Jake DeBrusk returns, scores to power Bruins past Islanders 6-2

Associated PressFeb 18, 2023, 11:23 PM EST
BOSTON – Jake DeBrusk didn’t hesitate when asked what he missed most about sitting out 17 games with a broken leg: “Scoring goals.”

The Bruins forward didn’t waste any time after missing six weeks, scoring two minutes into the game on Saturday to propel NHL-leading Boston to a 6-2 victory over the tired New York Islanders.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a while, and I just wanted to get a goal,” said DeBrusk, who scored twice, including the game-winner, in the Jan. 2 Winter Classic despite playing on a fractured fibula and hadn’t played since.

“I just wanted to get the first one,” he said Saturday. “It was great to get that.”

Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots for the Bruins, who have won four of their last five games to amass 89 points and the NHL’s best record. Nick Foligno, Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston.

Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders.

MILESTONES

It was Bergeron’s 20th goal of the season – the 10th straight year, and 14th in his career, that he has reached the milestone.

“He’s the model of consistency in this league,” Foligno said. “He’s a guy that I’ve admired, a long time – and all of us do. He plays the game the right way. I think that’s one of the best compliments you can get as a player. And and he does that.”

Bergeron scored when DeBrusk’s shot hit high off the glass behind the net and bounced back over the net and into the crease. The Bruins captain tipped it out of the air, about one foot from the goal line.

“He has a nose for understanding the scoring areas and the places to be. There’s a reason why that guy doesn’t go through too many slumps in his career,” Foligno said. “We’re lucky to have him. He’s the gold standard.”

ROUGH SCHEDULE

New York was playing on back-to-back nights after beating Pittsburgh on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

“There’s a lot of times in the season where you have the advantage, and sometimes you have the disadvantage,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “That first period, that’s the way you want to play when you have a team on back-to-backs.”

HOW THEY SCORED

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on his second shift back, taking a pass from Brad Marchand and flipping it through Varlamov’s legs. The Bruins, who won 5-0 in Nashville on Thursday night, made it 3-0 before Palmieri got the Islanders on the board early in the second.

But Boston made it 4-1 on Bergeron’s goal. Frederic scored three minutes later, and Zacha added on late in the period.

HOME COOKING

The Bruins have only lost twice at home in regulation, including a 2-1 defeat by the Washington Capitals on Feb. 11, their only other game in Boston since the All-Star break.

“We just talked about getting the home win. The other night we didn’t get one here, coming back off the break and it ticked us off,” Foligno said. “Something we talked about at the start of the year was being a real hard team at home, being a hard place to play. We wanted to get back to that.”

The Bruins are 23-2-3 at home this season.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Visit Pittsburgh.

Bruins: Host Ottawa.

Islanders’ Mathew Barzal out indefinitely with lower-body injury

Associated PressFeb 20, 2023, 4:14 PM EST
PITTSBURGH – New York Islanders center Mat Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced, a devastating blow to its playoff pursuit.

He was injured on a hit from Boston’s Craig Smith early in a 6-2 loss at the Bruins on Saturday. Barzal appeared to take a knee-on-knee hit and left the ice immediately.

Barzal, 25, is second on the team with 51 points. The Islanders hold the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with less than two months to go in the NHL regular season.

They visit Pittsburgh on Monday night. The Islanders and Penguins are tied in points.

New York last month acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks and signed him to a $68 million, eight-year extension.

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry to return against Islanders

Associated PressFeb 20, 2023, 3:45 PM EST
PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will start when Pittsburgh hosts the New York Islanders.

Jarry, a two-time All-Star, hasn’t played since Jan. 22 due to an upper-body injury. He was scheduled to start on Jan. 24 against Florida but was scratched less than an hour before the opening face-off due to the injury.

The Penguins have struggled in Jarry’s absence, going just 4-5 over their last nine games to put the franchise’s streak of 16 straight playoff appearances in jeopardy heading into the final two months of the regular season.

“We’re anxious to get (Jarry) back in the net,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s feeling good, he’s feeling strong.”

Jarry has been solid when healthy this season. He is 16-5-5 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 27 starts. The Penguins are just 11-14-4 when he doesn’t play.

Pittsburgh enters play on Monday in the first of the wild-card spots available in the Eastern Conference. There are five teams within three points of the Penguins.

Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms

Associated PressFeb 19, 2023, 9:12 PM EST
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the 34-year-old center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness.

“It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms,” Toews said in a statement released by the team. “In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.”

Toews missed the 2020-21 season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews has spent his entire career with Chicago, winning three Stanley Cup titles. But he is eligible for free agency after this season.

“We’re going to work with him and support him in whatever he needs to make sure he’s feeling good and feeling strong and in a spot where he can come back on the ice,” general manager Kyle Davidson said. “We’ll take it day by day, but the hope is that he can still play some games here down the stretch.”

Asked about moving Toews by the March 3 trade deadline, Davidson said he isn’t thinking about that.

“We’re trying to help him get back to full strength and that’s totally secondary,” he said.

Toews had 12 goals and 25 assists in 71 games when he returned to action last year, and he had looked stronger this season. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games for the last-place Blackhawks.

“We feel for him and just supporting him right now,” coach Luke Richardson said. “He was back this week, first steps of getting back and working out and skating, and unfortunately he wasn’t getting the results that he wanted.”

Senators trade Motte to Rangers for Gauthier, draft pick

Associated PressFeb 19, 2023, 9:10 PM EST
OTTAWA, Ontario – Right winger Julien Gauthier was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the New York Rangers for left winger Tyler Motte on Sunday.

Ottawa also gets a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft in the deal.

Should the Rangers advance past the first round of the coming postseason, that pick will improve to the lower of the Rangers’ or Winnipeg Jets’ 2023 sixth-round selection.

Gauthier, 25, has six goals and three assists with a minus-5 rating over 40 games this season.

Motte, 27, has three goals and six assists with a plus-1 rating over 38 games this season.

Motte returns for his second stint with the Rangers after playing nine regular-season and 15 playoff games with the club last season.