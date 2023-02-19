Senators trade Motte to Rangers for Gauthier, draft pick

Associated PressFeb 19, 2023, 9:10 PM EST
Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2 Comments

OTTAWA, Ontario – Right winger Julien Gauthier was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the New York Rangers for left winger Tyler Motte on Sunday.

Ottawa also gets a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft in the deal.

Should the Rangers advance past the first round of the coming postseason, that pick will improve to the lower of the Rangers’ or Winnipeg Jets’ 2023 sixth-round selection.

Gauthier, 25, has six goals and three assists with a minus-5 rating over 40 games this season.

Motte, 27, has three goals and six assists with a plus-1 rating over 38 games this season.

Motte returns for his second stint with the Rangers after playing nine regular-season and 15 playoff games with the club last season.

AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Blackhawks C Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms

Associated PressFeb 19, 2023, 9:12 PM EST
Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
2 Comments

CHICAGO – Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the 34-year-old center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness.

“It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms,” Toews said in a statement released by the team. “In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.”

Toews missed the 2020-21 season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews has spent his entire career with Chicago, winning three Stanley Cup titles. But he is eligible for free agency after this season.

“We’re going to work with him and support him in whatever he needs to make sure he’s feeling good and feeling strong and in a spot where he can come back on the ice,” general manager Kyle Davidson said. “We’ll take it day by day, but the hope is that he can still play some games here down the stretch.”

Asked about moving Toews by the March 3 trade deadline, Davidson said he isn’t thinking about that.

“We’re trying to help him get back to full strength and that’s totally secondary,” he said.

Toews had 12 goals and 25 assists in 71 games when he returned to action last year, and he had looked stronger this season. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games for the last-place Blackhawks.

“We feel for him and just supporting him right now,” coach Luke Richardson said. “He was back this week, first steps of getting back and working out and skating, and unfortunately he wasn’t getting the results that he wanted.”

Hurricanes top Capitals 4-1 in Carolina’s 1st outdoor game

Associated PressFeb 19, 2023, 12:53 AM EST
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Carolina Hurricanes stepped out of the tunnel in a stadium packed full of buzzing fans, with the lights from cellphone flashlights bouncing along the stands and North Carolina State’s marching band playing to their pregame walk to an outdoor rink.

“Not having experienced one of those,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said, “I don’t know how it could be much better, to be honest with you.”

The Hurricanes did their part on the ice, too.

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists to help the Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Saturday night in their first NHL Stadium Series outdoor game.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Paul Stastny and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Carolina, which completed a three-game season sweep of their Metropolitan Division foe.

The game was held at Carter-Finley Stadium, home to North Carolina State’s college football team and across the street from Carolina’s home ice at PNC Arena. Delayed two years because of COVID-19 attendance restrictions, the game drew a buzzing sellout crowd of 56,961 fans on a night that felt more like spectacle than a regular-season game.

“That was cool,” Stastny said. “I’m not a big college (football) guy but I always kind of watch those Saturday night games under the lights, when they come down from the tunnel, and that’s what it kind of felt like.”

“There’s no question,” Carolina captain Jordan Staal said, “those are pinch-yourself moments.”

Tom Wilson scored in the third period for the Capitals, who suffered their fourth straight loss. The past three have come without captain and leading goal-scorer Alex Ovechkin, who is away after the death of his father.

“We’ve got to get our confidence back,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to get our swagger back a little bit.”

Carolina finished with a 10th win in 11 games. And this one had the added significance that came with the long-awaited outdoor game – the latest chance for the league to hold one of its marquee events in a so-called “nontraditional” market within its southern footprint.

Temperatures hit the 70s for multiple days earlier in the week, while rain arrived to delay Friday’s practices, but conditions were optimal Saturday: clear and chilly all day, with temperatures dipping into the low 40s by the puck drop and high 30s by the final horn.

The Hurricanes gave their festive crowd plenty of reasons to stay rowdy, starting with Kotkaniemi’s finish in close barely two minutes into the game. Then Carolina scored three goals in a 5 1/2-minute span of the second period to blow this one open.

“We found ourselves chasing them and chasing the game,” Washington coach Peter Laviolette said.

The highlight was Necas hammering a one-timer on the power play from the left side past Darcy Kuemper. The flurry also included Hurricane goaltender Frederik Andersen tallying an assist.

On a night when he finished with 24 saves, Andersen earned a point when he lofted a long pass to Teravainen to ignite a 2-on-1 chance, with Teravainen passing to Necas, who drew Kuemper to his side and sent it back to Teravainen for the easy putaway and a 4-0 lead.

SWEET THREADS

The teams followed outdoor-game tradition by arriving in coordinated and themed attire, from a comfortable afternoon on the links to a throwback to glory days on the high school gridiron.

The Hurricanes walked from PNC Arena in old-timey plaid golf knickers, matching hats and a black top over a white collared shirt with red tie. Defensemen Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin were among those to complete the look by carrying a golf club.

The Capitals exited a school bus sporting blue jeans, a white T-shirt, custom lettermen-styled jackets, knitted caps and toting footballs.

GOLF SURGE

Fittingly, Carolina’s postgame “Storm Surge” on-ice celebration for the fans followed the golf theme.

After leading fans in coordinated claps, the players dropped their gloves to the ice used their hockey sticks to swing at them as though they were teeing off.

NODS TO THE PACK

NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer had said the night would also honor host N.C. State. And there were plenty such touches.

The Wolfpack marching band sat behind one goal at ice level. Mascots Mr. and Ms. Wuf sported Hurricanes gear. And there was the familiar football gameday sight of the motorized cart featuring a large white N.C. State football helmet on a wolf head parked near the Capitals tunnel.

