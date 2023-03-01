Patrick Kane trade reinforces hard reality of Blackhawks rebuild

CHICAGO – After days of speculation, the harsh reality of the Chicago Blackhawks’ situation was reinforced by one move in a flurry of transactions ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Showtime is over, at least in Chicago, and a seemingly bright future is, well, way off in the distance.

The reverberations of Chicago’s decision to trade Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers were felt almost immediately, with the flat Blackhawks losing 4-1 at Arizona on Tuesday night. And there will be more shockwaves Thursday night, when they host Dallas in the franchise’s first home game since the deal.

“We knew it was going to happen, but still when you see it’s actually true, it’s pretty crazy,” Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev said. “I never thought that he would play for a different team, but that’s how it went.”

Kane, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 draft, had spent his entire career with Chicago, winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Even as Chicago struggled in recent years and the 34-year-old winger started managing a hip issue, he still provided bursts of flashy play that delighted faithful crowds at the United Center.

But the Blackhawks (21-34-5) are tanking, hoping for a fortunate bounce with a ping-pong ball and a chance to take Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the draft. And Kane is in the final year of his contract.

General manager Kyle Davidson said all along it was up to Kane what he wanted to do, and he decided last week he would waive his no-movement clause for a trade to New York.

Davidson had no leverage in his conversations with New York GM Chris Drury, and the best part of Tuesday’s three-team deal for Chicago was a conditional 2023 second-round draft pick and a fourth-rounder in 2025. The conditional pick turns into a first-rounder if the Rangers reach this year’s East final.

“If you look at it from the pure hockey standpoint and an asset return standpoint, it probably doesn’t compute,” Davidson said. “But given the circumstances and the situation, I think we achieved what we wanted to, and that was to put Patrick on a team that he wanted to go to. That’s the main goal here, was hopefully get some assets for the future, which we feel we did, but mainly was repaying a player that’s done so much for the franchise.”

The Blackhawks also traded defenseman Jack Johnson to Colorado on Sunday and dealt forward Sam Lafferty and defenseman Jake McCabe to Toronto on Monday. Max Domi, who leads the team with 18 goals and 31 assists, and fellow forward Andreas Athanasiou also could be on the move ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The Kane trade means Jonathan Toews is the team’s last link to its most recent three Stanley Cup titles, and it’s unclear when the captain might play again. Toews, who also is in the final year of his contract, announced last month that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

With all the moves, the Blackhawks have two first-round picks in each of the next three drafts. They have four second-rounders this year, after they selected three players in the first round of the 2022 draft.

But it could be years before any of those prospects make it to the NHL, and Chicago has 22 games left season – all without Kane.

“We’ll never be one player come in and do what Patrick Kane can do, whether it be on the ice skill-wise or just leadership-wise and his presence in the room,” first-year coach Luke Richardson said. “I think we got to do it by the committee … and I think this team has that ability do that.”

Bruins lock up David Pastrnak with 8-year, $90M deal through 2031

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were already on pace for the best record in NHL history when they added toughness and depth for what they hope will be a long playoff run.

Now general manager Don Sweeney has helped secure the team’s future, too.

The Bruins signed All-Star forward David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension that will pay him $90 million – the sixth-richest deal in NHL history. The deal locks up one of the league’s MVP candidates through the 2030-31 season for $11.25 million a season.

Pastrnak, 26, is second in the league this season with 42 goals, adding 38 assists while leading Boston to the best record in the NHL. He has spent all of his nine NHL seasons with the Bruins, totaling 282 goals and 302 assists in his career.

He had been eligible to become a free agent after this season.

The Bruins also added forward Tyler Bertuzzi in a deal that will send a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2025 to Detroit. (The Red Wings are retaining half of Bertuzzi’s salary for the rest of the season.) Last week, Sweeney acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington.

Bertuzzi, 28, helps fill a gap left by Taylor Hall‘s injury. The 2010 No. 1 overall draft pick, who has 16 goals and 20 assists this season, was placed on long-term injured reserve, a move that costs the team one of its top forwards but saves $6 million against the salary cap.

