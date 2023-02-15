Alex Ovechkin away from Capitals due to death of his father

Associated Press
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin says his father, Mikhail, died at 71.

Ovechkin delivered the news on social media along with family photos and video.

“Today my father passed away,” Ovechkin posted in Russian on his Instagram account. “I thank everyone for their support but ask that you be understanding and not disturb my family at such a hard time for us! Thank you.”

Ovechkin left the Capitals to tend to what the team called a family health matter regarding a loved one. Coach Peter Laviolette said he expected Ovechkin to be gone for at least the rest of the week and away for the foreseeable future.

“Life is tough,” Laviolette said. “When it comes to your family and parents, that’s what matters. He’s going to deal with some things right now, and we’re going to be supportive.”

Ovechkin’s father had not been in Washington in recent years while dealing with health issues at home in Moscow. Before that, Mikhail was a familiar face at the Capitals’ practice facility and at games watching his son.

“Mr. Ovechkin was a true gentleman and was such a significant and consistent presence at Capitals games and practices,” the team said in a statement. “With a constant smile on his face, he loved interacting with our fans and expressing his gratitude for their support of his son, of whom he was incredibly proud.

“Our organization’s thoughts are with the Ovechkin family at this difficult time.”

Bruins' Linus Ullmark is NHL's biggest goalie surprise this season

Associated Press
Fresh off signing a four-year, $20 million contract, Linus Ullmark shared the net with rookie Jeremy Swayman and then, briefly, with Tuukka Rask, the organization cornerstone who was trying to come back from hip surgery. Ullmark allowed eight goals in two playoff games before losing the starting job to Swayman and went into an offseason of change unsure what his role would be.

Turns out, it’s a starring one as the best goaltender in the NHL.

Ullmark leads the league in wins, save percentage and goals-against average, and is one of the biggest reasons the Bruins are atop the standings and on pace for the best regular season in NHL history. Along with fellow All-Stars Stuart Skinner and Logan Thompson, who respectively have the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights on track to make the playoffs, Ullmark tops the list of the biggest goalie surprises of the season.

“He’s been standing on the head,” Bruins leading scorer and fellow MVP candidate David Pastrnak said. “He’s been playing unbelievable. It’s just fun to watch him, honestly, this year. He’s playing confident. He’s big. He’s very confident in the net, and he’s having a special year.”

Ullmark credits being more comfortable in his new surroundings and it has shown in his play: He already has tied his career high with 26 victories, his .937 save percentage is more than 10 points higher than the next-closest competitor and his 1.90 GAA would be the lowest by a goalie with 40 or more games since Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur in 1997-98.

The 29-year-old Swede has been thinking a lot about what changed in his game and finds it hard to pinpoint. Feeling more “at home” in Boston is one piece of many.

“I just think it’s just small pieces here and there that are just falling into place,” Ullmark said. “We have a great team, as well, and it goes kind of hand in hand with my performance and also with Sway’s performance. It’s not just a one-man show. It’s a team effort.”

The Bruins lead Eastern Conference behind Pastrnak’s 38 goals, captain Patrice Bergeron‘s two-way dominance at the age of 37 and the coaching of newcomer Jim Montgomery. But Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after coaching Boston to six playoff appearances, called Ullmark’s emergence “the big one” when asked about his former team’s consistency.

“He finished really well last year, and he’s carried that into this year,” Cassidy said. “Now you’re creating competition with Swayman at that position. I think that’s a great thing for Boston.”

Cassidy, now behind the bench for the Golden Knights, has had Thompson on top of his game after Vegas learned late in the offseason Robin Lehner would be out for the season rehabbing from hip surgery.

Thrust into a leading role by injuries last season, Thompson won 20 of his first 35 starts this season before himself getting sidelined last week. Before that, the undrafted late bloomer earned All-Star honors and put himself in the conversation for the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.

“There was a lot of times when I was really close to just quitting and giving up,” Thompson said. “That competitiveness in me never went away. That’s the biggest thing is never stop working hard at what you want.”

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft saw similar tendencies in Skinner when they were together in the minors last year. Edmonton’s American Hockey League affiliate in Bakersfield, California, was desperate for a starter one night; Skinner rushed to the rink after travel issues, getting there 5 minutes before warmups and then backstopping a win.

“He showed me something – he showed his teammates something in how serious he is about winning games for the Edmonton Oilers organization,” Woodcroft said. “He just kept getting better and better. … As he’s working his way through his first year, the results he’s gotten is no accident.”

