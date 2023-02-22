Blackhawks acquire D-man Nikita Zaitsev, picks from Senators

Feb 22, 2023
DALLAS — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Nikita Zaitsev and draft picks from the Ottawa Senators for future considerations in what amounts to a salary dump ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

The teams announced the deal Wednesday prior to the Blackhawks’ game at the Dallas Stars. Chicago got a 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth in exchange for taking on the remainder of Zaitsev’s contract.

“We’re pleased to afford Nikita a fresh start,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. “He’s a pro’s pro who showcased himself to be a caring teammate and quiet leader throughout his Sens tenure. We’re thankful for his time in Ottawa and wish he and his family the best in his next chapter.”

Zaitsev, 31, is signed through next season at a salary cap hit of $4.5 million. Last-place Chicago now has the ability to flip the Russian defenseman to another team before the March 3 trade deadline or at any time over the next year.

For now, the Blackhawks are keeping him.

“Nikita gives us added depth on the right side, and we anticipate him joining us soon,” Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said. “We are getting an NHL caliber defenseman and acquiring very valuable draft capital in this upcoming draft and beyond.”

The trade came hours after Vegas and Arizona also made a cap-related deal, with the Golden Knights sending the contract of retired 37-year-old Shea Weber and a draft pick to the Coyotes for defenseman Dysin Mayo.

Zaitsev has five goals in 28 games this season. He has 110 points in 444 NHL regular-season and playoff games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Senators.

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar back in concussion protocol

Feb 22, 2023
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is back in concussion protocol after taking contact to his head for a second time in under two weeks, another blow for the defending Stanley Cup champions and their reigning playoff MVP.

Coach Jared Bednar provided the update on Makar’s status, ruling out the 24-year-old Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner for at least the team’s next two games.

Makar was reinjured early in the third period in his first game back when St. Louis forward Alexey Toropchenko made contact with his head. He already missed Colorado’s game against Edmonton.

Bednar said Makar’s head injuries were “obviously related” and did not think the play alone would have caused this development.

Makar had been out since taking a hit to the head on Feb. 7 from Pittsburgh’s Jeff Carter. Bednar said Makar passed all the NHL’s concussion testing to clear protocol and told team medical staff that he felt good about returning.

“He comes back in, he feels better, he takes the time he needs, he’s feeling good to play, he’s passed all the tests, he comes back in and he gets bumped again,” Bednar said. “I don’t think that he goes into protocol on the hit in St. Louis with the glove to the face on any other occasion, likely, except for the fact that he’s just coming out of one.”

Makar missed four games last month with an unrelated lower-body injury before coming back before the All-Star break. Makar this season is averaging a league-high 26:57 of ice time and producing at a nearly point-a-game level with 13 goals and 32 assists.

Bednar defended the league’s concussion protocol and how the Avalanche handled it with Makar when asked repeatedly.

“We follow it,” He said. “It’s crystal clear. There’s really no wiggle room in it. Sometimes players get delayed symptoms. He came in the other night and he had a headache and some pressure in his head, and that’s all we have to hear and he’s out. It’s automatic.”

Bednar confirmed Makar was pulled from the Feb. 7 game against the Penguins by a concussion spotter in place to observe obvious signs of head injuries. NHL protocol also calls for mandatory baseline testing and six stages of progression a player needs to pass through before getting back on the ice in a game.

“We listen to the player once all the tests are passed,” Bednar said. “The protocol’s in place because they deem it the best protocol to make sure players are safe and able or unable to return to play. And when they are able, then they will return to play.”

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev missed practice to undergo dental work and is expected to be full go, according to Bednar, who also said defenseman Josh Manson was out for maintenance reasons. Bednar said veteran defenseman Erik Johnson is “possibly” done for the season because of a broken ankle.

The Avalanche have been one of the most banged-up teams in the league this season, missing Makar, top center Nathan MacKinnon and others for long stretches. Captain Gabriel Landeskog, who hoisted the Cup last summer to celebrate the franchise’s third championship, still has not made his season debut following knee surgery in October.

Islanders’ Mathew Barzal out indefinitely with lower-body injury

Feb 20, 2023
PITTSBURGH — New York Islanders center Mat Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced, a devastating blow to its playoff pursuit.

He was injured on a hit from Boston’s Craig Smith early in a 6-2 loss at the Bruins. Barzal appeared to take a knee-on-knee hit and left the ice immediately.

Barzal, 25, is second on the team with 51 points. The Islanders hold the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with less than two months to go in the NHL regular season.

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry to return against Islanders

Feb 20, 2023
PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will start when Pittsburgh hosts the New York Islanders.

Jarry, a two-time All-Star, hasn’t played since Jan. 22 due to an upper-body injury. He was scheduled to start on Jan. 24 against Florida but was scratched less than an hour before the opening face-off due to the injury.

The Penguins have struggled in Jarry’s absence, going just 4-5 over their last nine games to put the franchise’s streak of 16 straight playoff appearances in jeopardy heading into the final two months of the regular season.

“We’re anxious to get (Jarry) back in the net,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s feeling good, he’s feeling strong.”

Jarry has been solid when healthy this season. He is 16-5-5 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 27 starts. The Penguins are just 11-14-4 when he doesn’t play.

Pittsburgh enters play on Monday in the first of the wild-card spots available in the Eastern Conference. There are five teams within three points of the Penguins.

Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms

Feb 19, 2023
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the 34-year-old center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness.

“It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms,” Toews said in a statement released by the team. “In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.”

Toews missed the 2020-21 season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews has spent his entire career with Chicago, winning three Stanley Cup titles. But he is eligible for free agency after this season.

“We’re going to work with him and support him in whatever he needs to make sure he’s feeling good and feeling strong and in a spot where he can come back on the ice,” general manager Kyle Davidson said. “We’ll take it day by day, but the hope is that he can still play some games here down the stretch.”

Asked about moving Toews by the March 3 trade deadline, Davidson said he isn’t thinking about that.

“We’re trying to help him get back to full strength and that’s totally secondary,” he said.

Toews had 12 goals and 25 assists in 71 games when he returned to action last year, and he had looked stronger this season. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games for the last-place Blackhawks.

“We feel for him and just supporting him right now,” coach Luke Richardson said. “He was back this week, first steps of getting back and working out and skating, and unfortunately he wasn’t getting the results that he wanted.”