Bertuzzi has 14 points in 29 games this season with the Red Wings. He has 88 goals and 114 assists in 305 regular-season games. He has yet to reach the playoffs in the NHL. Forward Nick Foligno was placed on injured reserve. He has 10 goals and 16 assists this season.

Bruins acquire Tyler Bertuzzi in trade with Red Wings

Tyler Bertuzzi is going to the NHL-best Boston Bruins in the latest move by a Stanley Cup contender to keep pace in the loaded Eastern Conference.

The Bruins acquired Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings for a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2025. Detroit is retaining half of Bertuzzi’s salary for the rest of the season.

Bertuzzi is a 28-year-old pending free agent winger who gives Boston depth up front and insurance for injured winger Taylor Hall. The team put Hall on long-term injured reserve, ruling him out until late March.

Enter Bertuzzi, who has himself been limited by injuries this season. He has 14 points in 29 games.

Bertuzzi has 88 goals and 114 assists in 305 regular-season games. He has yet to reach the playoffs in the NHL.

That will almost certainly change next month. The Bruins are on pace for 64 wins and 135 points, which would be the best regular season in hockey history with records in each of those categories.

Four years since the Lightning tied the league record for wins and got swept in the first round of the playoffs, the Bruins aren’t standing pat. They got defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington last week – a move that made them bigger and tougher in advance of a rough road through the East.

It got rougher in recent days.

Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina acquired defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and winger Jesse Puljujarvi, the New York Rangers traded for three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane, the Islanders got depth forward Pierre Engvall, Tampa Bay gave up five picks for 25-year-old forward Tanner Jeannot, Pittsburgh shuffled its roster to bring in Mikael Gralund and Toronto continued a roster makeover that has added up to six new players joining the Maple Leafs. Even Ottawa, five points out of a playoff spot, made a big splash by getting Jakob Chychrun from Arizona.

Entering Thursday, the Red Wings are tied in the standings with the Senators, but general manager Steve Yzerman is opting to sell rather than buy. Before moving on from Bertuzzi, he traded defenseman Filip Hronek to Vancouver in a deal that got his team a first-round pick.

Detroit also took care of some internal business Wednesday, signing captain Dylan Larkin to a $69.6 million, eight-year extension to keep the three-time All-Star center in the fold through 2031. Boston did the same Thursday with MVP candidate David Pastrnak, inking him to an eight-year deal worth $90 million – the sixth-most lucrative contract in NHL history.

There was little concern about Larkin going anywhere and none with Pastrnak. Among the players still expected to be traded before the deadline Friday at 3 p.m. EST are Philadelphia winger James van Riemsdyk, Anaheim defenseman John Klingberg and three-time Cup-winning goaltender Jonathan Quick, who was sent from Los Angeles to Columbus this week but is expected to be flipped to a contender.

Arizona could also part with any number of pending free agents and players signed beyond this season after acquiring Jakub Voracek‘s contract from the Blue Jackets along with a 2023 sixth-round pick for minor-league goalie Jon Gillies. The Coyotes can use the $8.25 million cap hit through next season for Voracek – whose career is likely over because of concussions – to avoid dipping below the salary floor, while Columbus gets some financial flexibility.

Among other moves Thursday, St. Louis re-signed Sammy Blais to a $1 million, one-year extension. The Blues reacquired Blais in the trade that sent Vladimir Tarasenko to the Rangers, who now have a lineup with the prolific scoring winger and Kane.

Senators acquire defenseman Jakob Chychrun from Coyotes

Jakob Chychrun’s long wait is over.

After sitting out eight games while awaiting a trade, the defenseman is finally on the move after being dealt from the Arizona Coyotes to the Ottawa Senators.

Rather than wait until the NHL’s trade deadline to hit, the Coyotes found their asking price in a deal they acquired a conditional first-round draft pick this year, a conditional second-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in ’26.

“A defenseman we’ve coveted, Jakob is big and plays imposing. he possesses a quality skill set,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement released by the team. “He uses his heavy shot with accuracy and is effective at creating offense as a threat at the offensive blue line.”

Chychrun, who turns 25 on March 31, had been scratched for trade-related reasons since Feb. 11, with his last appearance for Arizona coming a day earlier when he had an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss at Chicago.