But it wasn’t expected: The Oilers signed Jack Campbell to a contract more lucrative than Ullmark’s to be their starter and Skinner went into the season as the backup. He has since bumped Campbell as the starter and figures to be Edmonton’s Game 1 playoff goalie this spring.

“It was a bit of a surprise, I think, to everyone how well he’s doing,” defenseman Cody Ceci said. “He’s really proven himself.”

Ullmark certainly has after six seasons in the Buffalo Sabres organization from 2015-21 showed flashes of his potential. Grateful for teammates and coaches past and present – “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here where I am” – Ullmark hopes he can continue making them proud.

“That’s what my line of work is: It’s about stopping pucks,” he said. “It’s been working so far, so hopefully I can keep it up.”

Senators' Anton Forsberg out indefinitely with MCL tear in both knees

Associated Press
OTTAWA, Ontario — Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is out indefinitely after tearing the medial collateral ligament in both of his knees during a game against Edmonton, general manager Pierre Dorion announced.

Forsberg was injured late in the third period when Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers winger Zach Hyman on top of the goaltender during a scramble. Forsberg had to be removed from the ice on a stretcher.

The 30-year-old Forsberg has an 11-11-2 record and a .902 save percentage in 28 appearances this season.

The Senators also announced after practice that defenseman Jake Sanderson will miss at least two weeks with an upper-body injury sustained in the 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

Sanderson left the game after taking a hit from Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais in the third period.

The rookie has four goals and 18 assists in 52 games.

Dustin Brown has No. 23 retired, statue unveiled

Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Dustin Brown admitted to being uncomfortable when Luc Robitaille first told him that the Los Angeles Kings were not only going to retire Brown’s number, but also immortalize him with a statue outside Crypto.com Arena.

As the ceremony got closer, the former longtime Kings captain was able to let it all sink in.

Brown not only had his No. 23 retired before Los Angeles’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but a statue of him holding up the Stanley Cup was unveiled before faceoff.

Brown joins Robitaille and Wayne Gretzky as former Kings to have statues outside the downtown LA arena.

“I’ll touch on what Luc told me, which made me feel better. Because I said `Luke, you’re you and I mean Wayne is Wayne.’ But he told me `You did something we never did’ and that made me immediately feel better about the whole situation,” Brown said during first intermission.

Brown played 18 seasons with the Kings before retiring at the end of last season. He holds the franchise record for games played (1,296). He was the 13th overall pick in the 2003 NHL draft and made his debut against Detroit on Oct. 9, 2003.

In 2007 he was named the youngest and first American-born captain in franchise history at 23 years old. He was the captain for eight seasons, including when the Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and ’14.

“Throughout my 18 years, I experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. C or no C I always wanted to retire a King,” Brown said during the one-hour ceremony. “Seeing my jersey raised to the rafters, my only hope is that in the future when you look up and see it hanging there, you think not about my achievements but our achievements.”

Brown – who grew up in Ithaca, New York- is the seventh player in the franchise’s 55 seasons to have his number retired. He joins Rob Blake (No. 4), Marcel Dionne (No. 16), Dave Taylor (No. 18), Robitaille (No. 20), Rogie Vachon (No. 30) and Gretzky (No. 99).

Before the ceremony began, Brown led the current Kings team onto the ice, where they took their place on stage. The ceremony ended with Brown lifting the Stanley Cup in the same spot he did in 2012 when Los Angeles defeated the New Jersey Devils in six games for its first championship.

“Shortly after being drafted, Dustin said he wanted to be the first King to lift the Stanley Cup. Where else but LA could a script like that happen?” said Rob Scuderi, who played on the Kings with Brown for five seasons.

Brown is sixth in franchise history in goals (325), seventh in points (712), and eighth in assists (387).

“I don’t like the attention, but I’m proud of everything,” Brown said. “I got to share it with a lot of important people in my life, so that’s the main thing. It seemed to go smoothly from my perspective.”

Vegas goalie Logan Thompson week to week with injury

Associated Press
LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson is week to week with a lower-body injury, the club announced.

Thompson was injured in the third period of a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild and replaced by Adin Hill. Hill is 11-5-1 in Vegas with a .909 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average.

Thompson, who had an MRI, appeared in the All-Star Game and is 20-13-3 with a .914 save percentage, allowing 2.66 goals a game.

The Knights called up Laurent Brossoit from their American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson. Brossoit was Vegas’ backup last season, but missed training camp because of offseason hip surgery. After clearing waivers early in the season, he was sent to Henderson.

Brossoit was 8-11-3 in Henderson with a .909 save percentage and 2.72 goals-against average.

The Knights lead the Pacific Division with 66 points. They host the Anaheim Ducks.