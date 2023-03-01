Kings trade Quick to Blue Jackets for Gavrikov, Korpisalo

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Kings achieved their goal of adding a quality defenseman near the trade deadline. It came with a heavy cost.

The Kings acquired defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in a trade with Columbus Blue Jackets. In return, Los Angeles sent two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick and a third-rounder in 2024.

“The team’s performance over the last month put us in position that we felt as a staff we needed to go out and address needs that we had identified previously to help this team continue to push for the playoffs,” Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake said during a conference call on Wednesday.

Los Angeles is tied with Vegas for most points in the Pacific Division with 76. The Kings got to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2018 but lost in seven games to Edmonton in the first round. They have not won a postseason series since winning the Cup in 2014.

The first-rounder is conditional on the Kings making the playoffs, as expected. If they do not, Columbus – which has a league-low 46 points – gets a second-round pick from L.A. each of the next two drafts as part of the trade completed late Tuesday night and announced Wednesday.

Quick found out about the trade in a phone call from Blake after Tuesday night’s 6-5 shootout victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Blake was not with the team during the five-game road trip.

“There was shock and disappointment,” Blake said. “The setting wasn’t perfect because of the time. That was not an easy decision and I’ll reiterate how important he (Quick) is to the franchise and the organization.”

Blake added that he talked to captain Anze Kopitar and defenseman Drew Doughty after his call with Quick to let them what happened.

Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said they had tried to reach an extension with Gavrikov, but were unable to come to terms. Korpisalo was also in the final season of his contract.

“Both of them are pending unrestricted free agents and where we are in our process and in the season right now, we felt that it was a necessary move for our future,” Kekalainen said.

Quick backstopped the Kings to their Cup titles in 2012 and ’14. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2012 after recording three shutouts in 20 starts. He also allowed only seven goals in the six-game finals victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Quick is in the final season of a 10-year, $58 million contract but had been supplanted as the Kings No. 1 goaltender by Pheonix Copley. It’s unclear if Columbus will keep Quick or flip him to a contender before the trade deadline Friday.

The 37-year old Quick had started three of the last six games. He made 16 saves in last Friday’s 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders to pick up his 370th career win, which surpassed Tom Barrasso for third place on the wins list by a U.S.-born goaltender in NHL history.

He is 11-13-4 on the season with a 3.50 goals-against average, .876 save percentage and one shutout.

Quick – a third-round pick by the Kings in 2005 – also holds the franchise records for goalies in games played (743) and shutouts (57).

Gavrikov and Korpisalo are expected to arrive in Los Angeles before Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Quick is remaining in Los Angeles, since there is a possibility he could be moved again before Friday’s trade deadline.

Gavrikov has three goals and seven assists in 52 games, but has not played since Feb. 11. He was expected to be dealt last week to the Boston Bruins before that fell through.

Gavrikov was among Columbus’ leaders in ice time. He also is a left-handed shooter and a quality penalty killer, which are two areas where the Kings have been lacking.

“I think he fits the mold of a bigger player who is very solid defensively, can play a lot of minutes, can penalty kill and check top players,” Blake said.

Korpisalo had won three of his last four starts along with posting a .921 save percentage. He made nine starts for the Blue Jackets during the 2020 playoffs.

Copley is 18-4-2 since making his debut on Dec. 6. The wins are tied with Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy for the most during that span, but Copley’s .899 save percentage is 24th among 31 goalies who have played 18 or more games over the past three-plus months.

Korpisalo’s .915 save percentage since early December is ranked 11th. His overall record this season is 11-11-3 with a 3.17 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Quick’s trade leaves Kopitar and Doughty as the only remaining players from the Kings’ Cup-winning teams.

Red Wings sign Dylan Larkin to 8-year, $69.6M deal

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have signed center Dylan Larkin to an eight-year, $69.6 million contract, banking on their captain being a key player in the next phase of their rebuilding plan.

The Red Wings announced the deal on Wednesday, two days before the NHL trade deadline.

Larkin’s new contract will pay him an average of $8.7 million per year.

Also on Wednesday, the Red Wings acquired a conditional first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick from Vancouver for defenseman Filip Hronek and a 2023 fourth-rounder. The first-rounder is the Islanders’ pick from the trade for Bo Horvat, which is top-12 protected.

