was impressed with his Madison Square Garden reception.

“I didn’t really know what it was going to be like until I got out there,” said Kane, who played 16 seasons for Chicago, where the raucous United Center was home. “Warmups, the pregame introduction, it’s pretty cool. It’s an amazing place to play.”

Kane and his reunited Blackhawks teammate Panarin were the last two off the ice as Kane heard the roar of the crowd again before yet another thunderous ovation during starting lineup introductions.

Kane skated on right wing with Panarin and Trocheck at center but overall had a quiet game for the Rangers, registering only four shots and no points. He added that he expects to rediscover the chemistry he and Panarin shared in their two seasons together with the Blackhawks.

“I don’t think it’s something that’s going to happen overnight,” Kane said. “But we’ll find it.”

NOTES: The Rangers played with five defenseman as they were again without the injured Ryan Lindgren. K’Andre Miller served the second of a three-game suspension for spitting toward Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty last Sunday … Defenseman Jakob Chychruyn made his debut for the Senators after he was acquired from Arizona on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Columbus on Saturday night.

Rangers: At Boston on Saturday.

Bruins rout Sabres 7-1, become fastest team to 100 points

BOSTON – David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists just a few hours after signing a new contract and the surging Boston Bruins became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points by beating the Buffalo Sabres 7-1 on Thursday night.

Jakub Lauko scored twice, Dmitry Orlov added a goal and two assists and Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots as the Bruins overcame the loss of Brad Marchand to a lower body injury to win their ninth straight.

Boston improved to 48-8-5 in its 61st game, besting the Montreal team from 1976-77 that reached 100 points in 62 games when there were regulation ties and no extra points for overtime or shootout victories. The Bruins have seven points for overtime and shootout victories in their 101 points.

Pavel Zacha, Patrice Bergeron and Connor Clifton added goals for Boston.

“It’s been really amazing to watch them want to be great,” coach Jim Montgomery said.

Casey Mittelstadt scored for Buffalo and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 35 shots But his unusual tripping penalty led to Orlov’s power-play goal and turned the game as the Sabres dropped their second straight.

The victory capped an eventful day for the Bruins. They acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit and inked Pastrnak to an eight-year, $90 million extension.

“Probably took a little longer than we hoped for, but we finally got across the finish line,” Boston president Cam Neely said. “We’re thrilled to have him for another eight years.”

Pastrnak drew the odd penalty against Luukkonen in the second period and then assisted on the ensuing goal. He scored his 43rd goal into an empty net in Boston’s five-goal third period that also saw him earn his 40th assist.

Bertuzzi, called a good “sandpaper” guy by Montgomery, will help fill the roles of fellow wingers Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno. Hall was placed on long-term injured reserve and Foligno regular IR.

Last week, GM Don Sweeney picked up Orlov and Garnet Hathaway in a deal with Washington. Orlov has three goals and five assists in four games since the trade.

A lengthy absence by Marchand would hurt Boston, however. He took a big hit in the second period and didn’t return for the third.

“We think he’s going to be all right,” Montgomery said.

The Sabres, who lost top-line forward Alex Tuch (lower body) last week, again played without banged-up top defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. He was was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Friday, opening a roster spot for defenseman Riley Stillman, acquired Monday from Vancouver.

Stillman made an immediate impression, recording five hits in a scoreless first period.

And it remained deadlocked until Luukkonen was called for tripping as Pastrnak tried to beat him while skating in alone.

“It was an unfortunate call,” coach Dan Granato said. “Obviously, the referees thought it was a trip. Luukky came out and played the puck, but that’s what happens. You’re going to have challenges like that, but obviously it was a momentum swing.”

Orlov scored on a one-timer on the ensuing 4-on-3 and Lauko knocked in a fat rebound 1:26 later to make it 2-0.

Buffalo, in a scramble for one of the last playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, couldn’t recover.

NOTES: Sweeney said Hall and Foligno are unlikely to return before the end of the regular season. … Bertuzzi was expected to arrive in Boston late Thursday. … Sweeney doesn’t anticipate making another deal before Friday’s trade deadline. … The Sabres sent F Anders Bjork to Chicago for future considerations. … The Bruins recognized Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno during a first period timeout. Arno died in a fire Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Bruins: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.