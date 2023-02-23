Predators’ Ryan Johansen out estimated 12 weeks after surgery

Associated PressFeb 23, 2023, 1:38 PM EST
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen will miss the rest of the regular season after having surgery on his lower right leg.

The Predators announced that Johansen will miss an “estimated 12 weeks” after surgery.

Nashville would have to make the playoffs for Johansen to have a chance to return this season. The Predators wrap up the regular season April 14 in hosting Colorado, and they go into the game at San Jose seven points out of the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

Johansen left the ice late in the second period of a 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver after Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes‘ skate caught the back of his right ankle. Johansen left the arena on crutches and kept his foot off the ground despite wearing a walking boot for protection.

The 6-foot-3 center ranks fifth on the Predators with 28 points playing in their first 55 games. That’s a big drop from last season when he finished with 63 points, tied for the third-most points in his career.

Johansen thanked doctors on social media and everyone who has reached out to him.

“We’re in a dogfight to find our way into the playoffs and it’s going to suck not being out there with my brothers but y’all fans inspire us everyday and our group is gonna need you for this push,” Johansen wrote.

Maple Leafs pin hopes on Ryan O’Reilly to help end playoff frustrations

Associated PressFeb 23, 2023, 11:45 AM EST
Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Come April, the Toronto Maple Leafs will once again have to confront the long-nagging questions of how they’ll attempt to avoid turning a dominating regular season into yet another early playoff exit.

A promising glimpse of an answer, perhaps, began to emerge over a four-day stretch in which the Maple Leafs won two of three with a new-look lineup featuring centers Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari, who were acquired in a trade with St. Louis.

With O’Reilly centering Toronto’s second line, and Acciari centering the fourth line, their presence provided coach Sheldon Keefe an extra level of flexibility and an additional dynamic dimension to a talent-laden roster that already includes four 20-goal-scorers.

Toronto’s newfound potential was on display in a 6-3 romp over the Sabres, when the O’Reilly line combined for four goals and 13 points, and staked the Leafs to a 3-0 lead 7:14 into the game before Buffalo registered its first shot on net.

“Obviously, it was that line that broke out tonight. The next night it might be the Matthews’ line,” Keefe said, referring to the top line centered by Auston Matthews. “But as I said to the guys, that’s what it is supposed to look like in terms of a team game. … That’s as dominant as we’ve been all season long, so it’s tremendous to see.”

The challenge for Keefe becomes building on that performance and continuing to develop roster-wide chemistry to finally begin fulfilling the long-awaited expectations of mounting a playoff run that doesn’t end in the first round.

The Maple Leafs have not won a playoff series since 2004, when they needed seven games to eliminate Ottawa before losing to Philadelphia in a six-game second-round matchup. They’ve since lost seven consecutive first-round series mostly in dramatic collapses, including six ending in a decisive Game 5 or 7.

The frustrating track record is one general manager Kyle Dubas alluded to after completing the trade in giving up four draft picks, including a first-rounder this year, two minor leaguers and a prospect in a deal that included Minnesota picking up 25% of O’Reilly’s salary.

“We’ve been in the top five of the standings, and we’re there again this year,” Dubas said of a team that’s finished no worse than third in its division in each of the previous six years. “So there’s a lot of points along the way, and people will laugh at that, scoff at that, and that’s fine. We’re trying to win. And that’s the message.”

At 35-15-8, the Leafs’ 78 points match their best through 58 games of a season, and they are second in the Atlantic Division. With division-leading Boston enjoying a 13-point lead over the Maple Leafs, Toronto appears locked into facing Tampa Bay in a rematch of last year’s opening round, which the Lightning clinched in Game 7 by rallying from a 3-2 series deficit.

The trade for O’Reilly was the latest in a string of high-profile mid-to-late season additions the Leafs have made which have failed to pan out come playoff time. Last year, it was adding defenseman Mark Giordano. Two years ago, Toronto acquired center Nick Foligno. In 2020, Dubas landed defenseman Jake Muzzin.

And those don’t include the offseason free-agent splashes the Leafs made in signing Patrick Marleau in 2017 or current captain John Tavares a year later.