The Red Wings have lost three in a row after consecutive losses to the Ottawa Senators earlier this week and are attempting to end their lengthy playoff drought. They enter Wednesday five points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Red Wings, who haven’t reached the postseason since the 2015-16 season, will try to make up ground as they host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Larkin, a three-time NHL All-Star, leads the Red Wings with 22 goals and 57 points in 59 games this season. The 26-year-old has 169 goals and 415 points since making his NHL debut in Detroit during the 2015-16 season.

Larkin, who is from Waterford, became first Michigan native to be a Red Wings captain when he was given that honor two years ago.

Detroit drafted the University of Michigan product with the No. 15 pick overall in 2014 and he has given the franchise a dependable, two-way player during a string of lackluster seasons followed its run of 25 straight postseason appearances.

On Tuesday, Detroit signed defenseman Jake Walman to a three-year, $10.2 million contract.

Kane trade reinforces hard reality of Blackhawks rebuild

CHICAGO – After days of speculation, the harsh reality of the Chicago Blackhawks’ situation was reinforced by one move in a flurry of transactions ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Showtime is over, at least in Chicago, and a seemingly bright future is, well, way off in the distance.

The reverberations of Chicago’s decision to trade Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers were felt almost immediately, with the flat Blackhawks losing 4-1 at Arizona on Tuesday night. And there will be more shockwaves Thursday night, when they host Dallas in the franchise’s first home game since the deal.

“We knew it was going to happen, but still when you see it’s actually true, it’s pretty crazy,” Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev said. “I never thought that he would play for a different team, but that’s how it went.”

Kane, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 draft, had spent his entire career with Chicago, winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Even as Chicago struggled in recent years and the 34-year-old winger started managing a hip issue, he still provided bursts of flashy play that delighted faithful crowds at the United Center.

But the Blackhawks (21-34-5) are tanking, hoping for a fortunate bounce with a ping-pong ball and a chance to take Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the draft. And Kane is in the final year of his contract.

General manager Kyle Davidson said all along it was up to Kane what he wanted to do, and he decided last week he would waive his no-movement clause for a trade to New York.

Davidson had no leverage in his conversations with New York GM Chris Drury, and the best part of Tuesday’s three-team deal for Chicago was a conditional 2023 second-round draft pick and a fourth-rounder in 2025. The conditional pick turns into a first-rounder if the Rangers reach this year’s East final.

“If you look at it from the pure hockey standpoint and an asset return standpoint, it probably doesn’t compute,” Davidson said. “But given the circumstances and the situation, I think we achieved what we wanted to, and that was to put Patrick on a team that he wanted to go to. That’s the main goal here, was hopefully get some assets for the future, which we feel we did, but mainly was repaying a player that’s done so much for the franchise.”

The Blackhawks also traded defenseman Jack Johnson to Colorado on Sunday and dealt forward Sam Lafferty and defenseman Jake McCabe to Toronto on Monday. Max Domi, who leads the team with 18 goals and 31 assists, and fellow forward Andreas Athanasiou also could be on the move ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The Kane trade means Jonathan Toews is the team’s last link to its most recent three Stanley Cup titles, and it’s unclear when the captain might play again. Toews, who also is in the final year of his contract, announced last month that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

With all the moves, the Blackhawks have two first-round picks in each of the next three drafts. They have four second-rounders this year, after they selected three players in the first round of the 2022 draft.

But it could be years before any of those prospects make it to the NHL, and Chicago has 22 games left season – all without Kane.

“We’ll never be one player come in and do what Patrick Kane can do, whether it be on the ice skill-wise or just leadership-wise and his presence in the room,” first-year coach Luke Richardson said. “I think we got to do it by the committee … and I think this team has that ability do that.”

Rangers acquire star winger Patrick Kane from Blackhawks

The New York Rangers acquired Patrick Kane in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, reuniting the star winger with former teammate Artemi Panarin and stamping themselves as a Stanley Cup contender in the loaded Eastern Conference.

New York was believed to be out of the running for Kane after it acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from St. Louis on Feb. 9. The 34-year-old Kane also had been noncommittal when asked about leaving his only NHL home.

But Kane loved playing with Panarin for two seasons at the beginning of the Russian winger’s NHL career, and the three-time Stanley Cup champion was in control of his situation because of a no-movement clause in his contract.

