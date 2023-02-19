Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms

CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the 34-year-old center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness.

“It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms,” Toews said in a statement released by the team. “In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.”

Toews missed the 2020-21 season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews has spent his entire career with Chicago, winning three Stanley Cup titles. But he is eligible for free agency after this season.

“We’re going to work with him and support him in whatever he needs to make sure he’s feeling good and feeling strong and in a spot where he can come back on the ice,” general manager Kyle Davidson said. “We’ll take it day by day, but the hope is that he can still play some games here down the stretch.”

Asked about moving Toews by the March 3 trade deadline, Davidson said he isn’t thinking about that.

“We’re trying to help him get back to full strength and that’s totally secondary,” he said.

Toews had 12 goals and 25 assists in 71 games when he returned to action last year, and he had looked stronger this season. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games for the last-place Blackhawks.

“We feel for him and just supporting him right now,” coach Luke Richardson said. “He was back this week, first steps of getting back and working out and skating, and unfortunately he wasn’t getting the results that he wanted.”

PITTSBURGH – New York Islanders center Mat Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced, a devastating blow to its playoff pursuit.

He was injured on a hit from Boston’s Craig Smith early in a 6-2 loss at the Bruins on Saturday. Barzal appeared to take a knee-on-knee hit and left the ice immediately.

Barzal, 25, is second on the team with 51 points. The Islanders hold the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with less than two months to go in the NHL regular season.

They visit Pittsburgh on Monday night. The Islanders and Penguins are tied in points.

New York last month acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks and signed him to a $68 million, eight-year extension.

PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will start when Pittsburgh hosts the New York Islanders.

Jarry, a two-time All-Star, hasn’t played since Jan. 22 due to an upper-body injury. He was scheduled to start on Jan. 24 against Florida but was scratched less than an hour before the opening face-off due to the injury.

The Penguins have struggled in Jarry’s absence, going just 4-5 over their last nine games to put the franchise’s streak of 16 straight playoff appearances in jeopardy heading into the final two months of the regular season.

“We’re anxious to get (Jarry) back in the net,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s feeling good, he’s feeling strong.”

Jarry has been solid when healthy this season. He is 16-5-5 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 27 starts. The Penguins are just 11-14-4 when he doesn’t play.

Pittsburgh enters play on Monday in the first of the wild-card spots available in the Eastern Conference. There are five teams within three points of the Penguins.

OTTAWA, Ontario – Right winger Julien Gauthier was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the New York Rangers for left winger Tyler Motte on Sunday.

Ottawa also gets a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft in the deal.

Should the Rangers advance past the first round of the coming postseason, that pick will improve to the lower of the Rangers’ or Winnipeg Jets’ 2023 sixth-round selection.

Gauthier, 25, has six goals and three assists with a minus-5 rating over 40 games this season.

Motte, 27, has three goals and six assists with a plus-1 rating over 38 games this season.

Motte returns for his second stint with the Rangers after playing nine regular-season and 15 playoff games with the club last season.

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Carolina Hurricanes stepped out of the tunnel in a stadium packed full of buzzing fans, with the lights from cellphone flashlights bouncing along the stands and North Carolina State’s marching band playing to their pregame walk to an outdoor rink.

“Not having experienced one of those,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said, “I don’t know how it could be much better, to be honest with you.”

The Hurricanes did their part on the ice, too.

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists to help the Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Saturday night in their first NHL Stadium Series outdoor game.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Paul Stastny and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Carolina, which completed a three-game season sweep of their Metropolitan Division foe.

The game was held at Carter-Finley Stadium, home to North Carolina State’s college football team and across the street from Carolina’s home ice at PNC Arena. Delayed two years because of COVID-19 attendance restrictions, the game drew a buzzing sellout crowd of 56,961 fans on a night that felt more like spectacle than a regular-season game.

“That was cool,” Stastny said. “I’m not a big college (football) guy but I always kind of watch those Saturday night games under the lights, when they come down from the tunnel, and that’s what it kind of felt like.”

“There’s no question,” Carolina captain Jordan Staal said, “those are pinch-yourself moments.”

Tom Wilson scored in the third period for the Capitals, who suffered their fourth straight loss. The past three have come without captain and leading goal-scorer Alex Ovechkin, who is away after the death of his father.

“We’ve got to get our confidence back,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to get our swagger back a little bit.”

Carolina finished with a 10th win in 11 games. And this one had the added significance that came with the long-awaited outdoor game – the latest chance for the league to hold one of its marquee events in a so-called “nontraditional” market within its southern footprint.

Temperatures hit the 70s for multiple days earlier in the week, while rain arrived to delay Friday’s practices, but conditions were optimal Saturday: clear and chilly all day, with temperatures dipping into the low 40s by the puck drop and high 30s by the final horn.

The Hurricanes gave their festive crowd plenty of reasons to stay rowdy, starting with Kotkaniemi’s finish in close barely two minutes into the game. Then Carolina scored three goals in a 5 1/2-minute span of the second period to blow this one open.

“We found ourselves chasing them and chasing the game,” Washington coach Peter Laviolette said.

The highlight was Necas hammering a one-timer on the power play from the left side past Darcy Kuemper. The flurry also included Hurricane goaltender Frederik Andersen tallying an assist.

On a night when he finished with 24 saves, Andersen earned a point when he lofted a long pass to Teravainen to ignite a 2-on-1 chance, with Teravainen passing to Necas, who drew Kuemper to his side and sent it back to Teravainen for the easy putaway and a 4-0 lead.

SWEET THREADS

The teams followed outdoor-game tradition by arriving in coordinated and themed attire, from a comfortable afternoon on the links to a throwback to glory days on the high school gridiron.

The Hurricanes walked from PNC Arena in old-timey plaid golf knickers, matching hats and a black top over a white collared shirt with red tie. Defensemen Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin were among those to complete the look by carrying a golf club.

The Capitals exited a school bus sporting blue jeans, a white T-shirt, custom lettermen-styled jackets, knitted caps and toting footballs.

GOLF SURGE

Fittingly, Carolina’s postgame “Storm Surge” on-ice celebration for the fans followed the golf theme.

After leading fans in coordinated claps, the players dropped their gloves to the ice used their hockey sticks to swing at them as though they were teeing off.

NODS TO THE PACK

NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer had said the night would also honor host N.C. State. And there were plenty such touches.

The Wolfpack marching band sat behind one goal at ice level. Mascots Mr. and Ms. Wuf sported Hurricanes gear. And there was the familiar football gameday sight of the motorized cart featuring a large white N.C. State football helmet on a wolf head parked near the Capitals tunnel.

Former Wolfpack basketball greats David Thompson and Dereck Whittenburg – who led N.C. State to NCAA championships in 1974 and 1983, respectively – introduced the Hurricanes as they emerged from the tunnel.

And finally, there was Ripken the Bat Dog – official tee retriever for N.C. State football and bat retriever for the nearby minor-league Durham Bulls baseball team – performing a ceremonial puck drop between Staal and Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: Host St. Louis on Tuesday night.