O’Reilly, in the final year of his contract, represents the short-term key to the trade. He’s a respected two-way center, who was the NHL’s top defensive forward in 2019, the same year O’Reilly earned playoff MVP honors for the Stanley Cup champion Blues.

From Ontario, and with his mother having once worked the concession stands at Maple Leaf Gardens, the 32-year-old O’Reilly is fully aware of the pressures of playing in Toronto and what it would mean to bring home a title.

“We have a ton of good pieces here and it’s a great team,” O’Reilly said, while declining to look too far ahead.

“I’ve got to take it day by day and work and push myself to be better, and try to help elevate this team to take another step,” he added. “I’ve got so much excitement being here. … I’m just going to feed off that and try to make an impact any way I can.”

In welcoming O’Reilly, Tavares agreed to make the switch from center to left wing on a line rounded out by Mitchell Marner.

“When Kyle and management make a move like that, obviously it sends a strong message,” Tavares said. “The belief in the team, and what we want to accomplish, and just where we’ve gotten to to this point, so we’re really excited about it.”

Inconsistent Penguins scrambling as stretch run looms

Associated PressFeb 23, 2023, 11:41 AM EST
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH — The faces around Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang have changed over the years.

Coaches have come and gone. General managers, a litany of players – some of them forever etched in Pittsburgh Penguins lore, others not-so much – and owners too.

Yet Crosby, Malkin and Letang have remained. Through heartache and triumph. Milestones and giddy early summer parades along packed downtown streets, the Stanley Cup in tow.

They are the fulcrum around which the organization revolves, their presence in the NHL playoffs practically a given for 16 years and counting.

Yet nearly three-quarters of the way through their 17th season together, the group known simply as “The Big Three” finds itself in practically uncharted territory: scrambling to stay in the midst of a playoff chase.

The Penguins enter play against Connor McDavid and Edmonton on the outside of the top eight in the Eastern Conference looking in.

And while there is plenty of time for Pittsburgh to right itself, the reality is the Penguins have rarely looked as beatable during the Crosby/Malkin/Letang era as they have over the past five middling and maddening months.

The latest proof came in a frustrating 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders, a game in which the Penguins dominated play for the first 45-plus minutes only to crumble down the stretch on their way to a ninth straight loss to a Metropolitan Division rival.

The setback marked the sixth time in 14 games the Penguins lost after leading through two periods. A team long known for its ability to finish has become vulnerable to late lapses that have cost them precious points in the standings.

“I mean, it’s not ideal when you lose games and you have leads but the only way out of it is to find a way to win one and try to get some momentum from that,” Crosby said. “We can’t dwell on it.”

Mostly because there’s no time.

The NHL’s oldest roster finds itself facing a daunting sprint down the stretch. Pittsburgh will play its final 26 games in the span of 50 days. Not ideal for a group that save for a brilliant 14-2-2 run from Nov. 9-Dec. 15 has been ordinary at best.

While it’s not the first time during the Penguins’ streak of 16 straight playoff appearances that they have looked iffy as March looms, it may be the first time their options to rectify things have been so limited.

There are no young legs ready to come up from their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Conor Sheary did in 2015-16, an arrival that coincided with a dash to the franchise’s third Stanley Cup.

And there may be little in the way of reinforcements coming at the trade deadline. The players the Penguins have that are considered the most attractive to other clubs are the same players they can’t succeed without, and general manager Ron Hextall has a very different mandate than his predecessor, Jim Rutherford.

Where “Trader Jim” moved the parts around Crosby, Malkin and Letang frequently in search of a mix that worked, Hextall has been far more deliberate in his approach. He’s loathe – publicly anyway – to trade Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in this year’s draft as Pittsburgh keeps an eye toward the post-Big Three Era.

That’s left Hextall in a tight spot as he attempts to fix a top-heavy team that for all of its star power is deeply flawed. The top two lines are fine. It’s what happens when the 35-year-old Crosby and the 36-year-old Malkin – both of whom are averaging a point a game – aren’t on the ice that’s the issue.

The third line of Jeff Carter, Kasperi Kapanen and a rotating group that has included Drew O'Connor and Brock McGinn has made little if any impact, a far cry from the vaunted “HBK” line of Carl Hagelin, Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel that made the Penguins one of the deepest teams in the NHL during their back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016-17.