“This has been an emotional time for me and my family, but I feel this decision puts me in the best spot to immediately win another Stanley Cup,” Kane said in a release. “This isn’t about me leaving the Blackhawks, but this is an opportunity for me – the Blackhawks did everything they could to put me in a great position and I will forever be grateful.”

After days of rumors and salary cap maneuvering, the Rangers sent a conditional 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2025 fourth-rounder and minor league defenseman Andy Welinski to the rebuilding Blackhawks for Kane and minor league defenseman Cooper Zech. Chicago also acquired Finnish defenseman Vili Saarijarvi from Arizona as part of the trade.

The Coyotes received a 2025 third-rounder from the Rangers to retain 25% of Kane’s salary, with the Blackhawks paying 50%.

The conditional second-rounder that Chicago got from New York becomes a 2024 first-rounder if the Rangers reach this year’s East final. If it remains a second-round selection, the Blackhawks will have eight picks in the first three rounds of the upcoming draft.

“A lot of emotions, to be honest. It doesn’t seem real right now, that we traded Patrick Kane,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “But really excited for him to get a chance to play for the Rangers, play at Madison Square Garden with a really good team, and we’re looking forward to watching him compete with New York.”

Kane could make his Rangers debut Wednesday night at Philadelphia or Thursday night at home against Ottawa. He scored the biggest goal of his NHL career in Philly, an overtime winner in Game 6 of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final, ending Chicago’s 49-year title drought.

He was in the middle of his best stretch of the season when he left the Blackhawks during their road trip amid the trade talks. He has seven goals and three assists during a four-game point streak.

“I think Patrick recognized it was a good fit for him and it’s a good fit for us,” New York GM Chris Drury said. “We’re certainly excited that he wanted to be traded and that it was to the New York Rangers.”

New York got Tarasenko and depth defenseman Niko Mikkola in the trade with St. Louis. The Rangers made the deal at the time thinking the acquisition cost for Tarasenko would be less than what it would take to get Timo Meier, and they were wary about waiting for Kane to make a decision on his future.

But Drury only had to trade one first-round pick, a fourth-rounder and two players to St. Louis. After acquiring one first-rounder from Dallas last summer for young defenseman Nils Lundkvist, the Rangers had enough draft capital to obtain Kane from Chicago.

Kane was selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 draft. He is in the last season of an $84 million, eight-year contract extension that was finalized in July 2014.

Kane helped Chicago put together the best stretch in franchise history, winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The Blackhawks also made it to the Western Conference final in 2014, losing to the Los Angeles Kings in an epic seven-game series.

But the franchise has fallen on hard times of late. It is among the worst teams in the NHL this year, in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and a chance to take Connor Bedard.

“The contributions Patrick Kane has made to the Blackhawks organization and city of Chicago will never be forgotten,” Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said. “While today marks the end of an era for the team, he will forever be a part of the Blackhawks family.”

Kane has long been one of the league’s most gifted wingers. He has 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games, and his numbers have been hurt by the lack of talent around him.

Kane also has a long history of playoff success. Beyond the series-clinching goal in 2010 against the Flyers, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2013.

He has 14 seasons with at least 21 goals and 13 years with at least 40 assists. He won the 2016 Hart Trophy as NHL MVP after he had a career-high 46 goals and 60 assists in 82 games.

Just last season, when Chicago had Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome, Kane scored 26 times and matched a career best with 66 assists in 78 games.

Rangers’ K’Andre Miller suspended 3 games for spitting

NEW YORK – K’Andre Miller of the New York Rangers has been suspended three games for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Tuesday following a hearing with Miller, who will miss upcoming games Wednesday at Philadelphia, Thursday against Ottawa and Saturday at Boston. He’ll also forfeit $15,000 in salary.

Miller, 23, was given a match penalty and ejected late in the first period of the Rangers’ game against the Kings on Sunday. In a message posted on social media Monday, Miller called his actions “completely accidental.”

“I would never intend to do something like that on purpose,” Miller wrote. “It goes against everything I am as a person and player. I felt awful about it.”

It’s the same length of suspension as Garnet Hathaway got in 2019 for spitting on Anaheim’s Erik Gudbranson when with Washington.

Miller’s suspension complicates New York’s already murky roster situation ahead of the trade deadline Friday. The Rangers have been making roster moves to maximize salary cap space in advance of an anticipated trade for three-time Stanley Cup-winning Chicago winger Patrick Kane.