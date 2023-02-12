Senators’ Anton Forsberg out indefinitely with MCL tear in both knees

OTTAWA, Ontario — Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is out indefinitely after tearing the medial collateral ligament in both of his knees during a game against Edmonton, general manager Pierre Dorion announced.

Forsberg was injured late in the third period when Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers winger Zach Hyman on top of the goaltender during a scramble. Forsberg had to be removed from the ice on a stretcher.

The 30-year-old Forsberg has an 11-11-2 record and a .902 save percentage in 28 appearances this season.

The Senators also announced after practice that defenseman Jake Sanderson will miss at least two weeks with an upper-body injury sustained in the 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

Sanderson left the game after taking a hit from Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais in the third period.

The rookie has four goals and 18 assists in 52 games.

Dustin Brown has No. 23 retired, statue unveiled

LOS ANGELES — Dustin Brown admitted to being uncomfortable when Luc Robitaille first told him that the Los Angeles Kings were not only going to retire Brown’s number, but also immortalize him with a statue outside Crypto.com Arena.

As the ceremony got closer, the former longtime Kings captain was able to let it all sink in.

Brown not only had his No. 23 retired before Los Angeles’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but a statue of him holding up the Stanley Cup was unveiled before faceoff.

Brown joins Robitaille and Wayne Gretzky as former Kings to have statues outside the downtown LA arena.

“I’ll touch on what Luc told me, which made me feel better. Because I said `Luke, you’re you and I mean Wayne is Wayne.’ But he told me `You did something we never did’ and that made me immediately feel better about the whole situation,” Brown said during first intermission.

Brown played 18 seasons with the Kings before retiring at the end of last season. He holds the franchise record for games played (1,296). He was the 13th overall pick in the 2003 NHL draft and made his debut against Detroit on Oct. 9, 2003.

In 2007 he was named the youngest and first American-born captain in franchise history at 23 years old. He was the captain for eight seasons, including when the Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and ’14.

“Throughout my 18 years, I experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. C or no C I always wanted to retire a King,” Brown said during the one-hour ceremony. “Seeing my jersey raised to the rafters, my only hope is that in the future when you look up and see it hanging there, you think not about my achievements but our achievements.”

Brown – who grew up in Ithaca, New York- is the seventh player in the franchise’s 55 seasons to have his number retired. He joins Rob Blake (No. 4), Marcel Dionne (No. 16), Dave Taylor (No. 18), Robitaille (No. 20), Rogie Vachon (No. 30) and Gretzky (No. 99).

Before the ceremony began, Brown led the current Kings team onto the ice, where they took their place on stage. The ceremony ended with Brown lifting the Stanley Cup in the same spot he did in 2012 when Los Angeles defeated the New Jersey Devils in six games for its first championship.

“Shortly after being drafted, Dustin said he wanted to be the first King to lift the Stanley Cup. Where else but LA could a script like that happen?” said Rob Scuderi, who played on the Kings with Brown for five seasons.

Brown is sixth in franchise history in goals (325), seventh in points (712), and eighth in assists (387).

“I don’t like the attention, but I’m proud of everything,” Brown said. “I got to share it with a lot of important people in my life, so that’s the main thing. It seemed to go smoothly from my perspective.”

Vegas goalie Logan Thompson week to week with injury

LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson is week to week with a lower-body injury, the club announced.

Thompson was injured in the third period of a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild and replaced by Adin Hill. Hill is 11-5-1 in Vegas with a .909 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average.

Thompson, who had an MRI, appeared in the All-Star Game and is 20-13-3 with a .914 save percentage, allowing 2.66 goals a game.

The Knights called up Laurent Brossoit from their American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson. Brossoit was Vegas’ backup last season, but missed training camp because of offseason hip surgery. After clearing waivers early in the season, he was sent to Henderson.

Brossoit was 8-11-3 in Henderson with a .909 save percentage and 2.72 goals-against average.

The Knights lead the Pacific Division with 66 points. They host the Anaheim Ducks.

Kings sign goaltender Pheonix Copley to 1-year extension

LOS ANGELES — Goaltender Pheonix Copley signed a one-year extension with the Los Angeles Kings worth $1.5 million.

Copley’s 15 wins since making his Kings debut on Dec. 6 at Ottawa are the most in the league over the past two months. He is 15-3-1 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 20 games this season.

Copley, who has won three of his last four starts, has emerged as Los Angeles’ top goaltender and has started 20 of the Kings’ 26 games since being called up. He set a career high with 45 saves on 48 shots faced in a 4-3 win over Florida on Jan. 24.

Copley began the year in the American Hockey League with the Ontario Reign and posted a 6-4-1 mark in 11 starts. He was promoted when Cal Petersen struggled the first two months before being placed on waivers and sent down to Ontario.

Petersen and Jonathan Quick were splitting time in net.

This is Copley’s ninth professional season. He spent time with Washington and St. Louis before signing with the Kings last year.

Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane unsure about possible trade

CHICAGO — While Patrick Kane is deciding if he is OK with leaving the Chicago Blackhawks – his only NHL home – the veteran forward is keeping track of the rest of the league.

So, yeah, he definitely noticed the New York Rangers trading for fellow winger Vladimir Tarasenko.

“If things were going to happen … that was a team that I was definitely looking at,” Kane said. “Yeah, it seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal.”

The Rangers may be out of the picture, shelving a potential reunion for Kane and former teammate Artemi Panarin, but there are plenty of possibilities as Kane contemplates his future ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 3.

Kane and Chicago captain Jonathan Toews are in the final year of their contracts. The Blackhawks (16-29-5) are one of the league’s worst teams, but Kane and Toews have no-movement clauses in the extensions they finalized in July 2014.

They could decide to finish the season with their only NHL team. Or the three-time Stanley Cup winners could provide general manager Kyle Davidson the name of a team or teams they would be willing to join.

As the deadline approaches, their decisions are being closely watched.

“Just trying to figure things out,” Kane said before a 4-3 overtime win against Arizona. “Probably make a decision in the next couple weeks here and just go with that.”

There has been no word of late from Toews, who has been out all week with an illness. He was scratched for the victory over the Coyotes, and he has been ruled out for the game in his hometown of Winnipeg.

“We’re just letting him get his feet wet and get some strength back,” first-year coach Luke Richardson said. “He had, I guess, a really solid bike ride yesterday and felt good after, so that’s a good first step.”

Depending on what Kane and Toews decide – along with interest in forwards Max Domi and Sam Lafferty – the lowly Blackhawks could look much different very soon.

Richardson sounds prepared for whatever happens.

“I knew the plan coming in, and we’re not sure where it’s going to go,” he said. “It just depends on what other teams call and want to do, more so than what we really want to do here.”

Kane has nine goals and 26 assists in 47 games. His numbers are down this year, but he has been hurt by the lack of talent around him.

Just last season, when Chicago had Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome, Kane scored 26 times and matched a career best with 66 assists in 78 games.

The 34-year-old Kane also brushed off reports of a hip issue drawing concerns from contenders.

“I feel better than I did last year, and I had a pretty good season last year,” he said. “So it’s just one of those things. I think maybe the story leaks out and it piles up a little bit.”

The Blackhawks are rebuilding under Davidson, and Kane and Toews could bring in more assets for the team’s future plans. But the return on any trade could hinge on how many teams are in the mix for each player’s services.

That is solely up to Kane and Toews – something Kane said he is conscious of as he thinks about his next step.

“You want to do right by the franchise, and the organization here has been amazing to me and given me so much,” he said. “So definitely want what’s best for both sides.”