The goaltending behind starter Tristan Jarry has been spotty at best and Jarry looked rusty against the Islanders in his return from a monthlong absence because of a lower-body injury. Even a power play that features two players with more than 2,600 combined career points is decidedly average.

Still coach Mike Sullivan, who signed a contract extension last fall, remains optimistic his team is close to figuring it out. His mantra of “playing the right way” hasn’t changed much from the day he was hired in December 2015.

Asked if there’s concern that Sullivan’s message may not be impactful as it once was, Hextall shook his head.

“I think Sully is a terrific coach,” Hextall said when he last spoke to reporters earlier this month. “I would put him up against any coach in the league and if there’s any players that are not responding to him, I would look to move those players.”

Maybe, but barring something drastic, Pittsburgh will head into the final seven weeks of the season with essentially the same group that has flip-flopped between electric and erratic since October. It means the answers to what is ailing one of the league’s marquee franchises will likely have to come from within.

“There’s a lot of belief in here,” Crosby said. “It hasn’t gone our way lately but this is when you get tested as a group and you’ve got to make sure you respond the right way.”

The clock is ticking.

Alex Ovechkin returns to Capitals following death of father

Associated PressFeb 23, 2023, 11:34 AM EST
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail.

Ovechkin missed four games to fly to Moscow. He went straight from the airport to the team’s practice facility after landing to take part in practice with an eye on returning to game action.

“Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically,” Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back. “It was probably toughest situation I’ve been through my whole NHL career. But it’s life, and we move on.”

Ovechkin thanked the Capitals for their moment of silence dedicated to Mikhail prior to a game last week and for the support shown by members of the organization and fans. He said he got the chance to speak to his dad by video call before his death at age 71 last week and expects his mother and brother to visit him in the U.S. soon.

“We try to do the best we can in that kind of hard moment,” Ovechkin said.

In his hard moment, Ovechkin wanted badly to get back on the ice. After only skating once during his absence, the 37-year-old captain said this season felt like training camp.

But there also wasn’t time to waste. The Capitals went 0-4 during Ovechkin’s absence and have lost five in a row in regulation for the first time in nine years.

“I just want to come back right away, put my mind in a different position,” Ovechkin said. “We’re struggling right now, so I just want to try to do my best to bring energy, bring something to the team.”

Having been outscored 20-8 during the franchise’s longest skid since 2014 – the previous time the Capitals missed the playoffs – they’ll gladly take the lift that comes with Ovechkin returning.

“He’s our leading scorer,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “He helps in a lot of different areas: offensively, power play, leadership, size, physicality, presence, so there’s a lot of things that Alex brings to the table. I’m glad he was able to get home and be with his family, and we’re certainly glad to have him back.”

Tears welled in Ovechkin’s eyes when talking about his dad getting him into the sport, being along for his journey to second on the NHL goal-scoring list and getting to share a day with the Stanley Cup together in the summer of 2018 after he and Washington won it after several years of disappointment.

“He give me everything: all his health, all his time,” Ovechkin said. “He traveled with me all over the world and (was) at every practice when he had a chance.”

Mikhail Ovechkin was a familiar face at practices for years until his health kept him back in Russia. Longtime teammate Nicklas Backstrom and other Capitals players remembered Ovechkin’s dad for his smile and support around the rink, even though his English was limited.

“He had a great sense of humor,” Ovechkin said. “Even when he don’t understand people, he always tried to ask something. But, yeah, the people who know him, they’re going to miss his smile. They’re going to miss his energy.”

Coyotes trade Dysin Mayo to Golden Knights for draft pick

Associated PressFeb 23, 2023, 11:32 AM EST
Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes traded defenseman Dysin Mayo to the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

The Coyotes also acquired the contract of defenseman Shea Weber in the deal.

Mayo had four goals and eight assists in 82 games over two seasons after being taken in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL draft by the Coyotes. The 26-year-old split time with Arizona and the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL this season.

Weber has not played since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final with the Montreal Canadiens. He was one of the NHL’s best defensemen during 16 seasons with Nashville and Montreal, finishing with 224 goals and 365 assists.

Weber’s contract is through the 2025-26 season, but he is not expected to play again.