Former Wolfpack basketball greats David Thompson and Dereck Whittenburg – who led N.C. State to NCAA championships in 1974 and 1983, respectively – introduced the Hurricanes as they emerged from the tunnel.

And finally, there was Ripken the Bat Dog – official tee retriever for N.C. State football and bat retriever for the nearby minor-league Durham Bulls baseball team – performing a ceremonial puck drop between Staal and Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: Host St. Louis on Tuesday night.

DeBrusk returns, scores to power Bruins past Islanders 6-2

Associated PressFeb 18, 2023, 11:23 PM EST
China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images
0 Comments

BOSTON – Jake DeBrusk didn’t hesitate when asked what he missed most about sitting out 17 games with a broken leg: “Scoring goals.”

The Bruins forward didn’t waste any time after missing six weeks, scoring two minutes into the game on Saturday to propel NHL-leading Boston to a 6-2 victory over the tired New York Islanders.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a while, and I just wanted to get a goal,” said DeBrusk, who scored twice, including the game-winner, in the Jan. 2 Winter Classic despite playing on a fractured fibula and hadn’t played since.

“I just wanted to get the first one,” he said Saturday. “It was great to get that.”

Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots for the Bruins, who have won four of their last five games to amass 89 points and the NHL’s best record. Nick Foligno, Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston.

Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders.

MILESTONES

It was Bergeron’s 20th goal of the season – the 10th straight year, and 14th in his career, that he has reached the milestone.

“He’s the model of consistency in this league,” Foligno said. “He’s a guy that I’ve admired, a long time – and all of us do. He plays the game the right way. I think that’s one of the best compliments you can get as a player. And and he does that.”

Bergeron scored when DeBrusk’s shot hit high off the glass behind the net and bounced back over the net and into the crease. The Bruins captain tipped it out of the air, about one foot from the goal line.

“He has a nose for understanding the scoring areas and the places to be. There’s a reason why that guy doesn’t go through too many slumps in his career,” Foligno said. “We’re lucky to have him. He’s the gold standard.”

ROUGH SCHEDULE

New York was playing on back-to-back nights after beating Pittsburgh on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

“There’s a lot of times in the season where you have the advantage, and sometimes you have the disadvantage,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “That first period, that’s the way you want to play when you have a team on back-to-backs.”

HOW THEY SCORED

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on his second shift back, taking a pass from Brad Marchand and flipping it through Varlamov’s legs. The Bruins, who won 5-0 in Nashville on Thursday night, made it 3-0 before Palmieri got the Islanders on the board early in the second.

But Boston made it 4-1 on Bergeron’s goal. Frederic scored three minutes later, and Zacha added on late in the period.

HOME COOKING

The Bruins have only lost twice at home in regulation, including a 2-1 defeat by the Washington Capitals on Feb. 11, their only other game in Boston since the All-Star break.

“We just talked about getting the home win. The other night we didn’t get one here, coming back off the break and it ticked us off,” Foligno said. “Something we talked about at the start of the year was being a real hard team at home, being a hard place to play. We wanted to get back to that.”

The Bruins are 23-2-3 at home this season.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Visit Pittsburgh on Monday night.

Bruins: Host Ottawa on Monday.

Blues trade O’Reilly, Acciari to Maple Leafs, look to future

Associated PressFeb 18, 2023, 11:21 PM EST
Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images
0 Comments

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues are looking to the future after trading captain and center Ryan O'Reilly along with center Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night.

St. Louis acquired Toronto’s 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 second-round draft pick and Ottawa’s 2023 third-round pick from the Maple Leafs along with AHL forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette. Toronto also traded its 2025 fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Wild for the rights to forward prospect Josh Pillar in exchange for the Wild picking up 25% of O’Reilly’s salary.

The 32-year-old O’Reilly, who won the 2019 Conn Smythe trophy with St. Louis, had 12 goals and seven assists in 40 games this season while Acciari, 31, had 10 goals and eight assists in 54 games. Both players are set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason.

The trade comes with St. Louis sitting eight points out of a playoff spot with a 26-25-3 record entering play Saturday. The Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers on Feb. 9.

“This actually in a crazy way, made my job easier, not harder,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. “It would have been difficult to be sitting in front of you today if we had five more wins, which is 10 more points and telling you why it was a good idea to move Vladimir Tarasenko, why it was a good idea to move Ryan O’Reilly and Mikkola and Noel for draft picks on a team that was fighting for a playoff spot or in a playoff spot fighting for a championship.”

St. Louis had won three straight after dropping five in a row, but Armstrong wasn’t influenced by the recent streaks.

“It was probably a little bit before that,” Armstrong said. “This year we haven’t been able to find Ground Zero. Good teams don’t fluctuate the way we fluctuated, win three and lose eight, win seven, lose five win three. What that indicates to me is a team that doesn’t have a foundation and something to fall back on quickly when things are going bad.”

St. Louis was looking to build off last season when it fell to the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in six games in the Western Conference Semifinal.

“I was hoping to be here and celebrate a Stanley Cup,” Armstrong said. “I was also prepared to be here and lose in the first or second round and be getting drilled by `well, now you’ve lost and you have no future assets and you’ve done all this stuff, you’re an idiot.’ I was hoping to have to be labeled like that as a guy that didn’t maximize his assets. This year, I didn’t have that.”

St. Louis now owns Toronto’s first-round pick and the later of the New York Rangers’ two first-round picks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in addition to its own.

Armstrong did not rule out making additional moves ahead of the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline.

“I think that the equity in the NHL now to have is first-round picks,” Armstrong said. “One thing that I do know what we’re going to do though is if we move picks, players, it’s not going to be for one-year players. We need to again retrench with players that are 25, 26 and under that have term under contract so they can grow with that next core of players we have.”