The move ends a lengthy saga for Chychrun and the rebuilding Coyotes, who had been looking to deal him to a contender since before last season.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Jakob for everything he did for the Coyotes on and off the ice the past seven seasons,” Arizona GM Bill Armstrong said.

After months of discussions with most every NHL team, the trade finally materialized after Armstrong restarted talks with the Senators after they dealt defenseman Nikita Zaitsev to Chicago last week.

The Senators’ offer of draft picks, and not asking the Coyotes to take on any of the remaining two-plus seasons of Chychrun’s salary were key to Armstrong in making the deal.

“Our aim was more to acquire draft capital at this point,” said Armstrong, who had three first-round picks in last year’s draft and has potentially two first-rounders this year.

The conditional first-round pick acquired from Ottawa is top-five protected and would become an unprotected first-rounder in 2024. If the Senators reach the Eastern Conference final this spring, the conditional second-round selection next year becomes a top-10-protected first, which would then move to 2025 with no protection.

“We’re still in rebuild mode. And next year, we’re still in the mode,” Armstrong said. “This will give us a chance for two fairly high picks in the first round. And you can really make hay when you do that.”

A trade may have materialized last summer if Chychrun had not undergone wrist and ankle surgery. He missed the first month of the season and has since scored seven goals and recorded 21 assists in 36 games since returning.

The trade was Arizona’s second of the day, and with the Coyotes in Dallas preparing to play the Stars. Arizona also acquired a 2026 third-round pick by sending defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to Carolina.

The Senators, meantime, add Chychrun to a young core of a team that’s won three in a row – including back-to-back drubbings of division rival Detroit – and are five points back of the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

In Ottawa, the son of former NHL defenseman Jeff Chychrun now enters a playoff race for just the second time in his professional career.

Much of Chychrun’s production has gone under the radar playing for Arizona, a perennial also-ran whose only playoff appearance in the past decade came in 2020 when the NHL expanded its postseason field to 24 teams. The Coyotes plunged into another rebuilding process the following summer, trading captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson, forward Conor Garland and goaltender Darcy Kuemper among a bevy of moves aimed at winning down the road.

The Coyotes drafted Chychrun in the first round in 2016. He made his NHL debut immediately and has since put up 171 points in 382 regular-season and playoff games.

Gostisbehere, the NHL’s 2016 rookie of the year runner up who struggled over his final three seasons in Philadelphia under the weight of a six-year $27 million contract, regained his groove in Arizona, with 14 goals and 51 points last year. He leaves for Carolina with 10 goals and 31 points in 52 games.

“It seems like our coaching staff did an amazing job with him, getting him refurbished, getting his new game in order,” Armstrong said. “So I think it was a win-win. … Now he gets a chance to win a championship with Carolina. So we’re very proud of him and wish him the best.”

Red Wings sign Dylan Larkin to 8-year, $69.6M deal

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have signed center Dylan Larkin to an eight-year, $69.6 million contract, banking on their captain being a key player in the next phase of their rebuilding plan.

The Red Wings announced the deal on Wednesday, two days before the NHL trade deadline.

Larkin’s new contract will pay him an average of $8.7 million per year.

Also on Wednesday, the Red Wings acquired a conditional first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick from Vancouver for defenseman Filip Hronek and a 2023 fourth-rounder. The first-rounder is the Islanders’ pick from the trade for Bo Horvat, which is top-12 protected.

The Red Wings have lost three in a row after consecutive losses to the Ottawa Senators earlier this week and are attempting to end their lengthy playoff drought. They enter Wednesday five points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Red Wings, who haven’t reached the postseason since the 2015-16 season, will try to make up ground as they host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Larkin, a three-time NHL All-Star, leads the Red Wings with 22 goals and 57 points in 59 games this season. The 26-year-old has 169 goals and 415 points since making his NHL debut in Detroit during the 2015-16 season.

Larkin, who is from Waterford, became first Michigan native to be a Red Wings captain when he was given that honor two years ago.

Detroit drafted the University of Michigan product with the No. 15 pick overall in 2014 and he has given the franchise a dependable, two-way player during a string of lackluster seasons followed its run of 25 straight postseason appearances.

On Tuesday, Detroit signed defenseman Jake Walman to a three-year, $10.2 million contract.